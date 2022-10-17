The 51 Best Gifts Under $25 of 2022

When it comes to gift-giving, there’s certainly truth to the old adage “it’s the thought that counts.” Of course, there are plenty of luxe options out there—and sometimes splurging on a special someone is definitely warranted. But there’s certainly no need to spend tons of money in order to find a present that’s special and feels giftable. Case in point: All of the below options ring in at $25 or less, yet give off way more expensive vibes. And with choices in the beauty , fashion, food, home, and wellness categories, there really is a little something for everyone, no breaking the bank required.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Elfcosmetics.com e.l.f.'s Putty Bronzer Creates Gorgeous Sun-Kissed Cheeks Price at time of publish: $7 This drugstore brand is known for creating incredible, affordable makeup, and this cream bronzer is no exception. With a texture not unlike that of many much more expensive formulas, the lightweight cream is almost more akin to a gel. As it dries down, it transforms into more of a powder, leaving behind a perfectly semi-matte finish. Not to mention that it comes in seven shades, including some nice choices for deeper complexions. It's an ideal gift for the TikToker in your life who's up on all the current contouring hacks.

What Our Testers Say “The e.l.f. Putty Bronzer now has a permanent spot in my makeup bag. It’s lightweight, blends easily, and wears for hours without looking patchy. If you’ve ever considered a cream bronzer, this is an amazing and affordable product to use while getting acquainted with the formula and texture.”—Khera Alexander, Product Tester e.l.f. Cosmetics

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil 4.2 Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com The Ordinary's Rose Hip Seed Oil Rejuvenated My Dry, Dull Skin Price at time of publish: $10

Rosehip oil is a fan favorite among dermatologists when it comes to skincare oils; credit the fact that it’s loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that can do everything from combat inflammation to UV damage. (Not to mention that it’s excellent at leaving skin glowy and hydrated.) It often doesn’t come cheap, which is why it’s so impressive that this contains the oil and the oil alone, for less than ten dollars. The streamlined packaging and the fact that it has a naturally luxe rose scent belies the price tag on this gift-worthy pick. What Our Testers Say “After cleansing my skin at night, I applied the lightweight oil to my face, and it felt great on the skin and provided a pretty glow. My skin still felt hydrated the next morning, and my complexion was bright and radiant as well. I even started using the oil as part of my daytime routine, and found that my makeup applied well and lasted the typical amount of time.”—Karla Ayala, Product Tester Byrdie / Karla Ayala

Mischo Beauty Lip Liner 4.7 Mischo Beauty Lip Liner View On Mischobeauty.com Mischo Beauty's Lip Liner Is The Best I've Ever Tried—Here's Why Price at time of publish: $17 You've seen this product all over TikTok—but that's not why we love it. It's as easy to use as a classic pencil, but is filled with jojoba oil to create more of a gel-like base that glides seamlessly onto lips. It imparts a punch of pigment as it does so, which also happens to be impressively smudge-free, transfer-proof, and totally long-lasting.

What Our Testers Say “I found that I was able to glide it onto my lips with no problem because its texture was quite smooth. If I were to rate all of the lip liners I've enjoyed throughout the years, this lip liner easily reaches the top of my list. I am amazed.”—Janiah McKelton, Product Tester Janiah McKelton / Design by Cristina Cianci

Copper Cow Coffee Best Brews Latte Sampler Copper Cow Coffee View On Coppercowcoffee.com Price at time of publish: $18 Fancy coffee drinks can get expensive in a hurry, but this option makes it easy to recreate the same deliciousness at home at a fraction of the price. The AAPI-owned brand makes different flavors of Vietnamese coffee. Here, you get five of their best-selling varieties, including unique options such as churro and lavender, along with pre-sweetened creamers to mix up your own coffee shop-worthy bevvie in minutes.

COSRX Comfort Ceramide Cream Mist Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $17

This cream mist from K-beauty brand COSRX is formulated with a ceramide complex to nourish and strengthen your skin barrier. It’s a nice treat to use before applying makeup, or throughout the day when your skin feels like it needs a little TLC.

What Our Editors Say “I use this before bed whenever my skin is feeling a little dry or rough, and my complexion feels completely renewed in the morning. It has a super fine mist for a spa-like experience, and it heals any dry patches I have with consistent use. —Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer



Rituals + Ceremony Bookends Mug Rituals + Ceremony View On Ritualsandceremony.com Price at time of publish: $15 This truly is more akin to a cool piece of art that you’d find in a museum gift shop rather than an under $20 coffee mug. The hand-painted mug is dishwasher safe (always a plus) and comes in a pretty box ready for gifting. Though it’s so attractive in its own right that you don’t really even need it.

Consider the packaging. When it comes to less expensive options, the packaging really can make the difference between something feeling gift-worthy and not. We’re not saying you need to judge a book by its cover, but it is worth something to think about.

EcoTools Dry Body Brush View On Ulta View On Ecosmetics.com View On IHerb Price at time of publish: $6 A dry brush is a perfect gift for any self-care aficionado. This particular one is affordable, yet high quality, rivaling many of its more expensive counterparts. A handcrafted, bamboo handle makes it easy to hold; cruelty-free bristles deliver just the right of exfoliation and stimulation, without being too harsh on skin.

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery View On Justinwine.com Price at time of publish: $20 Believe it: It is possible to find a smooth, bold California cab that costs only $20. With the perfect mix of black fruit and spice, it’s sure to please all red wine drinkers. The upscale bottle and label don’t hurt either. Pick up a few to have on hand for all of those last-minute gifting needs.



C.O. Bigelow Rose Salve Tin Trio C.O. Bigelow View On Bigelowchemists.com Price at time of publish: $20 A veritable cult classic, this balm works equally well on chapped lips as it does on dry cuticles, rough elbows, or cracked knuckles. Here, you get three of the vintage-inspired tins. It’s a great gift as a set, or, split it up and give these as three individual stocking stuffers.



Luminess Click-N-Play Eyeshadow LUMINESS View On Luminesscosmetics.com Price at time of publish: $5 Cheap and chic! This eyeshadow looks so luxe, and goes on smooth and crease-free. Stack up on all the basic shades, plus glittery golds and silvers that are decidedly holiday. We still can't believe the value of this cute and totally gift-worthy pick; you can bet we're picking some up for ourselves as well.

Voluspa Baltic Amber Petite Embossed Glass Candle Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $14 We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a hundred times—a good candle truly is a foolproof candle. This one features a sophisticated earthy and woody scent in a beautiful embossed glass jar and tin lid, a combo that you’d never believe rings in at less than $15. Think broadly. There are wonderful, affordable finds to be found in any and every gifting category out there. So even if you usually tend to give just beauty products or fashion accessories, think outside the box and you may just discover some treasures.

MiniLuxe Pure Polish MiniLuxe View On Miniluxe.com Price at time of publish: $14 Yes, even something as simple as a bottle of nail polish can make a great gift—at least, when it’s a bottle of this aptly-named lacquer. The stunning bottle is special in and of itself, but the long-wearing, 8-free formula is also nothing to scoff at. And with over 80 shades to choose from, there’s something for everyone.



Bon AppeSweet Sea Salted Almond Chocolate Bon AppeSweet View On Myshopify.com Price at time of publish: $9 A far cry from that generic, drugstore box of chocolates, this small batch version is made with only cacao, dates, almonds, and sea salt. It’s delicious, better for you than traditional chocolate bars, and features gorgeous, giftable packaging. Plus, who doesn’t love getting chocolate?



ESW Beauty Plant Based Milk Masks The Beauty Barn View On Thebeautybarn.org Price at time of publish: $6 Available in four different options, each of these sheet masks relies on a different type of plant-based milk for various benefits (think oat milk for nourishment and banana milk for hydration). Whereas most sheet masks contain an average of 20 milliliters of liquid, this one contains 27 mLs, giving your skin even more of the good stuff. Plus, the masks themselves are totally compostable.



MOTF Geometric Buckle Belt MOTF View On Shopmotf.com Price at time of publish: $10 A shockingly good designer dupe, this belt—available in either black or a vibrant emerald green—features gold hardware and looks way more expensive than it is. It’s the perfect accessory, even for fashion minimalists.

Physicians Formula Butter Dream Team Face Palette Physicians Formula View On Physiciansformula.com Price at time of publish: $19 With six different powders, blushes, bronzers, and highlighters, this palette contains pretty much everything you need to score a flawless face. And not only do the formulas look super luxurious, they also feel equally luxe; they’re all made with a variety of natural butters that give them a creamy, silky texture. Upgraded basics are a good way to go. Opting for a nicer version of basic things—hand cream, hand soap, heck even a coffee mug—is a surefire score. After all, it’s something that the recipient is most likely already using, and getting a nicer, upgraded version will always be appreciated.

Simbi Rose Quartz Crystal Bracelet Simbi View On Simbihaiti.com Price at time of publish: $22 Rose quartz is said to be the crystal that inspires self-love and emotional support—who wouldn’t want that? Rather than just displaying the stone in your space, you can wear it on your wrist with this handmade bracelet. Bonus points for the fact that part of the sales go back to help the people of Haiti, the home country of the brand’s founder.



The Hair Edit Chic Best Sellers Set The Hair Edit View On Thehairedit.com Price at time of publish: $23 With four scrunchies, four marble pins, and a french twist clip, this set of hair accessories truly is both pretty and practical. They all come in a variety of neutral colors and metallic finishes, further enhancing the high-end feel.



TRUFF Truffle-Infused Hot Sauce Target View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Truff.com Price at time of publish: $18 If you’re anything like us, anything and everything truffle pretty much automatically equates with “expensive” in our brain. And that’s certainly the case when it comes to this hot sauce, which feels elevated and special enough to be the perfect gift for any foodie in your life. (Top tip: Try it on fries and thank us later.) Spantik 7 Inch Himalayan Salt Lamp with Dimmer Cord - Night Light Natural Crystal Rock Classic Wood Base Authentic from Pakistan Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $18 This handmade gift is hand carved from salt rock crystals of Himalayan mountains in Pakistan. We love the adjustable dimmer which lets you create an iridescent amber atmosphere ideal for sleeping. Do salt lamps actually improve the air quality of the room in which they're housed? Results are inconclusive, but the one thing we know for sure—they're a vibe.

Aromatique Gilded Wick Trimmer Aromatique View On Aromatique.com Price at time of publish: $15 A wick trimmer is one of those things every candle-burning fanatic needs, but very well may not yet own, hence it makes it a perfect gift. It’s something that feels special and fancy in its own right, and this gold version even more so.



World Market Matte White Stacked Ring Planter World Market View On World Market Price at time of publish: $25 Contemporary and modern, the style of this ceramic planter will work with pretty much any home decor aesthetic. Up the ante by popping a plant into it, but really there’s no need—it’s chic and gift worthy in and of itself.



Keys Soulcare Comforting Tinted Lip Balm Ulta View On Ulta Price at time of publish: $18 A major upgrade from other basic balms, this option, from Alica Keys’s line, straddles the line between skincare and makeup. The derm-developed formula is loaded with shea butter and a mix of natural oils for mega moisture, but it also imparts a gorgeous wash of color. (It comes in five shades, as well as a clear option.)



Melissa Wood Health Subscription Melissa Wood Health View On Melissawoodhealth.com Price at time of publish: $10/month Gift this subscription for the duration of your choosing; the recipient will get to reap the benefits of choosing from a library of over 250 workouts, including pre-and postnatal options, treadmill workouts, and more. They’ll also have access to a variety of guided meditations.



Luvlette Floral & Plants Print Contrast Binding Robe Luvlette View On Luvlette.com Price at time of publish: $14 A silky smooth fabric, a sophisticated floral print, a perfectly adjustable belt…this robe checks all the boxes. And yet, it somehow costs less than $15. Color us impressed.



Baylis & Harding Goodness Hand Washes Courtesy of Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Target Price at time of publish: $6 Stock up on several bottles of this hand soap to have at the ready anytime you need a quick and easy hostess gift. Everything from the packaging to the fragrance (we’re partial to this floral scent, but there are an array of other sophisticated scent combos to choose from) screams expensive. Except it’s not.



Grown Alchemist Anti-Bacterial Hand Cream 4.5 Grown Alchemist View On Amazon View On Anthropologie Price at time of publish: $15 This botanical-based anti-bacterial formula absorbs lightning fast, has a delightful vanilla and orange scent, and is housed in a super sophisticated black and white tube. Not to mention that hand cream is always a practical gift.



Shaeri Magic Cactus Shampoo Shaeri View On Shaeri.com Price at time of publish: $24 For curly, frizzy, dry, or damaged hair, this sudser is a gamechanger. As the name suggests, the star of the show is organic prickly pear seed oil, packed with conditioning vitamin E, plus fatty acids that are good for your hair and your scalp. Not to mention that the fun and colorful packaging makes this feel way more special than an average bottle of shampoo.



Westbourne House Granola Westbourne View On Westbourne.com Price at time of publish: $13 We wouldn’t be surprised to see this being sold at Erewhon for $45, it looks (and tastes) that bourgeois. The gluten-free breakfast/snack/dessert is made with a simple list of organic ingredients, and comes housed in a compostable bag that even has a plant-based label.

Skeem Palo Santo Mini Match Bottle Skeem View On Skeemshop.com Price at time of publish: $15 Pair this with a candle or not; either way, this silk-screened glass bottle filled with matches is a great gift. There's a strike-on flint on the beautiful jar itself, making it great for both housing said matches and lighting them up when the time comes.



Formulary55 Sea Mineral Foot Soak Formulary55 View On Formulary55.com Price at time of publish: $7 The apothecary-esque design on this packet is so pretty that you don’t even need to wrap it. And anyone and everyone is sure to appreciate the fizzy, sea-salt based foot soak, infused with refreshing eucalyptus and peppermint oils to wake up tired, achy feet.



Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil Ami Cole View On Amicole.com Price at time of publish: $20 There’s a good chance that this lip oil-gloss hybrid will become the only lip product you’ll ever need. It’s chock-full of good-for-you ingredients, like camellia, passionfruit, and baobab seed oils, and it leaves a lustrous finish that’s shiny without being goopy. To top it off, it comes in a rosy taupe shade that’s flattering on all skin tones. What Our Editors Say "Glosses often dry my lips out, so I have to lather on lip balm beforehand. I didn’t find that was a problem with this gloss, as it was so hydrating that my lips stayed soft throughout the day. The shade also perfectly fits my natural lip color, making it a great everyday lip product for me.” —Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer

Undone Curator Wet to Dry Eye Palette Ulta View On Ulta Price at time of publish: $14 Eyeshadow palettes are always a good way to get a good bang for your buck, and this one really is one of the more sophisticated, high-end looking ones we’ve seen. As an added benefit, not only are there 10 colors, in a variety of matte and shimmer finishes, they can also all be used wet as an eyeliner.



Poppy & Pout Marshmallow Creme Lip Scrub Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $15 Oprah is a fan of this brand, previously featuring it on her list of favorite things, and it’s easy to see why. All of the formulas are 100% natural and cruelty-free, including this lip slougher. Sugar exfoliates dead skin, while natural oils impart tons of moisture. We also like that the (adorable, giftable) glass jar packaging is refillable once you run out.

Pipit & Finch Rose Olive Oil Sensitive Skin Soap with Kaolin Clay Pipit & Finch View On Pipitandfinch.com Price at time of publish: $15 This handmade soap is filled with good-for-your skin ingredients, and works for all skin types (including the sensitive set). The pretty pink color and sophisticated packaging is just an added bonus.



Air & Anchor The Last Line Hoops Air & Anchor View On Airandanchor.com Price at time of publish: $18 A geometric cut adds visual interest and makes these hoops anything but basic. The brass material comes in a silver-plated or gold-plated finish, but is entirely nickel-free, sustainably sourced, and has hypoallergenic posts, all very impressive, given the price point.



StellaVia Super Botanical Sleep Tonic StellaVia View On Stellavia.com Price at time of publish: $24 With a mix of botanicals and melatonin, taking a few drops of this tonic before bedtime is a good way to help ensure a great night of shut-eye. It’s entirely THC-free, and the bottle is so pretty that you’ll want to display it on your nightstand.



Bread Beauty Supply Mini Everyday Hair Gloss Oil Sephora View On Sephora Price at time of publish: $14 Formulated with sweet almond, safflower, and argan oils, this hair gloss is able to hydrate and give all hair types a glossy, silky shine. Even though it’s less than $15, the packaging screams luxury—so it’ll look perfect on your vanity.

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller Amazon Basics View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $14 This roller from Amazon basics is anything but. The blue-speckled design is super cute and festive, while the quality design makes rolling out your back, legs, and arms a cinch. A highly-rated product at an unbeatable price, this model is comparable to those triple its price.

HOPESHINE Microfiber Hair Drying Towel Turban, 3-Pack View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $15 A trio of hair turbans makes an ideal gift—after all you're really giving the recipient time, which is invaluable, no? The microfiber fabric helps cut drying time in half, which can shave minutes from a morning routine, and we're all here for that.

WETCAT WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Wetcat View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $24 Turkish towels define understated luxury, and this highly-rated Amazon steal comes in 24 colors and boasts the softest skin-feel imaginable. We love the sustainable choice of OEKO-TEX certified natural dyed yarn, which means the fabric is certified organic—not to mention fast-drying to eliminate that musty towel odor.

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $22 Buying shoes as a gift doesn't have to be tricky, thanks to Amazon Prime's free and easy return policy. These on-trend ballet flats are ideal to create a balletcore look, or as a take on the elevated house slipper. Although they're made from faux-leather, the quality is top-notch, and they come in 35 colors. We love the price point; these cost half as much as competitor versions.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $24 Team Byrdie is a fan of this cult-classic lip mask that gives a perfect pout overnight. The rose colored jar is just divine, making this balm oh-so-pretty for gifting.



Kate Aspen Modern Geometric White Planter Courtesy of Kate Aspen View On Amazon View On Kateaspen.com Price at time of publish: $14 If the goal is shabby chic, this minimalist geometric planter delivers. House small succulents, tea lights, flowers, candy, or table decor in these quaint pots that come four in a set. We love this as a host or hostess gift any time of year.

Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Tray - 2.5 inches Ice Mold for Cocktail and Scotch Samuelworld View On Amazon View On Desertcart.in Price at time of publish: $12 If it's hip to be square, it's even chicer to be sphere. The Scotch lover in your life will appreciate large ice balls, which melt slowly to ensure perfect (non-diluted) flavor in each sip. The trays are made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone and come with a funnel-shaped water-injection design that allows you to fill it easily without spillage. Cocktails just got a whole lot cooler.

Threshold Cable Knit Throw Pillow Target View On Target Price at time of publish: $25 Finding an affordable yet design-forward throw pillow is actually quite a feat. We love this understated number that comes in earth-tones, and features a cable knit exterior that's soft and cozy. Its simple, clean lines make it look more expensive, so score.

The Crème Shop Hot Pink Teddy Headyband With White Hearts The CrÃ¨me Shop View On Thecremeshop.com Price at time of publish: $8 If you’re looking for a gift for a beauty lover, this adorable headband is the perfect choice (especially if their skin care cabinet is already full). They can use this to keep their hair dry while washing their face or to push it back while applying makeup—and will look really cute while doing so. It’s also super soft, so it won’t feel tight on the hairline.

Chris Collins Eau de Parfum Discovery Set Sephora View On Sephora Price at time of publish: $25 A fragrance set is a great gift for someone who’s on the hunt for their signature scent but might not know where to start. This one comes with five different scents to choose from, with profiles ranging from warm and earthy to fresh and floral. They all come together in a sleek black pouch, making for an overall sophisticated gift presentation.

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Stylevana.com View On Walmart Price at time of publish: $9 You've seen this lip tint on TikTok and it's just as good IRL. A blend of vitamin E, cotton seed oil, green tea oil, and mango oil is helps lock in the moisture which gives the illusion of a luxe lip product at a bargain price.

Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container Bentgo View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $15 When it comes to chic adult lunchboxes, this blush and marble two-tiered number takes the cake. It's made from food-grade, eco-friendly materials that are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe and comes with a built-in tray for utensils. It's the perfect gift for those returning to the office—and at this price, you can definitely pick one up for yourself.



Burt's Bees Gift Set, 6 Products - 2 Hand Cream, Foot Cream, Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve & Lip Balm, Tips & Toes Kit in Giftable Tin, Travel Size Amazon View On Amazon Price at time of publish: $11 Gift sets are always a great bet for a present that looks more expensive than it is and this one contains six travel-sized products to use on your hands and feet, including the cult-favorite and top-rated lip balm. We love Burt's Bees for its natural ingredients and subtle scent. Also nice—this set comes in a cute collectable tin.