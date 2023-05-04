The 50 Best Gifts for Pregnant Women of 2023

No matter whether you’re shopping for a friend who just announced her pregnancy, going off-registry for a baby shower, or want to pick up something special for your pregnant partner, there’s no shortage of gifts out there that are perfect for the expecting mom. A few top tips to keep in mind: Self-care items that will make her feel cozy and pampered, think a luxe belly butter or cozy robe, are always a good move. Practical presents are good, too—a cute pair of slip-on shoes, leggings she can wear during and after pregnancy, you get the picture. You can even pick up something for her little babe that is sure to make her postpartum period a little bit easier, like a luxe swaddle or organic formula. No matter which direction you go, she’s sure to appreciate the extra thought and attention, whether the gift is for a special occasion or a “just because I think you’re incredible” gesture. And if you’re pregnant and reading this, remember that you certainly deserve to treat yourself.

We firmly believe that there’s no one who deserves more pampering and TLC than a momma-to-be. For nine months (well, actually more like 10), their bodies go through the ultimate act of endurance and perform the most incredible physical feat there is—creating new life. Not to mention the emotional and mental load they have to bear, balancing feelings of excitement, joy, anxiety, fear … sometimes all in the span of a few minutes. Point being, pregnant women are superheroes, and yes, they should be showered with praise and attention—and gifts.

Parachute Classic Bathrobe 4.8 Parachute I Tested Parachute's Classic Bathrobe and It's the Coziest One I've Ever Worn A cozy robe is essential, both for lounging during pregnancy and to throw on post-partum. This is arguably one of the coziest ones there is, made of Turkish cotton for a towel-like texture that we love for being extra soft and plush. Bonus points for the fact that it has convenient pockets, and comes in a wide range of sizes. Price at time of publish: $109

MUTHA Up All Night Eye Cream Mutha This Best-Selling Eye Cream Works So Well, I'm Reconsidering Under-Eye Filler Pregnancy insomnia is a very real thing; happily, this eye cream will make you look well-rested, even when you're not. It relies on a proprietary combo of ingredients that both hydrates and has anti-aging effects, not to mention instantly brightens the skin and minimizes the look of dark circles. When we tested it, we couldn't believe how impressively bright and hydrated it left our under eye area. Plus, as with all of the products in this line, it's totally pregnancy safe. Price at time of publish: $90

The Honest Company Organic Body Oil 4.7 Amazon I Reviewed Honest Organic Body Oil, and It Left My Skin Smooth and Supple Keeping your growing bump well-hydrated throughout your pregnancy is one of the best things you can do to ward off stretch marks, and this oil does exactly that. It's free of a litany of chemicals, instead relying on natural avocado, jojoba, and coconut oils, and is also fragrance-free, a boon for pregnant women who may be more sensitive to smells. Not to mention that it's also safe to use on baby once he or she arrives. When we tested it, we loved how smooth and supple it left our skin, without any greasy residue. Price at time of publish: $11

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Zip-Top L.L. Bean Everyone can always benefit from having an extra tote bag, moms especially. No matter whether she uses this as an extra bag for the hospital, a diaper bag, or a bag for all her necessities, she's sure to get plenty of use out of this classic tote. Don't forget to personalize it with her initials or a fun saying. Price at time of publish: $50

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Cozy Earth There will very likely be a lot of time spent in bed over the next nine months, so upgrade her sleeping sitch with these buttery soft bamboo sheets. They're also temperature-regulating, so she'll never get too hot. Price at time of publish: from $254

Golden Goose Superstar Sabot Leather Shearling Sneakers Bergdorf Goodman Golden goose may as well be considered the official footwear of cool moms everywhere. This mule style works great for later in pregnancy; the shearling backing ensures they're nice and warm, even if you're wearing them during the winter. Price at time of publish: $680

Good American Good '90s Maternity Jeans Good American Yes, wearing jeans while pregnant can actually be comfortable—if it's these jeans. A full coverage belly band ensures they're nice and comfy in the waist, as does the overall baggy fit. Price at time of publish: $150

Dezi Bebe Balm Dezi As the name suggests, this was created with pregnant mommas in mind, an ultra-thick belly balm to keep growing bellies nice and moisturized. It's all natural and water-free, loaded with cocoa, shea, and mango seed butters, alongside coconut oil and aloe. And while it's great for pregnancy, it's also an amazing heavy-hitting moisturizer for anyone. Price at time of publish: $45 The 17 Best Stretch Mark Creams of 2023

Kindred Bravely Labor & Delivery Essentials Bundle Kindred Bravely Give her this gift and you've basically packed her hospital bag for her. There's a labor and delivery gown (way cuter than what you'll get in the hospital), joggers, a nursing tank, five-pack of panties, nursing bra, all in super cute cuts and colors, and extra-soft fabric. Price at time of publish: $134

Pink Stork Nausea Sweets Amazon With peppermint oil and vitamin B6, these lozenge-like candies are the perfect thing to suck on when a wave of nausea hits. Because FYI, "morning" sickness can happen all day long. Price at time of publish: $12

Monica & Andy Organic Cardigan Robe Monica & Andy Yes, this brand makes adorable baby clothes, but they also offer cute maternity options—and everything is made from 100% organic GOTS-certified cotton. This toes the line between robe and sweater, comfortable enough to sleep in, but stylish enough to wear out (and the perfect topper to throw over leggings). Price at time of publish: $65



Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" in Black Lululemon Don't want to buy maternity leggings? You don't have to. Pregnant women everywhere will tell you that going up a size or two in these buttery soft leggings will get the job done and carry you through all nine months of pregnancy and beyond. Price at time of publish: $98-$118 The 14 Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes of 2023

The Ollie Swaddle 4.2 The Ollie World Celeb moms like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hillary Duff are fans of this high-end swaddle. It's moisture-wicking to reduce the risk of overheating, has easy access for diaper changes, and, best of all, grows with the baby so there's no need to buy multiple. Consider it the only swaddle she'll ever need. Price at time of publish: $65

Bumpsuit The Lucy Bumpsuit Bumpsuit Give her this jumpsuit and we can guarantee she won't want to put anything else on her body. Not only is it made from extra buttery fabric, it also has a crazy amount of four-way stretch, so that it can grow with you before, during, and after pregnancy. Not to mention that it's super versatile, with no shortage of different ways to style it. Price at time of publish: $130

Newton Baby The Pregnancy Pillow 4.9 Newton Baby Ah, the pregnancy pillow: A pregnant woman's best friend and her partner's arch nemesis. Make space in the bed for this one, because she'll quickly become attached to the U-shape—and detachable arm—that allows for multiple configurations, as well as the memory foam blend core that allows for maximum support. Price at time of publish: $80

Sweetkiwi 4 Sampler Pack Sweetkiwi Satisfy her late night sweet treat craving with this delicious Greek frozen yogurt. It boasts a whipped texture and delicious flavors, not to mention a nice hit of protein, always good for a pregnant mom. Price at time of publish: $40

The Doula Deck Amazon This set of 78 cards is the next best thing to having your own personal doula on-call. They're filled with breathwork exercises, meditations, thoughtful prompts and more that will help support your mental health through pregnancy, birth, and motherhood. Price at time of publish: $19

Versine Skincare Smooth Transition Day-to-Night Duo Versine It can be daunting to have to overhaul your entire skincare routine once you get pregnant—which ingredients are safe to use again? Enter this line, which is OBGYN- and derm-approved to be pregnancy and breast-feeding safe, and spells it out right on the packaging. This set comes with two serums, one for day and one for night, both with proven ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, azelaic acid, and more. Price at time of publish: $128

Cariuma Off-White Canvas Slip On Cariuma Third trimester calls for slip-on shoes, only. These cute, skater-inspired sneaks fit the bill: comfortable, practical, and stylish. Price at time of publish: $79 The 15 Best Everyday Sneakers of 2023 You Won't Get Sick of

Pottery Barn Savor the Vault Baby Keepsake Box Pottery Barn Kids Here's the perfect spot for her to store all of her baby's keepsakes, from pregnancy and beyond. The adorable set comes complete with everything you need to organize and protect all of those adorable mementos, and can even be personalized with the baby's name. Price at time of publish: $110

Hello Adorn Rainbow Baby Necklace Hello Adorn Statistics show that anywhere from 10 to 20 percent of women may experience a miscarriage. This necklace is a sweet way to honor any mom's loss, while also acknowledging her beautiful rainbow baby on the way. Price at time of publish: $48

Stanley 30 oz. Flow State Quencher Tumbler Target Hydration is never more important than when you're pregnant, and with this cute water bottle she'll actually be inspired to drink her daily dose of H2O. Not to mention that it's also perfect for bringing to the hospital and keeping on the nightstand postpartum. Price at time of publish: $30

Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet 4.8 Amazon What if we told you you could give a new mom the gift of pretty much guaranteed sleep? Sounds pretty good, right? Enter this pediatrician-developed bassinet, which has quickly earned cult-status as a lifesaver for getting babies up to six months to sleep better. It's pricey, yes, but don't forget that a good night's sleep is truly invaluable. Price at time of publish: $1,271

Seedlip Trio The Bar Mocktails certainly aren't what they used to be. Now, they can be more elevated than ever, especially if you use these mixers, the first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. This comes with their three flavors: The fresh and floral Garden 108, the zesty and citrusy Grove 42, and the spicy and aromatic Spice 94. They're so good she'll forget that cocktails are off-limits for nine months. Price at time of publish: $105

Belly Bandit Upsie Belly 4.8 Nordstrom When it gets to the point where that baby bump is no longer cute, but rather so big that it's taking a toll on her back and body, it's time to call in a little extra support. Think of this belly band as a sports bra for your belly, helping to support your back and stabilize your pelvis. Price at time of publish: $65

Hyland's Naturals Baby Eczema Lotion Amazon No matter whether it's mom and/or baby that's dealing with eczema, we love this skin-saving lotion. It's steroid- and fragrance-free, relying on soothing colloidal oatmeal instead to calm red and itchy patches. Price at time of publish: $11

Perelel Vitamin Perelel Figuring out exactly what vitamins and nutrients you need at every stage of your pregnancy has never been easier. More than just a prenatal, this comes with daily pill packs that include that, plus whatever else you need at any given moment. For example, the first trimester option also contains extra folate and an anti-nausea blend. There are also packs for the second and third trimesters, as well as for postpartum. Price at time of publish: $58

Swehl The Latch Kit Swehl For moms who are planning on breast-feeding, this is the ultimate one-stop-shop. It has everything you need from the get-go, including a colostrum bottle, nipple balm, nipple shields, and more, all in a super cute carrying case. Price at time of publish: $100

Frida Mom Prepare-to-Push Perineal Massage Wand Amazon It's not sexy to talk about, but perineal tears happen—and massaging the area while you're pregnant can help decrease the likelihood. This new tool makes it easy to do exactly that, in a comfortable, pressure-controlled way. Fun fact: It sold out within 24 hours of launching on Amazon. Price at time of publish: $29



Dagne Dover Large Wade Diaper Tote Dagne Dover Once the baby comes, this will be the coolest, most sophisticated looking diaper bag we've seen, with plenty of pockets and compartments for all of the essentials. But until then, mom can use it just as a regular tote—it's that cool-looking. Price at time of publish: $215

Aura Carver Digital Photo Frame 4.2 Amazon Whether for capturing weekly bump progress pics of her growing belly, a maternity shoot, or ultrasound photos, this digital frame lets you quickly and easily send photos right from your phone to the frame. No cords or photo printing required. Price at time of publish: $149

Vuori Sherpa Hooded Trench Vuori A great layering piece, this is the perfect piece of outerwear for spring and fall. With a roomie fit, it's great for accommodating a growing bump, not to mention looks just as cute buttoned as it does un-buttoned. Price at time of publish: $288

Proudly Calming Spray Proudly Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade founded this babycare line to address the skincare needs of melanated babies (although the products work for all skin tones). This aromatherapy spray is perfect for a momma-to-be, a totally natural option with relaxing lavender and chamomile essential oils, and is also safe to use for babies to help them wind down at bedtime. Price at time of publish: $6

Hatch The Indoor Outdoor Jogger Hatch Lightweight and striking the perfect balance between stretchy yet semi-fitted, these are sure to become a staple in her pregnancy (and post-partum) wardrobe. Also nice: They're C-section friendly, with minimal rubbing. Price at time of publish: $128

Herbivore Botanicals Moon Fruit 1% Bakuchiol + Peptides Retinol Alternative Serum Dermstore Retinoids are a no-go during pregnancy and breast-feeding, which is where bakuchiol comes up big. It's been shown to have similar anti

Bobbie Organic Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron Hibobbie View On Hibobbie.com Even if she’s planning on breast-feeding, it’s never a bad idea to have some formula at the ready just in case, especially when it’s this one. Fun fact: It’s the only mom-led formula company in the US, a certified organic, US-made option that’s modeled after breast milk. Price at time of publish: $40 for 2 cans

Blanqi Maternity Belly Support Tank Top Blanqi View On Blanqi.com Make no mistake about it, this isn’t your average maternity workout tank. Rather, it has a built-in full belly panel for an extra level of support to help ease aches and pains. Price at time of publish: $46

Pure Enrichment PureGlow 2-in-1 Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Pure Enrichment View On Pureenrichment.com A salt lamp and essential oil diffuser in one, this is the perfect way to reap the relaxation benefits of both salt therapy and aromatherapy. It also makes for the perfect addition to any labor and delivery hospital room. Price at time of publish: $70

Tubby Todd the Mama Gift Set Tubby Todd View On Tubbytodd.com With a nipple balm, hand cream, and belly oil, this trio has everything mom needs to keep her skin well-hydrated before and after baby. Plus, all of the formulas are totally natural and made in the US. Price at time of publish: $62



Chasing Paper x Keeley Shaw ‘It Can Be Good and Hard’ Print Chasing Paper View On Chasingpaper.com If there were ever a truer statement about pregnancy (or motherhood) we have yet to hear it. Get her this framed print as a reminder that everything she is feeling is okay and totally valid. Price at time of publish: $60

Little Words Project Girl Mom Bracelet Target View On Target Cute and affordable, we love the idea of pairing this sweet bracelet with a handwritten card. There’s also a boy mom version. Price at time of publish: $25

Larken The X Bra Larken View On Shoplarken.com Whether as a maternity bra, nursing/pumping bra, or postpartum bra, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bra that’s more comfortable. There are no wires, zippers, clips, or buttons to be found, just a unique X-shaped design that lets you pump hands-free. Price at time of publish: $48

Cosabella Nursing 3 Piece Pajama Set with Robe Cosabella View On Cosabella.com Who says maternity or nursing PJS can’t be cute? This set is both fashionable and functional, complete with a cami with easy on-and-off nursing straps, stretchy pants, and a chic robe to pull the look together. Price at time of publish: $175

Burt’s Bees Baby Multi-Purpose Healing Ointment Burtâs Bees View On Burtsbees.com Think of this as the more natural alternative to those other popular ointments out there; you get the same multitasking benefits, but without any petroleum. It’s 100% natural and pediatrician-tested, made with natural oils, butters, and waxes. Mama can use it now for any variety of reasons, and then use it on baby, too. Price at time of publish: $9

Free People Movement Hot One Shot Onesie Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Freepeople.com If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately, you’ve likely seen pregnant women wearing—and singing the praises of—this onesie. Roomy and breathable, and easily layered with tanks, tees, and long-sleeve tops, it’s one of those extra versatile, non-maternity specific pieces that you’ll be sure to get plenty of use out of. Price at time of publish: $70

Paume Sanitize Family Paume View On Mypaume.com Created by a mom after the birth of her child, this brand is all about keeping your hands clean and healthy—a must for any mom. This comes with all the hand sanitizer she’ll need for the nursery, diaper bag, and more, a hydrating and plant-powered formula in the chicest packaging we’ve ever seen. Price at time of publish: $89

Daybird Tinted Skincare Amazon View On Daybird.co Multi-tasking skincare is the name of the game for moms everywhere. This fits the bill, delivering your daily dose of SPF 50, plenty of moisture, and a buildable tint for just the right amount of coverage. Price at time of publish: $40

Argaux Year of Firsts New Baby Wine Gift Box Argaux View On Argaux.com Okay, so she may not be able to enjoy it quite yet, but this trio of wines is the perfect thing for her to have to look forward to. The set of three is hand-selected by sommeliers and come with cute labels indicating at which milestone to crack open the bottle: first laugh, first full night’s sleep, and first steps. Price at time of publish: $85