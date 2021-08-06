The Best Beauty Moments at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics are synonymous with inspiration. Beyond epic wins and emotional ceremony moments, there's plenty of beauty inspo, too. If you’ve been keeping up with this year’s Tokyo games, you’re well aware that the athlete’s village is ground zero for bold beauty looks that’ll still be top of mind after the closing ceremony this weekend. From patriotic nail art to brightly colored tresses, athletes have been pulling off winning looks, whether they make it to the podium or not.
Read on for a few of our favorite hair, nail, and makeup looks from the Tokyo Games that will inspire you through the closing ceremony and beyond.
Megan Rapinoe
Never one to lay low, the U.S. soccer star stayed true to form with her signature pink pixie. Die-hard Rapinoe fans will know that the pastel hue is close to home for the newly-engaged California-native. Her stylist Riawna Capri christened the color RaPinkoe, which she says consists of "Pulp Riot Hair Blush, Lilac, and Sea Glass Mint Green.”
Laura Kenny
When Great Britain’s Laura Kenny picked up gold for track cycling, her nails drew just as much attention as her new hardware. The four-time Olympic gold medalist opted for flag-inspired nail art with tri-color swirls and a statement Union Jack on her ring finger.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn
Puerto Rican track star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn had the right idea when she opted for lash extensions over mascara or strips. She celebrated her first place win for the Women’s 100m with extra long lashes to compliment her new gold medal.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s lace fronts were a standout style at this year’s games, as if she wasn't already impossible to miss on the track at each event. She swapped between a yellow-to-red ombre look and a bold neon green wig for her first-place winning 4x100m relay.
Cindy Sember
One of the most memorable beauty moments of the Tokyo Games was when Great Britain’s Cindy Sember managed to maintain her impeccable makeup after completing the Women’s 100m Hurdles. Relatable? Not quite. Impressive? Very. She accessorized her glam look with a jewel-encrusted headband.
Christina Clemons
There was no missing Christina Clemons on the track. The U.S. runner styled her natural hair with butterfly clips to bring a whimsical element to the 100-meter hurdles.
Azenaide Carlos
Though she didn’t make it to the podium for Women’s Handball, Angola’s Azenaide Carlos made it to all of our Pinterest boards with her bold aqua box braids.
Stephanie Mawuli
If the color scheme for Japanese basketball player Stephanie Mawuli’s cornrows looks familiar, it’s because the 22-year-old fashioned them after the five Olympic rings, which are blue, yellow, black, green, and red.
Morgann Leleux Romero
Morgann Leleux Romero went right on the nose with her Olympic manicure. For the Women's Pole Vault Final, the athlete’s mismatched mani was on full display, featuring the Olympic rings, an American flag, and a gold medal.
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez
Team Mexico cyclist Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez’s mani was one of the Games’ best. She contrasted crisp white polish with a statement nail featuring her country’s flag on her ring finger.
Dalilah Muhammad
It’s only a matter of time before I show my stylist a screenshot of Dalilah Muhammad’s sleek pony. At the Women's 400m Hurdles, the U.S. runner wore her wavy, waist-length tresses tied back into a ponytail, complete with perfectly swooped baby hairs.
Shaunae Miller-Uibo
When Bahamian runner Shaunae Miller-Uibo collected her gold medal for the Women’s 400m, her bright pink ponytail brought an anime-esque edge to her winning look.
Janieve Russell
Jamaican hurdle star Janieve Russell gave her signature cropped cut a new green hue for this year’s Games and we can’t stop thinking about it.
Emily Jade Campbell
No hair was as patriotic as British weightlifter Emily Jade Campbell's. When she posed alongside her silver medal for the Women's 87kg+ Group, she styled her Union Jack-colored curls in space buns.
Boryana Kaleyn
If you’re a makeup enthusiast, rhythmic gymnastics is the Olympic event to watch. Two weeks into the Games, Team Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn wowed in a sultry cat-eye paired with a bold red lip.
Rut Castillo Galindo
Hello, cheekbones. The gold medal for contouring goes to Mexico’s Rut Castillo Galindo. For the Individual All-Around Qualification, the rhythmic gymnast complimented her fiery outfit with a smokey eye, a bright pink lip, and a sculpted contour.
Clementine Meukeugni Noumbissi
Weightlifter Clementine Meukeugni Noumbissi put her Cameroonian pride on full display with tri-color cornrows inspired by her country’s flag.
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee’s gold medal-winning routine in Tokyo was star-making. But her Olympic mani was just as memorable. To add some color to her square-shaped white nails, she opted for Olympic rings as nail art.
Italo Ferreira
As the first-ever surfer to win a gold medal at the Olympics, Team Brazil's Italo Ferreira is a trailblazer. Another reason? He was one of very few guys at the Games to pair their gold medal with a side of nail art. Iconic.
Francine Niyonsaba
It was impossible to look away from Burundian runner Francine Niyonsaba's stunning waist-length white braids. She sported the eye-catching look with her signature shaved sides.
Kiran Badloe
On Instagram, Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe confirmed that his unique cut was inspired by the titular character in the cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender. In fact, he credits the cut for his gold medal win. Take notes, athletes!
Courtney Hurley
Since the back of your head is still visible in a fencing helmet, Team USA's Courtney Hurley chose the perfect 'do for her time in Tokyo. The fencer dyed her hair red, white, and blue, with a patriotic undercut when she took to the mat for the 2020 Games.