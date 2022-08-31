30 Amazing Gifts for Women That Are Serious Crowd-Pleasers

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
When shopping for your mom, grandmother, sister, coworker, or best friend, you’ll want to find a super special gift for any and every special woman in your life. The best gifts for women are thoughtful ones, and according to science, people love to receive things they want.
Consider her interests and aspirations. Is she always down to try the latest fitness trend? Dedicated to a diligent Sunday self-care regimen? All about finding unique fashion pieces? Targeting a particular category is always a good way to help narrow down your choices, but, if you’re still not quite sure which direction to go in, don’t stress. There’s a wide array of Byrdie picks that have been tested and researched and are definite crowd pleasers—think cozy loungewear, chic candles, and personalized jewelry pieces. And here’s a fun little secret: Even though these gifts may be geared towards women, many of them are in fact gender neutral, making them worth considering for everyone on your shopping list.
Drunk Elephant Ceramide Eye Cream
Who wouldn’t want the gift of looking more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed? Enter this luxe eye cream, a newbie on the skincare scene that’s already won over several Byrdie editors. Loaded with moisturizing ceramides and soothing oat extract, the cushiony formula leaves the skin under and around your eyes looking smoother, plumper, and generally more youthful, without feeling greasy or heavy.
“I love that this formula gives me the power of a thick, goopy nighttime eye cream with the delightful, lightweight texture of a daytime moisturizer. And like so many Drunk Elephant products, it comes in an airtight, hygienic, pump top tube to keep the formula clean and potent." —Holly Rhue, Associate Editorial Director
BeautyBio GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool
For the spa-aficionado who is all about booking regular facials, this at-home microneedling tool makes an ideal gift. While it’s not cheap, it rings in at a fraction of the cost of a pro microneedling treatment. Plus, the wand not only touts a micro-tip dermaroller head, but it also offers a unique type of vibrating technology to stimulate the skin in the deeper dermal layer, along with red LED light therapy to combat inflammation and potentially even stimulate collagen production.
“Any signs of dullness were long gone, and I looked noticeably radiant and fresh-faced, my skin’s texture smooth and even. I began waking up with the softest skin of my life—like, can’t-stop-touching-my-face soft.” —Jenna Igneri, Product Tester
Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster
Anyone and everyone can benefit from using a good antioxidant serum as a part of their skincare routine, and this one takes the cake. It delivers a potent, 15% concentration of vitamin C and ups the ante by combining it with ferulic acid and vitamin E. The latter two are both powerful antioxidants in their own right, but the three work synergistically, further increasing their benefits. Most importantly, it’s hydrating and non-irritating, even for those with sensitive skin.
“I can report that the physical texture of my skin felt smoother to the touch, which is my indicator that a product is working for me. There was no irritation or product-induced breakouts on my very reactive skin. If my skin doesn't like something, it will let me know with a face full of bumps that can take weeks to clear, and there were none of those.” —Bianca Lambert, Product Tester
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Consider this the little black dress of face moisturizers. Simple? Yes. But also totally versatile—AKA great for a variety of skin types—a foolproof pick in pretty much any situation. A perfect daily moisturizer, this formula relies on tried-and-true moisturizing ingredients such as ceramides and niacinamide but is oil-free so that you don’t have to worry about breakouts. It’s also a great budget-friendly pick, ringing in at just $20.
“My skin felt light, soft, and the finish was a tad matte, which worked well with applying makeup as my next step. My skin felt great continuously throughout the day, and I also used this moisturizer at night with stronger anti-aging products and it kept my skin nourished and I glowed upon waking the next morning.” —Ashley Rebeca, Product Tester
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging
Do most women need another pair of black leggings? Probably not. Is it something they want? We’re willing to bet a firm yes, especially if it’s these. They’re so good that we deemed them one of the best pairs of black leggings out there, no small feat considering how many options there are to choose from. They come in an extensive range of sizes and are made of a compressive material that makes them ideal for all kinds of workouts (no slippage here), though still comfy enough for lounging.
“There wasn't one moment when I didn't love how they fit. They felt high-quality, had just the right amount of hold, and made me look sleek and ready for any type of exercise.” —Avery Stone, Byrdie Associate Commerce Director
Homecourt Cipres Mint Kitchen Trio
Arguably the classiest, most sophisticated home line we’ve ever seen, this brand is both completely giftable and highly practical. Created by Courtney Cox, all of the products are non-toxic, vegan, child- and pet-safe, and feature fine fragrance blends that somehow make house cleaning feel like self-care. This set features a multi-purpose surface cleaner, dish soap, and hand wash; we’re partial to this scent, a combo of citrus, cedarwood, and black and mint teas, although there are three other scent profiles to choose from.
Venus ET Fleur The Classic Bundle
Sure, you could give someone flowers, but why do that when you could give them flowers that last for an entire year? This set comes with two of the brand’s iconic long-lasting (and yes, real) roses, plus a candle. Choose from any of six rose colors and three candle scents. It’s the perfect addition to any beauty lover’s vanity or bathroom.
Nia Thomas Tiger Eye Stone Ring
This Black-owned brand is a Byrdie favorite, offering gorgeous fashion pieces, but don’t miss out on these semi-precious rings. Made out of various types of agate, they both offer different types of energetic benefits (i.e. this particular one helps release fear and anxiety) and look incredibly unique, either worn alone or stacked with others.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch Knit
One Oprah Winfrey is a huge fan of this brand, repeatedly including them on her annual favorite things list, these particular PJs included. Ridiculously soft bamboo-derived viscose is paired with just a touch of spandex to give these the perfect amount of stretch. Nice and breathable, they also help keep you cool at night. And we appreciate that they come in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, in both regular and tall lengths.
Common Language Gift Card
Anyone who is even remotely into fitness will appreciate a gift card to this boutique, female-owned, fitness brand. Use the gift card to purchase a variety of streaming workouts that combine trampoline-based cardio, circuit training, barre-inspired exercises, and more. (There’s also a brick-and-mortar studio in Chicago.) Or, use it to shop from a wide range of stylish athleisure and/or health, wellness, and beauty essentials, all carefully curated by owner Samantha Mostaccio.
Bathing Culture Cosmic Rainbow Towel
There are bath towels, and then there are bath towels—and this one certainly falls into the latter camp. Made with super-absorbent Turkish cotton, each one is hand-loomed and features a unique rainbow pattern that makes for the perfect upgrade to any basic shower or bathing routine.
Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck
This truly may be the last sweater she’ll ever want to own. A blend of baby alpaca and merino wool makes it perfectly warm and cozy, though still lightweight enough that it doesn’t have to be reserved solely for frigid temps. The classic, crewneck cut, and oversized fit mean it works equally well for lounging at home or dressing up, and it comes in a nice (though not overwhelming) palette of five neutral hues to choose from.
FORVR Mood Leaf Me Be Candle
Mega-influencer Jackie Aina has created no shortage of delightful candles and home scent options. There is something for every fragrance preference, but we’re partial to this one. Crisp and woody, it blends herbaceous notes of wild sage and fresh citrus for a result that we find universally appealing. And, like all of the brand’s candles, it has an impressive 65-hour burn time and is made from a paraffin-free soy–coconut wax.
PeachSkinSheets Night Sweats Sheets
New bedding is one of those gifts that initially might seem a little boring, but trust us, it’s always appreciated and something that you can pretty much guarantee your giftee will get good use out of. These are unique because they’re temperature-controlled, made of a microfiber that whisks away moisture rather than absorbing it (and is also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial). Still, they’re totally soft and comfy, not to mention come in a rainbow array of 24 different colors.
Esker Bath Board
Soaks and salts are great, but nothing upgrades a bath quite like a bath board—and this one has everything you need. There’s a flip-up mirror—ideal for when you want to use the bath as a vanity for moments such as eyebrow grooming or face masking—that also doubles as a media stand for your book or iPad. Plus, there's plenty of shelf space to keep a glass of wine or your favorite body scrub.
POW Wonder Matcha
Not only is this delicious, high-end matcha in its own right (a ceremonial-grade variety straight from Japan), it goes above and beyond the call of duty with several added ingredients. Namely, adaptogenic ashwagandha to help decrease stress and anxiety, and lion’s mane mushroom to increase cognition and focus. In other words, it’s the perfect thing to sip on before a busy day. It comes in two sizes, sweetened and unsweetened variants, and can even be purchased via a convenient subscription model so you never have to worry about running out.
Well & Wonder Body Balm
Thanks to ingredients such as arnica and shea butter, this rich body balm quickly soothes dry skin and relieves achy muscles. But the benefits don’t stop there. It’s also infused with St. John’s Wort and carefully-chosen aromatherapeutic essential oils to help soothe mental and emotional stress and tension, too.
Jordan Road Jewelry Rome Necklace
This brand counts Beyonce, Halsey, and Addison Rae among its list of fans, featuring timeless pieces that are sure to become mainstay staples in anyone’s jewelry wardrobe. This necklace is a perfect example, a sleek rope chain in 18 karat gold plate that looks great worn on its own, or as a layering piece.
Monrow Supersoft Vintage Sweats
A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Moss are fans of this brand, known for its delightfully comfortable everyday staples. These vintage-inspired sweats are super soft, with a tapered ankle and drawstring waist to ensure a fashionable fit. They’re pretty much guaranteed to become your new WFH uniform.
Gilded Body Pink Marble Body Brush
Unlike any dry brush you’ve ever seen, this is the perfect example of a basic made extra special and gift-worthy. The base is made of handcrafted pink marble, truly more akin to a piece of art than a shower staple. The vegan bristles are made of agave-derived sisal and offer the perfect amount of exfoliation without being too harsh or scratchy.
AAKS Bika Raffia Crossbody Bag
All of the bags from this brand are sustainable and handcrafted in Ghana, making each one feel completely unique in special. We like this one for its unique trapezoidal shape, combo of textures (a raffia body and leather straps), and bright yet wearable colors.
SelfMade Self Disclosure Intimacy Serum
We’ve seen our fair share of beauty brands in our day, but none quite like SelfMade, a beauty-wellness hybrid that combines personal care products with mental health concepts. For example, this intimacy serum not only nourishes the skin, but it’s also made with ingredients that reduce stress and act as an aphrodisiac, promoting intimacy with others—and yourself. Talk about a brilliant concept.
Stoney Clover Classic Jewelry Roll
Designated spots for rings, earrings, necklaces, and more, this is a top pick for any frequent flyer and/or organization fanatic. The compact and slim shape takes up almost no room (either in a crowded suitcase or vanity drawer), and it comes in 15 fun colors. Plus, it can be customized, always a plus when it comes to gifting.
Kimberly New York Discovery Set
Fragrance is admittedly tough to gift—you have to really know someone’s scent preferences before choosing a bottle. That’s why we’re big fans of discovery sets, which offer plenty of options to choose from and experiment with. This particular one comes with six vials (all of which happen to be very travel-friendly), of each of these BIPOC-owned brands' classic scents.
Lulusimons Studio Obsessed Dog Mom Vintage Tee
Celeb dog moms Eva Longoria and Lucy Hale love the graphic knits from this brand. This tee will make any dog lover on your list smile, and the relaxed fit and washed cotton fabric mean it will quickly become a mainstay in her t-shirt rotation.
Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modernist Mixologist
Written by two holistic health coaches, this mixology book features a plethora of delicious, healthy cocktail recipes that rely on things such as fresh juices and anti-inflammatory spices. It also touts recipes for creating various cocktail components (think syrups and the like) so that you can easily whip up your healthy concoction.
Stephanie Johnson Belize Lola Makeup Bag
The perfect size to stash in your purse or to house daily makeup essentials, this cosmetic case is compact yet roomy. A zippered top makes for easy access, while interior loops and pouches keep things neat and organized; a faux leather exterior makes keeping it clean a breeze.
Ring Concierge Best Friends Heart Bracelets
We’re big fans of giving gifts that you can enjoy, too (who isn’t?) and this definitely fits the bill. A totally grown-up, upgraded version of your BFF bracelets from elementary school, pick up this pair of bracelets. Give one to your best friend and keep one for yourself. You’ll both love the fact that they're made from 14-karat gold—choose from either yellow or white—and look adorable on their own or stacked with other bracelets.
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
Sure, this *technically* may fall under the pajama category, but we find the silk top and shorts so chic that you can easily wear them out of the house, either together or as separates. And if you are going to wear them to bed, you’ll appreciate that they’re made of thermoregulating silk to keep you cool and can be tossed right in the washing machine.
Avaline Rosé Cans
Founders Cameron Diaz and Katherine Powers set out to revolutionize the wine industry when they created Avaline, focusing on ingredient transparency. All of their varietals are delicious, but the rosé (made with organic grapes) is a real crowd-pleaser. It now comes in these cutie cans, perfect for when you’re on the go or just want one glass’ worth without having to open a whole bottle.
