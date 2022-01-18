The 22 Best Jean Jackets for Effortless Dressing

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If we had to guess, we’d say jean jackets were the original wardrobe hero. Effortlessly stylish denim toppers can perfectly punctuate a casual look and help you navigate transitional weather with ease. Lately, we love Marques Almeida and Isabel Marant for their fashion-forward takes, though we can always depend on heritage denim brands, like Levi’s and Wrangler, and other denim-focused brands, such as Polo Ralph Lauren and SLVRLAKE, to supply us with the most classic cuts. Since denim jackets have been and will always be a mainstay in fashion, we rest assured that whichever style we choose will be one that we can hold onto forever. Scroll for our curation of both classic and more creative takes on denim jackets for women, as well as some tips on how to wear and wash them from lifestyle expert Preston Konrad and stylist Krista Roser. Meet the Expert Preston Konrad is a brand and lifestyle expert and the host of the BrandME! Podcast.

Krista Roser is a fashion stylist based in Nashville, New York City, and Los Angeles. Ahead, the best jean jackets worth shopping right now.