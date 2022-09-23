We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Biological associations aside, there are so many different types of “sisters,” all of which can play equally pivotal roles in our lives. As such, we think sisters deserve high priority regarding gift-giving. There are crowd pleasers that always resonate, as well as more personalized gifts that pay homage to your special relationship—across pretty much every category out there. So, whether you’re shopping for your sister, step-sister, sister-in-law, soul sister, or sister from another mister (you get the picture), keep reading.

Mango People Multi Stick 5 Mango People View On Mangopeopleofficial.com There’s truly no shortage of reasons why we adore multitasking makeup products, and this is one of our favorites. Mango butter gives it a creamy base that glides onto skin seamlessly, no matter whether you’re applying it on lips, cheeks, lids, or all of the above. To that point, there are eight gorgeous shades to choose from, and the formula is Byrdie clean, too. Price at time of publish: $24 What Our Testers Say The Multi Stick has a potent color payoff, and you can layer it on for a pigmented look or sheer it out for a subtle pop of color—a little goes a long way. The formula is also moisturizing, and the creamy consistency leaves behind a nice shine that doesn’t require lip gloss on top. I loved that the Multi Stick stayed smooth and soft on my lips after one application and dried to a weightless satin finish. Gulabi is a stunning pink color that blended seamlessly into my skin and made me look more radiant and awake.” —Maliya Naz, Product Tester

T3 Smooth ID Smart Straightening & Styling Iron Ulta View On Ulta View On T3micro.com View On Verishop.com This Is the Only Heat-Styling Tool I'll Ever Use on My Dry, Fine, Curly Hair The name really does say it all—this is one intelligent hot tool. It boasts custom heat personalization; an algorithm accounts for your hair’s texture, length, and whether or not it’s colored, and adjusts the heat accordingly for a better end result and less damage. It minimizes frizz and boosts shine, and the slightly curved plates make this iron just as good for straightening as it is for creating bends and waves. Price at time of publish: $249

What Our Editors Say “Moving through my hair was a breeze. The ceramic plates felt smooth against my hair (no snags) and allowed for one-pass styling (which, for me, is a feat). The results are pretty incredible: smooth, shiny, but not limp. I am always hoping for volume (fine hair and all), and this tool makes it happen—even while straightening my curls.” —Hallie Gould, Byrdie Senior Editorial Director

FOREO Luna 3 for Normal Skin 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore This Popular Facial Cleansing Device Finally Made Me a Believer If your sister is a skincare junkie, consider treating her to this tool. It relies on T-sonic vibrations to more effectively remove dirt, oil, and dead skin cells than your hands alone, and doubles as a face massager, too. Not to mention that unlike other cleansing brushes, it’s made with soft, silicone bristles that both won’t irritate your skin and are more hygienic than traditional bristles. Price at time of publish: $219

What Our Testers Say “With the Luna 3, it was love at first cleanse. After using it for the first time, my skin immediately felt noticeably smoother and softer—clean, without feeling too clean. Over the course of the week, I never once noticed any irritation or that my skin felt stripped, even when I upped the intensity. Plus, using it is equal parts fun and relaxing.” —Jenna Igneri, Product Tester

SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Skims’s Cotton Collection Is Officially The MVP of My Loungewear Wardrobe A basic t-shirt may not necessarily be the most gift-worthy item, but this upgraded version certainly is. A just-right amount of stretch ensures it’s perfectly fitted (though never too tight), while the jersey material is nice and soft. Basically, it’s everything you’d want a t-shirt to be and more. Just FYI, it does sell out fast, so if you spot it in your sister’s size, snag it. Price at time of publish: $48 When purchasing clothing, jewelry, or accessories, make sure they’re in-line with her style. What Our Testers Say “These pieces have effectively ended my search for loungewear that is stretchy enough to live in all day yet supportive enough to eliminate that lazily dressed look you often get when wearing sweats. The latter has allowed me to wear the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, which I got in the shade Bone, beyond lounging grounds. I've paired it with everything from cargo pants to cream-colored denim and heels for a monochromatic look.” —Jamila Stewart, Product Tester

Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com Use pictures from your childhood, present day, or a mix of both. Either way, a custom photo book filled with all if your favorite sister-sister memories is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give. Not to mention that this one is extremely high-quality, truly coffee table-worthy. Price at time of publish: $72

Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie Naadam View On Naadam.co We have yet to meet someone who wouldn’t be happy to be gifted a cashmere piece, particularly this adorable beanie. Made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, the ribbed texture gives it visual interest and it comes in an impressive array of 10 colors. The price point is great, too. Price at time of publish: $85

Astrid & Miyu Mood Ring Astrid & Miyu View On Astridandmiyu.com Pay homage to the mood rings of your childhood with this grown-up version. It’s eco-friendly (made from recycled sterling silver), and does in fact cycle through six different hues. Plus, it looks great either worn alone or stacked with other pieces. Price at time of publish: $129

TKEES Nudes Flip Flops Revolve View On Madewell.com View On Revolve View On Zappos Alessandra Ambrosio, Cindy Crawford, and Kate Mara are only some of the many stars that have been spotted wearing these sandals. They’re made from a soft Brazilian leather, have a cushioned insole to ensure they’re extra comfortable, and come in 13 wearable, neutral hues. Fingers crossed that you and your sister wear the same size so that you can borrow them at some point. Price at time of publish: $55 Your Guide to the Best Designer Sandals of the Season

The Sister Project Cozy AF Candle The Sister Project View On Thesisterproject.shop We love that this candle is created by two sisters—how appropriate. Made of soy and coconut wax, each once is hand-poured into a stunning, holographic vessel (it’s so pretty you won’t even need to wrap it) with a wooden wick. This particular scent features a combo of fir, moss, cyprus, and palo santo. But if that’s not your (or your sister’s) cup of tea, there are also two other scents to choose from. Price at time of publish: $40 18 Non-Boring Candles Worth Gifting (Or Receiving)

Mason Pearson Popular Mix Brush Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus If you’re looking for a beauty gift that your sister will have basically forever, this is it. It’s truly the most high-quality hairbrush we’ve ever come across. (Ours has been going strong for 10 plus years, and counting.) The performance is unparalleled, effectively detangling without pulling. This size is great for longer hair, though there are also smaller versions that are good for shorter lengths. Price at time of publish: $240

Norianca Lisa Handbag Norianca View On Noiranca.com View On Noiranca.com This brand earns points for using entirely PETA-approved vegan leather along with sustainable, traceable materials. That fact aside, the bags they make are all totally one-of-a-kind, featuring uniquely geometric shapes and styles. There’s a whole host to choose from, but we’re partial to this one for its mock-croc texture, oval shape, and dual-length straps.

Price at time of publish: $300 Consider something personalized. Initials or monograms are always fun, as is something that’s a nod to her zodiac signs.

Oak Essentials Conditioning Lip Balm Oak Essentials View On Oakessentials.com If the aesthetic of this lippie looks familiar, it’s probably because it was created by Jenni Kayne; the vibe of the entire line is very similar to the namesake fashion and home pieces. The chunky balm is filled with natural butters and oils to deeply moisturize your lips, and the formula is Byrdie clean, too. Although it’s pricey for a lip product, this is a gift, after all, so we think it’s worth the indulgence. Price at time of publish: $28 Your Chapped Lips Will Love These Hydrating Tinted Lip Balms

Golde Superwhisk + Shroom Kit Golde View On Golde.co There are few things more enjoyable than curling up on the couch with your sister and having a good heart-to-heart over a warm drink. Gift her this next-level hot cocoa for your next chat sesh. It’s a cocoa powder infused with immunity-boosting mushrooms, and comes with an electric whisk so you can froth it to perfection. Up the gifting ante by pairing it with a cute mug. Price at time of publish: $47

Stella Falone Reversible Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Regardless of whether she’s using this as a charcuterie platter, piece of kitchen decor, or an actual cutting board, you can’t go wrong. The stunner is made from responsibly-sourced West African ebony wood, featuring a marbled pattern on one side and solid black on the other. A carved edge makes it easy to grip, and there’s a juice groove on one side, too. Price at time of publish: $129

Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Spray Amazon View On Amazon Actress Lupita Nyongo recently sang the praises of this body moisturizer, lauding it for being an easy-to-use spray. Indeed, the spray format makes application easier (and less messy) than it can be with many other body oils. Still, it certainly doesn’t skip on moisture, thanks to a trio of prickly pear, apricot kernel, and olive oils. Price at time of publish: $22

Arch NYC Plush Edit Slipper Wolf & Badger View On Wolfandbadger.com How cute are these slipper slides? They’re so cute that you’ll want to wear them out of the house–which you can do, thanks to their heavy rubber sole. The faux fur material is warm and snuggly, and the kelly green hue is a perfect choice if your sister embraces color and eschews neutrals. Price at time of publish: $110 The 13 Best Slippers, According to Byrdie Editors

Bubs & Sass Initial Hand Stamped Necklace Bubs & Sass View On Bubsandsass.com You could just get your sister’s initial put on this necklace, but we especially like this offering because you can add more than one letter to it and easily put both of your initials on there. And it’s very possible to do exactly that given the very budget-friendly price Price at time of publish: $24

Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Light Travel Shawl Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom It may be the blanket from this brand that gets all of the hype (and rightfully so), but don’t sleep on this wrap. It’s equally soft and cozy and delightful, and, unlike the blanket, you can wear it out of the house without fear of being judged. And yes, it has pockets. Price at time of publish: $120

Joanna Buchanan Zodiac Ornaments Bloomingdales View On Bloomingdales View On Joannabuchanan.com We love giving ornaments as gifts because it’s something the recipient can pull out year after year and think about you every time. Each of these, inspired by the 12 astrological signs, is totally different, but all equally pretty and gift-worthy. Price at time of publish: $78

Typology Paris Hand & Nail Serum1 % Plant-Based Keratin + 2% Hyaluronic Acid Typology Paris View On Typology.com Typology Paris is all about transparent, minimalistic, vegan skincare formulas streamlined to just the essentials. The packaging is similarly minimal (and super sophisticated and special-looking, in our opinion). For your mani-loving sister, this serum is a top pick, filled with keratin to help strengthen nails and hyaluronic acid to hydrate dry cuticles and skin. Price at time of publish: $17 If purchasing skincare or beauty products, think about the types and categories of products that she uses regularly.

GOBI Cashmere Travel Essentials Kit GOBI View On Gobicashmere.com If your sister is a frequent flier, she’s sure to appreciate this special gift. It comes complete with everything you need to *actually* get comfortable on a plane: an eye mask, blanket, and socks, all made from 100%, two-ply cashmere. Price at time of publish: $299

Wolf 1834 Sophia Jewelry Box Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Practical and pretty, this three-tiered, drawer-style box has plenty of dedicated spaces to store and organize all of her favorite jewelry pieces. The tarnish-resistant lining keeps them in tip-top shape, and, per the pretty part, the leather exterior and simple design makes this a lovely addition to any vanity or dresser top. Price at time of publish: $229

Oma The Label The Kosi Bracelet Selfridges View On Omathelabel.com View On Selfridges.com This chunky bracelet looks just as good worn on its own as a singular statement piece as it does mixed and matched with other bracelets. The lock-shaped links are unique, but can also be symbolic of your unbreakable bond as sisters. Also nice: It comes in gold or silver. Price at time of publish: $129

J/Slides Gracie White Leather Sneaker Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jslidesfootwear.com In case you missed the memo, sneakers of all kinds, especially hightops, are having a major moment. These pair a classic, high-top silhouette with a platform lug sole that makes them feel super current. We’re partial to the white and white, but they also come in black, as well as gray and beige suede versions. Price at time of publish: $188

Silver & Riley Going Places Leather Belt Bag Silver & Riley View On Silverandriley.com Nothing against fanny packs (we love ‘em), but don’t call this a fanny pack. It’s so much more high-end than that, made of Italian calfskin leather that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Wear it as a chic belt bag, or detach the belt part and it turns into a clutch. Either way, it’s a statement-making present. Price at time of publish: $345

The Sip E-Gift Card The Sip View On Thesip.com When in doubt, a bottle of champagne makes for a great—and very celebratory—gift. But this subscription, from BIPOC-owned company, lets you gift your sis a whole year’s worth of champagne. How it works: She’ll get a box delivered to her every other month, filled with two to three different types of champagne and sparkling wines. It’s that easy. Price at time of publish: $330

Little Words Project Soul Sisters Bracelet Little Words Project View On Littlewordsproject.com You don’t have to shell out the big bucks in order to get her a meaningful piece of jewelry, and this bracelet is proof positive of exactly that. This is cute and affordable, and great for either your biological or any type of sister, truly. Price at time of publish: $25

TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clip Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re in search of a good sister stocking stuffer or just want a smaller, more affordable gift, consider this pack of claw clips. The rubber material gives them a no-slip grip—both in your hands and your hair—while the extra large size holds even super long or super thick tresses. Price at time of publish: $9

MINKINH Professional Pedicure Tools Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart For less than the price of one salon pedi you can pick up this kit, full of pretty much everything you need to DIY the process. There are a whopping 26 tools included, everything from toe separators to a foot rasp, all housed in a convenient carrying case. It’s no surprise that this is an Amazon top-seller—all that’s missing is polish. Price at time of publish: $10 Try These 9 Callus Removers When You Want Smoother, Softer Soles