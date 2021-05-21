Best Healthy Snack Subscription Boxes of 2021

Best Overall: Love With Food

Love With Food

Why We Chose It: Love With Food searches out healthy brands that are full of flavor. And as you’re snacking, so is someone else: For every box purchased, a meal is donated to a family in need.

Pros

All snacks are additive-free: no high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial coloring or flavoring, or trans fats

A meal is donated for every box purchased

Affordable

Cons

Cannot customize

If you’re not focused on a particular diet, Love With Food is the crunchy, salty, sweet hug that you need. Why is this our favorite? Because when you snack, a family in need is provided with a healthy meal, as well. So far, Love With Food has donated more than 1 million meals and counting.

Love With Food offers a classic subscription box service— seven or more new to you snacks every month. At roughly $10 per month, it’s the most affordable option on our list, although it is also the smallest size. However, all snacks are still full size, so you may be scrimping on costs, but not satisfaction.

This small size is perfect for the singleton, although anyone trying to keep a family happy may want to order more than one. You can’t customize Love With Food either, so beware of potential allergens in each item. Although these boxes may be a minefield for people avoiding nuts or gluten, they don’t include anything unnatural. All snacks included are organic or all-natural.