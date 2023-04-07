While some jewelry trends come and go, there’s one piece that you’ll routinely reach for in your jewelry collection: initial necklaces. Whether you choose a minimalist design or one bedazzled with diamonds, in gold or sterling silver, worn solo or layered with other necklaces, there’s no wrong way to wear one.

“Nameplates and initial necklaces are so popular and always in style because people love having something that is custom,” says George Khalike, or as you can call him, George the Jeweler. “Not everyone will wear the same letter, which makes it special. It's their own.”

Celebrities love them, and so do your best friend, neighbor, and niece. “Kim Kardashian used to wear the big 'K' necklace, and Carrie Bradshaw had her iconic 'Carrie' nameplate necklace, but I think it comes back to the feeling of personalization more than anything and wearing something unique to you,” says Khalike.

For your own touch of personalized jewelry, we scoured the market for the best initial necklaces. From dainty pendants to bold statement-makers, we found necklaces in a variety of price points and metals that you’ll want to add to your online carts immediately. Nab one for yourself or stock up on a few letters of your loved ones’ names to solidify your spot as the best gift giver of the year.