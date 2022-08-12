The 10 Best Gucci Bags We Need ASAP, from Newer Designs to Timeless Staples

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

In 1897, a man named Guccio Gucci left his native Florence for London, where he worked as a bellhop. According to several historical accounts, handling the luggage of the ritzy clientele there inspired him, and the education, he needed to return to Italy and produce a line of leather goods. In 1921, Gucci opened the doors to a boutique that sold imported suitcases and goods handcrafted by local artisans.

In the late 1940s, Gucci made fashion history with its bamboo-handle bag, a small, structured purse with a bamboo bent by the heat of a flame to make a handle. By the early 1950s, Ingrid Bergman was carrying a variation of the bag in the film "Viaggio in Italia." The stunt set off Hollywood’s love affair with the Italian label.

Gucci went on to open shops all over the world. In Milan, Grace Kelly bought a silk scarf decorated with a feminine floral pattern called Flora that’s sold to this day. Meanwhile, Jackie Kennedy Onassis picked out a hobo bag with a piston closure that made a comeback in Gucci’s latest collections (Both the bamboo-handle bag, dubbed the Diana, and Jackie O’s hobo, were reissued by Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele.)

These recreations are a testament to consumers’ penchant for statement pieces that stand the test of time. That is to say, a statement bag need not be overly trendy or novel; it must speak in the way of elegance and timelessness above all else. According to Hallie Spradlin of Fashion Snoops, the last two years have seen luxury handbags to be “even more of a precious statement piece that consumers were willing to invest in…[They were] directly related to the idea of paring down the excess and considering wardrobe pieces that were truly essential.”

Meet the Expert Hallie Spradlin is the Director of Visionary at Fashion Snoops.

Still, weighing your options can be overwhelming when looking to make such an investment. So, Byrdie has outlined standout Gucci handbags worth shopping for the long term, with key insights from the style and trend experts listed below.

Ahead, find Byrdie’s edit of the best Gucci bags to shop this season.