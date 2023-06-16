While the leggings market is quite saturated, Gymshark is one of the few brands that really stand out. Between its high-quality fabrics, a crew of super-fit influencers (who are referred to as Gymshark athletes), and a wide range of styles for both men and women, it’s no wonder that the British brand has taken the workout world by storm.
Since Gymshark leggings have the reputation of being incredibly flattering, supportive, stretchy, and versatile, they’re always high up on our fitness wish lists. With so many offerings, it can be hard to narrow down which style is best for you. To help you out, we tested every pair that the brand has in stock over the course of several weeks. We considered the type of workout each is best for, and the amount of mobility each provides, and we even kept tabs on how well each one held up after washing. We took note of whether or not they pinched, chafed, or shrunk—and considered how comfortable each fit on a range of body types during a number of different activities. To really make sure we’re recommending the best options for each person, we even tapped Rochelle Mills, Gymshark’s senior womenswear designer, too. The result is this curated list of the best Gymshark leggings.
Best Overall
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings
High-waisted fit
Sweat-wicking
Great for a variety of workouts
Can cause fidgeting for those with navel piercings
Say hello to Gymshark’s do-it-all style, the Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings. This style offers nice body compression that’ll support you through any movement, says Mills. We wore these leggings during daily strength training workouts, runs and walks, barre and sculpt classes, and everyday errands like going to the grocery store or getting our nails done. The fabric is thick (so it’s ideal for cooler temperatures, rather than warmer ones) and offers seamless tummy control so good that we even crowned this pair the Best for Working Out in our Best Seamless Leggings test.
We never noticed sweat peeking through the fabric each time we wore these leggings. In fact, the moisture-wicking fabric prevented sweat from forming and kept odor at bay. And, if they could get any better, the leggings passed a squat test with flying colors all while providing us with the flexibility to move in any way we wanted.
The fit is super flattering because of how high-waisted the ribbed waistband is. Those of us with belly rings did notice that the waistband fell right at the piercing (causing us to fidget a little bit), but that’s not something specific to the Gymshark leggings, but rather an issue those with navel piercings might have with high-waisted styles. The style is also form-fitting, so underwear lines can peek through, especially if they’re made from a textured fabric like lace.
All in all, when you consider the fit, flexibility, comfort, and coverage these leggings provide, they’re worth every penny.
Price at time of publish: $43
Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 16, including Brick Red, Violet, and more
Best for Cycling
Gymshark Legacy Leggings
Comfortable and supportive waistband
Smoothing fabric
Bright colors
Can pill at the thighs
If you, like us, absolutely hate when leggings move around during a workout, check out the Legacy Legging—a sleek, stays-in-its-place pair of leggings great for high-intensity workouts. We’re firm believers that a good pair of leggings should stay put at the waist but provide movement and breathability through the leg, and these leggings check our boxes and then some. In addition to a high-depth waistband that’s supportive and comfortable, the leggings offer flexibility, odor- and sweat-wicking capabilities, even when we washed them on a weekly basis.
Though they did pill a bit at the thighs (where we noticed the most friction), the leggings never lost their opacity. We appreciated that they never thinned, even during sweaty sessions, and were totally impressed when we held them up to the sun and didn’t see any light shine through (even in the light pink color).
Price at time of publish: $38
Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5, including Lakeside Blue, Deep Pink, and more
Best for Weightlifting
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
Seamless ribbed high waistband for optimal support
Supportive, stretchy material
Hides texture (like cellulite) well
Can be too thick for warmer weather
Weightlifters, rejoice! Finally, a pair of leggings that offers optimal support, cozy comfort, and, best of all, a smooth finish while also giving you the freedom to do as you please. They work well for a ton of different activities, but Mills says she loves these for weightlifting. (We agree, crowning it the best for weightlifting in our best black leggings story.)
The camo jacquard pattern is just one of the style’s versatile color options, but no matter which one you choose, you can count on the opaque, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and your unmentionables concealed. Keep in mind that the fabric is on the thicker side, so it may be better for colder weather.
Price at time of publish: $60
Material: Nylon, polyester, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5, including Black, Lava, and more
Best Budget
Gymshark Training Leggings
High-rise
Great for all workouts
Simple, sleek design
Fits more loosely than other options
If you’re looking for a legging that wears well across a range of activities and comes at a lower cost, you’ll want to check out the Training Leggings. Mills says that they’re among the brand’s best offerings and are ideal for every type of workout. With a simple, sleek design complete with a high-rise waistband and a plethora of color options to choose from, this pair is a total no-brainer.
While running, we did have to pull the leggings up, but we noticed that we didn’t have this issue while weight training—perhaps it had to do with the way our bodies moved in them. Aside from the slight looseness in the tummy area, we enjoyed the fit and the top-notch fabric feel.
Price at time of publish: $30
Material: Polyester, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 10, including Black, Coastal Blue, and more
Best for Hot Yoga
Gymshark Elevate Leggings
Soft, flexible fabric
No front seam
Incredibly comfortable
Underwear lines can peek through
In your hot yoga era? The Elevate Leggings from Gymshark are your best bet. Why? They feature a supportive yet stretchy RLSE™️ fabric made of recycled nylon that feels like a second skin. And, best of all, there’s no front seam, which eliminates any distractions, adjustments, or fidgeting with your pants while you Savasana. Mills says this style is the most popular for workouts like pilates and barre, too.
During testing, we were the most impressed with this pair; they actually felt like the most comfortable pair of leggings we’ve ever worn. We didn’t have to tug on them, they felt supportive but still light, and they didn’t sag at all while moving our bodies in challenging positions. The only thing we didn’t totally love is that we noticed underwear lines peeking through, but that’s on us for not wearing the right kind.
Price at time of publish: $64
Material: Recycled nylon, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 8, including Black, Willow Green, and more
Final Verdict
If you’re looking for a pair of Gymshark leggings to carry you from one style of workout to the next, the Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings should be on your radar. The do-it-all style features a nice body compression that’ll support you through any movement—whether strength training workouts, runs, walks, barre, or sculpt classes—and offer subtle tummy control. For a more budget-friendly pair, you can’t go wrong with the Training Leggings, a catch-all pair of leggings that really wowed us during testing. Between the colorways, breathable (yet totally opaque) material, and variety of sizes, we highly recommend trying these out.
Meet the Expert
- Rochelle Mills is the Womenswear Senior Designer at Gymshark, where she has worked on the design staff for 6 years. Prior to joining the Gymshark team, she was a tailor at Levi Strauss & Co.
What to Look For in Gymshark Leggings
Intended Purpose
First, you must decide what type of exercise your leggings will be used for, says Mills. “Focus on what makes you feel most comfortable and the style that makes you feel most powerful,” she explains. “Ask yourself how stretchy or thick you prefer the fabric, and how snatched you want your leggings to make you feel.” If you plan on wearing your leggings for HIIT, running, or weightlifting, Mills recommends the Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings, which she says outshines the rest to match whatever activity you’re taking on, whether it be a high-intensity workout, cardio, or simply lounging.
Material
Mills also suggests performing a squat test, aka doing a deep squat while wearing leggings to make sure the fabric doesn’t stretch too thin and expose skin or underwear. “I always say to conduct a squat test to see if you’re happy with the opacity of the style,” she says. “I recommend ensuring you have skin-colored underwear on, too, so you get a better sense of the quality.” The Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings are designed to be opaque, making them the perfect choice for weightlifting, stretching, and more.
Care
While some leggings can be thrown in the laundry with other clothing items and be fine, many of them require hand-washing or specific drying instructions. When shopping, be sure to reach each item’s care instructions closely before making your final picks, so you’ll know exactly what to expect.
-
How do you wash Gymshark leggings?
According to Mills, always make sure to follow the care label! “Avoid putting leggings in the dryer and instead, leave them out to air dry,” she explains.
-
What makes Gymshark so special?
Gymshark is a UK-based fitness apparel company dedicated to high-quality, functional gym clothing. The brand focuses on high-tech fabrication and sleek designs. “At Gymshark, we create products that we love and would wear ourselves,” Mills explains. “What makes us different from the rest of the flattering fits behind most of our styles, made to make you look and feel good with high waistbands, contouring and sustainable fabrics, innovative technology, and more.”
How We Tested
Byrdie editors extensively researched popular Gymshark leggings, taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before choosing 12 to test out first-hand. Each tester considered each pair’s material, comfort, and style before deciding on a rating from one to five. Those with the highest scores made the list.
Why Trust Byrdie
Caitlyn Martyn is a staff commerce writer at Byrdie, where she covers all things beauty and style. An avid product tester, Caitlyn likes to try the latest and greatest in makeup, skincare, and fashion to let readers know what’s worth it and what’s not. She has owned hundreds of leggings over the years, including several from Gymshark.