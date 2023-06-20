A multi-tasking, youth-boosting ingredient that won’t wreak havoc on your skin? Yes, please. However, it is important to note that not all growth factor serums are created equal, Gmyrek points out, and that specific benefits can depend on the overall formulation of the product as well as the particular growth factors being used. So to make your skincare shopping easier, we rounded up some of the best options out there.

Growth factors are one of those often-buzzed about ingredients that are on the tip of everyone’s tongue—and on the packaging of many bottles—but still have some mystery surrounding them. What are they, exactly, and where do they come from? More importantly, what can they actually do for your skin? “Growth factors are naturally-occuring substances that regulate various cellular processes, including growth, proliferation, and differentiation. They are crucial for tissue development, wound healing, and maintaining the overall health and function of cells,” explains Robyn Gmyrek , MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. (It also bears mentioning that they can be derived from either human cells or plants.) “When applied topically, growth factor serums may help support collagen production, improve skin elasticity, enhance the skin's natural repair processes, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They can also contribute to hydration and overall skin rejuvenation,” Gmyrek explains. Long story short, they’re a great anti-aging ingredient, targeting a variety of the things that can make us look older than we are. Their other big boon: Unlike other anti-aging ingredients (retinoids, we’re looking at you), growth factors are typically very well-tolerated and unlikely to cause irritation.

Best Overall Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Instafacial Collection Dr. Diamondâs Metacine View On Drdiamondsmetacine.com What We Like Plastic surgeon-created brand

Comes with two products meant to be used in tandem What We Don't Like Growth factors are in only one of the products Dr. Jason Diamond is the plastic surgeon to some of the biggest stars out there; the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen are only a few of his elite patients. He’s well-known for his Diamond InstaFacial, which uses PRP (platelet-rich plasma) derived from your blood along with microneedling and laser. Consider this the at-home version of that in-office treatment, but no blood drawing or devices required. This two-step system consists of a plasma (more of a gel-like, lightweight serum) which contains bioidentical human growth factors that’s meant to be layered under an emulsion. More of a cream, this contains a time-released retinoid plus peptides. The results? Smoother, firmer, more radiant skin. Byrdie’s associate editorial director, commerce, Jill Di Donato is a super-fan, and swears by the combination treatment for smoothing out texture issues and delivering cushiony skin. “My skin literally drinks it up, that’s how well it absorbs. I’ve been using it daily for six weeks and my skin is more firm and bouncy.” Active Ingredients: Bioidentical human growth factors, peptides, retinoid | Benefits: Improves laxity, smoothness, radiance | Cruelty-Free: Unknown Price at time of publish: $550

Runner-Up, Best Overall Skin Medica TNS Advanced+ Serum Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com What We Like Product is repeatedly recommended by many different dermatologists

Relies on both growth factors and other complimentary ingredients What We Don't Like Growth factors come from human cells, which may be off-putting to some

Pump can be a bit finicky This cult-classic certainly isn’t the new kid on the block, but it’s a long beloved staple for a reason; in fact, it was one of the first products to put topical growth factors on the map. It’s often-recommended by dermatologists, Gmyrek included. “This serum is well-regarded for its combination of growth factors, antioxidants, and peptides. It aims to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone,” she says. Active Ingredients: Growth factor blend, peptides, antioxidants | Benefits: Improves the look of wrinkles and sagging skin | Cruelty-Free: No Price at time of publish: $295

Best with Retinol Perricone MD Growth Factor Firming Lifting Serum Dermstore View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Dermstore What We Like Dermatologist-created brand

Formulated with retinol to up the anti-aging effects What We Don't Like Product can feel a bit gritty upon application

A growth factor that helps promote collagen production and elasticity is further enhanced by the addition of retinol in this formula. The latter helps do the same thing, although it also helps to improve exfoliation on the surface of the skin, giving you benefits at every level. Also noteworthy: The addition of an eggshell membrane (yes, from an egg) that works to bolster the skin barrier to help keep moisture locked in. Active Ingredients: Polaymine growth factor, retinol, eggshell membrane | Benefits: Improves firmness, tone, and radiance | Cruelty-Free: Yes Price at time of publish: $129

Best K-Beauty Maskad Anti-Aging Serum Maskad View On Maskad.co What We Like Contains three different types of growth factors

Also contains peptides

Is available via a ‘subscribe and save’ model What We Don't Like Limited options for online purchasing There are not one, not two, but three different types of growth factors to be found in this Korean-made serum. There’s EGF, KGF, and BGF, all of which work slightly differently and in different layers of the skin but have a synergistic effect when it comes to leaving your complexion glowier and more hydrated, as well as smoother and plumper, too. Active Ingredients: EGF, KGF, BGF growth factors, peptides | Benefits: Improves fine lines, tone, and sagging | Cruelty-Free: Yes Price at time of publish: $125

Best Budget The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Brightening Serum Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Very affordable

As a general rule of thumb, growth factor serums aren't cheap, making this one all the more noteworthy. It has a 1% concentration of an epidermal growth factor (or EGF) along with 15% of ascorbyl glucoside, a form of vitamin C. While it's not as intense as l-ascorbic acid, it's still a great antioxidant and choice for brightening skin, not to mention is much less likely to cause any irritation or stinging than the stronger stuff. Active Ingredients: EGF, ascorbyl glucoside | Benefits: Brightens and tightens skin | Cruelty-Free: Yes Price at time of publish: $16

Best for Sensitive Skin Neocutis Bio Serum Firm Rejuvenating Growth Factor and Peptide Treatment Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com What We Like Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic

Can start to deliver results in less than a week What We Don't Like Some reviewers note that it can start to pill when layered with too many other products Human growth factors are paired with a variety of other hard-hitting ingredients in this serum, namely things such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisture-infusing glycerin, and anti-aging peptides. It’s another one of Gmyrek’s recommendations: “Known for its proprietary growth factor blend, this serum is designed to support collagen production and improve the overall texture and elasticity of the skin,” she says. Active Ingredients: Human growth factors, peptides, sodium hyaluronate | Benefits: Improves fine lines, texture, and firmness; hydrates, brightens | Cruelty-Free: Yes Price at time of publish: $275

Best Peptide-Alternative Dr. Babor EGF Growth Factor Concentrate Dr. Babor View On Babor.com What We Like Vegan formula What We Don't Like Doesn’t contain actual growth factors, but rather has peptides that mimic them Rather than containing actual growth factors, this instead relies on biomimetic peptides that work by stimulating the growth factors naturally found in your skin. Okay, so it’s not quite as ideal as the real thing, but the formula is a great pick for those who are squeamish about using human-derived growth factors, as the serum is completely vegan. It’s also slightly less expensive than many others, and is great for helping to both firm and smooth the skin. Active Ingredients: Biomemetic peptides | Benefits: Firms and smooths | Cruelty-Free: Yes Price at time of publish: $160

Best Hydrating Epi.Logic Master Plan Collagen Renew Growth Factor Serum Violet Grey View On Violet Grey What We Like Top pick for those with dryer skin as it contains several moisturizing and plumping ingredients

All growth factor serums can help with skin hydration to a certain extent, but this one really focuses on the task. Along with the growth factor, there's also hyaluronic acid in the mix, a humectant that attracts water to and traps it in the skin. A snow mushroom also helps to lock in moisture, while shitake mushroom both plumps and brightens. Active Ingredients: Growth factors, hyaluronic acid | Benefits: Boosts elasticity and firmness, hydrates | Cruelty-Free: Yes Price at time of publish: $230

Best Plant-Based BioEffect EGF Plumping and Firming Serum Neiman Marcus View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Neiman Marcus What We Like Formula with minimal ingredients and plant-derived growth factors

Only a few drops needed What We Don't Like Doesn’t contain any additional active ingredients For those seeking plant-derived growth factors, this pick can’t be beat. It relies on a growth factor that comes from barley, which helps both boost collagen production and hydration, too. To that point, it’s been clinically-proven to improve skin density and thickness, as well as reduce wrinkles. Also nice: It contains just seven ingredients total and you only need to use a few drops for a complete application. Active Ingredients: Barley-derived growth factors | Benefits: Plumps and firms | Cruelty-Free: No Price at time of publish: $169