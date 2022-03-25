The 25 Best Hoop Earrings That Make Our World Go 'Round

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
With their size range and seemingly infinite design possibilities, hoop earrings are a fun and versatile way to add some depth to your ear stack. And, as the trends of the 2000s make their way back into our fashion-loving hearts (and closets), hoop earrings are considered the “it” earring. Whether it be a pair of large tube hoop earrings or the cuff-like huggie hoops, there is a style for every lobe.
One of the reasons we love hoops so much is because they can accentuate facial features, making them a great tool for styling. “The hoop’s circle shape is extra complimentary to jaw and cheekbones, which help to define your features,” says expert Samantha Kimichik. Another is thanks to how secure they are. Unlike dangle earrings or studs, “hoops run through your ear instead of having an earring back,” says Kimichik. “This helps reduce the hoops from falling off your ear or losing them,” she adds.
Meet the Expert
Samantha Kimichik is a senior inventory planning manager at Rowan.
If you’re looking for the best hoop earrings, have we got the list for you. With one of our favorite earring styles making a comeback, we had to find the best ones for every style. From the best option for everyday wear to the best gold and silver hoops, we compiled a collection of the best hoop earrings.
See what hoop earrings made the cut, ahead.
Best Overall: Madewell Skinny Huggie Hoop Earrings
For our best overall selection, we had a few musts: They must be affordable, great for everyday wear, and have a long-lasting style. Our top pick is the Skinny Huge Hoop Earrings for their timeless vintage gold finish, huggie style (which makes them great for nearly 24/7 wear), and $20 price point. Another reason why this made it to the top of our list? They are made of high-quality gold-plated recycled brass.
Metal: Goldtone plating on recycled brass | Closure: Snap
Best Value: ORAZIO 4 Pairs Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Set
The great thing about earrings is that many affordable options come in packs featuring multiple sizes and styles. Our top pick for this category is this silver and gold hoop earring set, which features four sets of silver and gold hinge hoops in diameters ranging from 10 millimeters to 20 millimeters—all for under $20. The hoops are made from a durable stainless steel material and come top-rated by over 13,000 customers for their affordable price, comfort level (including those with sensitive ears), durability, and easy clasp, too.
Metal: Stainless steel | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 10-20 millimeters
Best Investment: Blue Nile Oval Hoop Earrings
If you’re going to invest in a pair of hoop earrings, it’s all about quality and style—and Blue Nile is top-notch. These hoops feature an oval-shaped style that is perfect for everyday wear and will stand the test of trends for years to come. Available in either 14K rose or yellow gold with a comfortable hinged back, these splurge-worthy hoop earrings make a great and durable addition to any ear party.
Metal: 14K rose or yellow gold | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 28.5 millimeters
Best Large: Ten Wilde Isa Hoops
If you’re on the hunt for a good pair of large hoop earrings, we’ve found the perfect pair. The gold-filled tube hoop earrings from Ten Wilde have a diameter of 60 millimeters and thickness of 3 millimeters, making them a lightweight yet statement-making set of hoops.
Metal: Gold-filled | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 60 millimeters
Best Everyday: Rowan Huggie Plain Hoops
When it comes to everyday hoop earrings, it’s best to go for something on the smaller side of the spectrum for added versatility and comfort. Huggie styles—such as these from Rowan—make for great everyday looks. This pair of 10-millimeter hoop earrings are made from high-quality sterling silver with the option to have them plated in yellow gold. Another reason to love these hoops? They are available as a pair or in singles, allowing you to fully customize your ear party.
Metal: 14K gold plating on sterling silver | Closure: Snap | Diameter: 18 millimeters
Best Gold: Mejuri Between Hoops
These yellow gold hoop earrings from Mejuri made our list for their simple design—ideal for everyday wear—and are made out of hollowed 14K gold so they are ultra-lightweight, too. They're a Byrdie editor favorite due to their durability (you can wear them swimming!), quality, comfortability, and timeless style. On top of that, they have a great price point as similar styles typically run closer to $200 per pair.
Metal: 14K recycled gold | Closure: Continuous | Diameter: 18 millimeters
Best Sterling Silver: Blue Nile Large Modern Polished Hoop Earrings
We selected these shimmering hoop earrings for the best sterling silver category because of their style, price point, and comfortability. Made from high-quality sterling silver tubing in a 1.5-inch diameter with a latch back closure, these silver hoop earrings are a pair you’ll wear time and time again.
Metal: Sterling silver | Closure: Latch back | Diameter: 1.5 inches
Best Chunky: Kozakh Mavis Hoop Earrings
Chunky hoops can have some weight to them, making them more susceptible to discomfort. We love these hoops from KOZAKH because while they have a chunkier style, they aren’t nearly as heavy as they look. The graduated curved shape of the hoop gives off major vintage vibes and the snap closure keeps them nice and secure on your lobes. Another reason to love this pair? They have a hinge down the center, so you can slip on different charms for added style.
Metal: 18K gold fill | Closure: Snap
Best Gold-Plated: Rowan 1.5mm Hoops
When shopping specifically for the best gold-plated hoops, it’s important to look for a pair that has a high-quality base metal. Rowan is known for its attention to quality when crafting gold-plated styles and this pair is no exception. Made from sterling silver plated in 14K gold, these mid-sized hoops make for a great addition to your ear stack.
Metal: 14K gold plating on sterling silver | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 1 inch
Best Tiny: Rowan Tiny Hoops
Huggie hoops are having a moment right now and one more minimalistic way to capitalize on the trend is to rock a pair of tiny hoops. These from Rowan feature a thin 1-millimeter gauge and an 8.5-millimeter diameter so they fit nice and snug around the ear. And, the best part, is you don’t have to commit to a full pair. If you’re looking to rock a solo earring or a hoop that will fit nicely on your cartilage piercing, you can purchase a single hoop for under $20.
Metal: 14K gold plating on sterling silver | Closure: Continuous | Diameter: 8.5 millimeters
Best Diamond: Catbird Diamond Baguette Hoop
Diamond hoops help elevate your earring stack with a touch of sparkle. This huggie hoop from Catbird is designed with a row of baguette-cut diamonds set in 14K yellow gold for a subtle yet dazzling touch. Additionally, each earring is sold separately, so you can add a solo hoop to your ear party or make it a pair by purchasing two.
Metal: 14K yellow gold | Closure: Snap | Diameter: 8.3 x 6.3 millimeters
Best Unisex: Catbird Filament Hoop
For an ultra-thin unisex hoop earring, look no further. This slim hoop from Catbird is made of 18K yellow gold, giving off just a touch of shimmer. While we love this earring for its design and quality, what makes it one of our favorites for this category is its versatility. The design is ultra-sleek and simple and it’s sold in singles so you can purchase however many you need to fill your piercings (especially great if you have a lot).
Metal: 18K yellow gold | Diameter: 10 millimeters
Best Oblong: Argentino Vivo Oblong Hoop Earrings
For those who prefer a hoop that is less circular in shape, oblong is where it’s at. These are made from sterling silver plated in gold and feature a modern hinged design that drops down about a half-inch. Simple yet statement-making, they are a great pair for everyday or special occasions.
Metal: Gold plated sterling silver | Closure: Snap | Diameter: 0.25 inches
Best Resin: Urban Outfitters Resin Statement Hoop Earring
Metal hoops are a typical go-to (especially if you’re looking for an everyday pair of earrings) but the trending hoop style can also be found in fun and colorful acrylic and resin. Case in point: These hoops from Urban Outfitters. Available in a range of fun colors—such as brown, green, blue, and orange—the chunky resin hoops are a great way to add a pop of pigment to your ensemble.
Metal: 90% acrylic, 10% steel | Closure: Push back | Diameter: 1.5 inches
Best Charm: Ten Wilde Forever Heart Charm Hoops
Charm hoops are making a comeback and there are so many great choices out there. If you’re looking to invest in a pair of charm hoops, we suggest going for a simple and classic design, such as these gold heart charm hoops. The small hoop earrings and matching dangling heart charm are dipped in gold for added shine.
Metal: Gold dipped | Closure: Snap
Best Polymer Clay: Assemblie Big Chunky Hoops
Polymer clay earrings are a social media favorite. And, while many artists make funky dangling earring styles, some opt for more simplistic—yet still so fun—hoop designs. If you’re looking for a pair of polymer clay hoop earrings, we recommend checking out Assemblie on Etsy. These chunky hoops feature a comfortable push-back closure and are available in seven colors, so you’re bound to find your perfect match. On top of that, they weigh virtually nothing thanks to the lightweight nature of polymer clay.
Metal: Polymer clay and nickel-free brass | Closure: Push back
Best Textured: BaubleBar Sutton Hoop Earring
Add some texture to your ear stack with these bubbly hoop earrings from BaubleBar. Designed with 12 polished orbs arranged in a circular formation, the 1-inch hoops are a stylish way to make a statement, without feeling too over-the-top for an everyday pair of earrings.
Metal: Goldtone plated | Closure: Continuous | Diameter: 1 inch
Best Orb: Ten Wilde Mini Orb Hoops
For a classic vintage-inspired hoop, the orb is the way to go. These oval orb earrings from Ten Wilde are on the smaller side of the spectrum—just under 1 inch—making them a good in-between of the trendy huggie and classic medium-sized hoop styles. On top of that, they are a celebrity favorite and have been worn by both Emma Chamberlain and Jasmine Tookes.
Metal: Gold dipped | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 23 millimeters
Best Squiggle: Almasika Grande Berceau Hoops
Hoops don’t have to be circular or oval—they can be squiggly! These squiggle hoops from Almasika BERCEAU are designed with a thin 18K gold band formed into a fluid squiggle design.
Metal: 18K yellow gold | Closure: Continuous
Best Tube: Mejuri Medium Tube Hoops
It’s hard to talk about the best hoops without talking about tube hoops. This classic style is a must for earring lovers as the hollow design adds the perfect amount of chunk to an ear party without weighing down the lobes. These timeless medium-sized hoops from Mejuri are made from 14K yellow gold and feature a 25-millimeter diameter with a 3-millimeter width.
Metal: 14K yellow gold | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 25 millimeters
Best Enameled: Rowan Lemon Yellow Enamel Huggies
Enamel is another great way to have some fun with the hoop earring trend. These yellow ones from Rowan are shaped in the trendy huggie style and available in either sterling silver or 14K gold plated sterling silver, making them a great choice for sensitive earlobes, too. In addition to yellow, they come in burgundy, green, mint, cobalt blue, and orchid pink.
Metal: 14K gold and enamel applied to sterling silver | Closure: Snap | Diameter: 12 millimeters
Best Minimalistic: Mateo 25mm Gold Classic Hoops
Hoops can draw a lot of attention to your ears, especially if you rock a larger pair. For a pair of hoops that feels more minimalistic, we recommend these 14K gold classic hoops from Mateo. The 1-inch hoops are the perfect size for everyday wear and are designed with a safety latch so they can stay safe and secure on your lobe without worry.
Metal: 14K yellow gold | Closure: Hinged | Diameter: 1 inch
Best Huggie: By Chari The Huggie
Huggie earrings are everywhere right now, which makes narrowing down a top pick a tad challenging. We chose these huggie hoops from By Chari for a few reasons. One, they are available in a range of metals—including 14K yellow gold, 14K rose gold, and 14K white gold—and can be purchased individually or as a pair, making them a more versatile pick. Additionally, the brand also carries them in multiple sizes, including a mini huggie and a large huggie.
Metal: 14K rose, white, or yellow gold | Closure: Snap | Diameter: 9.5 millimeters
Best Pearl: Mateo Diamond Huggie with Detachable Pearl Drops
Nothing says versatile quite like a two-in-one pair of hoops. These hoops from Mateo are made with 14K gold and decorated in diamonds with a detachable pearl charm. Wear them on their own as a beautiful pair of diamond hoops or with pearl charms to create a dangle effect.
Metal: 14K yellow gold | Closure: Continuous | Diameter: 12 millimeters
Best Braided: Omi Woods The Braid Earrings
Braided hoop earrings make for a fun nod to antique design—and these are created with traditional methods, too. Created with the lost wax method, these carved braided hoop earrings are available in sterling silver, or 18K gold over sterling silver using fair trade gold and conflict-free fine metals. Another reason to love these? You can get them customized. If you prefer white gold or solid rose gold, you can contact the brand for a custom order.
Metal: Sterling silver, gold vermeil | Closure: Push back | Diameter: 21 millimeters
What to Look for When Shopping for Hoop Earrings
Metal
“Depending on the look you are going for, the metal can be the difference-maker,” says Kimichik. “For a classic, everyday style that you want to last forever, a higher price pointed hoop that’s 14K gold or gold vermeil is worth the money spent,” she adds.
Frequency of wear
Depending on the metal and other design details, earrings can rack up a nice price tag. With that in mind, Kimichik says it’s important to consider how often you will wear them, which can also help determine your budget, and the type of materials used. “For a bold, statement hoop that you’ll only wear once in a blue moon, purchasing flash or gold-plated jewelry will be the best bang for your buck,” she explains.
Style
Another thing to consider is how you might style or wear your hoops. “I love thinking about other fun or unusual places where I can wear huggies and hoops,” says Kimichik adding that it’s fun to wear them in cartilage piercings.
-
What’s the difference between gold-plated and gold-filled?
According to Kimichik, gold-plated metal is when “a smaller layer of 14K gold [is] applied over a base metal.” The amount of 14K gold can vary, but the minimum “must be 0.5 microns of gold,” says Kimichik. Most of the time that base metal is brass, but some companies might opt for a sterling silver base to keep earrings and other jewelry pieces hypoallergenic.
“Gold-filled jewelry has about 100 times more gold than gold-plated jewelry,” says Kimichik. “It contains layers of 10K, 14K, [and] 18K gold wrapped around the base metal and should have a 1:20 ratio with the base metal,” she adds, noting that gold-filled has a much longer lifespan compared to gold-plated and that the base metal can be any type of metal, including brass or sterling silver.
In addition to gold-plated and gold-filled, there is also gold vermeil, which has more requirements compared to its filled and plated counterparts. “The gold plating used must be at least 10K and the base metal must be sterling silver,” says Kimichik. “The plating thickness for gold used must be a minimum of 2.5 microns,” she adds. This is the more expensive option out of the three but it will also last longer.
-
Can you wear hoop earrings if you have sensitive ears?
Yes, you absolutely can. If you have sensitive ears, you’ll want to “pay attention to the metal of the earrings that you’re buying,” says Kimichik. “You will want to stay away from gold-plated or gold-filled jewelry as the underlying metal is not always hypoallergenic,” she adds, noting that some companies might use brass, copper, or nickel, which aren’t considered hypoallergenic options. “Stick with 14K gold or gold vermeil to make sure your ears will be safe and sound,” she adds.
-
What are huggie hoop earrings?
“Huggie hoop earrings are smaller hoops that ‘hug’ and become best friends with your ear lobes,” says Kimichik. This style is great for a minimalistic look, or a pair of everyday earrings.
-
How do you measure a hoop earring?
“Hoops are measured by their inner diameter,” says Kimichi. This is the inside diameter of the hoop.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. When it comes to finding the best hoop earrings, Jessie taps into her ear party obsession—she has 9 ear piercings and counting—and her background in fashion to find options that are both high-quality and stylish.