When it comes to choosing a gift for someone—no matter the occasion—taking their hobbies and interests into consideration is always the move. And there’s arguably no pastime that lends itself more to a laundry list of fun, on-theme gifts than traveling . You can (obviously) go the route of gifting a great piece of luggage, but there are so many other options out there that will be both practical and pleasing for any travel aficionado. No matter whether they travel weekly for work, are avid globetrotters, or just love a good weekend getaway, we rounded up some of the best presents out there.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment 4.9 Rhode View On Rhodeskin.com Regardless of whether you’re in a plane, train, or automobile, traveling can leave your lips seriously parched. But even the driest of pouts don’t stand a chance against this insanely hydrating lip treatment from Hailey Beiber’s standout skincare line. Per the name, it contains peptides that can help plump and rejuvenate your lips, along with mega-moisturizing shea and cupuacu butters. It also has a slightly more glossy texture than a balm, delivering Beiber’s signature “glazed” look, great for daytime. Still, it’s so moisturizing that you can also use it as an overnight lip mask. Price at time of publish: $16

What Our Testers Say “After swiping it on, my lips were glossy and cushioned in moisture. Hours after applying, my lips remained pillowy-soft and quenched.”—Olivia Hancock, Byride Editor

Adwoa Beauty Mini Baomint Deluxe Travel Kit 3.8 Adwoa Beauty View On Sephora As anyone with natural hair will tell you, using the generic shampoo and conditioner at a hotel is definitely not an option. But it’s also challenging to find high-quality, travel-sized hair care products—happily, this is the exception to the rule. The convenient kit comes with six of the (clean, gender neutral) brand’s best-sellers: shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, protective oil, defining cream, and gel. And yes, all in sizes that won’t get snatched up by TSA. Price at time of publish: $56 What Our Testers Say “I loved how my hair felt after using these products; my curls were soft, defined, and frizz-free. The entire experience felt super luxurious, and each product worked well together. The kit also includes an info kit in case you aren't sure how to use the products together.”—Desiree Johnson, Product Tester

Palette by Pak The Original High Fiver Palette by Pak View On Palettebypak.com For those who have a consistent and dedicated skincare routine, traveling with the entire line-up can be a real pain. The majority of skincare formulas don’t come in travel-sized versions, and, even if the bottle is under 3.4 ounces, many are bulky and breakable. That’s where this comes up huge. Simply decant all of your go-to serums, lotions, creams, and more into these convenient jars. Best of all, they’re easily washable and refillable, a great way to make your travel beauty routine more sustainable, too. Price at time of publish: $39 What Our Testers Say “Palette by Pak's The Original High Fiver makes packing your skincare essentials easy and efficient. It's perfect for packing gels, creams, and oils typically housed in oversize or bulky hard-to-pack containers or for more expensive or hard-to-replace products you don't want to worry about spilling. As an added benefit, it's significantly reduced my stress levels when going through security.”—Dacy Knight, Product Tester The Super Compact Way to Safely Travel With Your Entire Skincare Lineup

Béis The Weekender 4.4 BEIS View On Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com For quickie trips, we deemed this the best weekender bag out there. It strikes the perfect balance between being spacious, yet not too bulky or clunky, and has all kinds of smart features, including a laptop sleeve pocket and a separate bottom compartment that’s perfect for packing shoes. Price at time of publish: $98 These Are the Best Weekender Bags for Your Next Vacation

Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror 4 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Fancii.com View On Macy's Keep this compact on-hand and you can easily do your makeup anytime, anywhere—and do it well. No more having to deal with distorted mirrors or using selfie mode on your phone; not only does this have both a regular and magnifying mirror, it also touts built-in LED lights so that you can actually see what you’re doing. In fact, we think it’s one of the best lighted travel makeup mirrors out there. Price at time of publish: $25 The 7 Lighted Travel Mirrors That Guarantee Great Makeup

Andis Fold-N-Go Ionic Dryer Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Sure, there’s a high likelihood that any hotel or AirBnB you stay at these days will have a blow-dryer…and there’s also a high likelihood that it will be an underpowered one that will barely be able to get the job done. This travel dryer is anything but, delivering an impressive 1875 watts of power, ionic technology to help smooth hair, and best of all is foldable and has a retractable cord, taking up only a tiny amount of real estate in your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $29 The 12 Travel Hair Dryers That Deserve a Spot in Your Suitcase

Hotel Lobby Signature Candle Courtesy of Hotel Lobby View On Hotellobbycandle.com When there’s no upcoming trip in the cards, lighting this candle is the next best thing. We’re not quite sure how, but the aptly-named candle really does smell exactly like a chic, high-end, hotel lobby (a combo of agarwood, atlas cedar, and vetiver). Light it up, close your eyes, and pretend you’re on vacation. Price at time of publish: $56 18 Non-Boring Candles Worth Gifting (Or Receiving)

Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks Courtesy of Comrad View On Amazon Believe it: Compression socks aren’t just something your grandma wears. They can be a game-changer for travelers, especially on long flights, helping to minimize fluid-retention and that dreaded post-flight puffy feeling. These knee-high ones are both soft and comfy, and cute, available in a variety of colors in patterns. They’re so cool that even Karli Kloss loves them. Price at time of publish: $28

July Carry On July View On July.com There are plenty of great luggage brands out there, but this one offers some unique features we haven’t seen anywhere else. Take this carry-on. For starters, the eggshell shape helps to reinforce corners from cracks and chips, and the entire thing is made from crush-proof polycarbonate. The wheels tout a special technology that makes them extremely smooth and quiet, and the handle can be adjusted to 20 different heights based on whatever feels more comfortable to you. The built-in battery back can charge both your phone and your laptop, not to mention that it can be personalized (in over 12 different languages), always a plus if you’re giving this as a gift. Price at time of publish: $285

Athletic Greens AG1 By Athletic Greens Travel Pack Athletic Greens View On Athleticgreens.com The truth of the matter is that, even if you have the best intentions of maintaining a healthy diet and routine, travel can take a serious toll on digestion and health. That’s when this powder supplement can come up huge. One pack contains 75 vitamins and minerals, as well as prebiotics, and all you have to do is mix it with water to reap the benefits. Price at time of publish: $109

Dagne Dover Remi Glasses Case Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com For those who have to bring multiple pairs of sunglasses anytime they travel (insert hand-raising emoji here), a glasses case is invaluable. This is one of our favorites, conveniently rolling up and safely holding up to three pairs of sunnies (and/or regular glasses), along with a mesh pocket for cleaning wipes and cloths. There’s an included hook for easy hanging, and it comes in three neutral colors. Price at time of publish: $75

ColorScience Sunforgettable Brush-On Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Courtesy of Dermstore View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Skinstore.com It can be (very) hard to remember to reapply sunscreen on any given day, and even more so when you’re busy traveling. That’s why this easy-to-use, brush-on formula is a must. The tiny tube fits even in a small purse; the mineral powder imparts SPF 50 sun protection, and gives skin a hint of coverage (it comes in four shades). The brush bristles are antimicrobial, and it’s water- and sweat-resistant, too. In short, it’s ideal for any kind of travel, from beach lounging to city sightseeing. Price at time of publish: $69 The Best Mineral Sunscreens That Shield Against UV Rays

RapidX Capo Amazon View On Amazon We always love a good multi-tasking product, but even more so when traveling. This acts not only as a magnetic, wireless phone charger and phone stand, it’s also a tiny-but-mighty Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound quality. Talk about an easy way to reduce tech clutter. Price at time of publish: $39.99

Silver Cross Jet 3 Travel Stroller Silver Cross View On Buybuy BABY View On Silvercrossus.com If you’re looking for a gift for an avid traveler who's also a parent of young kids, listen up. Not only does this compact travel stroller weigh in at only 13.6 pounds, it rolls up into what looks like a piece of luggage once it’s folded. So much so that it can fit into the overhead bin on planes—no more gate checking needed. While it’s pricey, it works for babies and kids up to 55 pounds, and can easily be a day-to-day stroller when you’re not traveling. FYI, word on the street is that this is the go-to stroller brand for the British Royal Family, so color us impressed. Price at time of publish: $449.99

Lapcos Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks View On Amazon View On Revolve Sheet masks are ideal for travel—they’re easy to pack and take up minimal space, not to mention are easy to use even while you’re mid-drive or flight. Here, you get five from a top-selling K-beauty brand, with formulas that do everything from moisturize to brighten to exfoliate. Price at time of publish: $17 We Tested 22 Sheet Masks, These 7 Are Worth Buying

LG Tone Free T90 Wireless Earbuds LG View On Amazon Fun fact: These are the first wireless headphones to have Dolby Head Tracking for truly impressive-sound quality. There’s a noise-canceling feature as well, and they can also be used with a wire (nice for the hotel treadmill or the plane TV). Our favorite feature? The case has UV nano technology to kill bacteria in just 10 minutes, while your earbuds charge. Price at time of publish: $229.99

Ashya Passport Bolo Ashya View On Ashya.co This certainly isn’t your ordinary passport holder. It really can double as a chic accessory, given that it’s meant to be worn around your neck and is made from high-end Italian leader and 14k gold-plated hardware. The interior space for a passport as well as three credit cards or other important documents, so when you’re not traveling it can easily double as an everyday wallet. Price at time of publish: $225

STATE Florence Fanny Pack Equinox View On Equinox.com View On Statebags.com Despite this fanny pack’s sleek silhouette, it’s still surprisingly roomy. A large interior pocket can hold all of your daily essentials (and is actually even big enough to hold a water bottle). An exterior back slip pocket is perfect for your phone, and the nylon material is easy to keep and wipe clean. Price at time of publish: $85

Hydros Water Filter Bottle - 20oz Hydros View On Hydroslife.com Traveling with a reusable water bottle is obviously a smart, sustainable choice, but that’s not always an option if you’re globetrotting somewhere where the quality of the water is questionable. Luckily, this one comes with a built-in, highly effective filter. The bottle itself is BPA-free and has a lid that clicks shut, mitigating the likelihood of spills. Price at time of publish: $19.99

Serenity Tray Organizer Serenity View On Serenityorganizers.co You know those people who essentially “unpack” as soon as they sit down in a plane, spreading out all of their stuff? They need this. The fabric organizer simply slips over the seat back tray table and offers a host of different comparts and pockets to stash everything from your phone to your book to snacks. (It’s also a good way to ensure you never leave anything behind.) Plus, the whole thing is antimicrobial and can be washed in between uses. Price at time of publish: $45

Evolvetogether Fiji Travel Coconut Powder Face Wash Evolvetogether View On Evolvetogether.com There’s no need to worry about spills or messes when you pack this powdered face wash. Just add water and watch it transform into a luscious foam that both cleanses and exfoliates. You get 30, single-use packets, that, wait for it, come in completely dissolvable packaging that disappears under running water. Price at time of publish: $42 Dermatologists Weigh in: The 15 Best Drugstore Face Washes

Erin Condren Travel Prep Bundle Erin Condren View On Erincondren.com There’s no way around it: Traveling can be stressful. But this set helps take out some of the stress of the planning process, with a journal vacation planner to detail and keep track of all of the logistics, plus categorized packing list notepad. It even comes with a set of cute, floral packing cubes, too. Price at time of publish: $58

Public Rec All Day Jogger Public Rec View On Publicrec.com Super soft, stretchy, and comfy, these check all of the boxes for what we want in a travel pant. There’s a no-roll waistband and pockets, and cuffed hems to ensure they still look stylish (despite the fact that they feel like PJs). We also appreciate that it comes in eight different waist sizes and four inseam lengths, making it easy to find the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $98

Gemice Travel Bottles Amazon View On Amazon Decant your go-to shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, face wash, you name it, into this set of four travel bottles. Each one holds three ounces, making it TSA-approved. We love that it’s made of a BPA-free, food-grade silicone. (So yes, you could even use it to hold your favorite salad dressing if you wanted.) They have a super wide opening for easy filling and dispensing, are totally leak-proof, and come in seven color options. Price at time of publish, $14

Kashwere Half Blanket Kashwere View On Kashwere.com Has anyone ever NOT been freezing cold on a plane? This travel blanket is the perfect size to keep you warm while you fly, not to mention that it comes in a convenient travel pouch. (And doubles as a pillow when it’s folded up inside.) It’s also machine-washable, and made from an extra soft chenilla material. Price at time of publish: $145

Flyte 70 The LightWeight Kit Flyte 70 View On Flyte70.com Sure, you could give someone a makeup case—or you could give them this makeup case which comes with makeup already in it. The set comes with a mascara, a buildable, tinted lip balm, and bronzer/blush, basically all of the essentials you need for a little makeup pick-me-up after a long day of travel. All they have to add is their favorite concealer or complexion product and they’re good-to-go. Price at time of publish: $105

Buckleband Starter Set Buckleband View On Buckleband.com Resistance bands really are one of the best ways to stay in shape when you’re on-the-go. They take up no room, are extremely versatile, and you can use them even in a tiny hotel room. This innovative brand features bands with a buckle, making them extra comfortable and resistant to snapping. You get four with varying resistances in this set, all housed in a handy travel bag. Price at time of publish: $45

Packism Clear Toiletry Bag Amazon View On Amazon For makeup, travel documents, tech accessories, snacks….you name it, these clear pouches can hold it all. They come in a set of two for less than ten dollars, one of our favorite practical, affordable gift options. And the fact that they’re clear means you’ll always be able to easily figure out what’s inside and find what you need without having to rifle through a million bags. Price at time of publish: $8

ABBOTT Sampler Set Sephora View On Sephora Not only are these tiny vials of fragrance the perfect size for travel, we also love that each of the six scents are inspired by nature and unique ecological destinations, with names like Sequoia and Big Sky. Plus, they’re all vegan and non-toxic, made with eco-conscious oils. Price at time of publish: $25

Pefei Tweezers Set Amazon View On Amazon If you’ve never traveled with a pair of tweezers, we’re willing to be there’s been at least one situation where you wish you had. Whether it’s for plucking an errant eyebrow hair, removing a splinter, or an impromptu arts and crafts project, it’s always worth having a pair on hand. And with this set you get not one, not two, but four different types, all housed in a cutie travel holster. It’s a budget-friendly gift that we can pretty much guarantee will get plenty of use. Price at time of publish: $10

Paper Culture Travel Photo Books Paper Culture View On Paperculture.com What better way to relive all of your favorite travel memories than through photos? These hardcover, layflat albums can be customized with your own photo layouts and text, and are made with post-consumer recycled materials, too. Once completed, they make the perfect addition to any coffee table. Price at time of publish: $28 and up

Mumi Design Laundry Bag Mumi Design View On Mumidesign.com A laundry bag may not necessarily be the sexiest gift, but it’s definitely one of the most practical. This one boasts a smaller inner and larger outer bag, both moisture-a and odor-resistant, great for keeping your clean and dirty clothes separate. (We also like the inclusion of a foldable hanger.) It comes in eight colors, and, further upping the cool factor, Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of the brand. Price at time of publish: $22.50

Ustawi Glow Protection & Shielding Mist Ustawi View On Ustawi.com When travels involve spending time in a city, reach for this skin-saving spritz. It traps environmental pollutants on the surface of the skin, so that they can’t penetrate and cause damage such as irritation and hyperpigmentation. It’s also delightfully hydrating, a great way to refresh dry skin whenever you’re on-the-go. Price at time of publish: $27

Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Mizzles Allbirds View On Allbirds.com At the risk of stating the obvious, shoes can take up a lot of precious space in your suitcase, making versatile footwear a travel must. These sneaks fit the bill. They’re comfortable enough to wear while en route to your destination, offer good traction and support for walking around once you get there, and have a water-repellent shield in case you get stuck in the rain. Price at time of publish: $125