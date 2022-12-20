19 of the Best Beauty and Fashion Holiday Sales to Shop Now

For all my fellow last-minute shoppers, it's not too late to snatch up a gorgeous gift for everyone on your list. The best part? Most retailers are offering major discounts and expedited shipping to ensure your gifts arrive with just enough time to swath it in wrapping paper and throw it under the tree.

Since time is truly of the essence here, we scoured all the best deals, steals, and sales retailers are offering across a wide range of categories, from clothing to beauty to home to the outdoors, so you can surely find something for everyone (even that family member who’s impossible to shop for).



Nordstrom

Nordstrom is taking their pre-Christmas sale seriously, with an entire section on its website dedicated to holiday deals with new markdowns added daily. Search from more than 3000 products across women's and men’s clothing, accessories, makeup, and shoes to find a gift anyone would love to receive that also goes easy on your wallet. We’re eyeing the Living Proof Brilliantly the Best Set of dry shampoo and texture spray, Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker, and Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit.

Shopbop

For your fashion-forward friend, look no further than the sale section at Shopbop. Choose from wardrobe staples that they’ll reach for again and again, like Agolde denim, a neutral Mansur Gavriel Mini Soft Lady Bag, or the trendy IRO Kachil jacket that all the influencers seem to be rocking. If chic home decor is more your jam, everyone can use some funky patterned hand towels.

Saks Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for a gift to impress, check out Saks designer sale with prices slashed up to 60%. Jimmy Choo, Cinq a Sept, Alice + Olivia, Balenciaga and Manolo Blahnik are all–shockingly–on sale, with plenty of sizes and color options still available.

Sephora

If you’re a Beauty Insider (and you should be—it’s free to join!), you’ll get 20% off full-sized fragrances with the code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout. So if you know a friend’s tried-and-true go-to scent, now’s the time to stock them up! Or if you have an adventurous friend who’s up for anything, expand her olfactory palette with a new fragrance, like the best-selling sultry Tobacco Vanille from Tom Ford or Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Eau de Parfum for a lighter sensibility. To really impress, snag the brand-new fragrance from Fenty, which reviewers can’t seem to get enough of.

Carbon38

One of the best online destinations for elevated athleisure and outerwear, Carbon38’s sale section certainly doesn’t disappoint. Browse leggings, biker shorts, tanks, bras and even swimwear, from designers like Spiritual Gangster, Strut This, Sweaty Betty, Alala, Beyond Yoga, Beach Riot, and more, in a variety of styles and colors to upgrade your gym ‘fits. Or splurge on Stand Studio’s cozy Sabi Jacket in blush or sand hues.

Backcountry

Ah, every outdoorsman’s dream retailer! Peruse more than 5000 on-sale items, ranging from clothing (including my Goldbergh half-zip sweater editor's pick), shoes, travel accessories, ski and snowboard gear, and literally everything in between.

Dermstore

Sales are great, but sales on sales? During the holidays? There’s nothing better. Run (don’t walk) to Dermstore where they’re offering more than 500 must-have beauty products at up to 50% off, but snag an extra 10% on top of that with the code EXTRA10 at checkout. There’s an abundance of skincare, candles, and tools to choose from, but we’re adding the Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Holiday Kit, Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle, Beautystat Universal Moisture Sandwich Bundle and Tula Skincare Stay Present 5-Piece Skin Refining Kit to our carts right this second.

Everlane

This is not a drill: Everlane is offering 20% off of select full-priced items and free express shipping on orders of $250 or more. I’m guessing every single person on your list could use another wardrobe staple item, like the ultra-layerable Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck, Cashmere Crew, or the softer-than-soft Cloud Turtleneck.

Intermix

Shop more than 2,000 of this year’s best designer pieces during Intermix’s high anticipated designer sale. You’ll find styles aplenty perfect for holiday dressing, like Self-Portrait’s sparkly midi dress, and spunky separates you can wear with anything, a la Agolde’s chic bodysuit, not to mention a treasure trove of office-appropriate tailored pants, blazers and button-downs from brands like Veronica Beard, Ulla Johnson, and L’Agence.

Journelle

Consider this sale Journelle’s holiday gift to the world: This year’s best-selling bras, underwear, loungewear, bodysuits and swimwear are all marked down by up to 30%. Whether you’re looking to replace worn out items or splurge on something sizzly, the styles, colors and fits are nearly endless. We have our eye on this sheer Free People bodysuit that can be worn in or outside the bedroom, as well as this lacy little number from Dita Von Teese.

net-a-porter

'Tis the season of giving, and in the holiday spirit, Net-a-Porter is giving us a whopping 70% off their best designer duds, from this party-ready Tom Ford cashmere off-the-shoulder sweater to Isabel Marant suede knee-high boots to See by Chloé’s everyday winter bootie—and so much more.

Ulta

If you’re truly stumped—or just want to be done shopping—go the gift card route at Ulta. Purchase a $75 gift card (or more) and you’ll save 10%. Easy peasy.

Therabody

The holidays can be a stressful time, so finally shelling out for a little something from the rarely discounted Theragun family will bring your whole body back to neutral. You’ll save up to $200 on all three of the high-end massage devices—Theragun PRO, Theragun Elite, Theragun Prime—while the RecoveryAir Compression Boots are also a total steal right now with savings of up to $300.

Amazon

Never one to disappoint, Amazon is offering holiday deals on everything from clothing to candles to shapewear to shoes, and just about everything else in between. You may also want to pick up one of the games on sale as well, like Monopoly, just in case family time needs a little pick-me-up.

Reformation

Save up to 70% on trendy and classic pieces alike, but their shoe deals are truly killers, like these Peony Platform Heels, Katya Combat Boot, and Ophelia Western Chelsea Boot.

Brooklinen

For one day only, Brooklinen launched a surprise sale, slashing the prices on every single thing on their site by at least 15% (bedding bundles are discounted up to 35%!).Bedding aside, II personally can’t get enough of the dreamy waffle robe, colorful and comfy lounge socks and striped lambswool throw blanket. Don’t sleep on this sale, it’ll be over as quickly as it came.

Girlfriend Collective

When it comes to gifts—giving and receiving—more is more, which is why the bundle and save promotion at Girlfriend Collective is downright genius. Choose from 25 different bundles of clothing, including leggings, tank bras, workout sets (the FLOAT set is our personal fave), loungewear, tees, underwear, and even socks, to get way more bang for your buck.

Macy's

A sale like Macy’s current promotion is going to have everyone waiting until the last minute next year with sales this good—especially for beauty. Score MAC Cosmetics Art Library Eyeshadow Palette with 12 gorgeous shades at nearly half off, Kylie Cosmetics 2-Piece Matt Lip Kit complete with a liner and matte gloss in a bright holiday red or Anastasia Beverly Hills 3-Piece Fluffy + Fuller Looking Brow Kit at 55% off.

ThirdLove

Buy two of ThirdLove’s incredibly comfortable (and popular) bras and save $15. Since most of us wear them every day, this is definitely one of those stock-up and don’t look back moments.

