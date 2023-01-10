All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes kicked off this year's awards season with a bang, and your favorite celebs did not disappoint. After three years of experimental formats and private ceremonies, the show is going back to its roots with a traditional carpet. Naturally, the night's events brought out Hollywood's best, clad in gorgeous gowns; and hair, makeup, and nail looks that set the tone for an award season full of glitz and glamour.
Some of our favorite trends, like the 90's blowout and monochromatic makeup made their rounds on celebs like Lily James and Viola Davis. Ahead, find a complete roundup of our favorite looks from the Golden Globes red carpet.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox hit the carpet in Old Hollywood-esque glam with blonde chin-length curls and a red-orange pout that we're bookmarking for spring.
Tefi Pessoa
There's a lot to love about Tefi Pessoa's Golden Globes look: The wet side part, the super long french tips, the tattoos, smoked-out eyeshadow—chef's kiss.
Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter's sleek rosette bun is 90's prom hair reimagined. She paired her style with black winged liner and a pouty peach lip, making her red carpet look timeless.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge brought her iconic blonde bombshell hair to the red carpet, this time styled with her trademark volume at the roots with shoulder-grazing curls.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega debuted a new auburn curtain lob on the Golden Globes red carpet. The look is a far cry from her jet-black Wednesday strands, but we're equally obsessed.
Emma D'Arcy
Emma D'Arcy walked the red carpet with an indigo cropped cut and icy blue glitter tears.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh stunned with sleek side-parted hair, neutral rose-kissed skin, and chunky black winged liner.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett stunned with side-swept waves, silver metallic eyes and monochromatic lips and cheeks.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis made a case for matching your lower lash line to your outfit and we're sold.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's tousled high ponytail and peach makeup proved that carpet glam can be effortless and still make a statement.
Lily James
Lily James' red carpet hair was all the convincing we needed to request a fluffy 90's supermodel blowout at our next hair appointment.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson pulled her hair into a wavy low ponytail to keep the attention on her stunning ombré eyeshadow and glowing skin.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner paired her icy blonde hair with peachy skin and lips to match and a thin upper-lid flick that made her blue eyes stand out.
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne brought the controversial jellyfish haircut to the red carpet by way of an edgy ponytail with bangs that we absolutely love.