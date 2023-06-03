Keep reading to discover a few more reasons why to invest in these goddess dresses from two fashion experts, along with numerous tips and tricks on silhouettes, fabrication, and more, to ensure your choices feel of-the-moment.

“I find modern-day goddess dresses to be quite flattering because of their design details,” stylist and creative consultant Jaclyn Bloomfield, says. “When fabric gets wrapped, draped, or ruched by skilled design houses, it thankfully does a great job of concealing some parts of our bodies that we might be a little more self-conscious about.” This figure-favorable nature that goddess dresses possess, is even more reason to try out this season. “The fabric finds a way to cascade down the body in a way that highlights the feminine form and not overwhelm the wearer, in turn making you feel simultaneously comfortable yet elegant, and powerful.”

Goddess dresses are making a return to the fashion scene, and summer is the perfect time to take one for a test drive. Due to their effortless, airy, and almost otherworldly feel, they make for a one-and-done outfit solution that doesn’t require a lot of extra effort. The best goddess dresses can make a definite style statement, but designers today are putting modern spins on these dreamy silhouettes, offering a fresh take, without feeling too overly dramatic. It’s truly all in the details when it comes to the best goddess dresses.

Best Overall Norma Kamali Diana One-Shoulder Mini Dress View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Zappos “The Diana dress by Norma Kamali is a tried and true goddess dress,” Bloomfield tells Byrdie. “Made for literally everybody (I mean it!), this dress will hug and flatter the curves of our body in all the right places with its ruched and draped stretch jersey material.” In Bloomfield’s opinion, this one-shouldered mini dress ticks off all the boxes, including a good price point, multiple colorways, and a flattering fit. “We can all benefit from slipping on this slinky number and feel good doing so,” she says. For styling, Bloomfield recommends this dress with a flat, strappy sandal to take you effortlessly in style from point A to point B with ease. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Black, Bright Orange, Mint, White | Size Range: XXS–XL

Best Budget Zara Draped Midi Dress View On Zara.com Looking to test out the trend? Zara’s midi dress is the perfect option to give it a go, at a price that can’t be beat. The sleeveless, twisted v-neck is made from a knit, jersey-like fabric that is slinky and cool. Soft shirring down the front gives it major goddess vibes, and don’t forget to take a peek at the stunning back. It's a secretly sultry option that feels just like summer thanks to cutouts that reveal an open lower back. Casual days call for layered necklaces and lace-up sneakers, to show the dress’ relaxed side. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Apple Green | Size Range: XS–XXL

Best Date Night H&M Draped Bodycon Dress H&M View On Hm.com Goddess dresses are all about draping, and this style offers plenty. Designed with long sleeves and a long hemline fit, the bodycon silhouette offers a little bit of sexiness, despite the modest silhouette. The light pink colorway is as ethereal as they come, and when paired atop the transparent, mesh fabric, it is a match made in dreamy dress heaven. Wear a mule sandal, statement earring and mini bag for an easy, going-out look this summer. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Light Pink | Size Range: XS–L

Best Inclusive Sizing Good American Always Fits Plisse Midi Dress Good American View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com Plissé micro pleats are a romantic yet modern way to do goddess dressing. This slip-on style has a flattering, v-neck wrap top with a cutout, strappy waistline that feels fresh. Batwing sleeves add a relaxed sensibility to the overall look, and the midi skirt length balances the dress out with a sophisticated spin. Try styling with a flat sandal for date night or a strappy pump for a more dressed-up occasion. Add simple jewelry and a minimalist clutch for the final touches. Price at time of publish: $159 Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Blue Rinse | Size Range: XXS/XS–4XL/5XL

Best Wedding Guest Simkhai Jacky Draped Halter Maxi Dress Saks Fifth Avenue View On Mytheresa.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue Simkhai’s Jacky dress is a very special option that is sure to turn heads at your next event. Thanks to a bold, neon yellow hue, jewel-inspired neckline, and plenty of voluminous draping, you will wow the crowd in this stunning frock. “This dress has major goddess vibes and would require nothing but maybe a warm glow and some simple strappy heels,” Hughes says. “It’s a total showstopper. Someone please invite me to an occasion where I can wear this!”. Since this dress is such a standout, keep the accessories to a minimum, as Hughes recommends. Price at time of publish: $895 Material: 92% viscose, 8% elastane | Colors: Limoncello | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Splurge The Row Bamaris One-Shoulder Draped Silk-Crepe Maxi Dress Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Both of our experts give top marks to this draped, one-shouldered maxi style. “Minimalist and simplistic to the eye, yet crafted with so much intention, this dress is the epitome of effortless ease and elegance,” Bloomfield raves. “You quite literally will look like a contemporary piece of art inspired from the roots of ancient Greece when wearing this dress.” Hughes admits this one is a splurge, but thanks to its timeless nature, it is one worth making. “This one-shoulder crepe dress has soft folding details yet [is] avant-garde enough for me, the person who can’t seem to get out of all-black looks,” she says. Bloomfield notes to “style with a slip-on or simple sandal and some sculptural bracelets and rings to continue with the gallery-worthy aesthetic.” Price at time of publish: $1,590 Material: 100% silk | Colors: Black, Sand | Size Range: XS–XL

Most Versatile Mango Pleated Panel Dress Mango View On Mango.com Summer dressing is all about one-and-done styles that can be thrown on and will be instantly chic with no fussing required. Mango’s pleated panel maxi is just that. An elegant style, with a high-neck halter, romantic keyhole back opening, and dramatic, pleated skirt. Whether dressed up or down, this will be one to lean on all summer long. For styling, consider an espadrille wedge for a poolside lunch, a bejeweled sandal for a night out, and a strappy heel for those fancier occasions. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: 60% polyester, 40% recycled polyester | Colors: Coffee, Blue | Size Range: 2–10

Most Modern Coperni Asymmetric Draped Jersey Dress Shopbop View On Shopbop.com You might recommend Coperni from their viral moment during Paris Fashion Week where Bella Hadid was sprayed down with a soon-to-be liquid dress. Since then, French designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant have become a brand to watch and their interpretation of the goddess dress is anything but costumey. “I love this particular dress as there is this great combination of details—sultry cutouts, twisted and ruched fabrics all that make the garment which from its design breakdown a goddess dress, but one that feels ahead of its time and the perfect purchase for a contemporary wearer,” Bloomfield explains. To keep with the futuristic visionary approach, Bloomfield recommends wearing this asymmetrical draped jersey dress with a sleek pair of sunnies and a chunkier heel or boot. Price at time of publish: $760 Material: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane | Colors: Black | Size Range: XS–XL

Best White Andrea Iyamah Vola Maxi Dress Shopbop View On Bloomingdales View On Olivela.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue This dress summons summer vibes with its graceful, flowy skirt and soft white colorway. Cotton poplin fabric gives the shape a touch more structure while darting and seam detailing along the bodice add a slimming element that frames the waistline. The v-neck top is finished with the daintiest pleated spaghetti straps, giving this dress the goddess touch. Wear flat, metallic sandals, a dangling earring, and a touch of highlighter with this voluminous maxi for a look that is otherworldly. Price at time of publish: $439 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: White | Size Range: XS–XXL The 13 Best Linen Dresses of 2023 That Can Transition Into Fall

Best Color Another Tomorrow Shirred Maxi Dress with Back Cutout Neiman Marcus View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue “The gorgeous color here reminds me of the Southwest, where I grew up,” Hughes says. “Desert hues and the easy, flattering shirring with an unexpected cutout detail in the back, really appeal here.” Lean into the terracotta tones with this rich, sienna-red hue that looks good on every skin tone. Soft pleating along the bodice and skirt will sway in the breeze just so, and the flattering waist detailing adds even more extras to get excited about. Whether a casual brunch or a patio cocktail party is on the horizon, this dress will work for about any occasion. Price at time of publish: $990 Material: Viscose | Colors: Sienna Red, Off White, Black | Size Range: EU36–EU50

Best Printed Diarrablu Satu One-Shoulder Dress Green Nordstrom View On Nordstrom There are no rules when it comes to goddess dressing today, so if you are a fan of color and print, then look no further than Diarrablu’s Satu dress. Cut with a gorgeous, one-shouldered shape, the abstract printed fabric keeps this silhouette from feeling a little too one-note. The sweeping maxi length hemline gives volume and depth to the dress shape as well and begs to be paired with a summery sandal and a bold pedicure. Finish off your ensemble with a raffia clutch bag and statement earrings for a vacation-ready approach. Price at time of publish: $225 Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Blue, Green, Black, Cream, Rust + more | Size Range: XS–3XL

Best Day-to-Night Jacquemus Saudade Asymmetric Draped Dress Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter “The Saudade Dress has become an in-house summer staple for Simon Porte Jacquemus’ brand,” Bloomfield says. “Coming in two lengths (midi and mini) and a variety of colorways (yellow, pink, blue, khaki, brown, black, and white), this dress is here to stay year in and out.” The twill fabric and asymmetrical draped silhouette allow this option to go from day-to-night, depending on your environment and accessories. “Swap your flat sandals and wicker basket bag for a barely-there heel and Bottega’s mini Jodie bag for night, and basta. You are set!” Bloomfield suggests, explaining these easy styling changes. Price at time of publish: $905 Material: 88% viscose, 12% polyamide | Colors: White, Black, Green | Size Range: FR32–FR44



Best Minimalist Christopher Esber Gesine Twisted Column Dress Shopbop View On Net-a-Porter View On Shopbop.com “I am a big fan of Christopher Esber and most of the house’s garments,” Bloomfield says. “True to his design ethos, he took the idea of a traditional column goddess dress and deconstructed it every so slightly to reinterpret it for the new age wearer. Equal parts sensual yet elegant, with its high-thigh slit, small, twisted accents, and boat neckline, this dress screams laidback luxury.” Keep things in the quiet luxury arena, by styling with organic-shaped, metal earrings and slip-on, mule heels for an easy styling approach that will still impress. Price at time of publish: $1,076 Material: 100% viscose | Colors: White | Size Range: 4–12

Best Kaftan Loup Charmant Maxine Kaftan Loup Charmant View On Loupcharmant.com Goddess dressing doesn’t mean only pleating and ruching. This kaftan still harks on the definitive notes, such as lightweight fabric, white colorway, and an extremely airy silhouette. The low-cut, keyhole neckline, cropped bell sleeves and a-line maxi shape (complete with side slits) still nod to the trend without extra frills. “I love this brand, especially for summer or holiday dressing,” Hughes says. “This is definitely a crisper more modern take on the goddess dress, but I love the European linen for a feminine city-to-beach and back goddess look.” Try pairing Grecian-style, lace-up sandals and chunky gold hoops for an ethereal finish. Price at time of publish: $480 Material: 100% handkerchief linen | Colors: White, Black | Size Range: XS–XL The 9 Best Kaftans of 2023