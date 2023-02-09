The 8 Best Humidifiers of 2023

To help you find the best humidifier for your unique needs, we conducted hours of research, evaluating each one on the basis of size, weight, run time, and how easy it is to clean. Then, we consulted with a board-certified dermatologist to help us narrow down our list. Discover the best options, plus everything there is to know about humidifiers and how they can optimize the health of your skin, ahead.

When it comes to humidifiers, few are as popular as the Canopy Humidifier , our best overall pick. Not only does it hydrate the air in any room for up to 36 hours, it also doubles as an oil diffuser that creates a relaxing ambiance. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. If you don’t want to spend a ton, the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier is a great budget option. It’s quiet, great for sleeping, and has an automatic shut-off.

According to Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, humidifiers offer several different skincare benefits. “Most importantly, humidifiers help sustain optimal indoor humidity (around 40 to 60 percent), which supports a healthy skin barrier,” she explains. “When the environment is below an optimal humidity level, it actually pulls moisture out of the skin, causing it to dry out, or even break out.”

Like clockwork every year, the cold winter air comes rolling through—and so does chapped, dry skin. Or, perhaps you live in a place that lacks humidity year-round and you’re in a perpetual state of dryness. Either way, slathering on layers of hydrating serums and moisturizers can help, but there’s one tool that can actually get to the source of the problem. Enter humidifiers. These helpful tools actually help change the environment around you, targeting the problem head-on in the comfort of your home.

Sensors maintain optimal moisture day and night

Doubles as an essential oil diffuser What We Don't Like Requires daily refilling Perhaps the most buzzy humidifier on the market, the Canopy leaves little to be desired. Not only does it make an adorably modern addition to any room, it’s loaded with features that make the experience as lovely as possible. The humidifier (which also doubles as an essential oil diffuser) offers full-room hydration up to 500 square feet for the smaller model and 1,000 square feet for the larger one. With light-monitoring sensors, it’s actually able to determine the optimal moisture level for both day and night and adjusts its output accordingly. You won’t notice any mist, but that’s because the humidifier was designed to evaporate into the air. You can opt to buy the humidifier on its own, or in a subscription pack with aromatherapy oils, but either way, your skin (and your space) will thank you. Dr. Engelman swears by the Canopy, explaining that it's especially great because it doesn’t harbor bacteria and mold. “Not only is this healthier for the body, it also saves you the hassle of extra maintenance,” she says. “You can put it right next to your desk or nightstand to reap the full skincare benefits without worrying about inhaling contaminants, allergens, mold, and bacteria.” Best of all, cleaning the Canopy is a breeze. All you have to do is disassemble the parts, place the tray, water tank, and cap in the dishwasher, and wipe down the main housing with a damp cloth. Nothing’s perfect, including this humidifier. Though it’s a great indicator that the humidifier is doing its job, we wish it didn’t go through water as quickly. The brand says it has a run time of up to 36 hours, but based on personal experience, it’s more like 24. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 3 lbs. | Run Time: Up to 36 hours | Cleaning Instructions: Disassemble and put in the dishwasher What Our Editors Say "The cool air from this humidifier feels amazing on your skin; it's been extremely effective in relieving that tight feeling my skin gets during the winter. When I use my Canopy, I can keep up with my retinol routine, without experiencing any cracking, and that's a huge plus. I also feel very confident in the cleanliness of the design when it comes to preventing mold. It's so easy to pop in the dishwasher, it's just part of my routine." — Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Rotating nozzle for 360° mist flow What We Don't Like Can get messy You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a quality humidifier for your home. This option from AquaOasis costs only 30 bucks and fills up to 400 square feet with a cool, ultra-hydrating mist. Despite being relatively inexpensive, it’s surprisingly silent, ensuring a sound sleep without any humming, whistling, or crackling. The humidifier has a simple control dial and a 360° rotating nozzle for full control over mist output and flow direction. We also love that it has an automatic shut-off, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off. Just be aware that because the humidifier deposits cool mist into the air (aka tiny water droplets that help humidify the room), there may be some residual water surrounding the device. To avoid ruining surfaces, store the humidifier somewhere that won’t get destroyed if it’s wet. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 8.5 x 6 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 2.22 lbs. | Run Time: Up to 24 hours | Cleaning Instructions: Use included cleaning brush and rinse

Best Splurge Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Dyson View On Walmart View On Abt.com View On Best Buy What We Like Senses, captures, and traps air pollutants

Doubles as a fan

Best Portable Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Heydewy.com What We Like Cordless, chargeable, and portable

Made specifically for skincare What We Don't Like Can’t thoroughly clean it This humidifier from Hey Dewy is truly one-of-a-kind. Designed specifically for your skin, this portable mini unit amps up your skincare with a cool mist that hydrates skin (and hair), giving you an all-over dewy finish. Once it’s done charging, you can detach it from the wire and bring it with you pretty much anywhere. Senior Commerce Editor Jill Di Donato carries hers from room to room with her. It’s also great for tiny spaces, like a small bedroom or bathroom, and can be packed in a carry-on. It emits a continuous stream of cool mist that lasts for eight hours, making it a welcome addition to your bedtime routine. If we could change one thing, it would be for us to have the ability to thoroughly clean it. Because there are electrical components attached to the unit (aka the charging bank), it’s best not to submerge the humidifier under water. However, the brand recommends that you wipe the unit clean with a damp cloth. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 7 inches | Weight: 0.5 lbs. | Run Time: Up to 8 hours | Cleaning Instructions: Damp cloth What Our Editors Say “I notice that when I use the humidifier, it helps the absorption rate of thicker creams; I'll wake up with softer skin and a complexion totally free of any excess moisturizer. During the day, I like to keep it on while I work—as a bonus, if I keep it near my plants, they instantly perk up."— Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Best Warm Mist Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Like Relies on warm steam

Runs filter-free What We Don't Like Has a light that doesn’t turn off A warm mist humidifier like the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier is ideal during dry seasons or when you’re sick. For our intents and purposes, the warm air can actually help mitigate the drying of the skin, making it an ideal choice for someone who struggles with flaky patches or peeling. It’s actually filter-free, so you don’t have to worry about replacing a filter. Plus, the wide tank opening allows for easy filling (aka no accidental spills) and cleaning. You might notice an orange-y build up on the heating chamber after the first few uses. This is nothing to be concerned about—they’re just mineral deposits from your water. As the water boils (hence the warm mist), the minerals are left behind and solidify on the rim. Just give the humidifier a good wipe down weekly to keep it as clean and mold-free as possible. The only caveat: It has a light that doesn’t shut off. It lets you know the unit is running, however it can get annoying if you need to sleep in complete darkness. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 12 x 7.88 x 14.25 inches | Weight: 4.41 lbs. | Run Time: Up to 24 hours | Cleaning Instructions: Wipe down, Rinse The 17 Best Face Creams for Dry Complexions of 2023