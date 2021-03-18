These Are the Best High-Waisted Jeans on the Internet

Finding jeans with the right cut or fit can be challenging, to say the least. But, there's always been one style that never seems to fail: high-waisted jeans. They've been trending for some time but have always been my go-to since they beautifully hug every curve. Whenever I put on a pair and look in the mirror, I feel a surge of confidence. If you're on the hunt for your perfect pair of high-waisted jeans, look no further. Ahead, we've curated a list of the 17 best high-waisted jeans that will suit every body type and fashion sense. Keep scrolling to discover all of the top picks.

Paige High Rise Manhattan Boot $153

I can say with all honesty that these jeans are one of the best pairs I have in my closet. There is nothing like a beautiful pair of black denim that you can dress up or down. These high-rise jeans are perfect to pair with boots or any mid-length shoes you may own. It fits true to size, hugs your thighs, and gives you a very slimming look.

Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Mom Jeans $99

Curvy girls, this one is for you. These jeans show your curves in all the best ways. They fit tightened at the waist and are perfectly snug at the hips. The knee rips add a fun element of edginess to the denim. The light color wash is ideal for spring and summer but can definitely be worn any season.

Levi's Premium Ribcage Bootcut Women's Jeans $98

If you are searching for a pair of dark denim that is comfortable and has length, then these are for you. These jeans have a very sleek look and would be perfect for anyone taller who may find it difficult to find high-waisted jeans. If you have a longer torso, these jeans are ideal because they extend much higher than your average high-waisted jean.

ModCloth MPX High-Rise Skinny Jeans $75

Modcloth is known for its vintage pieces, and these statement jeans are right in line with the brand's aesthetic. With such a fun and unique print, I'd wear these year-round.

Calvin Klein Light Blue Tapered Fit High Rise Jeans $32

With a leather waist and light denim fabric at the bottom, these are total '90s-inspired jeans. If you want to stand out from the crowd, these are the jeans for you. They run from sizes 25 to 33 and are perfect for any season (aside from summer, possibly).

Madewell High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Leather Edition $398

Who doesn’t love a great pair of leather jeans? What makes them even more impressive is that they are high-waisted and true-to-size. They come in sizes 23 to 33 and are perfect for every body type. These leather jeans can be dressed up or down and are an ideal choice during cooler months.

BDG High-Waisted Slim Straight Jean–Ripped Light Wash $64

These affordable, high-waisted, and straight-leg jeans are great for petite girls who may find it hard to find the perfect high-waisted jean. They may appear a bit casual but can be elevated when styled with heels or a dressy top. They run from sizes 24 to 34 but are not necessarily true-to-size.

Zara Hi Rise Wide Leg Full Length Jeans $50

If you prefer straight full-length high-waisted jeans, then these are perfect for you. They are such a beautiful pair of denim that you can easily wear year-round.

Everlane The Way-High Jean $78

A pair of simple and classic denim is something everyone needs in their closet. These have a perfectly even color tone that pairs well with anything. Everlane's sizes are super diverse (ranging from 23 to 33) and have a mild stretch, which allows for comfortability. Feel free to dress them up for a date night at home or dress it down for a grocery run.

Gucci Appliquéd High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $950

First and foremost, these are not affordable high-waisted jeans. But, these Gucci vintage-inspired jeans are an investment piece that you can keep for decades. They fit true to size and run from 24 to 31.

Asos High-Rise 'Slouchy' Mom Jeans $56

These are my go-to jeans, hands down. Not only are they comfortable, but they are very stylish and cool. If you ever want to channel your inner “cool kid,” these jeans need to be a part of your starter pack. Based on my experience with sizing, the size range is vast but not true-to-size. I wanted these to be a bit oversized on me, so I got two sizes bigger than my true size.

Good American Good Waist $169

From 00 to 24, the size range for these stretchy jeans demonstrates inclusivity at its finest. So, whether you are the slimmest or curviest woman around, you will find your perfect fit with the Good Waist jeans.

Free People Marion High Waisted Denim Jeans $98

These jeans are worth adding to your collection due to their unique color and cut, and ability to be worn during every season. Based on the reviews, Marion High Waisted Denim Jeans' fit can be a bit tight due to the limited stretch of the denim fabric. These jeans run from size 24 to 32.

Tory Burch Denim Pant $298

These high-waisted jeans were designed with Japanese denim and triple-washed to create a very comfortable experience while you wear them. These are the definition of versatile as you wear them casually with sneakers or dressed up with a denim blazer. They run from size 00 to 16.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans $138

A nice even tone, high waisted, straight leg jean is ideal for any occasion or weather situation. I love that they have a mild stretch, and the sizes range from 23 to 31. If you want a sleek-yet-comfortable look, you've met your match.

7 for All ManKind High Waist Ankle Skinny $137

You'll make a statement when you walk into the room wearing these shiny high-waisted jeans. They don't only boast a fun texture, but they stretch, are true to size, and are available in sizes 23 to 34. They are truly a night-on-the-town type of jeans. While there aren't many night activities going on right now, I would advise grabbing these jeans now and tucking them away for that first special night out post-pandemic.

J. Crew High-Rise Toothpick Jean $115

I’ve had these jeans for a while now. They stretch, are sustainable, and are the perfect dress-up jeans. These are the jeans that truly confirmed that high-waisted jeans were meant for me. I always feel sexy, comfortable, and ready for anything when I wear these jeans. They range in size from 24 to 37.