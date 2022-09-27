We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
House shoes are not only comfy, they can help you practice good hygiene. By leaving your outside shoes at the door, you can keep dirt and debris off your floors. “The ‘house shoe’ is a tradition that dates back as far as twelfth century Vietnam,” says Holly Katz, stylist and host of Fashion Crimes Podcast. “Joining many Asian and European countries, more and more Americans are also adopting this tradition to keep their carpets cleaner longer and to extend the life of their floors.” Wearing a good house shoe can also keep your feet protected from cold and injuries.
Byrdie Researched & Approved
Our best overall pick is the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, the super popular slipper-sandal combo that’s as stylish as it is comfortable. We love the new colorways and patterns released by the brand, keeping this house shoe relevant as ever. For a more affordable pick, consider the Hush Puppies Winnie Slipper, made from quality material including a water-resistant upper and durable sole, these lined house shoes are built to last.
We conducted hours of research on the best house shoes, consulting with two stylists to help inform our roundup. We landed on the house shoes in this roundup by evaluating top-rated options based on durability, material, design aesthetic, fabric and size range.
Ahead, find the best house slippers to stay cozy and stylish indoors.
Best Overall: UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
When you take off your outdoor shoes whether that’s work flats or sneakers, toss on these fluffy slides. This slipper and sandal combination provides sturdy support with its heel strap and style with the open-toe design. Wear these house shoes with a pair of joggers, lounge pants, or jeans to make a statement wherever you are.
Material: Sheepskin | Size Range: 5 to 12 | Colors: Available in five colors (taffy pink, key lime, ribbon red, purple sky, and burnt olive)
Best Budget: Hush Puppies Winnie Slipper
With a price tag just shy of $50, these slippers are the ideal house shoes for those on a budget. Although we love wearing them inside, the construction features a sturdy rubber sole and water-resistant fabric to keep your feet dry, making them durable enough for outdoor use. Slip these on while you cook dinner or mop the floor for a comfortable place to rest your feet.
Material: Faux fur and suede | Size Range: 6 to 12 | Colors: Available in seven colors (hot pink, blue, camo, charcoal, cinnamon, dusty pink, and olive)
Best for Cold Feet: Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Fur Sure
These faux-fur lined Crocs are both fuzzy and comfortable. The synthetic fur lining keeps feet toasty warm, and includes an extra layer right behind the heel, which makes them ideal for those with cold feet. As a bonus, they’re made with the proprietary Crocs resin material, which is plastic-free.
Material: Resin, synthetic fur | Size Range: 4 to 10 | Colors: Available in five colors (black, chai, tie-dye, pink/white, lavender)
Best Fuzzy: Birdies The Songbird
When it comes to finding a pair of fuzzy house shoes, look no further than Songbird Slides from Birdies. With seven fuzzy layers, this pair provides a comfortable footbed and its slip-on design makes it even easier to take on and off. Style these with your favorite pajamas while cooking dinner or watching a movie on the sofa.
Material: Vegan velvet, suede, linen, faux fur | Size Range: 5 to 12 | Colors: Available in four colors (blush, linen, biscotti faux fur, merlot faux fur)
Best Leather: Daniel Green Women's Meg Slipper
Add this pair of house shoes to your wardrobe with their round toe design and soft footbed for comfortable wear. These aren’t your typical slippers with their flat-like construction and faux leather upper that could even act as work shoes if needed. Available in narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide to suit various widths.
Material: Print fabric, faux fur | Size Range: 5 to 12 | Colors: Available in three colors (light brown, light pink and black)
Best Slides: Girlfriend Collective Black Reslide
Slides are one of the easiest pairs of shoes to throw on and this black waterproof and slip-resistant pair matches with nearly any loungewear outfit. The injected mold construction gives them a soft and lightweight feel that’s great for summer and those warmer months. Plus, they are both vegan and cruelty-free so you can rest assured you’re wearing house shoes you can feel good about.
Material: Blend of used shoes, scrap material, and a bio-based material containing 45% soy by weight | Size Range: 5 to 13 | Colors: Available in black
Best for Comfort: Arch NYC Plush Edit Slipper
You’ve definitely seen these on TikTok—they are the unofficial WFH shoe du jour. These buzzy plush slippers are the most comfortable pair on the list with faux fur that keeps your feet warm. We love that the lining covers your feet front to back, top to bottom. Wear these with neutral colors for a statement shoe that will make you feel fashionable all day long.
Material: Faux fur, rubber, cotton | Size Range: 6 to 11 | Colors: Available in one color (Kelly Green)
Best Fleece: Soludos Cosmic Dream Cozy Slippers
Show your feet some TLC with this pair of fleece slippers featuring an intricate embroidered design of the solar system. The faux fur lining helps keep your feet nice and warm while the cushioned footbed provides stability and support for those household activities. Wear with a comfy pair of joggers for a cozy and relaxed look suited for any season.
Material: Cowhide suede, faux fur | Size Range: 5 to 11 | Colors: Available in one color (midnight blue)
Best Sustainable: Rothy’s The Driver in Navy
Did you know that it took 17 water bottles knit together to make these loafers? Coined as the most sustainable on this list, this pair of shoes can be worn inside and have a soft flexible upper and dense insoles for support to last all day long. Plus, they are machine washable so if they get dirty just toss them in the washing machine and you’re all set.
Material: Upcycled plastic water bottles | Size Range: 5 to 13 | Colors: Available in four colors (cognac, navy sapphire, deep chocolate, forest camo)
Best Babouches: RockTheKazbahDesign Womens Moroccan Babouche Slippers
For a stylish mule slip-on, consider these Moroccan Babouche slippers that are handmade from organic sheepskin. Reviewers note how soft and comfortable the uppers are and note they do not require any breaking in. Also nice: they have ample room in the toe box. They're available in 29 bright colors like fuchsia and orange, as well as more muted tones, plus silver and gold.
Material: Organic leather | Size Range: 5.5 to 10.5 | Colors: Available in 20+ colors
Best Canvas: Barkal Off-White Canvas Shoes
Both hand stitched and crafted, these house shoes are perfect for summer with its light canvas upper and custom brown leather sole. Slip your feet into these luxury shoes that can be worn around the house whether in the kitchen or living room for the activities of daily life. The best part? The stacked heel will give you some additional height with any look.
Material: Leather | Size Range: 36 to 46 | Colors: Available in off-white
Final Verdict
Meet the Expert
- Leena Alsulaiman is a creative strategist, style coach, and stylist at Anthropologie.
- Holly Katz is a stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes Podcast.
What to Look for in House Shoes
Material
When it comes to finding the perfect pair of house shoes, take the material into consideration. Choose the material of your house shoes based upon the type of flooring you have.
“The shoes you would need if you have carpet throughout your home would be different from those you would need for wood or stone floors,” says stylist Leena Alsulaiman. Some treads on the soles of house slippers can damage carpets. Depending on the climate where you live, you feet might be colder in homes with wood or stone flooring.
Sole
Make sure the sole is lightweight enough to make the shoes easier to wear around the house. “A lightweight sole with some light treads will help prevent slipping,” says Alsulaiman. “If you choose a closed-style house shoe, ensure the insole can be removed, cleaned, or replaced as needed.”
-
What are house shoes?
“A house shoe is a shoe that can technically be worn inside and out but is mostly worn inside,” says stylist Holly Katz. “Depending on the climate you live in and your budget, the definition of house shoes may be different.” But, bottom line: house shoes are functional and stylish. “Their main job is to keep your feet and the floors of your house clean, and they offer more support than some fuzzy slippers,” says Alsulaiman.
-
What are the benefits of house shoes?
“The benefits of wearing house shoes are keeping your house clean and germ-free by avoiding bringing in dirt and nasties from outside,” says Alsulaiman.
Plus, Alsulaiman adds that the extra support especially in the arch found in many house shoes can be worn for longer periods of time and can positively impact foot health and posture.
-
How do you clean house shoes?
House shoes are comparable to any other in that they should be washed with care and in accordance with the material with which they are made.
“As a rule of thumb, you should wipe the shoe soles down with antibacterial wipes at least once a week,” says Alsulaiman.
For those shoes that are machine washable, Alsulaiman recommends washing them separately from other clothes and on a gentle cold cycle.
“If your house shoes are foam, you can clean them with detergent and water or wipe them down with baby wipes,” she says.
Last but not least, for all pairs of house shoes, air dry in a well-circulated area to ensure they don't mold.
Why Trust Byrdie
Casey Clark is a Byrdie contributor and has written about fashion for other publications like StyleCaster, Reviewed, and BuzzFeed. Staying up to date with the latest trends, she’s on the pulse of fashion for everyone and aims to make knowledge about the industry more digestible and easy to understand.