Another factor to look for when shopping for products for a curly hair routine is to pay attention to descriptors on the bottle. You want to look for words like “hydrating” or “moisturizing” for curly hair. Below, we asked experts for their recommendations for the best hair routine for curly hair.

The key to finding the best hair routine for curly hair is to look for products that have hydrating ingredients — think shea butter, squalane, avocado oils, and hyaluronic acid. These types of ingredients will both nourish your strands while eliminating flyaways, too.

Whether you have soft, loose ringlets, or type 4C curly Q’s, caring for your curly hair can be a challenge. Without the right hair care routine, your curls can end up a dried-out mess.

DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler

Super hydrating formula. Can be a bit greasy. Not ideal for oily hair

The DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler is our favorite drugstore pick for multiple reasons. First off, it's affordable at $17 per bottle. Secondly, we love that it's easily available at many drugstores and retailers nationwide. And finally, we love that it's free of parabens, silicones, and SLS/SLES sulfates. This formula does a fantastic job of hydrating curls, while helping to define them, too. Some folks have complained that this formula feels a bit greasy. A little goes a long way, so don't use too much. Size: 5.1 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo. Has super hydrating ingredients. May be too heavy for some. When it comes to maintaining your hair, you want to set yourself up for success: Starting with your shampoo for curly hair. The Ouidad Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo features an innovative "Anti-Frizz Nano Technology" within its formula, which basically prevents flyaways before they form. We love that this shampoo is gentle and hydrating, thanks to ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, and murumuru butter. It does a great job of protecting hair from humidity and keeping the cuticle smooth and in place. However, some folks with fine hair might find this formula a bit too heavy. Size: 8.5 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner. Doesn't irritate sensitive skin. Works well for different curl types

Not as affordable as others. Some people didn't notice a difference

It's important to give curls the moisture they need, and you can count on Briogeo to deliver in the form of this conditioner for curly hair. Leigh Hardges, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, is a big fan of all things Briogeo. "They are great for people who have sensitive skin, and the products just work." I recommend their products to clients because they do what they say they'll do, she explains. Jessica Morrobel, a natural hair educator based in New York City, also loves this product for curly hair. "The formula is free from harsh sulfates, silicones, and parabens, so you can feel good about what you're putting on your hair." "What sets this conditioner apart is its ability to detangle and fight humidity — and I recommend it to fellow curly-haired friends because it works well across the curly spectrum. It tackles stubborn knots and tangles, which is great for wash days, leaving curls smooth and easier to detangle." The Briogeo Curl Charisma Conditioner features rice amino acids to prevent flyaways and frizz, and mollis leaf extract and tomato fruit ferment to define your curls. We love that it's sulfate-free and 97 percent naturally derived. The downside is that this pick is a bit pricier, at $27 per bottle. Size: 8 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Crème De Jour Curl Enhancing Leave-In Cream. Contains soothing manuka honey. Definitely on the pricey side.

Isn't ideal for coarse hair types. There's nothing quite like a nourishing leave-in conditioner to really make your curls pop. This pick from Kérastase is a favorite of Jenna Spino, a veteran stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, Illinois. "The Kerastase Curl Manifesto Crème De Jour softens hair and enhances curl," says Spino. Not only that, but this formula contains manuka honey to soothe an irritated scalp, while ceramides hydrate weakened strands, too. We love that this formula features key ingredients to nourish hair, but some folks with coarser hair types might not find this leave-in hydrating enough. Size: 5.1 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream. Great for adding bounce and volume. Also provides shine and hydration

More of a lightweight hold. Not great for folks with thicker hair

This styling cream from Ouided does not disappoint when it comes to curl definition and anti-humidity. No matter which climate you're in, the Ouidad Climate Control Styling Cream will prevent humidity-caused frizz without weighing hair down. Featuring ingredients like olive, meadowfoam seed, and soybean oils, this pick does a great job of adding bounce and volume to curls while hydrating your strands, too. Plus, we love that the formula contains a dedicated UV filter to protect your hair from environmental aggressors. Because this is more of a lightweight hold, it might not be ideal for folks with coarser, curly hair. Size: 5.7 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse. It's a multi-functional product. It smells amazing

Not suitable for all curl types. SheaMoisture is a fantastic brand that's well-known for their haircare products geared towards curly and textured hair. This mousse works well to define curls without the crunch. Made with ingredients like coconut oil, neem oil, and shea butter, the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Mousse hydrates, detangles, and protects hair from breakage, too. The price is right at $11, and we love that this pick can be found in most drugstores nationwide. Some users have found that this product is not as strong of a humidity-shield as other products on the market. Make sure that you are applying enough product depending on your hair length and thickness. Size: 7.5 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

AG Care Curl Re:Coil Curl Activator. Suitable for all curl types. A little goes a long way

May leave your hair feeling dry. Not great for folks whose hair is already dry

I Tried the AG Hair Curl Activator on 4C Hair—Here Are My Honest Thoughts. Specifically designed to enhance and define natural curls, the AG Care Curl Re:Coil Curl Activator gives them that beautiful bounce and shape. Morrobel really loves this product because it's so lightweight. "It's silicone-free and won't weigh your hair down or leave it feeling greasy and sticky," she explains. "Instead, it leaves curls feeling soft and natural, without any unwanted residue." Morrobel recommends this product for anyone who has loose waves or tight coils — it's super versatile and suitable for all curl types. "Plus, it's easy to use," she says. "Just apply a small amount to damp hair and scrunch it in or you can also brush your curls based on personal preference." Some folks have complained that this product leaves their hair feeling dry. If you have super dry strands already, you might want to consider another pick on this list. Size: 6 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

Pattern Treatment Mask. It's extremely hydrating. Also works as a detangler

Contains propylene glycol, which can be drying. There is a bit of fragrance in this product

Pattern's Transition Mask Instantly Defined and Hydrated My Dry Curls. Give your curls some TLC every once in a while with this fantastic hair mask from Tracee Ellis Ross's brand, Pattern. We love this pick for curls, kinks, and coils because it thoroughly hydrates hair without weighing your curls down or leaving an oily film. The watery, gel-like consistency works as a detangler and makes hair more manageable. Hardges loves this product for her clients because the watery, gel-like consistency leaves hair soft and easy to manage and detangle. Plus, it has a delightful, subtle floral scent that adds to the appeal, too. One thing we don't love about this formula is that it contains propylene glycol. This ingredient is a type of alcohol that might be drying for some. Size: 15 ounces | Sulfate-Free: Yes

DevaCurl DevaDryer and DevaFuser For All Curl Kind. Diffuser attachment is shaped like a hand. Designed specifically for curly hair

A bit on the pricier side. Not the most chic-looking hair dryer

I Tried DevaCurl's DevaFuser on My 4c Hair—Here's What Happened. Traditional hair dryers usually wreak havoc on curly-haired folks. It's important to invest in a great blow dryer that has an effective diffuser attachment. Hardges loves this pick from DevaCurl. "I do feel that, at times, traditional diffuser attachments can create an unnatural or mechanical look to curly hair," explains Hardges. "This shape ensures a more organic and natural finish to curls." This innovative design is shaped like a hand to surround your curls in 360-degree airflow. This ensures a blow dry all the way up to the roots. We loved that the hand attachment could scrunch, lift, and separate coils as they dried. While we love this cutting-edge technology, it costs a bit more than your average blow dryer. Size: 1 pound | Sulfate-Free: Yes

DevaCurl DevaTowel Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel. Defines curls while drying them. Made of microfiber, which is better for curls

Towel is only available in one size. Might not be large enough for longer hair

Drying curly hair comes with its own set of rules. The biggest one being to invest in a microfiber hair towel. Considering curly hair types are more prone to frizz, it's important to use a towel that will decrease the chances of tangles as much as possible. This pick from DevaCurl helps to define your curls and gently dry them. Microfiber is preferred over terry cloth towels for curly hair because it's gentler on strands than terry cloth, because the material has less friction and absorbs more water. Some folks have complained that this towel is too small and not large enough for those with longer, curly hair. Size: One 39-inch-by-20-inch towel | Sulfate-Free: Yes