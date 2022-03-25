The 25 Best Hoop Earrings That Make Our World Go 'Round

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With their size range and seemingly infinite design possibilities, hoop earrings are a fun and versatile way to add some depth to your ear stack. And, as the trends of the 2000s make their way back into our fashion-loving hearts (and closets), hoop earrings are considered the “it” earring. Whether it be a pair of large tube hoop earrings or the cuff-like huggie hoops, there is a style for every lobe.

One of the reasons we love hoops so much is because they can accentuate facial features, making them a great tool for styling. “The hoop’s circle shape is extra complimentary to jaw and cheekbones, which help to define your features,” says expert Samantha Kimichik. Another is thanks to how secure they are. Unlike dangle earrings or studs, “hoops run through your ear instead of having an earring back,” says Kimichik. “This helps reduce the hoops from falling off your ear or losing them,” she adds.

Meet the Expert Samantha Kimichik is a senior inventory planning manager at Rowan.

If you’re looking for the best hoop earrings, have we got the list for you. With one of our favorite earring styles making a comeback, we had to find the best ones for every style. From the best option for everyday wear to the best gold and silver hoops, we compiled a collection of the best hoop earrings.

See what hoop earrings made the cut, ahead.