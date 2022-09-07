We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Loss of bladder control is relatively common among women, cropping up for a number of reasons at various life stages. "Urinary incontinence occurs when you actually lose urine," says California-based OB/GYN and women's health expert Sheryl A. Ross, MD, who goes by Dr. Sherry.

She explains that the condition is caused by a weakened urethra (the tube that transports pee out of your body) and pelvic floor muscles. This can happen during childbirth, with chronic coughing or sneezing, as a result of high-impact exercise, as a symptom of obesity, or as a normal part of the aging process. "You can even inherit urinary incontinence," Dr. Sherry adds.

Incontinence products make up a growing market, and today’s offerings include pads, panty liners, even designer-esque disposable undies. You might need to use incontinence products postpartum, at night, while working out, or whenever. And you’ve got options.

Byrdie Research & Approved Our best overall pick is The Honey Pot Company Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Incontinence Daytime Pads With Wings, which are made from certified organic cotton with an absorbent foam core, and are scented with essential oils (there’s also a non-scented option). Adhesive wings help them stay put in your underwear. For something more affordable, consider Always Discreet Heavy Long Incontinence Pads, which you can pick up in your drugstore or supermarket, and feature contoured coverage for a comfy fit.

We conducted hours of research on the best incontinence pads, evaluating each on comfort, fit, absorbency, and design. After considering dozens of models, and consulting with an OB/GYN, we rounded up the best in show.

Ahead, find the best incontinence pads for comfortable, effective leak coverage.