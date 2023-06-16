Since Gymshark leggings have the reputation of being incredibly flattering, supportive, stretchy, and versatile, they’re always high up on our fitness wish lists. With so many offerings, it can be hard to narrow down which style is best for you. To help you out, we tested every pair that the brand has in stock over the course of several weeks. We considered the type of workout each is best for, and the amount of mobility each provides, and we even kept tabs on how well each one held up after washing. We took note of whether or not they pinched, chafed, or shrunk—and considered how comfortable each fit on a range of body types during a number of different activities. To really make sure we’re recommending the best options for each person, we even tapped Rochelle Mills, Gymshark’s senior womenswear designer, too. The result is this curated list of the best Gymshark leggings.

While the leggings market is quite saturated, Gymshark is one of the few brands that really stand out. Between its high-quality fabrics, a crew of super-fit influencers (who are referred to as Gymshark athletes), and a wide range of styles for both men and women, it’s no wonder that the British brand has taken the workout world by storm.

Best Overall Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings 4.9 Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Our Ratings Quality 4.9 /5

Opacity 5 /5

Fit 4.6 /5

Performance 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like High-waisted fit

Sweat-wicking

Great for a variety of workouts What We Don't Like Can cause fidgeting for those with navel piercings Say hello to Gymshark’s do-it-all style, the Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings. This style offers nice body compression that’ll support you through any movement, says Mills. We wore these leggings during daily strength training workouts, runs and walks, barre and sculpt classes, and everyday errands like going to the grocery store or getting our nails done. The fabric is thick (so it’s ideal for cooler temperatures, rather than warmer ones) and offers seamless tummy control so good that we even crowned this pair the Best for Working Out in our Best Seamless Leggings test. We never noticed sweat peeking through the fabric each time we wore these leggings. In fact, the moisture-wicking fabric prevented sweat from forming and kept odor at bay. And, if they could get any better, the leggings passed a squat test with flying colors all while providing us with the flexibility to move in any way we wanted. The fit is super flattering because of how high-waisted the ribbed waistband is. Those of us with belly rings did notice that the waistband fell right at the piercing (causing us to fidget a little bit), but that’s not something specific to the Gymshark leggings, but rather an issue those with navel piercings might have with high-waisted styles. The style is also form-fitting, so underwear lines can peek through, especially if they’re made from a textured fabric like lace. All in all, when you consider the fit, flexibility, comfort, and coverage these leggings provide, they’re worth every penny. Price at time of publish: $43 Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 16, including Brick Red, Violet, and more

Best for Cycling Gymshark Legacy Leggings 4.8 Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Our Ratings Quality 4.7 /5

Opacity 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like Comfortable and supportive waistband

Smoothing fabric

Bright colors What We Don't Like Can pill at the thighs If you, like us, absolutely hate when leggings move around during a workout, check out the Legacy Legging—a sleek, stays-in-its-place pair of leggings great for high-intensity workouts. We’re firm believers that a good pair of leggings should stay put at the waist but provide movement and breathability through the leg, and these leggings check our boxes and then some. In addition to a high-depth waistband that’s supportive and comfortable, the leggings offer flexibility, odor- and sweat-wicking capabilities, even when we washed them on a weekly basis. Though they did pill a bit at the thighs (where we noticed the most friction), the leggings never lost their opacity. We appreciated that they never thinned, even during sweaty sessions, and were totally impressed when we held them up to the sun and didn’t see any light shine through (even in the light pink color). Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5, including Lakeside Blue, Deep Pink, and more

Best for Weightlifting Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings 4.8 Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Our Ratings Quality 4.9 /5

Opacity 4.9 /5

Fit 4.9 /5

Performance 4.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5 What We Like Seamless ribbed high waistband for optimal support

Supportive, stretchy material

Hides texture (like cellulite) well What We Don't Like Can be too thick for warmer weather Weightlifters, rejoice! Finally, a pair of leggings that offers optimal support, cozy comfort, and, best of all, a smooth finish while also giving you the freedom to do as you please. They work well for a ton of different activities, but Mills says she loves these for weightlifting. (We agree, crowning it the best for weightlifting in our best black leggings story.) The camo jacquard pattern is just one of the style’s versatile color options, but no matter which one you choose, you can count on the opaque, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and your unmentionables concealed. Keep in mind that the fabric is on the thicker side, so it may be better for colder weather. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Nylon, polyester, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5, including Black, Lava, and more

Best Budget Gymshark Training Leggings 4.7 Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Opacity 4.8 /5

Fit 4.6 /5

Performance 4.4 /5

Value 5 /5 What We Like High-rise

Great for all workouts

Simple, sleek design What We Don't Like Fits more loosely than other options If you’re looking for a legging that wears well across a range of activities and comes at a lower cost, you’ll want to check out the Training Leggings. Mills says that they’re among the brand’s best offerings and are ideal for every type of workout. With a simple, sleek design complete with a high-rise waistband and a plethora of color options to choose from, this pair is a total no-brainer. While running, we did have to pull the leggings up, but we noticed that we didn’t have this issue while weight training—perhaps it had to do with the way our bodies moved in them. Aside from the slight looseness in the tummy area, we enjoyed the fit and the top-notch fabric feel. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Polyester, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 10, including Black, Coastal Blue, and more