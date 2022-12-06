These Are the Best Hair Products of 2022

In This Article
When it comes to hair, our main priorities are safety and versatility. We want the option to play with our strands without compromising strength, shine, and ease. Thankfully, we've tried a slew of easy and effective products that made happy hair days a regular part of our reality. Ahead, find our 2022 Beauty Awards winners in the hair category.
Best Hydrating Shampoo
Highlights
- Leaves hair feeling clean—not stripped
- Formulated with rosehip oil to smooth hair
- Intuitive, mess-free packaging
"I have wavy, highlighted hair, so it gets super dry very quickly. But this moisturizing shampoo from Briogeo makes a huge difference; it leaves my hair feeling clean, soft, and shiny before I even add conditioner. I love that it doesn't strip my scalp or leave me feeling dry and itchy—instead, my roots feel balanced and ready for styling products." - Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Hydrating Conditioner
- Moisturizes and conditions dry and/or damage-prone hair
- Key ingredients include shea butter and prickly pear and pumpkin seed oils
- Makes hair softer and tangle-free and treats dry scalp
"I love Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment because, firstly, it’s a clean product using organic ingredients to add optimal moisture. Plus, the cooling mint factor feels amazing on the scalp." - Sky Kim, celebrity hairstylist
Best Volumizing Shampoo
- Adds lift and volume
- Key ingredients include burdock root, hops, sage, and bamboo
- Doesn't strip moisture
"My hair is quite fine, so I'm always looking for a great volumizing shampoo for when I want some extra lift. This gentle, sulfate-free option does just that. It's a blend of burdock root (for nourishment), sage (to balance oil), bamboo (to strengthen), and hops (to smooth and thicken) that gives me the fullness I crave each time I use it. I'm such a fan of the brand's ethos—it's designed specifically for aging hair—and the fact that this product addresses thinning and scalp concerns." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Volumizing Conditioner
- Velvety feel creates slip for detangling
- Contains protein and caviar for strength and hydration
- Gives dry, damaged, and highlighted hair a silky feel
"This conditioner works miracles on my dehydrated ends, transforming post-highlighted hair into a cascade of soft, glossy hair. And while "balayage" is in the name, anyone with dry, color-treated hair can reap the benefits of this Mela & Kera conditioner." -Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Co-Wash
- Great for curly and coily hair
- Key ingredients include shea butter and aloe leaf juice
- Can be used alone or after shampoo for added hydration
"TPH by Taraji Hustle & Co Hydrating Co-Wash is amazing because it can cleanse and soften texture without taking away from natural oils and shine! Also it’s another effective, color-safe product that’s on the shelf." - Sky Kim, celebrity hairstylist
Best Edge Control
- No flaking
- Strong hold
- Available in 12 scents
"This edge styler completely changed my relationship with laying my edges. Despite having great tools and patience, I was never able to get my edges to lay down (let alone curl or swoop). I figured it was something I was doing wrong until I used this Kiss Edge Fixer with Max Hold. With this product, a little bit goes a long way. I often use this with my Baby Tress brush to swoop and swirl my edges, but that's not even my favorite way to use this edge fixer. Lately I’ve been dipping a spoolie into the pot and running it through my brows to achieve that fluffy, brushed-up look. After I apply the product, I press the hairs up with my fingertips and they stay all day. This product has earned a special place in my hair and brow routine, and it’s amazing to have one less product on my vanity to worry about. On top of that, I’ve never experienced a breakout with this formula, making it a total win." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Scalp Product
- Lightweight leave-in serum
- Suitable for all hair types
- Key ingredients include Mirsalehi honey for hydration and ectoine to relieve scalp irritation
"I love Gisou Honey Infused Scalp Treatment Serum for revitalizing not only your locks but also your scalp while feeling super gentle. Plus, it smells too good." - Sky Kim, celebrity hairstylist
Best Hair Mask, Moisture
- Doesn't weigh hair down
- Repairs hair with bonding technology
- Makes hair soft and shiny
"My hair generally behaves itself, but from time to time, it needs some extra TLC from years of using bleach dye. Olaplex really is as good as everyone says, and this mask is my favorite from the brand. It makes my hair feel soft and smooth (even when I’ve been unkind to it) without weighing down my fine strands. The best part is that it only takes a few minutes in the shower, so I’m not killing time dripping wet with a towel on my head." - Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Best Hair Mask, Repair
- Repairs damage from heat, bleach/color, and chemical services
- Results after 3 uses
- Vegan and cruelty-free
"K18’s Molecular Repair Hair Mask is the future. Its formula with a patented K18Peptide that effectively fills in the broken polypeptide chain in damaged hair by reconnecting and bonding it. Basically, hair accepts this artificial repair as natural, and damage is improved. That means that hair is not only treated but it's also repaired with the use of this mask. I recently had multiple silk presses over the course of two months, which risks heat damage on my 3c/4a hair, so I can attest to its efficacy. After using this K18 mask for two wash days, my hair shows no signs of heat damage whatsoever. K18 was created after 10 years of research and testing, and it shows. I’m amazed and don’t think it will be long before K18 is a haircare staple." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Detangler
- Formulated with nourishing ingredients like marula and argan oil
- Moisturizes without adding weight or buildup to hair
- Creates slip for painless detangling
"This is definitely not the detangler that stung your eyes when you were growing up in Y2K—it's on an entirely different level. The formula is incredibly lightweight, smells like subtly sweet almonds, and simultaneously moisturizes and detangles without making your hair feel heavy. It's a perfect way to refresh curls without adding buildup too." - Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Hair Oil
- Naturally derived ingredients and fragrance
- Lightweight and versatile
- Great value of 130 mL quantity
"Nikita Charuza created Squigs' Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil to bottle the tradition and benefits of traditional hair oiling, and she did just that. It has a refreshing blend of amla (aka Indian gooseberry), coconut, and orange peel oils to keep your strands shiny. You can use it as a finisher to seal in moisture or as a pre-shampoo treatment (my personal favorite). My favorite part? It has a subtle, naturally derived citrus scent that lingers all day without feeling overwhelming." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best for Shine + Definition
- Lightweight medium hold
- Vegan, gluten-free formula
- Suitable for a wide range of curl types from wavy to coily
"No matter how many curl gels and creams I try, I consistently return to this one. It's lightweight, adds shine, and a little goes a long way, so you get the most bang for your buck. The texture feels like a slippery jelly and has hydrating mango and murumuru butter to smooth and detangle the hair. I like to use this on wet hair to define my coils and finish with a diffuser for curl definition that lasts for days." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best for Blocking Humidity
- Smooths hair and blocks humidity with a high-shine finish
- Suitable for all hair types
- Key ingredients include chamomilla and calendula extracts
"I love using Dream Coat, especially when trying to create a fun hair look, as it is a groundbreaking humidity blocker. Its light consistency makes it really easy to use and it leaves no residue on the hair. It is such a versatile product that I can use on all my clients." - Rio Shreedharan, celebrity hairstylist
Best Curl Cream
- Made with Curl Memory Technology to maximize definition
- Infused with a moisture-boosting amino acid complex
- Provides a crunch-free, multi-day hold
"Sienna Naturals truly created the dreamiest curl cream. The brand’s plant cellulose technology allows this product to provide maximum curl definition that lasts for days (without being crunchy). Plus, the amino acid complex boosts moisture and shine. I always love how bouncy, soft, and hydrated my curls are when I use the Dream Curl Cream." - Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Mousse
- Enhances natural curl pattern
- Adds shine and reduces frizz
- Made with coconut oil, neem oil, and shea butter
"Mousse is a must-have in my curl care routine, and I constantly reach for this one from SheaMoisture. As the name suggests, it's infused with moisturizing coconut oil. However, the formula also contains frizz-reducing neem oil and hydrating shea butter. After running a few pumps through your hair, you’ll be left with shiny, defined curls." - Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Dry Shampoo
- Eco-friendly propellant
- Lightweight feel
- Delivers maximum volume
"You don’t often encounter a multiuse dry shampoo, but Vegamour’s is a gifted overachiever. Let’s start with the basics: It revives my hair (and gives it a ton of volume) with very little product. Another plus is that there’s very little white residue left behind after each spray. The formula also includes phytoactives that promote scalp health, making this one dry shampoo that actually calms your scalp rather than adding buildup." - Madeline Hirsch, news director
Best Hairspray
- Offers a touchable finish and invisible hold
- Can be used throughout the day and brushed out
- Provides UV protection
"Serge Normant Meta Luxe Hair Spray is such a lovely hairspray because it’s light and flexible and is a gift that never stops giving. You can have a light hold or layer it for a bit more hold while smelling great." - Sky Kim, celebrity hairstylist
Best Lace Wig Adhesive
- Dries quickly with a flawless finish
- Great for daily wig application or touch-ups
- Offers gentle removal
"This adhesive is a game changer when applying any style of lace wigs, due to its fast drying process and that it melts your lace to give a flawless finish. It's great for when I am on a shoot, as while it's strong enough to hold all day, it can also easily be removed." - Rio Shreedharan, celebrity hairstylist
Best Tool
- Suitable for all hair types
- Fast drying
- Five versatile attachments to meet various styling needs
"The hype about the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is real. It's lightweight, quiet, and efficient and has drastically cut dry time in my hair routine. I've been partial to using the diffuser attachment for my curls, but I also love the wide-tooth comb for quickly and safely stretching out my hair before using a flat iron." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor