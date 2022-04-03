Grammys 2022: The Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the Red Carpet

As music's biggest night, the Grammys red carpet is always a little bit different than other award shows, even award shows of the same prestige level. The artists honored at the Grammy Awards are just that — artists — and the endless creativity that fuels their works (like the nominated songs, albums, and performances) shows up in their red carpet looks, too. The best Grammys beauty moments are always an effortless extension of the artist's own aesthetic. Be it Doja Cat's spiky Y2K-inspired half-updo, BTS' matching heartthrob coifs, or Olivia Rodrigo's pink-on-pink makeup, the attending musicians never fail to express themselves — and the vibe of their latest album — through their red carpet beauty picks.
To catalog the coolest looks from what's sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards, we're rounding up the very best in nails, hair, makeup, and more. With so many industry A-listers packed in to present and perform (Lady Gaga! Lil Nas X!), expect to see not only the best beauty moments of the season, but possibly of all year. Keep scrolling for the very best in beauty at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish
After an lengthy affair with blonde, Billie Eilish is back to black, complete with lash-grazing bangs and the coolest glam-goth spiked updo.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat's new millennium-perfect half-updo, styled by Jared “JStayReady” Henderson using a slew of Joico products and GHD tools, would look just as at home at the 2002 Grammys as it does at the 2022 ceremony. Intricate up top with woven bits giving way to platinum spikes and trendy flipped-out pieces below, it's an ideal combination.
Dreezy
Impossibly elegant in a classic smoky eye and arched brows, Dreezy's delicately-swirled baby hairs add even more sophistication to her cascading Old Hollywood curls.
Olivia Rodrigo
Industry analysts predict a big night for Olivia Rodrigo, and her red carpet look of pink-tinted eye makeup with just the right amount of choker-complementing shimmer — applied by pro MUA Lilly Keys — proves she's feeling it too.
Saweetie
Saweetie's soft glam makeup is impeccable but it's her icy silver close-cropped pixie that takes her hot-pink look to the next level.
Halsey
The very definition of a main character moment, Halsey's red carpet look is a noir film dream with her deep oxblood hair peeking out from her hat and the flawless two-toned deep red lip liner-lipstick combo.
Megan Thee Stallion
More like Megan Thee Ultimate Eye Makeup Inspiration. Putting a dramatic twist on the much-loved graphic eyeliner trend, Megan's curled-up smoky wings and extended inner corner liner, created by Lauren Child for Revlon, is sure to be everywhere by next weekend.
Lenny Kravitz
Looking cooler than anyone one human should, Lenny Kravitz's signature locs are pulled half up, allowing the rest to spill down and graze his shimmery, celestial-silver party top.
Dua Lipa
What better place to debut for Dua Lipa to debut new extra-long blonde hair than the Grammys red carpet? Hip-length and ultra-straight, it's the perfect complement to her velvety red lip color.
Chloe Bailey
Looking like a modern disco queen in her reflective silver gown and matching caplet, Chloe Bailey's hip-length crimped hair and baby hairs arranged in baroque curls are nothing short of immaculate.
Lil Nas X
Part of the reason Lil Nas X always ends up on best beauty and fashion lists is that the superstar always seems to be having so much fun with his look (not to mention the fact that said looks are so consistently great). Here, his frosty inner corner eyeliner both complements the blue in his jacket and adds a fun pop of color to the rest of his makeup.
SZA
A floral dream in her bloom-covered gown, SZA's delicate lilac eyeshadow and shimmering lipgloss (both courtesy of BYREDO and makeup artist Deanna Paley) are the cottagecore aesthetic in its most glamorous, modern form.
Lady Gaga
Looking especially ladylike this evening, Lady Gaga adds vintage flair to her always-stunning hair with an intricate updo full of curls — not to mention her classic winged liner and thick, sultry lashes.
Tinashe
Looking so radiant in her candy pink dress and matching eye makeup, Tinashe's romantic curly updo is accented by coordinating pink jewels just above her cheek-skimming tendrils.
Rachel Zegler
The other thing better than Rachel Zegler's flipped-out lob? The warm wash of coral-red lipstick and blush illuminating her entire look.
Paris Hilton
Now that's what you call a power ponytail. Hoisted high for maximum swing with a hair tie-concealing wraparound and some face-cupping bangs, it's the gold standard for award show ponies.
H.E.R.
H.E.R.'s gloriously full and voluminous waves — the award-winning singer's signature look, styled here by Nina Monique for L'Oréal Paris — are always great on their own, but it's taken to new heights against her minimalist yellow-toned eyeshadow and glossy lips by makeup artist Marissa Vossen, who also used L'Oréal Paris makeup.