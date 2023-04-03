While the singer’s style is ever-changing alongside the current “era” she’s in, we’ve compiled mementos for each of them. From Lover-esque beauty products to accessories with nods to her rebellious Reputation era, these suggestions are different from your typical celebrity merch; they all have an attachment to an era, song, or event that Swifties will immediately recognize.

Chances are, someone in your life is a major Swiftie. And whether they’re blessed with tickets to the Eras Tour or living vicariously through the TikTok concert clips, you can gift everyone the Taylor Swift moment they deserve with a thoughtful (and Swift-coded) gift.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette, Moonlight Seduction 4.5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Patmcgrath.com Pay homage to all of the bedazzled glamor in the “Bejeweled” video with the exact divine palette that Dame Pat McGrath used on Swift’s lids to craft the embellished look. The Moonlit Seduction palette boasts an array of ten rebellious hues ranging from shimmering metallics to bold mattes. When we tested this, we noticed how luxurious this elevated neutral palette feels on the skin—and its longevity can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $128 Pat McGrath's Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette Is the Embodiment of Everyday Glam

Mac Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo Mac Cosmetics View On Ulta View On Maccosmetics.com Swift and a bold red lip are essentially synonymous (she has an entire album dedicated to the color). Suffice to say, you're sure to please any Swiftie with Mac’s iconic Ruby Woo shade, which has even been rumored to be a go-to hue for the singer. Plus, when we tested it on people of varied skin tones, we noted that it legit looks good on everyone. Price at time of publish: $22 MAC Cosmetics' Ruby Woo Lipstick Makes Me Feel Like a Retro Movie Star

stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Sephora View On Sephora “Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man,” is not only an opening lyric on the track “Vigilante Sh*t,” but is also a mainstay for Swift’s beauty routine. Channel a bold eye look with our favorite liquid liner for that lifted eye look and all-day wear. We love how easy this liquid eyeliner is to apply, as the tip is so precise you can get the details just right when creating a wing or tight line. Price at time of publish: $24 I Tested Stila's Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner and It Didn’t Smudge Once

Rails Midnight Stars Satin Pajama Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If the singer’s latest album, Midnights, had an official uniform, it would be this matching set. She even captioned the announcement of the project “The stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” so what’s a more fitting way to channel a Midnights-themed ensemble than with this starry pajama set in a midnight blue hue? Price at time of publish: $288

Mejuri Snake Ring Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Snakes were a mainstay symbol during Swift’s Reputation album era. Pay homage to the rebellious tracks with a serpent ring. We’re loving this 14K solid yellow gold Mejuri piece that’s made sustainably with ethically sourced gold. Yes, it’s an investment, but we think it’s completely worth it—because of the quality of this gold, you can wear the ring everyday without it tarnishing or oxidizing. Price at time of publish: $350

Spell Basecamp Flannel Revolve View On Revolve If you’re a fan of the underrated sister album, (Evermore stans rise) you can emulate the look featured on the cover with this woodsy flannel. This top is the perfect way to represent your favorite era at the concert. We think it simply serves as a “goes-with-anything jacket,” with a nod to your girl, of course. Price at time of publish: $84

Natasha Denona Pastel Eyeshadow Palette Sephora View On Sephora The vibrant Lover era was defined by a prism of sequin outfits and bedazzled makeup looks. This multicolored palette is nearly identical to the album’s colorway, making it perfect for crafting a rainbow-inspired eye look. Price at time of publish: $69

Byredo Tree House Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Want your room to smell the same as the singer’s? Look no further than Byredo’s Tree House, which she dubbed her favorite scented candle in her 73 Questions with Vogue video. We’re channeling all of the cozy chic vibes with this fresh-yet-woody burn. It’s a whole mood. Price at time of publish: $45 to 90

Steve Madden Hayward cowboy boots Steve Madden View On Stevemadden.com If you’re an OG Swiftie, you know those teenage love songs like “Picture to Burn” and “Our Song.” We’re no stranger to her staple cowboy boot, and this pair from Steve Madden has the 2006 album written all over them. These boots are also a perfect way to channel an Evermore “Cowboy Like Me” ensemble. Price at time of publish: $160

Anthropologie Waterfall Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 Anthropologie View On Anthropologie We’re embracing all of our “Champagne Problems” here with this luxurious glassware set. The decadent rim detailing is exquisite, but only die-hard fans will identify this additional nod to the following Evermore song “Gold Rush.” Price at time of publish: $72

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Urban Outfitters Swift can be credited with much of the polaroid revival that took place nearly a decade ago with the release of her game-changing 1989 album. Capture your concert moments with this camera for memories that will last beyond the setlist. Price at time of publish: $80

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat Reformation View On Reformation Our girl has sported her fair share of ballet flats IRL, and definitely in the “Shake It Off” video. And this luxe pair from Reformation can elevate any ensemble while simultaneously channeling a sweet Swiftie aesthetic that’s oh-so-easy to wear. Price at time of publish: $268

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush 4.3 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com We have to give some love to Swift’s bestie. The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Creamy Blush is one of our best overall product picks, having earned a spot as our favorite cream blush for a natural finish. Its lightweight formula delivers a subtle glow, thanks to its luminous finish that leaves the cheeks “in a red flush.” Price at time of publish: $22

Baublebar 18K Gold Mini Initial Necklace Baublebar View On Baublebar.com Queue the line “I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck.” If your significant other is a Swiftie, this personalized necklace is a thoughtful piece with a nod to the Reputation song “Call It What You Want.” IYKYK. Price at time of publish: $88

Lele Sadoughi Technicolor Headband Lele Sadoughi View On Lelesadoughi.com If you've been following the Midnights era as closely as we have, then you know that Swift has been rocking gem-emblazoned outfits and accessories on stage and on the red carpet. This headband from Lele Sadoughi gives multicolored embellishments that defined the wardrobe of the Bejeweled video. Price at time of publish: $125

Audio-Technica LP60X-BT Bluetooth Record Player Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters There’s something special about having your favorite album on vinyl and being able to fill your room with music from a spinning record. And if the Swiftie in your life has a massive vinyl collection (Midnights alone has four different ones) we recommend this sleek record player. Plus, it features a unique allusion to the Speak Now era, apropos of its purple colorway. Price at time of publish: $209

Mac Duggal Embroidered Floral Long Sleeve Mesh Minidress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lordandtaylor.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue While we can’t compete with the iconic 2021 Grammy’s look, this Mac Duggal ensemble comes pretty close. The floral dress is an ode to her whimsical Oscar de la Renta red carpet moment, and is perfect for any Swiftie’s special occasion. We love its chic, short, and vibrant vibes that make this dress worthy of an investment. Price at time of publish: $598

Polo Ralph Lauren American Flag Cotton Crewneck Sweater Bloomingdales View On Bloomingdales We can’t deny Swift’s love for summers spent in New England, and we’re here for all of the preppiness with this crewneck sweater from Ralph Lauren. We’re full proponents of supplying our wardrobes with a moment that’s a nod to “the last great american dynasty.” Price at time of publish: $398

Conversations with Friends: A Novel Amazon View On Amazon Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney is a bookshelf staple for Swift fans. She has publicly shared her love for the book, so reading it is as close as we’re going to get to being part of a giant book club with her. Not to mention, her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn stars in the Hulu adaptation of the story. Price at time of publish: $18

Free People En Saison Romi Set Free People View On Freepeople.com Swift gravitates to shimmery metallics when it’s time for a red carpet moment, and this set embodies all of those outfit-defining elements. This sequin-lined maxi skirt and tube top encapsulates that “Gold Rush” look, and the loose silhouette coupled with the glitzy pattern gives the outfit a playful flare. Price at time of publish: $100

SCANDINORDICA Disco Ball Planter Amazon View On Amazon This shining-just-for-you disco ball hanging planter is an allusion to one of Folklore’s most profound tracks, “Mirrorball.” Plus it’s the perfect way to let your “Ivy” (or any other type of Swift-adjacent plant) grow. Price at time of publish: $34

Wolf & Badger The Stockholm Scarf Wolf & Badger View On Wolfandbadger.com Of course, we have to include the notorious scarf from “All Too Well,” (the 10-minute version, obviously). This accessory is not only a reference to our favorite ballad but it’s also sure to keep you extra cozy. Plus, we’re loving the fashion-forward chunky silhouette for a modern take on the winter staple. Price at time of publish: $59

Lelet NY Love Actually Pearl Gram Clip Lelet NY View On Leletny.com Another homage to the iconic “Bejeweled” video, this is the same clip Swift wore with a custom “TS” running through her strands. This statement accessory supplies the hair with a touch of gilded glamor, all while channeling her shimmering side. Price at time of publish: $138

Lucky Brand Stripe Accent Varsity Cardigan Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Anyone in the Swiftie fandom will immediately recognize this slouchy top, which is reminiscent of the one Swift wore in her “Cardigan,” music video. So if you couldn’t get your hands on the original, this comfy knit with an oversized silhouette is the next best thing (all while being subtle enough that only real fans will get it). Price at time of publish: $119 The 23 Best Cardigans of 2023 to Celebrate the Return of Sweater Weather