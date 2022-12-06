These Are the Best Hair Products of 2022

06 of 19

Best Edge Control

Kiss Colors & Care Maximum Hold Edge Fixer Hair Gel in Sweet Peach $5.00 Shop

No flaking

Strong hold

Available in 12 scents Find more of our favorite edge controls here.

"This edge styler completely changed my relationship with laying my edges. Despite having great tools and patience, I was never able to get my edges to lay down (let alone curl or swoop). I figured it was something I was doing wrong until I used this Kiss Edge Fixer with Max Hold. With this product, a little bit goes a long way. I often use this with my Baby Tress brush to swoop and swirl my edges, but that's not even my favorite way to use this edge fixer. Lately I’ve been dipping a spoolie into the pot and running it through my brows to achieve that fluffy, brushed-up look. After I apply the product, I press the hairs up with my fingertips and they stay all day. This product has earned a special place in my hair and brow routine, and it’s amazing to have one less product on my vanity to worry about. On top of that, I’ve never experienced a breakout with this formula, making it a total win." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor