All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

Glam galore.

By
Aimee Simeon
Aimee Simeon senior editor at Byrdie
Aimee Simeon
Aimee has been in beauty editorial for over six years and started as senior beauty editor at Byrdie in June 2021.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on 01/10/23
jenna ortega

Getty Images

The 2023 Golden Globes kicked off this year's awards season with a bang, and your favorite celebs did not disappoint. After three years of experimental formats and private ceremonies, the show is going back to its roots with a traditional carpet. Naturally, the night's events brought out Hollywood's best, clad in gorgeous gowns; and hair, makeup, and nail looks that set the tone for an award season full of glitz and glamour. 

Some of our favorite trends, like the 90's blowout and monochromatic makeup made their rounds on celebs like Lily James and Viola Davis. Ahead, find a complete roundup of our favorite looks from the Golden Globes red carpet. 

01 of 14

Laverne Cox

laverne cox

Getty Images

Laverne Cox hit the carpet in Old Hollywood-esque glam with blonde chin-length curls and a red-orange pout that we're bookmarking for spring.

02 of 14

Tefi Pessoa


tefi pessoa

Getty Images

There's a lot to love about Tefi Pessoa's Golden Globes look: The wet side part, the super long french tips, the tattoos, smoked-out eyeshadow—chef's kiss.

03 of 14

Megan Stalter

megan stalter

Getty Images

Megan Stalter's sleek rosette bun is 90's prom hair reimagined. She paired her style with black winged liner and a pouty peach lip, making her red carpet look timeless.

04 of 14

Jennifer Coolidge

jennifer coolidge

Getty Imaged

Jennifer Coolidge brought her iconic blonde bombshell hair to the red carpet, this time styled with her trademark volume at the roots with shoulder-grazing curls.

05 of 14

Jenna Ortega

jenna ortega

Getty Images

Jenna Ortega debuted a new auburn curtain lob on the Golden Globes red carpet. The look is a far cry from her jet-black Wednesday strands, but we're equally obsessed.

06 of 14

Emma D'Arcy

emma d'arcy

Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy walked the red carpet with an indigo cropped cut and icy blue glitter tears.

07 of 14

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh stunned with sleek side-parted hair, neutral rose-kissed skin, and chunky black winged liner.

08 of 14

Angela Bassett

angela bassett

Getty Images

Angela Bassett stunned with side-swept waves, silver metallic eyes and monochromatic lips and cheeks.

09 of 14

Viola Davis


viola davis

Getty Images

Viola Davis made a case for matching your lower lash line to your outfit and we're sold.

10 of 14

Selena Gomez

selena gomez

Getty Images

Selena Gomez's tousled high ponytail and peach makeup proved that carpet glam can be effortless and still make a statement.

11 of 14

Lily James

lily james

Getty Images

Lily James' red carpet hair was all the convincing we needed to request a fluffy 90's supermodel blowout at our next hair appointment.

12 of 14

Quinta Brunson

quinta brunson

Getty Images

Quinta Brunson pulled her hair into a wavy low ponytail to keep the attention on her stunning ombré eyeshadow and glowing skin.

13 of 14

Julia Garner

julia garner

Getty Images

Julia Garner paired her icy blonde hair with peachy skin and lips to match and a thin upper-lid flick that made her blue eyes stand out.

14 of 14

Natasha Lyonne

natasha lyonne

Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne brought the controversial jellyfish haircut to the red carpet by way of an edgy ponytail with bangs that we absolutely love.

Related Stories