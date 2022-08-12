The 10 Best Gucci Bags We Need ASAP, from Newer Designs to Timeless Staples

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
In 1897, a man named Guccio Gucci left his native Florence for London, where he worked as a bellhop. According to several historical accounts, handling the luggage of the ritzy clientele there inspired him, and the education, he needed to return to Italy and produce a line of leather goods. In 1921, Gucci opened the doors to a boutique that sold imported suitcases and goods handcrafted by local artisans.
In the late 1940s, Gucci made fashion history with its bamboo-handle bag, a small, structured purse with a bamboo bent by the heat of a flame to make a handle. By the early 1950s, Ingrid Bergman was carrying a variation of the bag in the film "Viaggio in Italia." The stunt set off Hollywood’s love affair with the Italian label.
Gucci went on to open shops all over the world. In Milan, Grace Kelly bought a silk scarf decorated with a feminine floral pattern called Flora that’s sold to this day. Meanwhile, Jackie Kennedy Onassis picked out a hobo bag with a piston closure that made a comeback in Gucci’s latest collections (Both the bamboo-handle bag, dubbed the Diana, and Jackie O’s hobo, were reissued by Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele.)
These recreations are a testament to consumers’ penchant for statement pieces that stand the test of time. That is to say, a statement bag need not be overly trendy or novel; it must speak in the way of elegance and timelessness above all else. According to Hallie Spradlin of Fashion Snoops, the last two years have seen luxury handbags to be “even more of a precious statement piece that consumers were willing to invest in…[They were] directly related to the idea of paring down the excess and considering wardrobe pieces that were truly essential.”
Meet the Expert
- Hallie Spradlin is the Director of Visionary at Fashion Snoops.
Still, weighing your options can be overwhelming when looking to make such an investment. So, Byrdie has outlined standout Gucci handbags worth shopping for the long term, with key insights from the style and trend experts listed below.
Ahead, find Byrdie’s edit of the best Gucci bags to shop this season.
Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag
“One emerging trend we've been tracking is the crescent or curve-shaped bag—think the Coperni swipe bag, an 'it girl' favorite, or Gucci's iconic Jackie bag,” Spradlin says. And yet, some might say that, like the horsebit, this hobo style is an icon in the heritage label’s history. It offers timeless elements that will make for a smart investment. Choose from several sizes to best suit your needs, and rest assured that it will make the drabbest outfits of virtually any style look polished and chic.
Dimensions: 10.8 x 7.5 x 1.6 inches (small size)
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Shoulder Bag
Introduced for Cruise 2020, the Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag was recreated from an archival design. The flap shoulder bag features the signature horsebit detail and a special snap-button mechanism that allows you to adjust the length of the strap to carry it as a shoulder bag or convert it to a cross-body bag.
Dimensions: 9.8 x 7 x 3.1 inches (small size)
Gucci Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag
For a classic shoulder bag, this Ophidia style has you covered. It offers clean lines and a gold chain strap, for a more vintage look. It’s also unmistakably Gucci—with an all-over logo and the label’s signature striped ribbon running down the center, as well as a defining piece of double G hardware.
Dimensions: 8.3 x 6.9 x 1.1 inches (small size)
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Mini Bag
According to Correa, small leather goods with modular hardware are also very popular. This classic mini style fits the essentials; it also works well for maximalists interested in multi-bag styling.
Dimensions: 4.5 x 6.7 x 1.6 inches
Gucci Ophidia Medium Canvas Tote
Spradlin says nostalgia for the ‘90s and 2000s has consumers gravitating to monogram styles. This, combined with a renewed interest in carry-all silhouettes for their “functionality and purpose” makes the Ophidia tote a perfect pick to transition from work to weekend.
Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 5.3 inches
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Mini Top Handle Bag
For something small and sweet, there’s this sleek top handle bag. The mini version is larger than the mini bag shown above, to fit a bit more than just the essentials; though, even the small version, which is just a couple of inches wider and taller, is not so big that it overtakes your outfit. If anything, it’s the perfect accessory for your day-to-night looks.
Dimensions: 7.9 x 7.7 x 3 inches (mini size)
Gucci GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
If you’re looking for something a bit edgy and are also partial to the Gucci Marmont collection, try this one in matelassé-stitched leather, jacquard, or wool. The style has been around for a while, though this latest version employs two different quilted geometric motifs. It’s completed with signature Double G hardware—a detail inspired by the '70s archive.
Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 3 inches (small size)
Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag
This is for mini bag lovers. The Bamboo 1947 Top Handle Bag is another piece that speaks to the label’s heritage from a more modern form. It has signature, curved bamboo handles and a trendy, curved shape. For functionality, it can be carried from its top handles or its detachable shoulder strap.
Dimensions: 8.3 x 6 x 2.75 inches (small size)
Gucci Diana Medium Tote Bag
“[A] shift we're seeing for bags is moving away from true mini silhouettes and towards carry-all silhouettes including spacious hobo bags, totes, and other oversized styles for maximum capacity.” A sleek and practical bag, like the Diana, rules in 2022. It features the label’s classic bamboo handles atop an elegant, boxy construction. For the most functionality, it can be carried from the top handles or its detachable shoulder strap.
Dimensions: 13.7 x 11.8 x 5.5 inches (medium size)
Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Tote Bag
Get the Gucci look without the logo here. The Jackie 1961 features the piston closure—a more subtle way to rep the heritage label. Shop it in smooth leather, monogrammed canvas, or denim jacquard.
Dimensions: 11.8 x 9.4 x 4.7 inches (medium size)
Meet the Expert
- Erin Walsh is a fashion stylist and creative director.
- Ana Correa is the Trend Forecasting and Strategist Editor of Footwear and Accessories at WGSN.
What to Look for in a Gucci Handbag
Function
In shopping for a Gucci handbag, or any luxury handbag for that matter, “go with your gut,” says Walsh. “Go with what makes you feel like you can conquer the world.” For that vibe, structured bags with a solid handle are failsafe options. Though, of course, your pick should ultimately reflect your style as well.
Timelessness
Heritage brands have garnered their status from their ability to create everlasting pieces that can be worn for seasons. “When purchasing a luxury bag, staple designs are always the best for long-term investment. [They] will hold and even increase their value in the future, if the consumer is interested in reselling,” Correa says. Gucci, in some sense, understands this; it is perhaps a reason why it’s brought back so many styles from the ‘70s. Of course, when you’re dropping thousands of dollars on such a handbag, it needs to be special to you. This means that a bag can have both trendy and timeless elements—like a statement color, pattern, or new silhouette—plus a classic feature, be it a certain silhouette, material, or traditional detail that’s unique to the designer.
-
How do you clean a Gucci bag?
To best maintain your Gucci bag, stuff it when it’s not being used and in a dust bag, so it neither loses its shape nor accumulates any smut. Beyond that, “a slightly damp cloth can go a long way,” Walsh says.
-
Can you restore a Gucci bag?
You can seek to restore a Gucci handbag, should it endure its share of wear and tear. Approach Gucci directly for the most streamlined service; they’ll send the bag out for evaluation and repair, all of which could take up to six months. For virtual services, tap service providers like The Restory or Purse Rehab collect, evaluate, and fix your bag.
-
Does every Gucci bag have a serial number?
You can learn more about your Gucci bag through the label’s NFC technology. Just follow the instructions here.
Why Trust Byrdie
Hayley Prokos is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor focused on fashion and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Byrdie’s commerce section and has a passion for sourcing chic and practical pieces with long-term wearability. After hours of researching and chatting with our experts, she’s gathered enough insight to determine which Gucci handbags are worth buying this season.