Grammys 2022: The Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the Red Carpet

The best of beauty.

By
Amanda Ross
Writer Amanda Ross
Amanda Ross
Amanda Ross is a news freelance writer for Byrdie. Her work has appeared in Nylon, Bustle, Avenue, BuzzFeed, Tab Media, Austin Monthly, The Current, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on Apr 04, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Lil Nas X on the 2022 Grammys red carpet

Getty Images

As music's biggest night, the Grammys red carpet is always a little bit different than other award shows, even award shows of the same prestige level. The artists honored at the Grammy Awards are just that — artists — and the endless creativity that fuels their works (like the nominated songs, albums, and performances) shows up in their red carpet looks, too. The best Grammys beauty moments are always an effortless extension of the artist's own aesthetic. Be it Doja Cat's spiky Y2K-inspired half-updo, BTS' matching heartthrob coifs, or Olivia Rodrigo's pink-on-pink makeup, the attending musicians never fail to express themselves — and the vibe of their latest album — through their red carpet beauty picks.

To catalog the coolest looks from what's sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards, we're rounding up the very best in nails, hair, makeup, and more. With so many industry A-listers packed in to present and perform (Lady Gaga! Lil Nas X!), expect to see not only the best beauty moments of the season, but possibly of all year. Keep scrolling for the very best in beauty at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

01 of 17

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After an lengthy affair with blonde, Billie Eilish is back to black, complete with lash-grazing bangs and the coolest glam-goth spiked updo.

02 of 17

Doja Cat

Doja Cat 2022 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Doja Cat's new millennium-perfect half-updo, styled by Jared “JStayReady” Henderson using a slew of Joico products and GHD tools, would look just as at home at the 2002 Grammys as it does at the 2022 ceremony. Intricate up top with woven bits giving way to platinum spikes and trendy flipped-out pieces below, it's an ideal combination.

03 of 17

Dreezy

Dreezy grammy awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Impossibly elegant in a classic smoky eye and arched brows, Dreezy's delicately-swirled baby hairs add even more sophistication to her cascading Old Hollywood curls.

04 of 17

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo at 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Industry analysts predict a big night for Olivia Rodrigo, and her red carpet look of pink-tinted eye makeup with just the right amount of choker-complementing shimmer — applied by pro MUA Lilly Keys — proves she's feeling it too.

05 of 17

Saweetie

Saweetie Grammy Awards 2022

 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Saweetie's soft glam makeup is impeccable but it's her icy silver close-cropped pixie that takes her hot-pink look to the next level.

06 of 17

Halsey

Halsey 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The very definition of a main character moment, Halsey's red carpet look is a noir film dream with her deep oxblood hair peeking out from her hat and the flawless two-toned deep red lip liner-lipstick combo.

07 of 17

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

More like Megan Thee Ultimate Eye Makeup Inspiration. Putting a dramatic twist on the much-loved graphic eyeliner trend, Megan's curled-up smoky wings and extended inner corner liner, created by Lauren Child for Revlon, is sure to be everywhere by next weekend.

08 of 17

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Looking cooler than anyone one human should, Lenny Kravitz's signature locs are pulled half up, allowing the rest to spill down and graze his shimmery, celestial-silver party top.

09 of 17

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa blonde 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What better place to debut for Dua Lipa to debut new extra-long blonde hair than the Grammys red carpet? Hip-length and ultra-straight, it's the perfect complement to her velvety red lip color.

10 of 17

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey 2022 Grammys

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Looking like a modern disco queen in her reflective silver gown and matching caplet, Chloe Bailey's hip-length crimped hair and baby hairs arranged in baroque curls are nothing short of immaculate.

11 of 17

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X eyeliner Grammys 2022

Part of the reason Lil Nas X always ends up on best beauty and fashion lists is that the superstar always seems to be having so much fun with his look (not to mention the fact that said looks are so consistently great). Here, his frosty inner corner eyeliner both complements the blue in his jacket and adds a fun pop of color to the rest of his makeup.

12 of 17

SZA

SZA grammys 2022 makeup

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

A floral dream in her bloom-covered gown, SZA's delicate lilac eyeshadow and shimmering lipgloss (both courtesy of BYREDO and makeup artist Deanna Paley) are the cottagecore aesthetic in its most glamorous, modern form.

13 of 17

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga 2022 Grammys

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Looking especially ladylike this evening, Lady Gaga adds vintage flair to her always-stunning hair with an intricate updo full of curls — not to mention her classic winged liner and thick, sultry lashes.

14 of 17

Tinashe

Tinashe grammys 2022 pink

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Tinashe

Looking so radiant in her candy pink dress and matching eye makeup, Tinashe's romantic curly updo is accented by coordinating pink jewels just above her cheek-skimming tendrils.

15 of 17

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler 2022 grammys

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The other thing better than Rachel Zegler's flipped-out lob? The warm wash of coral-red lipstick and blush illuminating her entire look.

16 of 17

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton ponytail grammys 2022

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Now that's what you call a power ponytail. Hoisted high for maximum swing with a hair tie-concealing wraparound and some face-cupping bangs, it's the gold standard for award show ponies.

17 of 17

H.E.R.

HER grammy awards red carpet 2022

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

H.E.R.'s gloriously full and voluminous waves — the award-winning singer's signature look, styled here by Nina Monique for L'Oréal Paris — are always great on their own, but it's taken to new heights against her minimalist yellow-toned eyeshadow and glossy lips by makeup artist Marissa Vossen, who also used L'Oréal Paris makeup.

Related Stories