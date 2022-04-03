Grammys 2022: The Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the Red Carpet

As music's biggest night, the Grammys red carpet is always a little bit different than other award shows, even award shows of the same prestige level. The artists honored at the Grammy Awards are just that — artists — and the endless creativity that fuels their works (like the nominated songs, albums, and performances) shows up in their red carpet looks, too. The best Grammys beauty moments are always an effortless extension of the artist's own aesthetic. Be it Doja Cat's spiky Y2K-inspired half-updo, BTS' matching heartthrob coifs, or Olivia Rodrigo's pink-on-pink makeup, the attending musicians never fail to express themselves — and the vibe of their latest album — through their red carpet beauty picks.

To catalog the coolest looks from what's sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards, we're rounding up the very best in nails, hair, makeup, and more. With so many industry A-listers packed in to present and perform (Lady Gaga! Lil Nas X!), expect to see not only the best beauty moments of the season, but possibly of all year. Keep scrolling for the very best in beauty at the 2022 Grammy Awards.