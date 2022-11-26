Black Friday is over, and Cyber Monday is still a couple of days away, but the best time to score giftable items for everyone on your list is right now! Nordstrom has added even more fashion, beauty, and home finds to its sale section—but they are selling out fast!

We sifted through more than 51,000 sale items to find the best deals, including a Skims robe (available in regular and plus sizes) for 43% off, a Mario Badescu Mask Trio for 25% off, and an of-the-moment fleece shacket for under $40. Want to splurge on something for your significant other? This sexy Versace Chain Link Ring is 50% off.

For the Homebody

For the person who elevates self-care to an art form, Nordstrom's sale section is stocked with cozy pajamas, plush slippers, and blankets made for snuggling.

UGG Blaire Throw Blanket $59 (Normally $79)

Skims Sleep Knit Robe $44 (Normally $78)

Mala The Brand Mini Candle Advent Calendar $66 (Normally $120)



Moonlight Eco Pajamas $45 (Normally $74)

SIJO Eucalyptus Pillowcase Set $36 (Normally $45)

UGG Cozy Slipper $70 (Normally $100)

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle $49 (Normally $65)

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket $74 (Normally $99)

Bombas Marl Knit Gripper Socks $32 (Normally $40)

Honeydew Intimates Winter Vacay Lounge Set $44 (Normally %68)



For the Beauty Product Lover

There are lots of BIG deals on products from best-selling beauty brands, including Mario Badescu, Too Faced, Kylie Skin, and more. Find the perfect stocking stuffers—starting at just $11.

Kylie Skin Mini Skincare Set $27 (Normally $39)

Mario Badescu Multi-Masker Face Mask Trio $11 (Normally $15)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Stencils $14 (Normally $20)

Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush $119 (Normally $149)

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette $27 (Normally $54)

Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream $28 (Normally $40)

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment $69 (Normally $98)

Le Mini Macaron Nude Gel Manicure Set $26 (Normally $35)

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Regimen Set $119 (Normally $159)

Alien Goddess by Mugler Eau de Parfum $74 (Normally $123)



For the Fashion Obsessed

Shackets and shearling and skinny jeans, oh my! Nordstrom has thousands of cold-weather pieces you can put under the tree—or directly into your closet.

Thread & Supply Fleece Shacket $39 (Normally $59)

Zella Live In High Waist Flare Pants $45 (Normally $69)

Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Boot $320 (Normally $458)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $78 (Normally $98)

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $80 (Normally $129)

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote $139 (Normally $195)

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Lined Slide $119 (Normally $160)

Hanky Panky 5-Pack Original Rise Thongs $77 (Normally $120)

Levi's 501 High Waist Skinny Jeans $65 (Normally $108)

ASOS Design Two-Piece Tracksuit $46 (Normally $58)



For Dads, Brothers, and Significant Others

From staples like socks, gloves, and hoodies, to standout pieces like a Versace chain link ring—that's 50% off—there's no shortage of guy-approved finds in the Men's sale section.

The North Face ThermoBall Slippers $44 (Normally $59)

Marine Layer Corbet Quilted Full Zip Hoodie $96 (Normally $128)

Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants $50 (Normally $75)

Bombas Original High Calf Socks $11 (Normally $14)

Versace Greek Key Curb Link Chain Ring $225 (Normally $450)

All Saints Zip Leather Gloves $90 (Normally $129)

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Pajama Pants $37 (Normally $50)

The North Face Never Stop Exploring Graphic Hoodie $41 (Normally $59)

UGG Turner Robe $125 (Normally $138)

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Sandal $40 (Normally $55)



