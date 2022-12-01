The Byrdie team has been hard at work finding the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, so find the best gifts for husbands below.

No matter whether you’ve been married for two months, two years, or twenty years, it’s always nice to get your husband a little extra something special come holiday time. And while they may say that men are hard to shop for, we beg to differ. No matter what your husband is into—food, tech, grooming, all of the above—there are tons of great gifts available, at a variety of different price points. A few top shopping tips: Upgrading basic, everyday essentials is always a good move, think a new and improved take on underwear or socks, or even something like an electric toothbrush. Items that can be used more than one way are also the move, like a bag that can double as a work tote or overnighter, or a shirt that can be worn as a base layer or on its own. And hey, there’s no shame in opting for a self-serving gift, something you’ll both appreciate—a new TV or luxe comforter, perhaps?

Klur Sculpture + A Overnight Enrichment Creme 4.9 Klur View On Klur.co Klur's New Night Creme Is My Skin's Favorite Balancing Act This effective youth-boosting formula touts tried-and-true retinol, along with a litany of anti-inflammatory, botanical, and skin-strengthening ingredients to help combat the likelihood of irritation. It’s also free of perfumes and dyes, works for all skin types, and comes in super sophisticated packaging. Price at time of publish: $150

What Our Testers Say “I had high hopes for Klur's night creme. Even before I tried it, I knew it had at least two of my favorite things: skin-loving ingredients and sleek packaging. Luckily, it did not disappoint. With a rich texture that melts seamlessly into your skin, this night creme feels amazing going on. The scent is luxe, too, and a subtle reminder of the formula's botanical actives”—Hannah Kerns, Product Tester The 17 Best Night Creams of 2022

Somnox 2 Sleep Robot 4.9 Somnox View On Somnox.com I Tried Somnox’s $600 Sleep Robot to Help Me Get 8 Hours of Rest Yes, this is pricey, and yes, the concept of a sleep robot may sound a little strange, but if your hubby has trouble sleeping this is a worthwhile pick. Rather than cuddling you, snuggling up with this sleep robot—with which you slow and synchronize your breathing—can help him reduce stress and anxiety, and promotes falling asleep faster. Price at time of publish: $599 What Our Testers Say “Having a bot that moves with you as you breathe is an incredibly soothing and efficient way to enhance your breathing. So if you've got the cash, are into tech gadgets, and are willing to use it consistently, I'd certainly say the Somnox 2 is worth a try.”—Taylor Jean Stephan, Product Tester

Lab Series All-in-One Defense Lotion SPF 35 Lab Series View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Lab Series: A Review on the Leading Men's Skincare Brand Multi-tasking skincare is always a smart gift idea, and this checks all of the boxes. The moisturizer imparts lightweight hydration, along with protection from pollution and other environmental factors, and that oh-so-important dose of SPF. Price at time of publish: $60 What Our Testers Say “I tried it daily for a few weeks in combination with the Water Lotion and Energizing Face Lotion, and I found it to be moisturizing without feeling heavy. If your skin does well with just a bit of lightweight hydration, this product can help you to simplify your routine, as well.”—Alfredo Mineo, Product Tester

Scented Designs Upcycled Beer Bottle Candle Scented Designs View On Scenteddesigns.com A cute option for any brew-lover, each of these hand-poured, soy wax candles is made from an upcycled beer bottle (and features cute bottle cap detailing). Choose from seven strong, masculine scents. Price at time of publish: $20

Topo Designs Global Briefcase Topo Designs View On Topodesigns.com Perfect for commuting or travel, this multi-purpose bag touts plenty of pockets, along with a padded laptop sleeve. There’s also three different ways to carry it, and it’s made from 100% recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $129

Wood Underwear Cashmere Long-Sleeve Henley Wood Underwear View On Woodunderwear.com A classic style in a luxe material, this is the definition of a high-end basic. This three-button henley is made with 12% cashmere, enough to make it feel super special and cozy, but not so much that it has to be treated with extra care—it’s machine-washable. Worn alone or as a base layer, it’s a staple piece for any guy. Price at time of publish: $140



Stitch Golf Birdie Bag Stitch Golf View On Stitchgolf.com If your S.O. is always hitting the links, consider giving him this bag. It works great as a travel or small duffle bag, but also comes with removable inserts that can quickly and easily turn it into a cooler that will keep any items inside cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, it comes in four colors, and can be personalized, too. Price at time of publish: $198



Samsung The Frame 55” TV Samsung View On Samsung The TV to end all TVs, if you’re looking for a splurge-worthy gift, this is it. He’ll appreciate the tech-y features, like an extra-saturated color display and anti-reflection screen. You’ll appreciate that it can be used to display art and photos, and how sleek and streamlined it looks. Price at time of publish: $1,500

Kima Coffee Kima Coffee View On Kima-coffee.com This single-origin, Jamaican coffee is ethically sourced and artisanally roasted, making for a bold, sweet and nutty brew, without a hint of bitterness. Fun fact: Jamaican coffee is considered one of the highest-quality coffees in the world. Price at time of publish: $55



Gear Hugger Multi-Purpose Lubricant Amazon View On Amazon No, this isn’t that kind of lube. Instead, it’s an eco-friendly version of the kind used for all kinds of gear, from bike chains to door hinges to garage doors. With over 1000 different uses, it’s a great (and practical) stocking stuffer. Price at time of publish: $35 for pack of 3



Groove Life Groove Belt Amazon View On Amazon Unlike any other belt he owns, this belt has a magnetic closure and is made of proprietary webbing for a perfect fit that never needs to be adjusted. It’s no wonder it consistently pulls in perfect, five-star reviews on Amazon. Price at time of publish: $45

Polaris Adventures Select Membership Polaris View On Polaris.com A totally unique gift for any adventure-loving husband, this membership gives him access to an insanely wide array of different powersports vehicles that he can ride whenever, wherever. Think everything from snowmobiles to ATVs to motorcycles and more. Price at time of publish: $147 per month



Daru Whiskey Drizly View On Drizly This whiskey is aged in Canadian oak barrels for a supremely smooth finish, but it’s also Indian-inspired, with subtle hints of vanilla, honey and citrus that make it more unique than other bottles. Pair it with a set of rocks glasses and you’re good to go. Price at time of publish: $30



UnderGents Ultimate Men’s Boxer Short UnderGents View On Walmart View On Undergents.com Upgrade his undie game with these top-notch boxers. Made of a moisture-wicking, super soft modal fabric and in a cut that’s neither too tight nor too bulky, they’ll soon become his daily go-tos. Price at time of publish: $23

What Our Testers Say “My husband was an admitted underwear-hater until I got him these. He can’t get enough of the soft material, non-constricting fit, and button fly that make for what he calls the ‘most comfortable boxers ever.’”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Cardon Face Mask for Bearded Men Amazon View On Amazon File this one under ‘why didn’t we think of that?’ This two-piece sheet mask is specially designed for men with beards. The top part is charcoal-infused to detox and purify skin; the bottom portion infused with argan and jojoba oils to help soften and condition his beard. Price at time of publish: $18 for pack of 4

Kline The Knife Set Kline View On Kilne.com A knife set is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any guy who loves to cook. This particular one comes with four must-have knives, a sharpener, and scissors, all made of high-grade German steel and with an ergonomically-designed grip. Price at time of publish: $189



Ice Shaker 26oz Shaker Bottle Ice Shaker View On Iceshaker.com With a removable agitator, double snap lid to prevent spills, and the ability to hold ice for up to 30 hours, this bottle (from the brand created by former NFL-star Chris Gronkowksi), is choice for all of his protein shake needs. Also nice: It comes in over 20 different colors. Price at time of publish: $35



Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit Everyday IPA Beer Making Mix Amazon View On Amazon Let him channel his inner brew master with this kit, which makes it fun and easy to whip up a gallon of a citrus-infused IPA. To make the gift a little more substantial, pair it with a few pint glasses. Price at time of publish: $24

Sauces by Jrk! The Variety Pack Sauces by Jrk! View On Saucesbyjrk.com Condiment kings will love this trio: a scotch bonnet hot sauce, jerk sauce, and jerk ranch that’s perfect for dipping. They’re also all gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of any kind of artificial ingredients. Price at time of publish: $46



Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel for Men Ulta View On Ulta Dead, dry foot skin be gone. All he has to do is wear these disposable socks for an hour and let the exfoliating gel do its thing. All of that skin will slough off over the next few days, in the most gross-yet-satisfying way possible. Price at time of publish: $18

ChargeCard Ultra-Thin Credit Card Sized Portable Charger & Battery Bank Amazon View On Amazon This portable charger is aptly-named—it’s as thin and small as a credit card. With built-in cables for both Apple and Android phones, it’s a must for any guy who’s always on-the-go. Price at time of publish: $60



Out of the Woods Tech Folio Out of the Woods View On Outofthewoods.com The perfect way to quickly and easily corral all kinds of desk clutter, this has dedicated spaces for a planner, tablet, cords, pens, and more. Not to mention that it looks super sleek and chic. Price at time of publish: $27

Saatva Down Alternative Comforter Saatva View On Saatva We’re all for a great gift that he’ll love and you will benefit from, too, and this is a great example of exactly that. The organic cotton comforter has a hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking fill, and is breathable in the summer, but still nice and warm in the winter. Price at time of publish: $275 to $295



Fusion Jerky Fusion Jerky Amazon View On Amazon Pop any one of these unique, Asian-style jerkies in his stocking. With pork, beef, chicken, and turkey options in a wide array of seasonings, there’s something to fit everyone’s flavor preference. Price at time of publish: $8



Grant Stone Diesel Boot Grant Stone View On Grantstoneshoes.com Classic and timeless, these are a versatile shoe that’s sure to become a workhorse in any man’s wardrobe. The leather is made in an Italian tannery, via a special barrel-aged process that results in leather that’s supremely rich in look and feel, making these an extra special gift. Price at time of publish: $380



The James Brand The Hardin The James Brand View On Thejamesbrand.com Upgrade his janky old carabiner with this far more durable (and nice-looking) option. It’s made of a heavy-duty yet lightweight aluminum, has a super strong spring, and comes in five different colors. Can you say stocking stuffer? Price at time of publish: $39



PF Flyers All American Hi Top PF Flyers View On Pfflyers.com A cool take on classic high-tops, these are made from a black premium suede and rubber toe cap. They’re unisex, so consider grabbing yourself a pair, too. Price at time of publish: $105

Personal Chiller Gamer Mini Fridge Walmart View On Walmart A must-have addition to any basement or, dare we say it, man cave, this mini fridge is the perfect size to store snacks and drinks that he can easily grab while gaming or watching TV. It even has remote-controlled LED lights. Price at time of publish: $58

Aster Zodiac Candle Aster View On Astercandle.com A cool way to do a personalized gift that isn’t over the top, each of these 12 zodiac sign candles has a unique scent that’s made to complement the characteristics of said sign. They’re also made of natural soy wax, lead-free cotton wicks, and no added dyes or chemicals. Price at time of publish: $24

Nobis Reed Quilted Fargo Hat Nobis View On Nobis.com A down-fill coupled with ear flaps will keep his head extra warm and toasty, no matter how cold it gets. Bonus points for the fact that it’s machine-washable. Price at time of publish: $225

Treblab HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker Amazon View On Amazon One of the top 20 best portable speakers on Amazon, this delivers 360 degree sound, is shockproof and waterproof, and has a battery that lasts up to 20 hours. It also comes in three different colors. Price at time of publish: $60

Art of Shaving Unscented Full Size Kit with Brush The Art of Shaving View On Theartofshaving.com Complete with a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush, and after-shave balm, this will fulfill all of his hair removal needs. All that he has to add is a razor. Price at time of publish: $95 The 11 Best Shaving Creams for Men of 2022

Deux Mains Janeus Passport Cover Deux Mains View On Deuxmains.com Handcrafted in Haiti, this holds a passport, boarding pass, and credit cards, a one-stop-shop for any frequent traveler. It comes in two different colored leathers, as a well as printed canvas design. Price at time of publish: $40



Psycho Bunny Weekender Bag Psycho Bunny View On Psychobunny.com This canvas duffel boasts nice detailing, including buffed leather trim and a rubber base. There’s also a convenient laptop compartment, as well as plenty of interior pockets that make packing for quickie trips a breeze. Price at time of publish: $295



sixthreezero AroundtheBlock Bike Amazon View On Amazon A great bike for casual cruising, this can be customized to have up to 21 speeds and has ultra-smooth tires. It comes in two different colors and has a streamlined, non-bulky profile that won’t take up too much room in your garage. Price at time of publish: $245

Fanatics Nike Custom Game Jersey NFL Shop View On Nflshop.com Choose his favorite NFL team, then customize a jersey with any number and/or name. It’s a fun way to tap into both his love of football, and give him something personalized. Price at time of publish: $259



HexClad 6 Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon If he’s always in the kitchen, he’s sure to love a new set of pots and pans. These are non-stick but PFOA-free, oven-safe, and have cool-touch handles. They’re also all scratch-resistant and, best of all, dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $350

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon If your husband is the type of guy who frequents the car wash religiously, this gift will really tickle his fancy. Affordable and practical, the lightweight, hand-held vacuum comes with plenty of attachments to get all of the dirt and grime out of every last nook and cranny. Price at time of publish: $14

Bravo Sierra Dry Shampoo Bravo Sierra View On Bravosierra.com Dry shampoos are a dime a dozen for women, but for men? Not so much. That’s what makes this formula even more unique. Great for camping trips or post-workouts, it absorbs sweat and oil, has cooling menthol for a refreshing feel, and uses a non-VOC/environmentally-friendly propellant. Price at time of publish: $11



Siligrams Customizable Ice Cube Tray Siligrams View On Siligrams.com This silicone tray makes oversized ice cubes, which you can customize with any design, logo, or monogram. Go with his initials, a family crest, a short saying—the options are endless. Price at time of publish: $30

Hampton Padlock BenjiLock Ace Hardware View On Ace Hardware For a gym locker, suitcase, or bike, this tech-y take on a padlock is totally practical—and really cool. Rather than a traditional combo it locks and unlocks via your personal fingerprint. Price at time of publish: $70



WEGYM Rally x 3 Pro Smart Resistance Bands Wegym View On Wegymsports.com A worthwhile addition to any home gym set-up, these bands have a digitally-adjustable resistance range from 10 to 110 pounds. Plus, the LCD display shows all kinds of fun stats, like calories burned and suggestions for future exercises. Price at time of publish: $250



Nomadix Puffer Blanket Nomadix View On Nomadix.co This just may be the most multi-purpose blanket we’ve ever seen. Featuring snaps on all sides, it works as, yes, a blanket, but can also be used as a wrap or even a lightweight sleeping bag. We also appreciate that it’s made with PCR materials. Price at time of publish: $100



Ceylon Skinare Razor Bump Gel Ceylon Skinare View On Ceylonskincare.com This multi-tasking gel both exfoliates and helps calm skin simultaneously, addressing all kinds of shaving induced irritation and bumps. (And preventing it from happening in the first place, too.) Price at time of publish: $35



True Energy Men’s Crewneck Socks Amazon View On Amazon Make no mistake about it, these are no ordinary socks. They feature NASA-inspired, infrared technology that’s woven right into the yarn, and converts body heat into infrared energy. The result? Your feet feel better and more comfortable, even during and after hard workouts. Price at time of publish: $16

Behave Sour Gummy Bears Amazon View On Amazon If he has a sweet tooth, give him this healthier take on classic gummy bears. They’re made with natural, low-glycemic alternatives to refined sugar, come in a mix of fruity flavors, and are non-GMO and gluten-free. But yes, still totally delicious. Price at time of publish: $20



M0de Toothbrush M0de View On M0de.com Finally, an electric toothbrush that comes without a bulky charging base or cables. This streamlined option has a wireless charging dock that works with any wall outlet, eliminating tons of counter clutter. It doubles as a night light, is waterproof, and removes up to 10 times more plaque than traditional toothbrushes. Price at time of publish: $165



Monos Metro Toiletry Case Monos View On Monos.com You can never go wrong gifting a Dopp kit, and this one is a top pick. Available in nylon or vegan leather, in seven colors, and in two different sizes, there are plenty of compartments for seamless storage and organization, and all of the choices are scratch- and water-resistant. Price at time of publish: $60 to $85



wthn Acupressure Mat Set wthn View On Wthn.com When a trip to the acupuncturist isn’t in the cards, laying on this mat and pillow is the next best thing. Specially designed to stimulate acupressure points across the entire body, it’s great for helping to reduce stress, improve sleep, minimize aches and pains, you name it. Price at time of publish: $78

