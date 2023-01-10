All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes kicked off this year's awards season with a bang, and your favorite celebs did not disappoint. After three years of experimental formats and private ceremonies, the show is going back to its roots with a traditional carpet. Naturally, the night's events brought out Hollywood's best, clad in gorgeous gowns; and hair, makeup, and nail looks that set the tone for an award season full of glitz and glamour.

Some of our favorite trends, like the 90's blowout and monochromatic makeup made their rounds on celebs like Lily James and Viola Davis. Ahead, find a complete roundup of our favorite looks from the Golden Globes red carpet.