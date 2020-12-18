Figuring out the shape of your face may seem daunting, but with our handy little guide, you can determine your face shape in no time. Although everyone's face shape is unique, for the most part, we tend to fall into one of the standard categories—oval, heart, and square, to name a few. And while we could go on and on about our tricks for elongating a round face or why face shape matters at all when it comes to choosing a hairstyle (hint: it means you can suss out which look will best flatter your specific features), here, we're focused on the best haircuts for one of the most uncommon facial silhouettes: diamond.
According to Amy Abramite, creative director at Maxine Salon in Chicago, "The tell-tale features of a diamond-shaped face are a small pointed chin, wide cheekbones, and a hairline that peaks at the top center of a narrow forehead." For reference, she says we should look to celebs like Megan Fox, Halle Berry, and Anna Kendrick. So that's exactly what we did.
Keep scrolling to see the 20 best hairstyles for diamond-shaped faces according to expert stylists and as demonstrated by some of our favorite celebs.
Chic Bob With Side-Swept Bangs
Eiza González has a diamond-shaped face, as seen by her pointed chin, wide-set cheekbones, and narrow hairline. The short length of her hair frames her face and "takes attention away from sharp features," says Scott King. The real MVP of this style, though, are those swept side bangs. "Side-swept bangs or a deep side part is flattering since it lays across the forehead covering half of it."
Volumized Updo With Side-Swept Bangs
Just like González's style, Jennifer Lopez's deep side part and long side-swept bangs flatter her well-defined features while lengthening the appearance of her face (that volume in her hair doesn't hurt either).
Abramite says this high volume and side-swept bang look is a go-to for diamond-shaped faces. "The hairline and forehead are important features to take into consideration with a diamond-shaped face when creating a style."
To fill in a hairline on short or long hair, try adding a short wispy bang or a side-swept bang. It will soften the forehead and make it appear less high and narrow.
Face-Framing Layers With Side Part
Rihanna parts her hair to the side, which serves to lengthen the appearance of her face while still keeping her high cheekbones on display. According to Lauren Thompson, stylist at Nunzio Saviano Salon in NYC, "Shoulder-length hair with soft fringe or side-swept bangs is a good style for anyone with a diamond-shaped face that does not want to let go of their long hair. With this style, face-framing bangs are great to accentuate the cheekbones while balancing out a narrow forehead."
Volumized Curly Lob With Bangs
Tracee Ellis Ross's hairstyle is the perfect demonstration of how to work with your hair's natural texture to flatter your face shape—and take up space. By playing up curls and volume, she creates softness and fullness against her angular features. Adding a bang straight across serves to widen the forehead, one of the more narrow areas of a diamond-faced shape. To keep curls in check, consider applying a few drops of oil to damp hair, which will lock in moisture. Mizani 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil ($22) will do the trick.
Tousled Lob With Curtain Bangs
Does Alexa Chung ever have a bad hair day? Her effortless French-girl look centers around tousled, collar-bone grazing tresses with face-framing layers. Curtain bangs balance a diamond-faced silhouette by elongating the face and widening the forehead. The effect is très chic. And in case you were wondering about what other hair secrets Ms. Chung has up her sleeve, we've got you covered.
Sleek Lob With Fringe
While we firmly believe that long bobs look great on everyone, certain takes can flatter one face shape over another. For instance, singer-songwriter Brandy Norwood—better known by her mononym Brandy—sports a sleek lob with fringe that frames her face beautifully while simultaneously adding fullness around her chin (remember: it's all about creating symmetry). Her blunt bangs create a continuous line that gives the illusion of widening her forehead. To get her glossy strands, try a shine spray like ORS Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray ($6).
High, Volumized Ponytail
Ashley Greene achieves a visually effortless look that serves to elongate her face, widen a narrow forehead, and put her impossibly symmetrical arches on display. According to Abramite, for those with diamond-shaped faces, "The sides of the hairstyle should have less volume to create a slender look around the cheekbones." Here, Greene's high ponytail, swept-back and volumized at the crown of her head, does just that.
Piecey Pixie
If you prefer your hair super short, or maybe you're looking to majorly switch up your long locks, opt for a style similar to Kate Hudson's. "A pixie cut with soft side-swept bangs is another great style to accentuate the more prominent features on an angular, diamond-shaped face," Thompson says.
Side-Parted Lob With Face-Framing Bangs
"Vanessa Hudgens is a great example of someone who knows how to style her hair according to her face shape," says celebrity hair artist Castillo. "Side-swept bangs always look amazing on a diamond-shaped face and longer bobs are great as well. The idea is to open up the face by adding a fringe. This will complement the bone structure."
Loose, Cascading Curls
Rosario Dawson's loose, cascading curls have us dreaming of carefree summer days at the beach. Her side part allows her to show off her gorgeous cheekbones, the most prominent feature of those with diamond-shaped faces. To get undone curls that last all day—and even into the night—invest in a ceramic curling wand like Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand ($23).
Long and Glossy
Sleek, long, and polished hair on a center part is also flattering for this face shape. According to celeb hairstylist Miles Jefferies of Meche Salon in Beverly Hills, Ashley Graham is another celeb with a diamond-shaped face (you can tell because her cheekbones constitute the widest part of her face).
Retro Waves
Short hair looks amazing against diamond-shaped faces, and Scarlett Johansson's bob is no exception. Thompson explains, "A chin-length bob is a good style to help soften out the jawline, and it is always flattering on an angular face," We love the Old Hollywood glamour vibe we get from her refined waves.
Long and Curly With Side Part
Brazilian model and designer Camila Alves puts her thick curls on display with a deep side part and lots of natural volume at the root. If you have fine hair, don't worry, because volume is easy enough to fake if you have the right product. For us, that's Ogx Bodifying + Bamboo Fiber Full Root Boosting Spray Mousse ($5).
Braided Bob
Melina Matsoukas's braided bob hits in all the right places. To get her textured tresses, work Dark and Lovely Au Naturale Length Retention Nice & Neat Braiding Custard ($26) into strands when braiding. Formulated with peppermint oil, not only will this product keep hair protected, but it will also ensure locks stay healthy and hydrated.
Long and Tousled With Middle Part
Megan Fox is synonymous with long, dark, tousled hair parted in the center. Her undulating waves lend a certain softness to her structured diamond-shaped face. To replicate her style, work a texturizing product such as Ouai Dry Texture Foam ($28) to damp hair before blowdrying. Follow by curling hair using a wand with a 1.5-inch barrel like Ghd Curve® Classic Wave Wand ($150). For extra gloss, finish with a shine serum.
When curling hair, wrap some sections just above the ear, others below, and leave a few as is (read: straight). This will allow you to achieve a more natural, effortless look.
Volumized Curly Lob
Serena Williams is proof that a diamond-shaped face is satisfied by a full head of gorgeous, natural curls. They make her face look lifted, youthful, and radiant (not that it isn't already). Choosing the right styling products is key, especially when it comes to curly hair. For defined, hydrated curls, may we suggest concocting your own DIY flaxseed gel?
Long and Tousled With Side Part
It's time to take a page from the Kardashian hair handbook. Eldest Kourtney's long, tousled mane is on point and complements her diamond-shaped face. Abramite explains, "On longer lengths, the chin area should have some width to add a balanced fullness." Add a hair flip for a fun and flirty vibe.
Wavy Shag With Fringe
That "balanced fullness" that Abramite was referring to is perhaps best demonstrated by Halle Berry's wavy lob. Instead of her volume gradually decreasing into thin ends, her hair maintains fullness toward her chin. As you can see, the resulting look is both proportionate and flattering. If you have naturally curly or wavy strands, you can replicate her 'do by simply air-drying hair. As for her bangs? No need to make a fuss over them either. In fact, if you can spare five minutes, you can style your fringe.
Side-Parted Classic Wave
With longer lengths, Thompson suggests styling hair à la Anna Kendrick. In other words, "A side-parted classic wave with lots of volume always looks great," she says. To add body to fine hair, use a volumizing product like John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Mousse ($7), which will instantly lift limp strands.