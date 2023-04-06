Going-out tops are usually fitted, keeping you secure while experimenting with different silhouettes, colors, materials, and unique details. To develop a handbook on the best going-out tops that will make us feel bold, self-assured, and a bit seductive, we consulted Asibey-Gabriel, fashion stylist Kat Gosik , and Stephanie Wilson, co-creator and designer of Find Me Now —to say we’re excited for our next night on the town would be a severe understatement.

This statement top is a step up from your everyday attire, a piece for special occasions like a concert, clubbing, a date night, or a boozy brunch with the girls. Contrary to popular belief, Asibey-Gabriel says not every going-out top has to be sexy. “It can be sexy if that’s your preference; however, I believe the most important characteristic of a going-out top—or any item of clothing for that matter—is that it brings you pleasure first.”

The ultimate going-out top should make you feel unstoppable. It should make you feel confident, sexy, and like the city is yours. “A going-out top has a special place in your wardrobe—giving you that “I’m lighting up the room” kind of energy,” says Joy Asibey-Gabrel , feminine adornment coach and personal stylist.

Best Overall Danielle Guizio Celestial Stretch Top Danielle Guizio View On Danielleguiziony.com View On Garmentory.com View On Revolve When shopping for our best overall going-out top, we prioritized a timeless design, a wearable color, and a flattering neckline, and this stretch top from Danielle Guizio is more than ready for a night out. The unique square neckline is what initially drew us to this top and, ultimately, the deciding factor that made it our favorite on this list. Constructed of a blend of Viscose and Nylon, this easy-to-style going-out top will compliment any aesthetic you’re aiming for on a night out. It might be a bit more than you’re willing to spend on a top but trust us when we say you’ll be reaching for this beauty for every social event. Price at time of publish: $158 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 100% viscose/nylon blend | Colors: Black, White, Green, Light Blue, Light Pink

Best Budget H&M Rhinestone-strap Satin Camisole Top H&M View On Hm.com If you’re looking for an affordable going-out top for those unpredictable nights (we all have a few we’ve tried to forget), try this H&M Rhinestone-Strap Satin Top. Available in black, red, and white, this top is anything but basic. We can’t get enough of the subtly classic rhinestone straps—comparable to the likes of some of the more expensive items on this list. Wilson suggests styling this top with some of your sparklier accessories, like a fringed rhinestone mini skirt and, of course, all the fine jewels in your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $18 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100% rayon | Colors: Red, Black, White

Best Splurge Cult Gaia Joey Top Amethyst Cult Gaia View On Cultgaia.com Don’t be deterred by the high price point, this Cult Gaia beauty is worth the investment. This wouldn’t be our suggestion for a bar crawl, but for your fancier nights out? Absolutely. The ultra-high neck and the open back pair beautifully together, flattering every body type. Cult Gaia offers a matching silk pant and strappy heels for a monochromatic look. Price at time of publish: $498 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% silk | Color: Amethyst, Black, Pink

Best Black superdown Karlie One Shoulder Top Revolve. View On Revolve When shopping for her own going-out tops, Gosik is a frequent purchaser of black tops. Because the color is so classic and timeless, Gosik recommends choosing a top with a more distinctive feature, like the one-shoulder design on this superdown piece. With the return of peplum tops, this superdown top is highly endorsed by Gosik—grab it before it sells out. It’s polished, chic, and easy to style. What more could you ask for? Price at time of publish: $64 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Black, Dusty Blue, White The 14 Best Leather Jackets of 2023, Chosen By Fashion Stylists

Best Floral Free People Charlie Printed Mesh Top Free People View On Freepeople.com Experts say everyone needs at least one floral staple in their closet, and this Free People Mesh Topp has our backing. “Mesh tops offer endless possibilities for styling a going-out top,” says Asibey-Gabriel. Pair it with a sexy bra underneath, and you’ll have the perfect blend of modest yet sultry. Style it with a vest overtop for a more demure look. If you’re looking for something more casual, wear a bodysuit underneath the mesh top and couple it with some baggy jeans. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Colors: Floral The 10 Best Bodysuits of 2023

Best Lace Out From Under Dark Romantic Lace Bodysuit Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters A lace bodysuit for under $40? Don’t mind if we do. Over 45% off, this Urban Outfitters lace bodysuit is equal parts elegant and flirty, and we’re in love. Our favorite feature is the sweetheart neckline and the strappy open back, but the trait that sealed the deal? The padded underwire cups. “This super affordable bodysuit from Urban Outfitters comes in two great colors, black and dusty blue, and can easily be dressed up or dressed down,” says Gosik. Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Teal, Black

Best Feathered Oseree Plumage Bodysuit Revolve View On Harrods.com View On Revolve Evident by our love for Cult Gaia’s feathered top, you can count on us for the best feathered pieces on the market, this Oseree bodysuit being one of them. The understated feather cuffs and the metallic seams on this bodysuit are practically begging us to add this investment piece to our going-out wardrobe. As long as you’re okay with spending a few extra dollars, trust us, this Oseree piece will deliver. Warning: the outfit ideas are sure to quickly flood your mind. Price at time of publish: $363 Sizes: S-XL | Material: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane | Color: Brown

Best Metallic ASYOU Disco Halter Cami Top in Pink Foil ASOS View On Asos Metallic is the fabric for those looking for a going-out top to complement their wild, untamed lifestyle. This ASOS piece is sure to be the scene-stealer of your outfit, so don’t worry about pairing a ton of accessories with it. Asibey-Gabriel says to experiment with denim and other casual bottoms to make this going-out top an everyday piece of your wardrobe. This piece shouldn’t be reserved for just those after 5:00 pm moments. Price at time of publish: $24 Sizes: 0-14 | Material: 93% polyester, 7% elastane | Colors: Pink

Best Ruched ASTR the Label Cornelia Ruched Off-Shoulder Bodysuit ASTR the Label View On Astrthelabel.com View On Revolve If you’re looking for a snatched going-out top to compliment every curve of your bodice, this ruched off-shoulder bodysuit is where it’s at. The combination of the knotted detail and the ruching was what initially sold us on the piece, but we’re also big fans of the bodysuit feature, which keeps the bodycon appeal alive throughout the look. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 59% viscose, 41% polyester | Colors: Pink, Black, Cream

Best Sequin retrofete x REVOLVE Michal Top REVOLVE View On Revolve An all-sequin going-out top is the excitement your wardrobe needs right now, so add this retrofete x REVOLVE top to your cart immediately. Available in universally-flattering colors like bronze, cream, deep purple, and bubblegum pink, you’ll want/need to get one in every color. It’s a bit pricier than we’d like, but the 100% Nylon fabric and the 4.7/5 star rating is enough to get us to drop $295 on this top. Need another reason to pull out your credit card? Each color has a matching skirt—it’s a match made in monochrome heaven. Price at time of publish: $295 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% nylon | Colors: Bubblegum Pink, Bronze, Cream, Black, White, Purple

Best Silk CAMI NYC Darby Bodysuit Revolve View On Caminyc.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue An all-silk piece is essential in every going-out wardrobe, and this CAMI NYC Darby Bodysuit has our hearts (and our wallets). Gosik recommends pairing this 100% silk one-shoulder piece with your bottoms of choice, from casual baggy jeans to leather pants or even a silk slip skirt. This piece will fit flawlessly into your formal going-out selection—you’ll be reaching for it for every rehearsal dinner, bachelorette party, or birthday party. Price at time of publish: $195 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 100% silk | Colors: Emerald Green, Floral, Copper, Magenta, Navy, Cappucino, Red to Purple Ombre, Champagne, Sky Blue, Army Green

Best Voluminous ASOS Luxe Bubble Babydoll Satin Top ASOS View On Asos Not every going-out top has to be form-fitting (even though we love a bodycon moment), and this ASOS Bubble Babydoll Top is inspiring us to shop for more voluminous, full pieces. At $44 (45% off), this piece proves that jumping on the going-out top bandwagon doesn’t have to break the bank. Since the top is so voluminous, experts suggest pairing it with form-fitting accessories; a bodycon skirt or tight pants, skinny heels, and minimalistic jewelry. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: 0-14 | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Bubblegum Pink

Best Cutout superdown Sarah Cut-Out Top Revolve View On Revolve Cut-outs, when placed sparingly and intentionally, can add much versatility to an outfit, this superdown Sarah Cut-Out Top especially. A fan-favorite here at Byrdie, this surprisingly affordable going-out top immediately grabbed our attention, specifically the unique hardware linking the cutouts. For those looking to show a little cleavage, this modern, elegant piece is a must-have—just think of all the outfits you could create with this statement piece. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Black The 18 Best Crop Tops, From Tanks and T-Shirts to Blouses and Cardigans

Best Tank Lulus Let's Tie It White Tie-Back Cropped Tank Top Lulu's View On Lulus If you’re looking to style a going-out top for the day, Gosik recommends this lulu’s cropped tank. The tie-back allows for a customized look, while the Rayon and Nylon combination offers a comfortable stretch. Coming in at just $22.40, wear this piece year-round with your go-to white sneakers and flared jeans in the summer and play with layers like a button-down blouse and a wool skirt in the wintertime. Price at time of publish: $22 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% rayon, 5% nylon | Colors: White, Black, Red, Pink

Best Long-Sleeve Micas Tie Dye Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Top Micas View On Shopmicas.com Your nights on the town don’t have to go on hiatus as soon as the temperatures drop. Just invest in a versatile long-sleeve going-out top like this tie-dye sheer mesh top from Micas. For fans of the 90s aesthetic, Wilson says this top can serve as a breathable layer underneath a band tee or an oversized tank, or it can be the star of the show on its own. The relaxed ruching along the bodice gives a charming slimming effect, ideal for a snatched final look or a second-skin layering piece. Price at time of publish: $28 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Green + Orange Blend

Best Bralette SKIMS Faux Leather Triangle Bralette SKIMS View On Skims.com Staying with our advocacy for using going-out tops as layering pieces, we present the SKIMS Faux Leather Triangle Bralette. Worn on its own, under a leather jacket, on top of a white tee, or under a mesh top, the styling combinations are limitless. If you’re a fan of the all-leather look (who isn’t), SKIMS offers matching Faux Leather Boot Cut Pants as well as leggings. Complete with adjustable straps (a must-have in our book) and light support, “the girls'' aren't going anywhere in this statement piece. Price at time of publish: $52 Sizes: XXS-4X | Material: 100% polyurethane, Interior: 97% rayon, 3% spandex | Colors: Grey, Brown, Black 20 Comfortable Bralettes That Feel Like Nothing (But Still Give You Support)

Best Blouse Banana Republic Volume-Sleeve Blouse Banana Republic View On Gapfactory.com Make your transition from your 9-5 to after-work activities much smoother with this Banana Republic Blouse. It’s modest enough to get you all the compliments in the office while still subtly sexy for drinks at the bar with your favorite coworkers. Available now in seven traditional colors and for 50% off the original price, this semi-fitted blouse makes styling easy—perfect for those morning routines when you’re in a rush. Gosik encourages experimenting with different textures, patterns, and colors on the bottoms and in your accessories when preparing a complimentary outfit for this piece. Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Black, Gold, Tan, Blue Navy, Creme, Black + White Striped, Black Print