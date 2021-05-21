Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
It’s 3 p.m. You’re bored, and your hands and mouth have tag-teamed your brain, so now you’re on the hunt for a snack. Enter the healthy snack subscription box. These curated boxes can help you keep the hunger pangs at bay and maybe find your new, nutritious obsession—no matter your food preferences or sensitivies.
We searched and found the best healthy snack subscription boxes to satisfy any craving, all with free shipping to anywhere in the country. Gluten-free? There are plenty of those options, as well. See our top picks here.
Best Healthy Snack Subscription Boxes of 2021
- Best Overall: Love With Food
- Best for Customization: NatureBox
- Best Value: Urthbox
- Best for Keto: My Keto Snack Box
- Best for Vegans: Vegancuts
Best Overall: Love With Food
Why We Chose It: Love With Food searches out healthy brands that are full of flavor. And as you’re snacking, so is someone else: For every box purchased, a meal is donated to a family in need.
Pros
- All snacks are additive-free: no high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial coloring or flavoring, or trans fats
- A meal is donated for every box purchased
- Affordable
Cons
- Cannot customize
If you’re not focused on a particular diet, Love With Food is the crunchy, salty, sweet hug that you need. Why is this our favorite? Because when you snack, a family in need is provided with a healthy meal, as well. So far, Love With Food has donated more than 1 million meals and counting.
Love With Food offers a classic subscription box service— seven or more new to you snacks every month. At roughly $10 per month, it’s the most affordable option on our list, although it is also the smallest size. However, all snacks are still full size, so you may be scrimping on costs, but not satisfaction.
This small size is perfect for the singleton, although anyone trying to keep a family happy may want to order more than one. You can’t customize Love With Food either, so beware of potential allergens in each item. Although these boxes may be a minefield for people avoiding nuts or gluten, they don’t include anything unnatural. All snacks included are organic or all-natural.
Best for Customization: NatureBox
Why We Chose It: Sometimes you want to be surprised, and sometimes you want what you want. NatureBox combines the two options with fully customizable, themed boxes and a vast range of criteria to narrow it down.
Pros
- Search by nutritional need or dietary restriction
- Bulk options available
- Great for those with allergies
Cons
- NatureBox produces all snacks, so you’re committed to them
- Free delivery only on orders over roughly $40
- Membership fee for lower prices
Naturebox produces all of the snacks that it includes in its boxes, and you can order individual treats or try the subscription box concept. Most importantly, you can choose items based on a huge variety of dietary restrictions, including salt, gluten, protein, sugar, vegan, non-GMO, and more.
If you give in to the winds of fate, there are several different themed boxes to choose from: Everyone’s Favorites, Bestsellers, Sweet Treats, Less Stress, and the Delightful Box. The sheer variety of items available is staggering—pretzels, dried fruit, energy bars, single-serve oatmeal bowls, jerky, natural fruit chews, and more. However, all that variety is produced by NatureBox, so if you’re looking for brand discovery, you’ll be disappointed.
Since all of the boxes are filled with NatureBox items, the service works differently from most other boxes. You can purchase one box at a time for full price or join their membership club (about $30 per year) for significant discounts on all items. Or, try a Discovery Box for about $30 each, and see what all the fuss is about.
Best Value: Urthbox
Why We Chose It: If some snacks are good, more snacks are better. Urthbox offers four different options for dietary restrictions in four different sizes. Plus, if you love something from your box, you can purchase more at a discount in its member shop. With any multi-month order, members get a free box as well.
Pros
- A variety of options (choose from classic, vegan, gluten-free, or diet)
- Wide variety of healthy snacks, from juices to crackers to granola
- Great value (the large box is worth up to $100 but costs only $50)
- Organic, non-GMO selections
Cons
- Can’t customize, even for allergies
- Initial orders don’t ship until the following month
If you’re looking for snacks that won’t break the bank, Urthbox offers tons of variety. Available in four different options, including classic, vegan, gluten-free, and diet, all of the products included are certified non-GMO.
Urthbox operates on the same premise as many beauty subscription boxes—try stuff, love stuff, buy stuff using the points you accumulate through membership. For Urthbox, members can earn points each month that they subscribe and every time they refer a friend.
For the price, Urthbox offers a lot of value for comparable prices of other boxes. Its largest box features more than 27 snacks for about $50. You’ll also save even more by subscribing to a multi-month plan. If you’re feeding an office or a large family, that’s a significant savings. Plus, if you find things you love, you can order directly through Urthbox for a seamless experience.
Best for Keto Diets: My Keto Snack Box
Why We Chose It: There are many keto delivery services out there, but My Keto Snack Box nails it when it comes to focused snacks. Each full-size snack in the box is less than 5 grams of net carbs, so you’re never in danger of ruining your keto lifestyle.
Pros
- 8 to 12 options, so lots of variety
- No contracts
- New snacks each month, so little chance of burnout
Cons
- No option to buy more of the snacks you particularly like
- No chance for a price reduction with a more extended contract
So, what you’re saying is that you want more than just bacon for snacks while you’re on your Keto diet? In that case, My Keto Snack Box can help you find the crunchy or sweet options that will help you stay in ketosis while mixing up your diet a bit. And each of its options features less than 5 grams of net carbs, so you’ll stay on course.
My Keto Box offers a nice mix of snack bars, drink mixes, baking options, and crunchy items, so all of your textural and flavor needs are satisfied. Love something? Follow them on Instagram as they feature items from each box that you can purchase directly from the producer.
A month-to-month plan is about $38, while a pre-paid plan costs between roughly $114 to $432. Boxes include 8 to 12+ snacks.
Best for Vegans: Vegancuts
Why We Chose It: Many of the subscription boxes offer vegan options, but Vegancuts specializes in vegan snacks or beauty products. Not only are the snacks they choose vegan, but they are also 100% cruelty-free.
Pros
- Flexible subscriptions
- Sweet and savory options
- At least 10 options in each box
- Includes drinks and occasional kitchen staples like mac and (vegan) cheese
Cons
- Can’t be customized for allergies
Can vegans find snack options in a general snack box? Sure. For those who care about the provenance of their snacks, Vegancuts does an excellent job of vetting the ingredients used for snacks sourced for their monthly box. The service also tries to feature brands that use sustainable packaging.
There is only one size of box for Vegancuts, and it includes at least ten different snack options ranging from chips to cookies to nut milk. Even if you have an allergy, the boxes should have at least some items that will appeal to you, as they try to include nut-free and gluten-free options as well. The monthly box is available for about $25, but three-, six-, or 12-month plans bring the price down considerably.
One of the things that set Vegancuts apart is its corporate commitment to donating to earth-friendly causes each month. Snacks that taste good and make you feel good? You can’t beat that.
Final Verdict
With so many options on the market, there’s something for everyone in the snack sphere. We chose the combination of price, variety, and altruism in Love With Food for our overall winner. All-natural products and a meal donated for every box make snacking feel good.
For larger groups, any of the other options have more flexibility with larger-sized boxes available. NatureBox, Urthbox, Vegancuts, and My Keto Snack Box all offer nutritious options that would be perfect for a family or an office setting.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Comes in a Healthy Snack Subscription Box?
The contents of a healthy snack subscription box vary by company but generally contain one or more single-serving portions of snack foods. This could mean bars, low sugar candy, chips, jerky, nuts, and more.
Are Healthy Snack Subscription Boxes Worth It?
If you like to snack and want to try new things, a healthy snack subscription box is worth it. If you tend to enjoy the same types of foods, it may not be a good investment. For those who need to avoid certain foods, it can be a great way to switch up your go-to snacks and keep things interesting.
How Much Do Healthy Snack Subscription Boxes Cost?
Prices for healthy snack subscription boxes range from about $10 up to $60 per month. Generally, discounts are available for a long-term subscription or a larger order.
Methodology
We extensively researched companies to compile the list of best healthy snack subscription boxes. It was important for us to include snack subscription boxes that offer full-sized snacks that accommodate a variety of diets and food restrictions, nationwide availability, and free shipping. We also considered brands that offer non-GMOs foods and a variety of favorite options, both sweet and savory. Cost was also a significant factor, so we looked for boxes that were affordable or had budget-friendly options.