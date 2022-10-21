Keep reading to discover the best hoodies on the market and stock up for the season ahead.

If you’re looking for a hoodie that feels intentionally chic, but equally comfortable, casual, and cool, we searched every nook and cranny of the internet to narrow down our top picks and tapped wardrobe stylist Gabbi Maragos for her expertise. From a sustainably made cotton hooded pullover you’ll want to live in, to some more elevated styles in knit and cashmere, there are options for every style and occasion.

Cozy to their core, hoodies are one of our favorite outerwear items for transitional weather. In addition to being a super functional alternative to a lightweight jacket, hoodies also have a ton of amazing styling capabilities. Whether it be in a more traditional sense with an athletic-style outfit, a casual jeans and loafers look, or something a little more dressed up, such as an oversized hoodie with a pair of boot-cut leather pants and strappy heels — hooded sweatshirts are truly the outerwear piece that can do it all.

Best Overall: Reformation Classic Hoodie Reformation View On Reformation Our pick for best overall is the Reformation Classic Hoodie. This hooded sweatshirt is like an elevated basic with that classic hoodie style in a high-quality, durable, organic cotton material. It comes in a collection of neutrals, plus a muted evergreen that still pairs nicely with virtually anything. And, the oversized fit makes it easy to style with matching joggers or leggings or to dress up with a mini skirt and loafers. Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Almond, Black, Chestnut, Pine



Best Splurge: Ambush Multi-Cord Hoodie Cettire View On Cettire.com If you want to splurge, go for something that still feels basic enough for regular wear, but also has unique detailing—like this Multi-Cord Hoodie by Ambush. Available in a collection of neutral colors, plus a stunning deep teal and bright yellow hue, the designer hoodie offers a fun and unique twist on the classic hooded sweatshirt design. In addition to how it looks, it’s also made from high-quality, ultra-soft cotton material, so it’s as cozy as it is stylish. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 3XS-5XL | Colors: Tan, Black, Dark Teal, Dark Brown, Yellow

Best Amazon: Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon View On Amazon As far as the best hoodie on Amazon goes, this one from Amazon Essentials is a must-have. The hooded sweatshirt comes in over two dozen different colors and prints, is made from a soft polyester and cotton blend, and has a nice relaxed fit. It also comes top-rated by over 5,000 Amazon customers, who rave about the way it fits, its comfort factor, and the quality. Material: Polyester and cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Black, Charcoal Heather, Light Grey Heather, Oatmeal Heather, White, Aqua Blue, Blue, Bright Mint Green, Burgundy, Coral Pink +more



Best Cropped: Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com If oversized isn’t your thing, this cropped-style hoodie is another one of our favorites. The Halo Essential Hoodie from Vuori is inspired by that classic hoodie design but is a little more fitted and cropped to perfection (aka, not too short, but not too long). It’s made from recycled polyester material, has UPF protection, and it’s moisture-wicking. On top of that, it’s super stretchy, lightweight, and feels so soft and cozy on the body. Material: Recycled polyester and elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black Camo, Black Heather, Pale Heather Camo, Desert Rose Heather, Light Oregano Heather, Heather Grey, Flax Heather



Best Logo: Represent Owners Club Hoodie Represent View On Representclo.com Hoodies and logos are the ultimate combination. This hoodie from Represent boasts a modern spin with the brand’s Owners Club print on the chest and back of the sweatshirt. Constructed from 100 percent cotton, the unisex sweatshirt is also super soft with a crisp yet broken-in feel. In addition to the logo and amazingly soft material, we also chose this unisex sweatshirt because it has a button hood feature in place of the traditional drawstring, giving it a unique upgrade. Material: 100 percent cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Black, Cobalt, Racing Hreen, Flat White, Coral, Ash Grey, Brown, Powder Blue

Best Graphic: Lazy Oaf Cheers Mate Hoodie Lazy Oaf View On Lazyoaf.com This Lazy Oaf hoodie is made from a durable 100 percent organic cotton fabric and takes full advantage of the spacious sweatshirt. It features trendy graphics across the front—including on top of the kangaroo pouch—down the sleeves, and on the back, giving it an almost print-like feel. And, the primary color ink also adds a nice, contrasting pop of color against the muted tan sweatshirt. Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XS-3XL | Colors: Tan



Best Set: Nap Loungewear Drawstring Hoodie Set Nap Loungewear View On Naploungewear.com There is nothing more luxe feeling than slipping into a matching hoodie set. Our top pick is the Drawstring Hoodie Set from Nap Loungewear, which is constructed from 100 percent cotton in an oversized fit with matching jogger pants. From far away, the set appears to look like a classic basic set, but up close, there are tons of gorgeous details that give it an elevated feel. We swoon for the ribbed cuffs on the hoodie’s sleeves and thick elastic cuffs on the ankle, which are twice the size of your typical jogger. Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-L | Colors: Gainsboro



Best Short Sleeve: Bella+Canvas French Terry Sleeveless Hoodie Bella+Canvas View On Bellacanvas.com This hoodie from Bella + Canvas is in between a short sleeve and sleeveless style, making it a more versatile short-sleeve sweatshirt. Made from premium French Terry material, the sweatshirt is one of our favorite loungewear items in our closet, as it’s high-quality and versatile. Wear it on its own with pair of leggings for exercise, or slip it on over a striped long-sleeve shirt with a pair of mom jeans and Birkenstock sandals for a casual everyday ensemble. Material: French terry | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Pearl Gray, Golden Olive, Ash Green, Terracotta, Black

Best Oversized: TKEES The Oversized Hoodie TKEES View On Tkees.com Oversized hoodies are our favorite way to cozy up an outfit, but you want to make sure you choose one that still has a nice fit and structure to it. We love The Oversized Hoodie from TKEES because, while it feels relaxed with a boyfriend-style fit, the sweatshirt boasts an excellent shape that prevents you from swimming in the material. On top of that, it’s made responsibly from 100 percent cotton terry, which has a lightweight yet cloud-like felt it. Material: 100% cotton terry | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Sandy Taupe, Black, Cream, Cloudy Rose, Smoke



Best Size Range: Girlfriend Collective Feather 50/50 Relaxed Fit Hoodie Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com When it comes to sizing, Girlfriend Collective does it all right—and their Feather 50/50 Relaxed Fit Hoodie is no exception. Available in sizes 1 through 12 (which, according to their size chart is the equivalent of sizes XX-small to 7X-large) and six earth-tone hues, the gender-neutral hoodie makes an incredible addition to any cozy wear wardrobe. On top of the inclusive size range, the sweatshirt is also eco-friendly and made from 50 percent recycled cotton, and is 100 percent biodegradable. Material: Recycled cotton | Size Range: XXS-6X | Colors: Feather, Falcon, Thorn, Bamboo, Chai, Coffee



Best Zip-Up: Good American Boyfriend Zip Hoodie Good American View On Goodamerican.com If you want that same oversized hoodie feel in a zip-up, look no further. The Good American Boyfriend Zip Hoodie is constructed from a cozy cotton knit material in the most incredible relaxed fit. It also features extra long sleeves, which bunch up at the wrists for an added oversized feel. Wear the sweatshirt with your favorite fitted workout leggings to offset the relaxed style or a pair of baggy overalls with a tight brami top underneath for a more casual daytime look. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-5X | Colors: Putty, Bone, Black

Best Cashmere: Nadaam Recycled Cashmere Hoodie Nadaam View On Naadam.co While we love cozy cotton, there is something so luxe about a cashmere hoodie. The Recycled Cashmere Hoodie from Nadaam is our top choice for this category because it is made from a super-soft, recycled cashmere material in a classic fit style. The elevated sweatshirt is a great choice for someone who loves knit sweaters but is looking for something that feels a bit more low-key (and functional with the hood) and looks amazing with a casual outfit or paired with something dressy, like a mini skirt, tights, and boots. Not to mention the brand carries this in sizes up to 3X. Material: 70% closed-loop recycled cashmere, 30% virgin cashmere | Size Range: XXS-3X | Colors: Oatmeal, Slate Blue, Forest Green, Pine Green, Black



Best Knit: Hush Soft Knitted Hoodie Hush View On Hush-uk.com Another great alternative to the cotton hoodie is a knit hooded sweatshirt. The Hush Soft Knitted Hoodie is a gorgeous sweater-like style with a slightly oversized cut. We love this knitted option because the design forgoes the traditional drawstring hood for a more relaxed fit. The lightweight sweatshirt is also made from alpaca and wool, making it extra warm despite its weight. Material: 32% alpaca, 32% wool, 30% polyamide, 6% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Hazel, Blushed Oatmeal



Best Sporty: Rowing Blazers Dubai Football Hoodie Rowing Blazers View On Rowingblazers.com Sweatshirts are made for sporty vibes. If you want a style with that game-day feel, the Dubai Football Hoodie from Rowing Blazers is our top pick. Made from 100 percent cotton with ribbed detailing on the cuff, hem, and collar, the stylish sweatshirt has a vintage feel with the football graphic and traditional athletics lettering. It’s a sweatshirt we love for athleisure style, but it also works with more dressed-up ensembles, such as boot-cut leather pants with strappy heels and a slicked ponytail. Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Yellow

Best for Exercise: UNIQLO AIRism Mesh UV Protection Full-Zip Hoodie UNIQLO View On Uniqlo.com Sweatshirts are already athleisure-friendly by design. But, when exercising, you want a style that is sweat-wicking, breathable, and lightweight. The UNIQLO AIRism Mesh Full-Zip Hoodie is all of these things and more. Designed with the brand’s signature AIRism technology, this sweatshirt helps release heat and moisture to keep the body cool and comfortable during and after a sweaty workout. The material also features UV protection, making it a great option for outdoor sports, hiking, and running. Material: Polyester, spandex, cupro | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Gray, Light Gray, White, Black, Pink, Brown, Green, Blue



Best Sustainable: Pangaia 365 Signature Hoodie Pangaia View On Pangaia.com The Pangaia 365 Signature Hoodie is a hoodie you can feel good about. Sustainably made from recycled cotton sourced from repurposed production scraps and retired textiles, this hooded sweatshirt helps offset some of the waste caused by the fashion industry. In addition to being eco-friendly, it’s also a durable, heavyweight hooded sweatshirt with the perfect relaxed cut. Material: 50% recycled cotton, 50% organic cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Jade Green, Celestial Blue, Cobalt Blue, Black, Sand, Stone, Off-white, Orchid Purple, Navy Blue

