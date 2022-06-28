The 20 Best Pieces of Gold Jewelry on Amazon—and Most Are Under $50

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
While Amazon might not be the first place you think of when it comes to jewelry, it turns out that the massive e-retailer has quite the selection. Particularly if you’re wanting to try your hand at a trend, it’s a great place to start—and for those wanting to drop a bit more on an investment piece, you can find jewelry from higher-end lines like Kate Spade New York and Ross-Simons.
Along with style, when shopping for gold jewelry on Amazon, you’ll want to keep material and finish top of mind. No one wants to get a rash or green skin from jewelry, so be sure to opt for pieces that are either solid gold or gold that’s been plated over a non-alloyed metal like sterling silver or stainless steel. This will help ensure that your piece lasts for longer than just a season.
With that in mind, keep reading for the best gold jewelry pieces on Amazon, along with some help from stylist Amanda Wood.
Meet the Expert
Amanda Wood is a personal stylist and owner of The Haute Edit. She has over 15 years of styling experience and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Best Chain Necklace: Ross-Simons Italian 18K Gold Over Sterling Paper Clip Link Necklace
A favorite of Wood, this necklace offers an elegant take on the paperclip trend that’s been circulating the internet. With a toggle closure and three length options to choose from, it’s a versatile piece that will pair well with other jewelry.
Material: 18K gold over sterling silver | Chain Length: 18, 20, or 36 inches | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Hoop Earrings: MILLA 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings
These chunky, high-shine earrings make a great everyday piece—and reviewers say that they’ll actually last with everyday use (!). They’re also lightweight and comfortable, so much so that you might not even notice they’re there.
Material: 14K gold plated | Length: 0.5-0.7 inches | Finish Options: Gold or silver
Best Tennis Bracelet: PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet
It’s hard for cubic zirconia to look like the real thing, but according to reviewers, this piece is as close as you can get: One reviewer said it matched her real diamond bracelet. What's more, it's available in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold finish options.
Material: Gold-plated brass and Cubic Zirconia | Chain Length: 6.5, 7, or 7.5 inches | Finish Options: Yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold
Best Chunky Hoops: sovesi Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
If you’re looking for statement-making hoops, this is your pair. Available in three different finishes, reviewers say they’re lightweight and perfect for everyday wear. (They're incredibly affordable, too, of course.)
Material: 14K plated gold | Chain Length: 25-50 millimeters | Finish Options: Rose gold, yellow gold, silver
Best Everyday Necklace: Bling For Your Buck Thin Italian Box Chain Necklace
A basic box chain makes a great addition to anyone’s collection, perfect for showcasing charms and pendants or layering with your daily favorites. And while Amazon has tons of options in this category, we’re partial to this lightweight chain. It’s nickel- and lead-free, and reviewers say it lasts season after season. Bling for your buck, indeed.
Material: 18K gold over sterling silver | Chain Length: 14-40 inches | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Huggies: micuco Small Huggie Hoop Earrings
These earrings are a favorite of the writer of this piece, Lily Sperry, who wears a pair almost every day and has had no issues with tarnishing. Opt for the three-pack if you’re looking to layer.
Material: 14K plated gold | Chain Length: 6-10 millimeters | Finish Options: Yellow gold, white gold
Best Paperclip Bracelet: Aobei Pearl 18K Gold Paperclip Chain Necklace
It seems like everyone is obsessed with paper clip chains this year, and for good reason: they have a distinct look that’s versatile without being boring, and even cheaper options look more expensive than they are. This pick from Aobei Pearl checks all of the boxes, earning high praise for its dainty look and “real deal” gold tone. While we wish it came in more lengths, it does have a 2-inch extender—so you can go from choker to collarbone-grazing necklace in no time.
Material: 18K gold plated | Chain Length: 16 inches plus 2-inch extension | Finish Options: Gold
Best Trendy Earrings: Sannyra Safety Pin Hoop Earrings
Long gone are the days where you had to stick actual safety pins in your ears—just take this pair from Sannyra. With more than a dozen styles to choose from, they’re affordable enough to grab a few pairs for layering.
Material: 14K gold plated copper | Chain Length: 0.8 inches | Finish Options: Yellow gold, silver
Best Pearl Earrings: Ross-Simons 8-9mm Cultured Pearl Double-Hoop Earrings
Classy yet unexpected, these double-hoop earrings are a great way to diversify your ear stack. We think they’d also make a great gift for upcoming birthdays or holidays.
Material: 14K yellow gold plated and freshwater pearls | Chain Length: 0.75 inches | Finish Options: Black, gray, and white pearls
Best Beaded Bracelet: MEVECCO Gold Beaded Bracelet
Each bracelet is plated twice—first with 18K gold, then with a “lifetime protective finish”—to ensure longevity. Reviewers say that the pieces mostly live up to their claim, with a few saying that it started to turn after regular wear in the shower.
Material: 18K plated gold | Chain Length: 7.5 inches with 1-inch extender | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Stacking Rings: aubare Solid 14K Gold Thin Stacking Ring
Amazon’s handmade section is a great place to find high-quality pieces that are made to last. We’re partial to this stacking ring, which is made from a solid 14K gold wire that gives it a dainty, easily layerable look.
Material: 14K solid gold | Finish Options: Yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold
Best Bangle: Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangles
With “Heart of Gold” engraved on the inside, these bangles make a thoughtful gift for loved ones (or yourself!). Each purchase comes with two bangles, great for layering or individual wear.
Material: 12K plated gold | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Birthstone Ring: Amazon Collection Round-Cut Birthstone Ring
Birthstone rings make a great gift to yourself or a loved one. Reviewers say these rings have a super realistic look and feel, with Swarovski crystals in colors that represent each month’s birthstone.
Material: 10K plated gold and cubic zirconia | Sizes: 6-8 | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Ring Set: NOKMIT 14K Gold-Plated Rings
You can get up to three of these versatile rings, which are thin enough for stacking or spacing out on different fingers. They come in sizes 5-10.
Material: 14k gold plated | Sizes: 5-10 | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Anklet: Barzel Gold Anklet
Anklets can make a playful statement on warmer days, pairing well with jeans and sneakers or your favorite summer dress and sandals. We love this flat link option, which has a vintage-inspired look and comes in three different lengths.
Material: 18K gold plated metal | Chain Length: 9-11 inches | Finish Options: Gold
Best Crawler Earrings: PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Crawler Earrings
Maximize your ear space with a pair of crawler earrings, which add visual interest without requiring more than one piercing.
Material: 14K gold plated sterling | Length: 0.75 inches | Finish Options: Rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold
Best Zodiac Necklace: Zealmer Retro 12 Zodiac Old English Letter Necklace
Say it loud and clear with this zodiac nameplate necklace, which has vintage-inspired gothic lettering that’s still easy to read. One reviewer says “the quality is insane”—take from that what you will.
Material: 18K gold plated stainless steel | Chain Length: about 18 inches plus 2-inch extender | Finish Options: Rose gold, yellow gold, and silver
Best Vintage-Inspired Bracelet: Ross-Simons Italian Silver Heart Motif Bracelet
We’re in love with the vintage look of this bracelet, which has an adjustable bolo closure that works well for different wrist sizes and body types.
Material: 18K gold over sterling silver | Chain Length: Adjustable | Finish Options: Yellow gold
Best Satellite Necklace: Milacolato 925 Sterling Silver Satellite Necklace
Great for layering, this satellite necklace has a dainty look that will perfectly highlight your collarbone area.
Material: 18K plated gold | Chain Length: 14 inches with 2-inch extender | Finish Options: White gold and yellow gold
What to Look for When Buying Gold Jewelry on Amazon
Material
Whenever you’re buying jewelry, the material is important to keep in mind. From gold-plated to gold-filled or solid gold (more on that below), a piece’s material determines how well it will wear with time. Generally, gold-plated jewelry involves two layers: first, nickel, and then a thin layer of gold. If your skin is sensitive to nickel, you might want to opt for gold-filled or solid gold instead.
Finish
Gold jewelry generally comes in three different finishes: yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. If you’re a gold loyalist and want to keep things consistent, make sure to opt for a finish that matches the rest of your collection. Otherwise, feel free to play around—rose gold can provide a softer vibe, while yellow gold offers a cool, vintage-inspired look.
Style
When shopping for jewelry, you’ll naturally want to keep style in mind. From trendy pendant necklaces to more timeless box chains, there are plenty of options to choose from. Make sure to think about how the piece will mesh with your existing wardrobe and other accessories.
-
What kind of jewelry is worth investing in?
Much like your wardrobe, when it comes to jewelry, you’ll generally want to spend more on everyday pieces and save on trendy items. "I always encourage my clients to invest in high quality, timeless pieces,” says Wood. “These will be the pieces that you will utilize year after year and will never go out of style.”
-
What’s the difference between gold-filled and gold-plated jewelry?
Gold-filled and gold-plated pieces are both affordable alternatives to solid gold. The difference between the two is the amount of gold that’s actually used: Gold-filled pieces have multiple layers of solid gold wrapped around a base metal, while gold-plated pieces have a much thinner, single layer of solid gold plated on top of a base metal. Because of the amount of solid gold used, gold-filled pieces are less prone to tarnishing and generally last longer.
-
How should you clean and store gold-plated jewelry?
Just like your favorite solid gold pieces, gold-plated jewelry can acquire buildup from everyday wear and exposure to your skin’s natural oils, along with lotions, makeup, and other products. It’s extra important to keep plated pieces clean and away from the elements to prevent tarnishing and fading. We recommend cleaning them every week or so with warm, soapy water—avoid harsher, chemical-based cleaners, as they can strip the gold plating altogether.
As for storage, Wood recommends keeping pieces in plastic bags—”with as much air removed as you can”—to prevent tarnishing and extend the life of your jewelry.
Why Trust Byrdie
Lily Sperry is a contributor for Byrdie and Associate Commerce Editor at The Spruce. She has experience writing about art, music, culture, style, and home. Lily earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and American Studies from Wesleyan University.