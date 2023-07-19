Apparently, Cute Little Fans Are the Hottest (Coolest?) Accessory of Summer 2023

Summer was my favorite season before I moved to New York City. A season that once brought to mind images of beach days, suburban pool parties, and powerful air conditioning has now been replaced with just one image: sweat. I sweat on the subway. I sweat climbing the stairs to my best friend's walk-up. I sweat in the un-air-conditioned booths of Brooklyn's finest historic restaurants. When it's summer in the city, sweat is a rite of passage for everyone.

I accepted my fate until I saw someone, in July...not sweating. On my usual commute, I saw a woman in a humid subway station blasting her neck with a handheld fan. Except it wasn't just a handheld fan—it was, like, a really cute accessory that tied her entire outfit together. She seemed to be not just finding some relief from the fan, but actually, thoroughly enjoying herself during a summer commute (a concept!). In the days that followed, the cute little fans multiplied. Each day, I noticed more and more New Yorkers sporting chic little fans as their primary accessory—across boroughs and subway lines, alike. And thus, I declared summer 2023 the season of the cute little fan.

So naturally, à la Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn't help but wonder where everyone was getting their cute little fans. And after much research, I've landed on the 6 best handheld fans that are both cute and functional. Discover them all—including my personal favorite—ahead.

Tripole Mini Handheld Fan $14.00 Shop

If you're looking for something powerful (yet portable) with decent battery life, this is the fan for you. This is the fan I personally use and love—and during the summer months, I don't like to be more than a few feet away from it. It's compact enough to easily fit into your purse without adding extra weight, but it's also powerful enough to be your lifeline in a packed subway car (hello, L train), a long walk in the sun, or a particularly hot day at the amusement park. The battery life lasts me about three cumulative hours before I have to charge it again.

Aluan Personal Fan $16.00 Shop

If you prefer not to carry a bag—or prefer to carry a teeny tiny crossbody bag—this fan features an ultra-slim design that will fit into virtually any zipper pouch or shirt pocket. And fortunately, the sleek design doesn't mean this fan skimps on cooling power. The Aluan has an average of 4.6/5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers waxing poetic with claims like "Used for a summer concert while 6 months pregnant. SO glad I brought it! Loved the neck strap—it's lightweight and easy to wear."

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan $14.00 Shop

If fold-out is more your style, this Jisulife fan will get the job done. The blades stay safely tucked away when the fan is not in use, but easily pop out when you need to cool off. They also feature auto-shut-off technology, meaning the soft blades will automatically stop whirling when they're touched to prevent injury. Just keep in mind that there's no protective casing around the blades on this one—even if the blades are soft, it's still a risk for tangled hair in a crowded environment.

HonHey Misting Fan $13.00 Shop

A little cooling mist feels like heaven on a summer day, and this compact design by HonHey does just that. While still relatively portable, the design on this one is a bit bulkier (to accommodate the water tank), but reviewers still say it fit in most of their clutch and crossbody style bags.

If you wear makeup, fill the water tank with setting spray to simultaneously refresh and reset your makeup throughout the day.

Multitasky 3-in-1 Fan, Power Bank, Phone Stand $40.00 Shop

When you're going to be in the sun all day, you might find yourself reaching for your fan more often than you'd think. In those cases, a neck strap can be the most convenient way to stay cool throughout the day without rifling through your bag.

O2Cool Misting Fan $9.00 Shop

If hard blades are a safety concern because of children or crowded environments (like the subway), a foam blade fan is the way to go. Foam blades won't cut or slice the skin, but they're also not quite as powerful as more modern handheld fans with firm blades. (Still, it's enough to cool off a small area of your body at once.) O2Cool's design makes up for the lack of power with a built-in misting feature.