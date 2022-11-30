The 50 Best Gifts for Wives of 2022

The Byrdie team has been hard at work finding the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, so find the best gifts for wives below.

There’s arguably no one more important on your shopping list than your wife. And there are definitely a few important things to consider when choosing something that’s special enough for someone so special in your life. Obviously you want it to be something she’ll love, though perhaps wouldn’t treat herself to, and something she’ll actually use or wear. Jewelry is always great (it’s not cliche, it’s classic), but going in the direction of beauty and wellness is also a great move. One good tip: Think about what she does tend to buy for herself, and use that as a jumping off point. It doesn’t have to be exactly the same thing, but something adjacent to or in the same vein is sure to please. And if you do go the jewelry route, opting for a personalized or customized piece is a nice way to show you’ve put a little extra thought into your purchase.

Florasis Floral Engraving Odey Makeup Palette 4.8 View On Florasis.com The Florasis Odey Palette Is Stunning—Does the Product Live Up to the Packaging? Palettes make for a great makeup gift, simply given the sheer variety of shades they offer. But this is one of the most giftable ones we’ve ever seen, touting a fan shape, and stunning Chinese-inspired embossing. Not to mention that the nine shades—a mix of matte and shimmer finishes—can be used on both eyes and cheeks. Price at time of publish: $53 What Our Testers Say “The colors are stunning, filled with rich, earthy tones that can be worn day and night. If you're tired of the look of traditional palettes and want to try something new, I believe this palette is definitely worth a try. The glitter shades alone are reason enough to buy this palette, and they can be used as eyeshadow or highlighter, making this a multi-purpose product.”—Karla Ayala, Product Tester

Iris & Romeo Best Skin Days Tinted Moisturizer Iris & Romeo View On Irisandromeo.com A Tinted Moisturizer That Looks So Natural You'll Forget You Have it On We have yet to meet a woman who doesn’t love a good multi-tasking product, especially if she’s a busy wife and mom. There’s no better way to save time in the morning than with a skincare-makeup hybrid, like this one. The Byrdie-clean formula hydrates, offers antioxidant protection, SPF, and comes in 12 shades that deliver the perfect amount of natural-looking coverage. Price at time of publish: $42 Key Features “Once applied, it looks like a better, more moisturized, glowy version of my skin. It was the perfect amount of coverage while still keeping my skin natural looking. I like that it evened out my skin tone, providing a consistent look and color across my face. This five-in-one formula does what it says it will; it gives the skin a natural, dewy coverage, protects against sunlight, blue light, and pollution, and hydrates the skin.” —Dacy Knight, Product Tester

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter 4.8 Target View On Target View On Elfcosmetics.com If your wife loves glowy skin and all things that go viral on TikTok, pick up this highlighter. An affordable dupe for a much pricier version, it can be used under, over, or mixed with foundation, or on its own to impart a gorgeous sheen to skin. Price at time of publish: $14 Key Features “After applying the product, my skin was left with a healthy radiance that lasted for hours. It provided light coverage and the perfect amount of glow. While I'm naturally oily, the product made my skin look illuminated without being greasy.”—Lacey Brown, Product Tester The 12 Best Liquid Highlighters That Leave Skin Radiant

Haven Towel Warmer Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond In less than 20 minutes, this heats towels up to a cozy 120 degrees (and keeps them that way). It’s a must-have for the bathroom, especially on chilly winter mornings. Plus, you’ll get to reap the benefits, too. Price at time of publish: $105

Softwear Unisex Hoodie Softwear View On Wearsoftwear.com Made of a cotton-modal combo, this hoodie is buttery-soft and resists pilling. It also comes in 18 different colors and patterns, and in sizes ranging from small to XXL. Price at time of publish: $108

Bloomsy Box The NYBG Subscription Bloomsy Box View On Bloomsybox.com Sure, you could give her a bouquet of flowers…or you could give her this subscription. She’ll get a fresh bouquet each month, each inspired by the New York Botanical Garden. Price at time of publish: $70/month

Oak and Fort Inez Initial Necklace Oak and Fort View On Oakandluna.com Opting for personalized jewelry is a nice way to make an already special gift feel all the more special. This necklace can be customized with up to eight initials, not to mention comes at a nice range of price points depending on which metal you choose. Price at time of publish: $90 to $190

Truff Starter Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Truff.com Celebs including Pharrell and Oprah are fans of this brand, which makes delicious truffle-infused everything. This set is the perfect way to get a little taste of it all, with their classic hot sauce, oil, and salt. Price at time of publish: $60

Juli Diamond Cleaning Essentials Kit Juli View On Julibrush.com One use of this diamond cleaning tool will leave her engagement and wedding rings looking as sparkly as the day you gave them to her. Think of it as an electric toothbrush—for diamonds. It has specially-designed bristles to get into every nook and cranny of precious stones, and delivers sonic oscillations to help clean them perfectly. Price at time of publish: $160 Key Features “This is hands-down the best, easiest way to clean jewelry. It couldn’t be easier to use and the results are literally jaw-dropping. My girlfriends ask to use mine anytime they come over.” —Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

GOODWINXXII Fanny Pack GOODWINXXII View On Goodwinxxii.com As a fanny pack or shoulder sling bag, this can easily be dressed up or down. It comes in three colors, and has plenty of room for all your on-the-go essentials. Price at time of publish: $285



Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket View On Amazon View On Bigblanket.com Thanks to its extra-large, 10 foot by 10 foot size, there will be plenty of room for both of you to snuggle under this blanket during your next Netflix marathon. Also nice: It’s made from a temperature-regulating fabric so you won’t get too hot. Price at time of publish: $159



Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera Amazon View On Amazon If your wife loves to take (and post) videos on her phone, this will seriously upgrade her game. The camera touts a built-in microphone, an ultra-wide lens that captures everything, autofocus technology, and can even film vertical videos. Price at time of publish: $498



Easter Ahn Design Travel Jewelry Box Easter Ahn View On Easterahndesign.com Perfect for keeping all of her jewelry safe and organized during her travels, this vegan leather box has plenty of compartments for rings, bracelets, necklaces, and more. There’s even a mirror divider. Price at time of publish: $69

Away The Large Everywhere Bag 5 Away View On Awaytravel.com This weekender has plenty of space for all the things you’d need for a quick trip. A complete wraparound zip opening gives you easy access to everything inside, and it can also be personalized with up to three letters. Price at time of publish: $245

Unsubscribed Recycled Cashmere Scarf Unsubscribed View On Unsubscribed.com Repeat after us: Cashmere is always a good gift. This oversized scarf in a creamy white works with a multitude of wardrobe options, and is supremely soft and cozy. Price at time of publish: $132

Glasvin The Champagne Glasvin View On Glas.vin A more modern take on a standard champagne flute, we love the tulip-shape of these glasses. (And the fact that they’re dishwasher safe.) Keep reading to see which bottle of bubbly we love to pair with them. Price at time of publish: $79 for two

Chantelle Soft Stretch Seamless Thong Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Chantelle.com Nothing against fancy lingerie, but we’re willing to bet that she may appreciate a great basic pair of underwear that she can wear everyday a little bit more. This seamless thong is comfortable and stretchy, not to mention comes in one size that takes the guesswork out of it for you. Price at time of publish: $18 What Our Testers Say “I’m in the process of completely overhauling my underwear drawer to include only this underwear. It’s beyond comfortable, washes extremely well, and is a magical one-size that always fits, ideal for women who may be pregnant or postpartum, or just tend to fluctuate in sizing.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

LolaVie Glossing Detangler LolaVie View On Lolavie.com Everything from Jennifer Aniston’s haircare line is a hit, but this leave-in is a true hero product. It also happens to be a winner of 2022 Byrdie Eco-Beauty awards, an effective detangler that also protects against heat, strengthens strands, and adds shine. Price at time of publish: $26 The Best Eco Haircare Products

Skims Everyday Crew Sock Skims View On Skims.com These strike the perfect balance between being warm and cozy, yet not so thick that they’ll feel or look bulky in shoes. They come in 10 neutral hues, at an affordable price point that makes them a great stocking stuffer. Price at time of publish: $10

Live Conscious Beyond Brew Live Conscious View On Weliveconscious.com If she loves coffee, consider giving her this alternative to try. Made with cocoa and a blend of functional mushrooms, it helps to promote focus and contains pre- and probiotics as well. Not to mention it just tastes good. Price at time of publish: $35

Hanni Catch-All Case Hanni View On Heyhanni.com This silicone pouch is the perfect size for basic skincare travel essentials. Bonus points for the zippered pockets to keep everything in place, and a built-in hook to keep it from taking up precious counter space. Price at time of publish: $24 The 14 Best Toiletry Bags of 2022 That Fit Every Beauty Essential

Savage X Fenty Fluff It Up Robe Savage X Fenty View On Savagex.com Made of a mohair-style knit, this may be a robe, but it could easily double as a sweater wrap. We like the short style, pockets, and the fact that it comes in sizes ranging from XS to 4X. Price at time of publish: $85

Artis Elite Oval 7 Artis View On Byartis.com Unlike any other makeup brush out there, this is ideal for any type of complexion product. With an ergonomic design and luxe bristle density, it feels as nice as it looks. Price at time of publish: $75

Curateur The Creation Curateur View On Curateur.com With this subscription box, she’ll get a curated collection of beauty and fashion picks from celeb stylist Rachel Zoe four times per year. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving. Price at time of publish: $350/year

Wrap Life Renew Turbanette Wrap Life View On Thewrap.life These pre-tied wraps are made of an eco-friendly fabric that’s both good for the environment and gentle on hair. They also come in a variety of colors and ring in at a great price point. Price at time of publish: $10

UGG Women's Tasman Slipper UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Part clog, part classic Ugg, these slippers are cozy enough to wear around the house, but sturdy and stylish enough to wear to run errands, too. They also come in a ton of different colors, both neutrals and brights. Price at time of publish: $100



Giuliana Prosecco Target View On Target Say or think what you will about celeb-created booze, but this sparkling wine from Giuliana Rancic is DELICIOUS. Crisp, dry, not too sweet, it doesn’t hurt that it’s insanely affordable, too. Price at time of publish: $13

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Black Diamond Makeup Sponge Ashunta Sheriff Beauty View On Ashuntabeauty.com This latex-free makeup sponge (created by a celeb makeup artist, by the way) has a unique, diamond-shape with angular edges that make it easy to target even small areas on your face. It also comes with its own diamond-shaped holder to keep it from getting grimy. Price at time of publish: $20

Yana 360 Degrees Body Pillow View On Amazon View On Yanasleep.com If she’s always hogging all the pillows, this is a game-changer. The 55-inch pillow can be wrapped around you in any multitude of ways, conforming to your body and any preferred sleeping position for maximum support and comfort. Price at time of publish: $199

Parrotfish Eucalyptus Tea Tree Shower Steamers Parrotfish View On Shopparrotfish.com Popping one of these in the shower is the quickest way to make the daily routine feel like a spa-like experience. Invigorating and refreshing, the combo of eucalyptus and tea tree oils is also great if you’re feeling under the weather. Price at time of publish: $24

Marshall Major IV Headphones Marshall View On Marshallheadphones.com When earbuds just don’t seem appealing, these over-the-ear headphones are a great alternative. They’re totally wireless, boast 80 hours of playtime, and deliver crystal clear, high-quality sound. Price at time of publish: $100

Salwa Petersen Scented Candle Salwa Petersen View On Salwapetersen.com Inspired by the brand founder’s childhood in Chad and ancient beauty traditions she learned, this candle combines notes of rose, sandalwood, jasmine, and more. It’s also made entirely from a plant-based wax comprised largely of certified fair-trade African shea butter. Price at time of publish: $49

Clean Origin Certified Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Clean Origin View On Clean Origin When in doubt, give her diamonds. More specifically, diamond studs. Even more specifically, these, which are ethical, sustainable lab grown diamonds…that ring in at a fraction of the cost of a regular one. Price at time of publish: starting at $350

Esker Sparkling Bath Salts Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Freepeople.com It’s hard to say what she’ll like more about these bath salts: the formula, made with purifying kaolin clay, hydrating coconut milk powder, and dead sea and epsom salts. Or, will it be the packaging, a glass carafe wrapped in seagrass that’s so pretty it could double as a piece of home decor? Price at time of publish: $75

Equilibria Bordeaux Cherry Sleep CBD Gummies Equilibria View On Myeq.com A nice stocking stuffer for anyone who has trouble sleeping, these gummies blend CBD and CBN along with l-theanine and chamomile to help you fall and stay asleep. The yummy, bordeaux cherry flavor is just an added bonus. Price at time of publish: $75 Key Features “As a general rule of thumb, I’m a little bit skeptical of CBD-anything, but these gummies are the real deal. They work better than any other type of sleep aid I’ve tried (with CBD or without), taste delicious, and don’t leave you feeling weird the next morning.”—Melanie Rud

Sarep + Rose Sara Mini Tote Black Sarep + Rose View On Sarepandrose.com The scaled-down size of this mini bucket bag is fun and unexpected. Carry it with the included handles, or use the crossbody strap. Either way, the leather purse is a great gift. Price at time of publish: $235

APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers Amazon View On Amazon A must for runners, this sneak has a proprietary foam insole for maximum cushioning, and a seamless design that’s both supportive and flexible. And, even if she’s not a runner, she’ll love how stylish (they come in a variety of colors) and comfy these are for day-to-day wear. Price at time of publish: $320

So Supple Organics Black Label Luxury Butter Mousse So Supple Organics View On Sosuppleorganics.com There are, wait for it, actual flakes of 24 karat gold infused in this body butter. If that doesn’t make for a special gift, we don’t know what does. Not to mention that the formula—a mix of organic coconut oil, cocoa, and shea butter—is next level rich and moisturizing. Price at time of publish: $32

Healing Through Words Amazon View On Amazon Written by New York Times best-selling author Rupi Kaur, this features a variety of different writing exercises that explore topics such as mental health and self love. If your wife loves to journal, she’ll love this book. Price at time of publish: $16



Hanahana Beauty Shea Lip Balm Hanahana Beauty View On Hanahanabeauty.com This moisturizing lip balm not only looks like chocolate, it tastes like it, too. Credit the fact that it’s made with shea and cocoa butters, and sweetened with honey and cocoa powder. Price at time of publish: $12 The 23 Best Lip Balms of 2022

Jordan Samuel Skin Olio Per Il Corpo Body Oil Jordan Samuel Skin View On Jordansamuelskin.com Transport yourself to the Sicilian countryside with this artisan-crafted body oil made with olive and grapeseed oils for a deeply penetrating surge of moisture. The citrus scent is crisp, refreshing, and unisex, making this a giftable luxury for everyone on your list. Pro tip: We love applying it immediately after a shower for the smoothest skin. Team Byrdie stans this brand, founded by a former ballet dancer who made it a mission to create elevated and effective natural skincare. Price at time of publish: $32



OURA Face Towel OURA View On Ouragami.org Towels (yes, like the kind you wipe your face on) can be a breeding ground for bacteria, but not this one. There’s antibacterial copper woven into the fabric, ensuring that it never contributes to conditions such as acne. Price at time of publish: $39

Oat Cinnamon Happy Trails Dried Bouquet West Elm View On West Elm If she’s not known for her green thumb, a bouquet of dried florals, like this one, is a nice option. There’s no need to worry about it keeping it alive, but it adds the same vibe as a bunch of fresh flowers would. Price at time of publish: $49

Crystal Bar Soap Zen Daydream Crystal Bar Soap View On Crystalbarsoap.com This soap is infused with an actual crystal and is so pretty that she may never want to use it. This particular one has a silver leaf jasper, known for promoting balance and stability, but the brand makes a ton of soaps with different crystals in each. Price at time of publish: $16

Billie Razor Starter Kit 4.9 Billie View On Amazon View On Mybillie.com A razor alone isn’t necessarily gift-worthy, but it does make for a great (and practical) stocking-stuffer. Especially when it’s this one, with five blades for a super smooth shave, and blade refills that come in the mail. Price at time of publish: $10

AromaTech AroMini Bluetooth Diffuser AromaTech View On Aromatechscent.com Not only does this diffuser just look super chic and minimalistic, it also touts a technology that diffuses scent by nebulizing essential oils. Rather than heating them up, it breaks them down into tiny particles, keeping all of their aromatherapeutic benefits intact. Price at time of publish: $192

Bauble Bar On Repeat Blanket Bauble Bar View On Baublebar.com If you’re in the market for a personalized gift, this is a fun one. A repeating initial makes for a cool pattern; choose from seven different color combos and either a throw or blanket size. Price at time of publish: $88

NUTR Automatic Nut Milk Maker Amazon View On Amazon Does your wife drink non-dairy milks exclusively? This cool kitchen gadget makes it easy to make your own at home. Just add your plant-based ingredient of choice, water, and flavoring, and let it do the hard work for you. Price at time of publish: $151