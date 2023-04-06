The ultimate going-out top should make you feel unstoppable. It should make you feel confident, sexy, and like the city is yours. “A going-out top has a special place in your wardrobe—giving you that “I’m lighting up the room” kind of energy,” says Joy Asibey-Gabrel, feminine adornment coach and personal stylist.
This statement top is a step up from your everyday attire, a piece for special occasions like a concert, clubbing, a date night, or a boozy brunch with the girls. Contrary to popular belief, Asibey-Gabriel says not every going-out top has to be sexy. “It can be sexy if that’s your preference; however, I believe the most important characteristic of a going-out top—or any item of clothing for that matter—is that it brings you pleasure first.”
Going-out tops are usually fitted, keeping you secure while experimenting with different silhouettes, colors, materials, and unique details. To develop a handbook on the best going-out tops that will make us feel bold, self-assured, and a bit seductive, we consulted Asibey-Gabriel, fashion stylist Kat Gosik, and Stephanie Wilson, co-creator and designer of Find Me Now—to say we’re excited for our next night on the town would be a severe understatement.
Best Overall
Danielle Guizio Celestial Stretch Top
When shopping for our best overall going-out top, we prioritized a timeless design, a wearable color, and a flattering neckline, and this stretch top from Danielle Guizio is more than ready for a night out. The unique square neckline is what initially drew us to this top and, ultimately, the deciding factor that made it our favorite on this list. Constructed of a blend of Viscose and Nylon, this easy-to-style going-out top will compliment any aesthetic you’re aiming for on a night out. It might be a bit more than you’re willing to spend on a top but trust us when we say you’ll be reaching for this beauty for every social event.
Price at time of publish: $158
Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 100% viscose/nylon blend | Colors: Black, White, Green, Light Blue, Light Pink
Best Budget
H&M Rhinestone-strap Satin Camisole Top
If you’re looking for an affordable going-out top for those unpredictable nights (we all have a few we’ve tried to forget), try this H&M Rhinestone-Strap Satin Top. Available in black, red, and white, this top is anything but basic. We can’t get enough of the subtly classic rhinestone straps—comparable to the likes of some of the more expensive items on this list. Wilson suggests styling this top with some of your sparklier accessories, like a fringed rhinestone mini skirt and, of course, all the fine jewels in your wardrobe.
Price at time of publish: $18
Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100% rayon | Colors: Red, Black, White
Best Splurge
Cult Gaia Joey Top Amethyst
Don’t be deterred by the high price point, this Cult Gaia beauty is worth the investment. This wouldn’t be our suggestion for a bar crawl, but for your fancier nights out? Absolutely. The ultra-high neck and the open back pair beautifully together, flattering every body type. Cult Gaia offers a matching silk pant and strappy heels for a monochromatic look.
Price at time of publish: $498
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% silk | Color: Amethyst, Black, Pink
Best Black
superdown Karlie One Shoulder Top
When shopping for her own going-out tops, Gosik is a frequent purchaser of black tops. Because the color is so classic and timeless, Gosik recommends choosing a top with a more distinctive feature, like the one-shoulder design on this superdown piece. With the return of peplum tops, this superdown top is highly endorsed by Gosik—grab it before it sells out. It’s polished, chic, and easy to style. What more could you ask for?
Price at time of publish: $64
Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Black, Dusty Blue, White
Best Floral
Free People Charlie Printed Mesh Top
Experts say everyone needs at least one floral staple in their closet, and this Free People Mesh Topp has our backing. “Mesh tops offer endless possibilities for styling a going-out top,” says Asibey-Gabriel. Pair it with a sexy bra underneath, and you’ll have the perfect blend of modest yet sultry. Style it with a vest overtop for a more demure look. If you’re looking for something more casual, wear a bodysuit underneath the mesh top and couple it with some baggy jeans.
Price at time of publish: $78
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Colors: Floral
Best Lace
Out From Under Dark Romantic Lace Bodysuit
A lace bodysuit for under $40? Don’t mind if we do. Over 45% off, this Urban Outfitters lace bodysuit is equal parts elegant and flirty, and we’re in love. Our favorite feature is the sweetheart neckline and the strappy open back, but the trait that sealed the deal? The padded underwire cups. “This super affordable bodysuit from Urban Outfitters comes in two great colors, black and dusty blue, and can easily be dressed up or dressed down,” says Gosik.
Price at time of publish: $35
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Teal, Black
Best Feathered
Oseree Plumage Bodysuit
Evident by our love for Cult Gaia’s feathered top, you can count on us for the best feathered pieces on the market, this Oseree bodysuit being one of them. The understated feather cuffs and the metallic seams on this bodysuit are practically begging us to add this investment piece to our going-out wardrobe. As long as you’re okay with spending a few extra dollars, trust us, this Oseree piece will deliver. Warning: the outfit ideas are sure to quickly flood your mind.
Price at time of publish: $363
Sizes: S-XL | Material: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane | Color: Brown
Best Metallic
ASYOU Disco Halter Cami Top in Pink Foil
Metallic is the fabric for those looking for a going-out top to complement their wild, untamed lifestyle. This ASOS piece is sure to be the scene-stealer of your outfit, so don’t worry about pairing a ton of accessories with it. Asibey-Gabriel says to experiment with denim and other casual bottoms to make this going-out top an everyday piece of your wardrobe. This piece shouldn’t be reserved for just those after 5:00 pm moments.
Price at time of publish: $24
Sizes: 0-14 | Material: 93% polyester, 7% elastane | Colors: Pink
Best Ruched
ASTR the Label Cornelia Ruched Off-Shoulder Bodysuit
If you’re looking for a snatched going-out top to compliment every curve of your bodice, this ruched off-shoulder bodysuit is where it’s at. The combination of the knotted detail and the ruching was what initially sold us on the piece, but we’re also big fans of the bodysuit feature, which keeps the bodycon appeal alive throughout the look.
Price at time of publish: $78
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 59% viscose, 41% polyester | Colors: Pink, Black, Cream
Best Sequin
retrofete x REVOLVE Michal Top
An all-sequin going-out top is the excitement your wardrobe needs right now, so add this retrofete x REVOLVE top to your cart immediately. Available in universally-flattering colors like bronze, cream, deep purple, and bubblegum pink, you’ll want/need to get one in every color. It’s a bit pricier than we’d like, but the 100% Nylon fabric and the 4.7/5 star rating is enough to get us to drop $295 on this top. Need another reason to pull out your credit card? Each color has a matching skirt—it’s a match made in monochrome heaven.
Price at time of publish: $295
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% nylon | Colors: Bubblegum Pink, Bronze, Cream, Black, White, Purple
Best Silk
CAMI NYC Darby Bodysuit
An all-silk piece is essential in every going-out wardrobe, and this CAMI NYC Darby Bodysuit has our hearts (and our wallets). Gosik recommends pairing this 100% silk one-shoulder piece with your bottoms of choice, from casual baggy jeans to leather pants or even a silk slip skirt. This piece will fit flawlessly into your formal going-out selection—you’ll be reaching for it for every rehearsal dinner, bachelorette party, or birthday party.
Price at time of publish: $195
Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 100% silk | Colors: Emerald Green, Floral, Copper, Magenta, Navy, Cappucino, Red to Purple Ombre, Champagne, Sky Blue, Army Green
Best Voluminous
ASOS Luxe Bubble Babydoll Satin Top
Not every going-out top has to be form-fitting (even though we love a bodycon moment), and this ASOS Bubble Babydoll Top is inspiring us to shop for more voluminous, full pieces. At $44 (45% off), this piece proves that jumping on the going-out top bandwagon doesn’t have to break the bank. Since the top is so voluminous, experts suggest pairing it with form-fitting accessories; a bodycon skirt or tight pants, skinny heels, and minimalistic jewelry.
Price at time of publish: $50
Sizes: 0-14 | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Bubblegum Pink
Best Cutout
superdown Sarah Cut-Out Top
Cut-outs, when placed sparingly and intentionally, can add much versatility to an outfit, this superdown Sarah Cut-Out Top especially. A fan-favorite here at Byrdie, this surprisingly affordable going-out top immediately grabbed our attention, specifically the unique hardware linking the cutouts. For those looking to show a little cleavage, this modern, elegant piece is a must-have—just think of all the outfits you could create with this statement piece.
Price at time of publish: $70
Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Black
Best Tank
Lulus Let's Tie It White Tie-Back Cropped Tank Top
If you’re looking to style a going-out top for the day, Gosik recommends this lulu’s cropped tank. The tie-back allows for a customized look, while the Rayon and Nylon combination offers a comfortable stretch. Coming in at just $22.40, wear this piece year-round with your go-to white sneakers and flared jeans in the summer and play with layers like a button-down blouse and a wool skirt in the wintertime.
Price at time of publish: $22
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% rayon, 5% nylon | Colors: White, Black, Red, Pink
Best Long-Sleeve
Micas Tie Dye Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Top
Your nights on the town don’t have to go on hiatus as soon as the temperatures drop. Just invest in a versatile long-sleeve going-out top like this tie-dye sheer mesh top from Micas. For fans of the 90s aesthetic, Wilson says this top can serve as a breathable layer underneath a band tee or an oversized tank, or it can be the star of the show on its own. The relaxed ruching along the bodice gives a charming slimming effect, ideal for a snatched final look or a second-skin layering piece.
Price at time of publish: $28
Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Green + Orange Blend
Best Bralette
SKIMS Faux Leather Triangle Bralette
Staying with our advocacy for using going-out tops as layering pieces, we present the SKIMS Faux Leather Triangle Bralette. Worn on its own, under a leather jacket, on top of a white tee, or under a mesh top, the styling combinations are limitless. If you’re a fan of the all-leather look (who isn’t), SKIMS offers matching Faux Leather Boot Cut Pants as well as leggings. Complete with adjustable straps (a must-have in our book) and light support, “the girls'' aren't going anywhere in this statement piece.
Price at time of publish: $52
Sizes: XXS-4X | Material: 100% polyurethane, Interior: 97% rayon, 3% spandex | Colors: Grey, Brown, Black
Best Blouse
Banana Republic Volume-Sleeve Blouse
Make your transition from your 9-5 to after-work activities much smoother with this Banana Republic Blouse. It’s modest enough to get you all the compliments in the office while still subtly sexy for drinks at the bar with your favorite coworkers. Available now in seven traditional colors and for 50% off the original price, this semi-fitted blouse makes styling easy—perfect for those morning routines when you’re in a rush. Gosik encourages experimenting with different textures, patterns, and colors on the bottoms and in your accessories when preparing a complimentary outfit for this piece.
Price at time of publish: $35
Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Black, Gold, Tan, Blue Navy, Creme, Black + White Striped, Black Print
Best Corset
Meshki Cyra Corset Top
When styling a going-out outfit, a corset will never steer you wrong, especially this Meshki Cyra Corset Top. Our favorite attributes on this top are the delicate straps that’ll help you avoid readjusting all night long and the romantic cowl neckline. One of the most versatile tops on this list, Wilson says to style it with anything from ripped jeans and strappy heels to a maxi skirt with platform heels.
Price at time of publish: $29
Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 100% viscose | Colors: Green, Black, Brown, White, Pistachio Green, Aquamarine
Final Verdict
If the $158 price tag aligns with your budget, we recommend the Danielle Guizio Celestial Stretch Top because of its timeless silhouette, the universally-flattering neckline, and the durable Viscose/Nylon fabric blend. It’s incredibly versatile—style it for any event, from a casual first date to a Bachelorette party. Save up to $140 on a more affordable option from H&M—the Rhinestone-Strap Satin Camisole Top for an equally versatile and easy-to-style look.
What to Look for in a Going-Out Top
Style
No matter what your going-out plans are, Wilson says you should prioritize wearability. Don’t restrict yourself to adding only neutral basics to your cart, but also recognize that you might not get as much wear out of a neon green bandeau top as you would a top like our favorite, the Danielle Guizio Celestial Stretch Top. “Ask yourself if you could wear it multiple ways and if it’s easy to style. Can you picture the top pairing easily with both a skirt and a pair of pants? When shopping, think of pieces you already own and try to visualize what events you would wear this top for,” says Wilson.
Gosik usually sticks to blacks and neutrals when buying a going-out top while mixing in a fun color every so often. “Going out tops are worth the splurge if you see yourself wearing them frequently and with different bottom combinations,” Gosik says.
Material
As much as we all love them, chunky knits and cutesy crewnecks have no place here. Wilson says breathable fabrics are her favorite for nights out. “Sheer, lightweight fabrics are amazing for this brief, but be careful of quality here as lighter garments will tear more easily if the quality is not of standard,” Wilson says. It’s also important to remember that going-out tops should be comfortable. Just because the top might have intricately-placed cutouts and a risqué neckline doesn’t mean you should feel confined or exposed. For that reason, Wilson encourages you to add some soft, high-quality knits to your going-out wardrobe. Basically, you shouldn’t be checking for a nip slip every five minutes at the club.
Trend
Going-out tops frequently tend to be subject to the everchanging fashion trends that the internet resurfaces, but Wilson recommends you steer clear. “Chances are you’ll wear overly-trendy pieces out for a night or two, but after a month, they’ll find a place in the back of your closet,” Wilson says. “For more of a timeless style, I’d lean toward more form-fitting, late 90s to early 2000s inspired silhouettes, like an adorable tube top paired with a low-waisted slip skirt or a mesh spaghetti strap top and a baggy jean jacket.” For inspiration, check out looks from 90s icons like Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Aaliyah, and so many more.
-
What is a going-out top?
Experts say going-out tops can be whatever tops make you feel most confident and comfortable in your own skin. They can differ in silhouettes, necklines, colors, fabrics, and designs. A going-out top can be worn during both the day and the night, but it is typically worn after 5:00 pm to events like a semi-formal date, a night out dancing, grabbing drinks with friends, or a concert. “A going-out top is a transformative piece of clothing—they’re flattering on everyone,” says Wilson. “A proper going-out top should give you the confidence to experience a wild night with comfort and ease.” Going-out tops should feature durable fabric—keeping you secure for whatever your night brings and a timeless design—one that styles easily.
-
How do you style a going-out top?
Asibey-Gabriel’s favorite way to style a going-out top is with more casual bottoms, but she insists that the possibilities are endless. “One of my favorite going out looks is to pair a statement-making top (I’m talking something alluring, shiny, sparkly, bold color...or all of the above!) with a more casual bottom, usually high-waisted, wide-legged pants,” Asibey-Gabriel says. Wilson states that going-out tops are usually easily paired with any type of bottom—a maxi skirt, a mini skirt, jeans, shorts, trousers, or whatever your favorite nighttime bottoms may be. As far as accessories, experts recommend you go big or go home.
Different shoes can take your outfit from day to night seamlessly. Stylist Kat Gosik suggests using eccentric jackets and coats to elevate your final look. “At night, I would style a going-out top with a short skirt and dark denim and layer it with a blazer or leather jacket,” Gosik says.
-
What are the best undergarments for a going-out top?
Boob tape is the holy grail for going-out tops with varying silhouettes and necklines. “If you’re rocking a top with a plunging neckline, backless, or strapless style, the right nipple covers or boob tape are sure to keep you and your girls safe all night long,” says Asibey-Gabriel. Byrdie recommends this Boob Tape Roll from Good Lines and these Reusable Nipple Covers from Amazon (and at an unbeatable price, $20).
For a top that allows you to wear a normal bra, experts suggest choosing one that’s close to your skin tone to make for a seamless blend between your skin and the top—like the SKIMS Fits Everybody Bra that comes in a variety of sizes and colors, nine shades to be exact. If you want more than a bra underneath your going-out top, experts recommend a SKIMS bodysuit, take the Barely There Scoop Bodysuit, for instance. A bodysuit will provide the security your dance moves need for rowdier nights.
Why Trust Byrdie
Meguire Hennes is a copy editor at The Everygirl and freelance writer for lifestyle brands like Bustle, Elite Daily, TZR, and more, consistently covering beauty, fashion, dating, decor, astrology, and entertainment. While getting her B.A. in fashion studies at Montclair State University, Meguire learned the intricacies behind designing, producing, and styling going-out tops based on trending silhouettes and timeless designs. To share some of the best going-out tops on the market, Meguire talked to highly respected and knowledgeable stylists like Joy Asibey-Gabrel, Kat Gosik, and Stephanie Wilson. Through these conversations, she was able to compile a list of going-out tops to help readers feel confident, comfortable, and authentic during their next night out.