We conducted hours of research on the best house shoes, consulting with two stylists to help inform our roundup. We landed on the house shoes in this roundup by evaluating top-rated options based on durability, material, design aesthetic, fabric and size range.

Our best overall pick is the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide , the super popular slipper-sandal combo that’s as stylish as it is comfortable. We love the new colorways and patterns released by the brand, keeping this house shoe relevant as ever. For a more affordable pick, consider the Hush Puppies Winnie Slipper , made from quality material including a water-resistant upper and durable sole, these lined house shoes are built to last.

House shoes are not only comfy, they can help you practice good hygiene. By leaving your outside shoes at the door, you can keep dirt and debris off your floors. “The ‘house shoe’ is a tradition that dates back as far as twelfth century Vietnam,” says Holly Katz, stylist and host of Fashion Crimes Podcast . “Joining many Asian and European countries, more and more Americans are also adopting this tradition to keep their carpets cleaner longer and to extend the life of their floors.” Wearing a good house shoe can also keep your feet protected from cold and injuries.

Best Overall: UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Courtesy of Zappos View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's When you take off your outdoor shoes whether that’s work flats or sneakers, toss on these fluffy slides. This slipper and sandal combination provides sturdy support with its heel strap and style with the open-toe design. Wear these house shoes with a pair of joggers, lounge pants, or jeans to make a statement wherever you are. Material: Sheepskin | Size Range: 5 to 12 | Colors: Available in five colors (taffy pink, key lime, ribbon red, purple sky, and burnt olive)

Best Budget: Hush Puppies Winnie Slipper Hush Puppies View On Amazon View On Hushpuppies.com With a price tag just shy of $50, these slippers are the ideal house shoes for those on a budget. Although we love wearing them inside, the construction features a sturdy rubber sole and water-resistant fabric to keep your feet dry, making them durable enough for outdoor use. Slip these on while you cook dinner or mop the floor for a comfortable place to rest your feet. Material: Faux fur and suede | Size Range: 6 to 12 | Colors: Available in seven colors (hot pink, blue, camo, charcoal, cinnamon, dusty pink, and olive)

Best for Cold Feet: Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Fur Sure Crocs View On Amazon View On Crocs.com These faux-fur lined Crocs are both fuzzy and comfortable. The synthetic fur lining keeps feet toasty warm, and includes an extra layer right behind the heel, which makes them ideal for those with cold feet. As a bonus, they’re made with the proprietary Crocs resin material, which is plastic-free. Material: Resin, synthetic fur | Size Range: 4 to 10 | Colors: Available in five colors (black, chai, tie-dye, pink/white, lavender) The 9 Best Wool Socks of 2022

Best Fuzzy: Birdies The Songbird Courtesy of Birdies View On Birdies.com When it comes to finding a pair of fuzzy house shoes, look no further than Songbird Slides from Birdies. With seven fuzzy layers, this pair provides a comfortable footbed and its slip-on design makes it even easier to take on and off. Style these with your favorite pajamas while cooking dinner or watching a movie on the sofa. Material: Vegan velvet, suede, linen, faux fur | Size Range: 5 to 12 | Colors: Available in four colors (blush, linen, biscotti faux fur, merlot faux fur)

Best Leather: Daniel Green Women's Meg Slipper Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com Add this pair of house shoes to your wardrobe with their round toe design and soft footbed for comfortable wear. These aren’t your typical slippers with their flat-like construction and faux leather upper that could even act as work shoes if needed. Available in narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide to suit various widths. Material: Print fabric, faux fur | Size Range: 5 to 12 | Colors: Available in three colors (light brown, light pink and black)

Best Slides: Girlfriend Collective Black Reslide Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Slides are one of the easiest pairs of shoes to throw on and this black waterproof and slip-resistant pair matches with nearly any loungewear outfit. The injected mold construction gives them a soft and lightweight feel that’s great for summer and those warmer months. Plus, they are both vegan and cruelty-free so you can rest assured you’re wearing house shoes you can feel good about. Material: Blend of used shoes, scrap material, and a bio-based material containing 45% soy by weight | Size Range: 5 to 13 | Colors: Available in black 13 Designer Sneakers We Absolutely Love

Best for Comfort: Arch NYC Plush Edit Slipper Wolf & Badger View On Archnyc.co View On Wolfandbadger.com You’ve definitely seen these on TikTok—they are the unofficial WFH shoe du jour. These buzzy plush slippers are the most comfortable pair on the list with faux fur that keeps your feet warm. We love that the lining covers your feet front to back, top to bottom. Wear these with neutral colors for a statement shoe that will make you feel fashionable all day long. Material: Faux fur, rubber, cotton | Size Range: 6 to 11 | Colors: Available in one color (Kelly Green)

Best Fleece: Soludos Cosmic Dream Cozy Slippers 6PM View On Amazon View On 6pm.com View On Shopbop.com Show your feet some TLC with this pair of fleece slippers featuring an intricate embroidered design of the solar system. The faux fur lining helps keep your feet nice and warm while the cushioned footbed provides stability and support for those household activities. Wear with a comfy pair of joggers for a cozy and relaxed look suited for any season. Material: Cowhide suede, faux fur | Size Range: 5 to 11 | Colors: Available in one color (midnight blue)

Best Sustainable: Rothy’s The Driver in Navy Rothy's View On Rothys.com Did you know that it took 17 water bottles knit together to make these loafers? Coined as the most sustainable on this list, this pair of shoes can be worn inside and have a soft flexible upper and dense insoles for support to last all day long. Plus, they are machine washable so if they get dirty just toss them in the washing machine and you’re all set. Material: Upcycled plastic water bottles | Size Range: 5 to 13 | Colors: Available in four colors (cognac, navy sapphire, deep chocolate, forest camo) The 13 Best Slippers, According to Byrdie Editors

Best Babouches: RockTheKazbahDesign Womens Moroccan Babouche Slippers Etsy View On Etsy For a stylish mule slip-on, consider these Moroccan Babouche slippers that are handmade from organic sheepskin. Reviewers note how soft and comfortable the uppers are and note they do not require any breaking in. Also nice: they have ample room in the toe box. They're available in 29 bright colors like fuchsia and orange, as well as more muted tones, plus silver and gold.

Material: Organic leather | Size Range: 5.5 to 10.5 | Colors: Available in 20+ colors