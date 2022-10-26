The 50 Best Gifts For Teens of 2022

Still, if you’re not quite sure where to start your shopping, check out this list of the 50 best gifts for teens.

Teenagers: Notoriously moody, always in-the-know when it comes to the latest trends, and often very hard to shop for. That may be somewhat of a generalization, but there’s no denying that it can be tricky to find a great gift for the 13 to 18 crowd. However, it really doesn’t have to be. There are tons of choice options out there for teens and tweens alike, across a wide variety of categories and at a wide range of price points. Viral TikTok products are a good way to go, as is skincare that will help address the needs of their changing complexions. Electronics are a fan fave, as is comfy loungewear and cool accessories. Point being, buying a gift for a teenager doesn’t have to be as stress-inducing as you might think it is.

Le Manoir Gelcare Starter Kit 2.0 Le Manior View On Lemanoir.com I Traded My Gel Nail Appointment for Le Manoir’s At-Home Version For teens who frequent the nail salon, this is the perfect option. The kit comes with everything you need to DIY a legit, salon-esque gel manicure, from the LED lamp to a variety of tools. (The polish just needs to be purchased separately.) And we found not only the application to be easy, but the removal too, always a plus when it comes to gel manicures. Price at time of publish: $202 What Our Testers Say “If you've been looking to establish a nail routine but can't justify a trip to the salon every few weeks, Le Manoir's Gelcare Starter Kit is your answered prayer. Sure, there's a learning curve. And yes, one hand will always look more even than the other, but that's ok. Taking time out of your day every few weeks to paint your nails might be the break you've been looking for.”—Erika Veurink, Product Tester

Foreo Luna 4 View On Foreo.com Foreo Luna 4 Review: A Cleansing Brush and Gua Sha Combined This device isn’t cheap, but for teens who are devoted to taking good care of their skin—and love techy tools—this is worth every penny. It acts as both a facial cleansing brush (which can be customized to a variety of skin types, great for teens with ever-changing skin), and a souped up gua sha tool. The silicone bristles make it incredibly hygienic, and it’s a nice way to help those with troubled skin clear their complexion, too. Price at time of publish: $279

What Our Testers Say “Overall, the Luna 4 has made a huge difference in my skincare routine. It gets my skin completely clean at night, pulsing away every last trace of stubborn concealer and goopy SPF. Meanwhile, in the morning, the ribbed, sculpting side of the device works like a supercharged gua sha to help diminish puffiness and keep my skin feeling strong and lifted.”—Holly Rhue, Byrdie Associate Editorial Director

BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel 4.8 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Revolve BeautyStat's New Daily Peel Refreshed My Dull, Congested Skin A combination of different acids gently yet effectively exfoliate, helping to combat dull skin, clogged pores, and more. It’s safe for all skin types (including sensitive), requires just one step, and can be used daily. It really doesn’t get any easier. Price at time of publish: $29 What Our Testers Say “After using the peel once, I immediately noticed my skin felt smoother and softer. Areas with a bit more texture (like my nose) felt more even. I continued using the peels for 10 more days (you can purchase a pack of 10 or 30) and noticed that my skin also appeared more radiant.”—Olivia Hancock, Byrdie Editor

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Stylevana.com View On Walmart Thousands upon thousands of TikTokers rave about this pigmented lip tint, calling out how comfortable and lightweight it feels (despite how saturated the color is). It comes in a wide range of shades, and, at this affordable price, you can easily gift a few different ones. Price at time of publish: $9 What Our Editors Say “If you're looking for a lip stain that lasts all day without creasing or caking—this is my favorite pick. It's matte yet as the name suggests, velvety and doesn't dry out your lips. The angled sponge-tipped applicator also makes is a cinch to put on, even without a mirror. Also nice: it has a subtle fruity flavor upon application. Yum.”—Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Oddict Twig Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon View On Phiaton.com These wireless earbuds ring in at a fraction of the price of many others, yet still feature high-definition sound and a noise canceling feature. They’re water-resistant and are made of aluminum instead of plastic, making them both more durable and giving them a unique look. Price at time of publish: $129

My Style Bags Trousse Aspen Large Beauty Bag My Style Bags View On Mystylebags.com No matter whether they use it for beauty products or just as a catch-all for miscellaneous items, this oversized pouch is both cute and practical. It comes in a variety of colors and materials, has a waterproof interior, and can be personalized with names, initials, or logos, always a fun add-on to any gift. Price at time of publish: $80

Jembere Almaz Sunglasses Black, Smoke Gradient View On Jemberehouse.com These sunnies look way more expensive than they actually are, and teens are sure to appreciate the stylist, cat-eye shape and gradient smoke lens. Plus, each pair is handmade and comes with a cleaning cloth handwoven by Ethiopian artisans, a unique touch. Price at time of publish: $49 The 18 Best Sunglasses Brands of 2022

Karen Lazar Yellow Gold Filled Bracelets Karen Lazar View On Karenlazardesign.com Worn alone, as a stack, or paired with other jewelry, these gold-beaded bracelets are totally versatile. They come in three finishes, 10 sizes, and have an elastic cord that ensures the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $48



Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Verizon View On Abt.com View On Buydig.com View On Gamestop.com For the teens who love to game, this Bluetooth-controlled accessory is a must. Ergonomic and with customized button mapping, it will up their gaming experience, and comes in five colors to boot. Price at time of publish: $64



Lacee Swan Cher Inspired Personalized Stationery Lacee Swan View On Laceeswan.com First and foremost, make sure that any and every teen in your life has seen Clueless. Then, give them these adorable, Cher-inspired notecards, which can be customized with the recipient’s name, and even made to look like her. Price at time of publish: $30

Sterling Forever When Stars Align Constellation Necklace Sterling Forever View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sterlingforever.com For the teen in your life who is into anything and everything astrology-related, this personalized necklace is the perfect pick. Made of 14 karat gold-plated sterling silver, the quality is surprisingly impressive given the price point, and the chain is also adjustable so it can be worn at any length. Price at time of publish: $52

Urban Skin Rx Teenage Acne and Spot Control Package Urban Skin View On Urbanskinrx.com This brand creates products that are specially formulated to address the needs of more melanin-rich skin; this particular kit comes with everything teens and young adults need to get and keep their skin clear. It’s truly a full skincare routine, complete with a cleansing bar, exfoliating pads, sunscreen, moisturizer, and a spot treatment. Price at time of publish: $75



Sugarwish Sugarwish View On Sugarwish.com A sweet (or salty) treat is always a welcome gift. How this works: You choose the category—think candy, cookies, popcorn and more. The recipient is alerted that they’ve received a Sugarwish set and gets to choose the exact goodies they want to get. Price at time of publish: $23

Lime Crime Holographic Face & Eye Stickers Limecrime View On Ulta View On Limecrime.com View On Urban Outfitters Add some fun and self-expression to their beauty routine with this set of 44 self-adhesive stickers. There’s no shortage of ways to use them, be it in place of eyeliner or as faux freckles; the holographic finish also reflects with flash photography, creating the perfect photo opp. Price at time of publish: $14

Kistch Glazey Hoodie Kistch View On Mykitsch.com View On Vanityplanet.com Basically the teen version of a silk robe, this hoodie is ideal for lounging. The silky satin material is soft on skin and hair and is naturally temperature-regulating. The hood makes it extra cozy, and pockets are always a win. Price at time of publish: $118



iHome Playglow Mini Amazon View On Amazon View On QVC View On Best Buy Perfectly portable, this bluetooth speaker is great for any teens indoor or outdoor parties. It’s both waterproof and soundproof (and even floats!), and has color-changing lights that will add to the festive vibe. Price at time of publish: $35

Uncommon James Untouchable Huggies Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com This brand makes on-trend, affordable, high quality jewelry…not to mention that it was founded by Kristin Cavallari, a celeb fave among the teen crowd. You can’t go wrong with any of the pieces, but these gold-plated huggies features pave cubic zirconia and a unique shape are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Price at time of publish: $52

The 26 Best Online Jewelry Stores of 2022 | by Byrdie

Celestial Silk Hair Ties Celestial Silk View On Amazon View On Celestialsilk.com View On Walmart Teen, adult, it doesn’t matter—we have yet to meet someone who couldn’t use a few extra hair ties. Especially when it’s these oversized scrunchies, made of a high-quality mulberry silk to reduce friction, minimizing breakage and tangles. Price at time of publish: $18

7AM Enfant Classic Backpack 7AM View On 7amenfant.com This brand may be known for their baby and kids accessories, but this mini backpack is also ideal for teens (and adults) to use in lieu of the usual purse. There are 9 colorways to choose from, plus tons of interior and exterior pockets to keep everything organized. Price at time of publish: $40

VOLOOM Classic Hair Volumizing Iron Amazon View On Amazon View On Voloom.com Fun fact: This hair tool has racked up over 17.6 million views on TikTok. True to its name, the uniquely designed plates work on the under layer of the hair to add selfie-worthy volume and lift. Price at time of publish: $140



Luna Tie Dye Weighted Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Lunablanket.com There’s no shortage of weighted blankets to be found on Amazon, but this is one of the top-selling ones. The interior is filled with glass beads that evenly distribute weight across the blanket; it comes in plenty of sizes, weights, and colors, but the tie-dye is especially fun for teens. Price at time of publish: $80



NTRL By Sabs Natural Lip Balm NTRL By Sabs View On Ntrlbysabs.com Made from a deeply moisturizing combo of coconut and beeswax, this balm quickly knocks out even the most chapped lips. It comes in three yummy flavors—lavender rosemary, peppermint bergamot, and lemongrass cedarwood—and a recyclable aluminum tin, too. Price at time of publish: $10



Uber Appliance Uber Chill XL Mini Fridge Uber Appliance View On Amazon View On Brookstone.com View On Orientaltrading.com The perfect size for any dorm room or bedroom, this fridge is compact enough to not take up tons of space, but still roomy enough to house plenty of beverages (or skincare). Also noteworthy: It can be used for either cooling or warming purposes. Price at time of publish: $120

Herbivore PRISM Botanical AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial Sephora View On Sephora View On Anthropologie View On Beautybay.com Equally pretty both in and out of the jar, this exfoliating mask helps to combat dullness, prominent pores, and uneven texture. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and touts a clean ingredient list, always a boon when it comes to teen skincare. Price at time of publish: $58



Maya J Bracelet Hair Ties Amazon View On Amazon View On Mayajnyc.com Pulling double duty as both a chic bracelet and a secure hair tie, this is a gift that’s pretty and practical. Oprah is a fan of the brand, which makes a variety of other affordable, equally cute accessories. Price at time of publish: $18

OPI xPress/On Short Solid Color Press On Nails Ulta View On Ulta View On Opi.com Press-on nails have come a long way since you were a teenager. Case in point: These guys, which couldn’t be easier to pop on, last for up to 14 days, and look incredibly natural. They come in 15 of the brand’s most popular colors, including “Throw Me a Kiss,” a pearlescent cream that’s perfect for anyone who’s a fan of the glazed donut nail trend that’s all over TikTok. Price at time of publish: $13

Abercrombie & Fitch Cozy Rib Lounge Pants Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com A cozy, ribbed fabric plus a trendy, wide-leg silhouette and a split hem make these a nice upgrade from basic sweats. Give just these, or pair them with the matching cropped crewneck or tank. Price at time of publish: $45

Bask & Bloom Super Bloom 2-in-1 Prepoo/Deep Conditioner Bask & Bloom View On Baskandbloomessentials.com Packed with natural butters, oils, and botanical extracts, there’s no wrong way to use this strand saver. Use it after taking down a protective style, pre-shampooing, or weekly as a deep conditioner. Either way, it’s ideal for softening and smoothing the hair, as well as combatting a dry or itchy scalp. Price at time of publish: $32



Otherland Candles 3-Pack Otherland View On Otherland.com Unique scent combos, artistic packaging, a non-toxic formula—what’s not to like about these candles? Even one makes a great gift, but if you want to up the ante, create your own trio. Pick any selection of three (you really can’t go wrong), and they’ll come in a gorgeous, giftable box. Price at time of publish: $89

Bushbalm Bermuda Dark Spot Oil Bushbalm View On Amazon View On Bushbalm.com View On Safeandchic.com Over five of these sell every hour, and a TikTok video featuring the product recently went viral, with over 20 million views. Touting just six ingredients, the formula brightens the appearance of dark spots and discoloration anywhere on the body. Price at time of publish: $26

Flowerfull on Olive Happy Boho Bucket Hat Redbubble View On Redbubble.com As any teen will tell you, bucket hats are back in a big way. This pink cotton option is a nod to both the ‘90s and the ‘70s, thanks to the vintage-inspired daisy print. It comes in five colors, and is easily packable and scrunchable. Price at time of publish: $25

Makeup by Mario Lip Lift Kit Makeup by Mario View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com A lip combo is a perfect way to nail the perfect pout, and this buzzy brand serves up everything you need in an adorable kit. Price at time of publish: $20 What Our Editors Say “I've been a long time fan of Makeup By Mario lip products, and my love affair with them started with their Ultra Suede Lipstick. It's pigmented and smooth with a powdery matte finish, and I love that it feels comfortable and non-drying on the lips. As for the Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil, the brand nailed the colors and the formula. There are tons of unique neutrals in the range, and I appreciate that the pencils glide on without slipping and sliding around. I love sporting a mauve lip look, so Mauve Nude will be my go-to this season.” – Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in Black Honey Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Clinique.com The cult-favorite lipstick officially has a glossy counterpart. Clinique’s iconic, “looks good on everyone,” Black Honey shade now comes as a creamy lip treatment and gloss in one. Glamzilla, one of TikTok’s most trusted makeup creators, amassed more than six million views trying this product—so safe to say a beauty-obsessed teen will be fawning over this pick. Price at time of publish: $20

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Ulta Beauty View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Nearly every TikTok makeup tutorial begins with someone mixing these bronzing drops into their moisturizer. This skincare-infused product from Drunk Elephant creates a glowy base for a brightening look, while simultaneously protecting the skin from environmental stressors. Price at time of publish: $36 What Our Editors Say “I rely on these Bronzing Drops every single day to revive my skin and provide a natural glow. I drop it directly into my moisturizer and combine for an effortless, sunkissed look. I love any product that has a two-in-one function and this vitamin-infused base not only tans my skin, but also treats it. It’s perfect for someone who does not want to wear a lot of makeup but still wants to enhance their complexion.” – Jasmine Hyman, Commerce Producer

Glossier You Glossier View On Glossier.com Looking to gift a scent that isn’t too strong for a teenager? Look no further than Glossier’s You Perfume. This perfume is designed to smell different on everyone who wears it by adjusting to the body’s natural pH levels. The individualized scent is fresh without being overpowering. Glossier’s adjusting aroma concept is perfect for the teen that wants to wear perfume without smelling like everyone else. Price at time of publish: $64



LANEIGE Hydrate and Snooze Set Sephora View On Sephora If your teenager has an interest in skincare, Laniege’s Hydrate and Snooze Set is a great place to start. The hyaluronic moisturizer, water bank, and lip sleeping mask is the perfect trio for a dewy selfcare ritual. Apply these three products as a nighttime routine, and there will be a visible difference in hydration and glow by the time your alarm goes off next morning. Price at time of publish: $30

What Our Editors Say “The Laneige lip mask is a staple in both my skincare and makeup routine. I apply it to my lips every night, leaving me with a fresh pout every morning. I also put it on at the start of my makeup routine, so by the time I’m walking out the door, my lips are hydrated and ready for the day. The water bank and hyaluronic moisturizer supply the same results to my skin, making this set the perfect combination for a hydrating routine.” – Jasmine Hyman, Commerce Producer

Lash Princess Mascara Holiday Gift Set Ulta Beauty View On Ulta View On Essencemakeup.com The Lash Princess Mascaras from Essence Cosmetics constantly go viral on TikTok, and for good reason. The formula that perfectly lengthens, lifts and volumizes lashes is sure to serve as a staple in any beauty routine. This gift set is an unbeatable price and comes with four of the famed products. Price at time of publish: $15

Squishmallows 12-Inch Pancake Plush Amazon View On Amazon If you think Squishmallows are childish, think again. These pillows are popular with teenagers and adults alike. They come in so many different animal and food selections— ranging from Frappuccinos to unicorns—but we love this stack of pancakes the best. What teenager doesn’t appreciate breakfast in bed? Price at time of publish: $16



Triple O Polish Essential Nudes Set Triple O Polish View On Ooopolish.com If a teen in your life enjoys getting manicures regularly, a nail polish set is a great gift for them if they want to try it on their own.This set comes with four versatile shades that’ll flatter multiple skin tones, and the formula is vegan and leaping-bunny certified. Price at time of publish: $22 What Our Editors Say “I’ve bought 10+ polishes from this brand because they never disappoint. The shades always look amazing, and my nails can go a week or two without chipping (which is a big feat for a frequent hand washer like me).” — Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer

Ceremonia Sunday Reset Duo Ceremonia View On Ceremonia.com Your hair needs just as much TLC as your skin, and this hair reset duo is a great place to start. Including an exfoliating scalp scrub and a deep conditioning hair mask, they’re both packed with naturally fortifying ingredients like papaya, guava, and avocado oil. The scalp scrub becomes like a whipped shampoo while scrubbing and the mask rejuvenates and hydrates your strands, so it’ll feel like a real spa treatment—but in your own bathroom. Price at time of publish: $50

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush 4.6 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Revolve The no-makeup makeup look is especially popular with Gen Z, making this lip and cheek tint ideal for those who rock a casual monochromatic look. It comes in seven vibrant shades with a radiant finish. Plus, we love the green tea and aloe extract formulation to soothe and hydrate. It also won’t irritate sensitive or acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $20

What Our Editors Say “This blush is my everyday go-to because it’s easy to use and instantly warms up my complexion. I love that it lasts pretty much all day, even after an hour-long commute with a mask on.” — Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer

KARIZMA Holographic 24K Gold Glitter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart For someone who’s starting to experiment with makeup, this holographic face glitter makes a great gift. They can use it to make a glittery eyeshadow, add some shine to their nail polish, or even use it as a fun shoulder highlight. It’s also easy to apply and easy to remove, so no need to worry about making a mess. Price at time of publish: $7



Modelones Gel Top & Base Coat Set Modelones View On Amazon View On Modelones.com Using a top coat and base coat is just as important—or maybe even more so— than whatever polish you use when doing your nails. This gel polish set comes with both coats to extend the life of your gel nails for up to 28 days, as well as adding shine and a smooth finish. It also includes a nail file and a wooden nail pusher, so you have everything you need for an at-home manicure. Price at time of publish $7



GEOBY Sparkling Crystal Stone Braided Hair Clips Amazon View On Amazon This versatile clip is the perfect gift for someone who loves wearing stylish hair accessories. It comes with rhinestone flower shapes attached and can be worn in multiple ways—whether that be to tie the back bangs or just worn as a barrette. It also comes in multiple colorways, so you can choose whichever matches their style the most. Price at time of publish: $20



Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Ulta Beauty View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Feelunique.com Heatless curls have been popular with the TikTok crowd lately, and for good reason—simply sleeping with a curling set like this one can give you a salon-grade style without the damage. This set is made with satin to prevent breakage and keep frizz in control, and it’s soft enough to wear comfortably.

Price at time of publish: $16



H&M Pointelle Pajamas H&M View On Hm.com Pajamas are maybe the most overlooked item of clothing in the closet, so buying someone a pajama set is thoughtful and makes going to bed feel a little more luxe. This set is equally cute and cozy, being made of 60% cotton. It’s also perfect for lounging around the house. Price at time of publish: $25



Parachute Soft Rib Slippers Parachute View On Parachute Gifting something comfy will always be appreciated, and these house slippers from Parachute are the perfect choice. Coming in a pretty rose color and made with 100% cotton terry, they’re comfortable to wear all day on the weekends or when you’re getting cozy before bed. Price at time of publish: $25

