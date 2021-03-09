10 Stylish Interview Outfits That Will Make You Feel Confident and Empowered

Deciding what to wear for a job interview ranks high on the list of stressful dressing situations. It always comes down to striking a balance between looking professional whilst still showing your personality. Curating a look that aligns with this is not an easy task, and there's one major question worth considering before you begin. Are you interviewing at a corporate company or a startup? If it's the former, you may want to play it safe and show up in formal business attire (think: blazers, suits, trousers, pencil skirts, etc.). Millennial-led startup companies, however, tend to take more liberties with their dress codes and welcome more relaxed threads.

No matter where you're interviewing, there are plenty of ways to stay true to your personal taste while remaining polished. To help you gather inspiration on what to wear to your upcoming job interview (even if it's on Zoom), check out the 10 looks below.

Classic Button-Down And Trousers

If you stan the Phoebe Philo minimalist vibe, keep it simple and sleek with a button-down shirt tucked into trousers. For footwear, consider a pair of loafers or pumps.

Vibrant Sweater And Midi-Skirt



For a look that always feels fresh and professional, reach for a bright sweater and team it with a floral midi skirt. A pair of ankle boots below will round out the outfit perfectly.

Head-to-Toe Monochromatic Moment

Monochrome dressing is the easiest way to take your outfit up a notch. If you're heading in for an interview, consider sticking with neutral colors like brown, white, or black.

Printed Slacks and Trench Coat

If solid slacks bore you, add a printed pair to your wardrobe to jazz things up. Tuck a brightly-hued sweater or top into your trousers and finish off the look with a trench coat.



Pastel Blazer and Slacks

If blazers aren’t usually your thing, invest in one that’s crafted in a powdery color like mint green or lavender. That way, even if you’re wearing a simple white blouse and pants, the look instantly feels more lively.

Slouchy Fit Suit

If you’ve yet to invest in a suit, make this the year that you do. We're loving a suit with a slightly slouchy fit right now.

Knits With Ankle Boots

This is yet another example of how a sweater and skirt accessorized with ankle boots always saves the day. This time around, stick to neutrals up top but throw on printed footwear for a bold finish.

Cottagecore Chic

Translate your love of cottagecore to the office with a floral-print blouse featuring oversized collars. It’s splashy but still feels professional.

Printed Sweater and Statement Earrings

Make your blazer feel less boring by layering a rainbow-hued sweater underneath. You can amp up the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Sweater Dress and Boots

A sweater dress is one of those versatile wardrobe pieces you don’t realize how much you need until you’ve finally invested in one. Wear yours to an interview with a sleek coat drapeon top and shin-length boots.