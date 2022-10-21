Cozy to their core, hoodies are one of our favorite outerwear items for transitional weather. In addition to being a super functional alternative to a lightweight jacket, hoodies also have a ton of amazing styling capabilities. Whether it be in a more traditional sense with an athletic-style outfit, a casual jeans and loafers look, or something a little more dressed up, such as an oversized hoodie with a pair of boot-cut leather pants and strappy heels — hooded sweatshirts are truly the outerwear piece that can do it all.
If you’re looking for a hoodie that feels intentionally chic, but equally comfortable, casual, and cool, we searched every nook and cranny of the internet to narrow down our top picks and tapped wardrobe stylist Gabbi Maragos for her expertise. From a sustainably made cotton hooded pullover you’ll want to live in, to some more elevated styles in knit and cashmere, there are options for every style and occasion.
Keep reading to discover the best hoodies on the market and stock up for the season ahead.
Meet the Expert
Gabbi Maragos is a wardrobe stylist and content creator.
Best Overall: Reformation Classic Hoodie
Our pick for best overall is the Reformation Classic Hoodie. This hooded sweatshirt is like an elevated basic with that classic hoodie style in a high-quality, durable, organic cotton material. It comes in a collection of neutrals, plus a muted evergreen that still pairs nicely with virtually anything. And, the oversized fit makes it easy to style with matching joggers or leggings or to dress up with a mini skirt and loafers.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Almond, Black, Chestnut, Pine
Best Splurge: Ambush Multi-Cord Hoodie
If you want to splurge, go for something that still feels basic enough for regular wear, but also has unique detailing—like this Multi-Cord Hoodie by Ambush. Available in a collection of neutral colors, plus a stunning deep teal and bright yellow hue, the designer hoodie offers a fun and unique twist on the classic hooded sweatshirt design. In addition to how it looks, it’s also made from high-quality, ultra-soft cotton material, so it’s as cozy as it is stylish.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 3XS-5XL | Colors: Tan, Black, Dark Teal, Dark Brown, Yellow
Best Amazon: Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie
As far as the best hoodie on Amazon goes, this one from Amazon Essentials is a must-have. The hooded sweatshirt comes in over two dozen different colors and prints, is made from a soft polyester and cotton blend, and has a nice relaxed fit. It also comes top-rated by over 5,000 Amazon customers, who rave about the way it fits, its comfort factor, and the quality.
Material: Polyester and cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Black, Charcoal Heather, Light Grey Heather, Oatmeal Heather, White, Aqua Blue, Blue, Bright Mint Green, Burgundy, Coral Pink +more
Best Cropped: Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie
If oversized isn’t your thing, this cropped-style hoodie is another one of our favorites. The Halo Essential Hoodie from Vuori is inspired by that classic hoodie design but is a little more fitted and cropped to perfection (aka, not too short, but not too long). It’s made from recycled polyester material, has UPF protection, and it’s moisture-wicking. On top of that, it’s super stretchy, lightweight, and feels so soft and cozy on the body.
Material: Recycled polyester and elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black Camo, Black Heather, Pale Heather Camo, Desert Rose Heather, Light Oregano Heather, Heather Grey, Flax Heather
Best Logo: Represent Owners Club Hoodie
Hoodies and logos are the ultimate combination. This hoodie from Represent boasts a modern spin with the brand’s Owners Club print on the chest and back of the sweatshirt. Constructed from 100 percent cotton, the unisex sweatshirt is also super soft with a crisp yet broken-in feel. In addition to the logo and amazingly soft material, we also chose this unisex sweatshirt because it has a button hood feature in place of the traditional drawstring, giving it a unique upgrade.
Material: 100 percent cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Black, Cobalt, Racing Hreen, Flat White, Coral, Ash Grey, Brown, Powder Blue
Best Graphic: Lazy Oaf Cheers Mate Hoodie
This Lazy Oaf hoodie is made from a durable 100 percent organic cotton fabric and takes full advantage of the spacious sweatshirt. It features trendy graphics across the front—including on top of the kangaroo pouch—down the sleeves, and on the back, giving it an almost print-like feel. And, the primary color ink also adds a nice, contrasting pop of color against the muted tan sweatshirt.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XS-3XL | Colors: Tan
Best Set: Nap Loungewear Drawstring Hoodie Set
There is nothing more luxe feeling than slipping into a matching hoodie set. Our top pick is the Drawstring Hoodie Set from Nap Loungewear, which is constructed from 100 percent cotton in an oversized fit with matching jogger pants. From far away, the set appears to look like a classic basic set, but up close, there are tons of gorgeous details that give it an elevated feel. We swoon for the ribbed cuffs on the hoodie’s sleeves and thick elastic cuffs on the ankle, which are twice the size of your typical jogger.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-L | Colors: Gainsboro
Best Short Sleeve: Bella+Canvas French Terry Sleeveless Hoodie
This hoodie from Bella + Canvas is in between a short sleeve and sleeveless style, making it a more versatile short-sleeve sweatshirt. Made from premium French Terry material, the sweatshirt is one of our favorite loungewear items in our closet, as it’s high-quality and versatile. Wear it on its own with pair of leggings for exercise, or slip it on over a striped long-sleeve shirt with a pair of mom jeans and Birkenstock sandals for a casual everyday ensemble.
Material: French terry | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Pearl Gray, Golden Olive, Ash Green, Terracotta, Black
Best Oversized: TKEES The Oversized Hoodie
Oversized hoodies are our favorite way to cozy up an outfit, but you want to make sure you choose one that still has a nice fit and structure to it. We love The Oversized Hoodie from TKEES because, while it feels relaxed with a boyfriend-style fit, the sweatshirt boasts an excellent shape that prevents you from swimming in the material. On top of that, it’s made responsibly from 100 percent cotton terry, which has a lightweight yet cloud-like felt it.
Material: 100% cotton terry | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Sandy Taupe, Black, Cream, Cloudy Rose, Smoke
Best Size Range: Girlfriend Collective Feather 50/50 Relaxed Fit Hoodie
When it comes to sizing, Girlfriend Collective does it all right—and their Feather 50/50 Relaxed Fit Hoodie is no exception. Available in sizes 1 through 12 (which, according to their size chart is the equivalent of sizes XX-small to 7X-large) and six earth-tone hues, the gender-neutral hoodie makes an incredible addition to any cozy wear wardrobe. On top of the inclusive size range, the sweatshirt is also eco-friendly and made from 50 percent recycled cotton, and is 100 percent biodegradable.
Material: Recycled cotton | Size Range: XXS-6X | Colors: Feather, Falcon, Thorn, Bamboo, Chai, Coffee
Best Zip-Up: Good American Boyfriend Zip Hoodie
If you want that same oversized hoodie feel in a zip-up, look no further. The Good American Boyfriend Zip Hoodie is constructed from a cozy cotton knit material in the most incredible relaxed fit. It also features extra long sleeves, which bunch up at the wrists for an added oversized feel. Wear the sweatshirt with your favorite fitted workout leggings to offset the relaxed style or a pair of baggy overalls with a tight brami top underneath for a more casual daytime look.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-5X | Colors: Putty, Bone, Black
Best Cashmere: Nadaam Recycled Cashmere Hoodie
While we love cozy cotton, there is something so luxe about a cashmere hoodie. The Recycled Cashmere Hoodie from Nadaam is our top choice for this category because it is made from a super-soft, recycled cashmere material in a classic fit style. The elevated sweatshirt is a great choice for someone who loves knit sweaters but is looking for something that feels a bit more low-key (and functional with the hood) and looks amazing with a casual outfit or paired with something dressy, like a mini skirt, tights, and boots. Not to mention the brand carries this in sizes up to 3X.
Material: 70% closed-loop recycled cashmere, 30% virgin cashmere | Size Range: XXS-3X | Colors: Oatmeal, Slate Blue, Forest Green, Pine Green, Black
Best Knit: Hush Soft Knitted Hoodie
Another great alternative to the cotton hoodie is a knit hooded sweatshirt. The Hush Soft Knitted Hoodie is a gorgeous sweater-like style with a slightly oversized cut. We love this knitted option because the design forgoes the traditional drawstring hood for a more relaxed fit. The lightweight sweatshirt is also made from alpaca and wool, making it extra warm despite its weight.
Material: 32% alpaca, 32% wool, 30% polyamide, 6% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Hazel, Blushed Oatmeal
Best Sporty: Rowing Blazers Dubai Football Hoodie
Sweatshirts are made for sporty vibes. If you want a style with that game-day feel, the Dubai Football Hoodie from Rowing Blazers is our top pick. Made from 100 percent cotton with ribbed detailing on the cuff, hem, and collar, the stylish sweatshirt has a vintage feel with the football graphic and traditional athletics lettering. It’s a sweatshirt we love for athleisure style, but it also works with more dressed-up ensembles, such as boot-cut leather pants with strappy heels and a slicked ponytail.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Yellow
Best for Exercise: UNIQLO AIRism Mesh UV Protection Full-Zip Hoodie
Sweatshirts are already athleisure-friendly by design. But, when exercising, you want a style that is sweat-wicking, breathable, and lightweight. The UNIQLO AIRism Mesh Full-Zip Hoodie is all of these things and more. Designed with the brand’s signature AIRism technology, this sweatshirt helps release heat and moisture to keep the body cool and comfortable during and after a sweaty workout. The material also features UV protection, making it a great option for outdoor sports, hiking, and running.
Material: Polyester, spandex, cupro | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Gray, Light Gray, White, Black, Pink, Brown, Green, Blue
Best Sustainable: Pangaia 365 Signature Hoodie
The Pangaia 365 Signature Hoodie is a hoodie you can feel good about. Sustainably made from recycled cotton sourced from repurposed production scraps and retired textiles, this hooded sweatshirt helps offset some of the waste caused by the fashion industry. In addition to being eco-friendly, it’s also a durable, heavyweight hooded sweatshirt with the perfect relaxed cut.
Material: 50% recycled cotton, 50% organic cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Jade Green, Celestial Blue, Cobalt Blue, Black, Sand, Stone, Off-white, Orchid Purple, Navy Blue
Best Everyday: Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Hoodie
If you’re on the hunt for that one hooded sweatshirt you can live in, the Recycled Fleece Hoodie from Richer Poorer is it. This is an excellent choice for everydayevery day because, while it boasts a classic oversized silhouette, it also has some gorgeous detailing on the neckline and shoulders, giving it an elevated edge. The hoodie is also available in four vintage-inspired hues and constructed from recycled polyester (sourced from around 40 post-consumer water bottles), making it another good sustainable option, too.
Material: Cotton, recycled polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Vintage Overdyed Blue, Black, Red Mahogany, Heather Grey, Sage, Sandstorm, Olive Army
What to Look For in Hoodies
Length
“When shopping for a hoodie, look at the length and the shape,” says Maragos. “I love a cropped hoodie since it is less boxy and easier to pair with other pieces or dress up.” If you prefer a hoodie with more coverage, oversized hoodies are another popular way to stay comfortable in style. Some brands carry hoodies with an oversized design, but you can also size up on a regular fit if you want a more spacious hoodie.
Material
“I also suggest looking at the material,” says Maragos. “Depending on what style you want, you can find various forms of cotton or polyester.” In addition to these fabrications, hoodies also come in more luxe materials like cashmere or knit.
-
How do you style hoodies?
“I love styling a black, white, or beige hoodie under a leather blazer or denim jacket—this gives a more casual, distressed look to a structured jacket,” says Maragos. With some of the preppy trends of the ‘90s and 2000s back in style, you can also pair a hoodie with a tennis-style skirt or bike shorts with crew socks and sneakers for a more athleisure ensemble. And, for a cold-weather look, we love a hoodie with an open wool coat, mom jeans, and a pair of chunky, lug sole loafers.
-
When did hoodies become popular?
The first hoodies date back to the 1930s when Champion added hoods to sweatshirts, but they grew increasingly popular in the 1970s, thanks to the rise of hip-hop. And, they have had a shining moment every decade since.
-
How do you wash hoodies without shrinking them?
To ensure your hoodies stay in tip-top shape—and size—when washing, Maragos recommends washing them on cold. She also says to “consider low heat in the dryer or hang to dry” to prevent shrinking.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. Jessie’s personal style is rooted in cozy garments—and she’s particularly obsessed with hoodies and sweatshirts. When researching the best hoodies, Jessie looked at the softness of the material and overall level of comfort—a must for hoodies—plus different styles and fits. As a result, she curated a list of the best hoodies on the internet.