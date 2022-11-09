These Are the 50 Best Gifts for Moms

The Byrdie team has been hard at work finding the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, so find the best gifts for your mom below.

We culled through the best of the best to come up with this list of top picks, with choices for the beauty junkie, foodie, fashionista, and more.

No matter whether she’s your biological mom, an amazing mother-in-law, someone who’s played the role of a mom, a friend who is a kick a** mom, or the world’s best dog mom, there’s no denying that any and every type of mom in your life deserves only the best when it comes to gifts. We firmly believe that the world would fall apart without mommas and that they’re superheroes who are certainly worthy of a fabulous present. The good news: No matter what the moms on your shopping list are into, there are amazing gift choices out there, across all categories, at every price point. Think about things that will make her life easier; anything that will take something off of a busy mom’s plate is always sure to be appreciated.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta StriVectin's TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus Addresses Tech Neck Head-On As any skincare aficionado will tell you, the skin on your neck deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face. That’s where this moisturizer comes in, a powerful anti-ager that can help combat ‘tech neck’ lines, hydrates, and evens out skin tone—and can be used on both the neck and decolletage. Price at time of publish: $95

What Our Testers Say “After using this cream for five weeks, there were a few things I noticed right away and long-term. While it’s recommended to use this product consistently for longer than one month, I noticed that each time I applied the cream, my neck instantly looked smoother and the wrinkles were less noticeable.”—Ashley Rebecca, Product Tester

Heat Healer Body Belt Heat Healer View On Heathealer.com The Heat Healer Body Belt Helped Ease My Period Cramps A major step up from traditional heating pads, this combines infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, and red LED light therapy all in one. It lays perfectly on multiple areas of the body (think the abs, back, shoulders, legs, you name it) and delivers 360-degree heat, the perfect way to alleviate all kinds of aches and pains. Price at time of publish: $228

What Our Testers Say “I think the Body Belt is a revolutionary invention. I've never used anything that combines three scientifically proven technologies to target pain and inflammation. It is a very multifunctional device, and every design detail feels intentional.”—Taylor Jean Stephan, Product Tester

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jomashop.com Everyone’s Buzzing About the Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume—Here’s Our Honest Review A high-end perfume is arguably one of the most classic “mom gifts” of all time, and this one completely fits the bill. It’s pricey, yes, but the woody-gourmand-floral is totally addicting and a surefire crowd pleaser, no matter what types of scents she gravitates towards. (The bottle itself is stunning, too.) It’s no surprise that TikTokers refer to this as “rich mom approved.” Price at time of publish: $325

What Our Testers Say “Without leaning heavily into one specific fragrant note, it seems as though the formula was almost mathematically derived with each note contributing equally to the whole for a perfume that continues to evolve and reveal itself throughout the day. And because it’s not entirely one type of fragrance or another, it doesn’t fall neatly into one scent family box, meaning that most people will find themselves attracted to at least one of the various notes across the spectrum.”—Kaitlin Clark, Byrdie Senior Beauty Commerce Editor

Artifact Uprising Pressed Glass Frame Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com We have yet to meet a mom who doesn’t appreciate getting a meaningful framed photo. Find two of her favorite pics, then pop them in this book-style frame made with tempered glass and available in a black or brass finish. Done. Price at time of publish: From $57

Onsen Bath Robe Onsen View On Onsentowel.com A great robe is another surefire safe gift pick, especially if it’s this one. Made of 100% Supima cotton, it hits the perfect mix between being breathable and absorbable, and comfy and cozy, but never too heavy. We also love the hood, and the seven colors it comes in. Price at time of publish: $195



Roomcard Gift Card Roomcard View On Roomcard.com No one deserves a vacation quite like a mom, which is what makes this such a great gift. A gift card to this site can be used to stay at, wait for it, over one million different places, ranging from big name hotel chains to boutique properties to even unique spots such as igloos and treehouses. All she needs to do is book the flight. Price at time of publish: Varies



Valdé Armor + Refillable Lip Set ValdÃ© Beauty View On Valdebeauty.com Way more than just an average tube of lipstick, this comes with a stunning refillable lipstick case. (Seriously, it looks more like a piece of art than a beauty product.) Choose from either a lipstick or lip balm to pop inside; the case can also be engraved. Price at time of publish: Starting at $150



Dagne Dover Large Wade Diaper Tote Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com An absolute must for any mom with babies or little kids, this really can work just as well as a diaper bag as it can a tote as it can both. There’s a changing pad and plenty of compartments for all the wipes and gear, but it also fits most laptops and has a luggage sleeve, great for lugging around adult stuff, too. Price at time of publish: $215



H2O1 Shift The Starter Kit H2O1 Shift View On H201shift.co As any mom will tell you, taking a long, relaxing shower probably isn’t a reality on most days. That’s where this gift comes up huge, turning even the speediest of showers into a spa-like situation. You simply pop a scent capsule (you get six in this set) into the handheld shower head, which both releases a lovely scent into the shower and is infused with good-for-your skin nutrients. And the showerhead also has a filter to remove all kinds of debris and impurities from your tap water. Price at time of publish: $70



West & Willow Custom Pet Portraits View On Westandwillow.com Guaranteed to make any dog mom smile, these custom portraits offer an uncanny likeness of her furry offspring. Plus, you can customize the style, frame, and size. Price at time of publish: $67

Favorite Daughter Mom of the Year Willow Sweatshirt Favorite Daughter View On Shopfavoritedaughter.com This crewneck from Erin & Sara Foster’s brand really does say it all. Not to mention that it’s super soft and cozy, and comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Price at time of publish: $68



Terminal B Luxury Scented Candles Amazon View On Amazon A choice gift for any mom who loves to travel, each of these candles is inspired by (and named after) airports from around the world. There’s CDG for Charles De Gaulle in Paris, a mix of rose and musk; LAX for Los Angeles, a blend of tabac and smoked leather, and DPS for Bali, a combo of damask rose and oud, just to name a few. Price at time of publish: $44



Good American Classic Soft Scarf Good American View On Goodamerican.com A must-have cold weather accessory, this scarf is made from a super soft knit and comes in three plaid colorways. Also nice: It’s one-size-fits-all, taking the stress out of making sure you pick the right size. Price at time of publish: $55

Joolies Whole Medjool Dates Gift Box Joolies View On Joolies.com Giving a box of chocolates is so last year. Give her nature’s candy—these fresh, organic, non-GMO dates—instead. They’re perfect for baking, entertaining, or just straight-up snacking. Price at time of publish: $60



Eden & Elle Double Circle Statement Drop Earrings Eden & Elle View On Edenandelie.com A variety of glass beads in a variety of blue hues and gold detailing, these pretty much define statement earrings. They’re lead- and nickel-free, and ring in at a very affordable price point, given how expensive they look. Price at time of publish: $159



Ourself Lip Conditioner Ourself View On Ourself.com Make sure to tell your mom that celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelly Ripa love this lip balm. Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid impart tons of hydration, while leaving behind the perfect healthy (never greasy or sticky) sheen and finish. Price at time of publish: $45



The last skincare tool she’ll ever need, this combines radiofrequency, red light therapy, electrical muscle stimulation, massage therapy, and heat therapy—all in one five-minute treatment cycle. It both helps to rejuvenate skin on its own, but also increases the permeability of the skin so that it can better absorb any products you use after. Price at time of publish: $199



Rellery Heart Bracelet with Mother of Pearl Rellery View On Rellery.com There are two heart charms on this 18-karat gold-plated bracelet: A larger heart with a mother-of-pearl inlay and a smaller one. The latter can be customized with an initial (when it’s a gift for your mom, you’ll want to add yours, naturally). Price at time of publish: $155



Beats Studio Buds Apple View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy These wireless headphones are lightweight and comfortable, sweat- and water- resistant, and have a noise-canceling mode. Pick from any of the five colors and give your mom an easy, hands-free way to chat on the phone or listen to her favorite music while she multi-tasks. Price at time of publish: $100

Everlane Women’s The Alpaca Crew Everlane View On Everlane.com This sophisticated crewneck feels as soft as cashmere, but rings in at a fraction of the price. It’s made from sustainably- and humanely-sourced alpaca, and is nice and warm, yet not too heavy. The ribbed texture adds just enough visual interest, though it’s still a staple that can work with pretty much any outfit. Price at time of publish: $100

Fig.1 Pregnant or Nursing Skincare Set Fig.1 View On Fig-1.co Take the guesswork out of any momma-to-be’s skincare routine with this convenient set. All six products (a complete line-up including a cleanser, toner, vitamin C serum, niacinamide serum, moisturizer, and eye cream) are pregnancy and breast-feeding safe, as well as dermatologist- and allergy-tested, too. Price at time of publish: $172



The Canopy Humidifier Starter Kit Sephora View On Sephora Using a humidifier at night can help keep your skin healthy and hydrated, not to mention alleviate dry sinuses. This one touts a unique technology that inhibits mold and filters the moist air it delivers, can also double as a diffuser, not to mention looks cool and takes up very little space. Price at time of publish: $150



Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 4.8 View On Amazon Quicker and easier than a trip to the med-spa, this at-home IPL device can be used head-to-toe. It's a great way to get smooth skin, without the risk of irritation or razor burn. Price at time of publish: $347

Verilux HappyLight Luxe Amazon View On Amazon Beat the winter blues with this table-top light therapy lamp. It’s UV-free, and can easily be adjusted to your own color, brightness, and duration preferences. Price at time of publish: $70



Bambino Sitters Gift Card Bambino View On Bambinositters.com When all she really wants is a night out, give her a gift card to this baby-sitting app. It compiles vetted babysitters all over the country, making it easy for moms to find child care, fast. Price at time of publish: Starting at $25



Tidbyt LED Display Tidbyt View On Tidbyt.com Instead of having to repeatedly check her phone, this retro-style display can run through all of the info she needs, from weather to her calendar to stock prices. It syncs up to your phone, quickly and easily displaying the important stuff (in a stylish way). Price at time of publish: $179



Undefined Beauty R&R Day Serum R&R Day Serum Ulta View On Ulta One of the best-sellers from this BIPOC-owned brand, this lightweight serum is packed with ingredients that help to fade unwanted dark spots, think vitamin c, kojic acid, and licorice root (just to name a few). It rings in at a great price point, and the formula is Byrdie clean, too. Price at time of publish: $28



Here for the Burn Cool Mom Candle Here for the Burn View On Herefortheburn.com Because she’s most definitely a cool mom, she for sure deserves this candle. Take your pick from four different scent combos, all of which feature soy wax and a cotton wick with a 60-hour burn time. Price at time of publish: $36



MAKEUP BY MARIO Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Sephora View On Sephora This palette features a dozen brand new shades from this brand, gorgeous neutrals that come in a mix of sueded matte, metallic, and glossy shimmer finishes. Bonus points for the fact that all of the hues work beautifully on a wide range of skin tones. Price at time of publish: $68

Skims Silk Sleep Pant Skims View On Skims.com Whether for lounging or for actual sleeping, nothing feels more luxurious than these silky (and crazy comfortable) pajama pants. You can pair them with the accompanying top, but they make a great gift even on their own. And we’d be remiss not to mention that they come in sizes ranging from XS to 4X. Price at time of publish: $138



Wolf Gourmet Programmable 6-in-1 Multicooker, 7 Quart Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Upgrade her slow cooker in a big way with this very high-end option. Yes, it’s expensive, but for the mom who loves to cook, the value can’t be beat. It acts as a traditional slow cooker, yes, but also has a sous vide, sauté/sear, and rice cooker functions. Not to mention that the vessel inside can be used as Dutch oven and off the stove, and that it looks absolutely high-end and gorgeous. Price at time of publish: $700



Daybird Tinted Skincare Daybird View On Daybird.co Multi-tasking products are a must for moms. (Say that four times fast.) This one checks all of her AM skincare needs, acting a serum, moisturizer, foundation, and SPF 50 all-in-one. Fun fact: When this launched it had a 4000 person waitlist, so get it while you can. Price at time of publish: $40



Yohana Membership Yohana View On Yohana.com Think of this as the next best thing to having a personal assistant. The digital concierge service can do pretty much everything that you might find on a mom’s to-do list, think booking reservations, making doctor’s appointments, planning activities, researching products, and more. Price at time of publish: $149 per month



Southern Culture Kitchen Shortstacks Pancake and Waffle Mix Amazon View On Amazon View On Socukitchen.com This is anything but basic pancake mix. Instead, it comes in delish and unique flavors—banana pudding, apple cobbler, birthday cake. Top tip: You’ll definitely want to make sure you’re around when your mom whips these up. Price at time of publish: $8



Babo Botanicals Calming Bubble Bath, Shampoo & Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Babobotanicals.com Stock her shower with this multi-tasking cleanser which boasts a soothing and relaxing scent, and a gentle formula that’s great for both moms and kids alike. The price point makes it a great stocking stuffer. Price at time of publish: $16



Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame Nixplay View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Nixplay.com Instead of just texting photos to your mom’s phone, send them directly into this digital frame. The content is managed via an app, and the frame can display both photos and videos. Price at time of publish: $140



Mama Mio Pregnancy Essentials Kit Amazon View On Amazon This set of adorable minis features all of the goods any pregnant mom needs. There’s a tummy butter, tummy scrub, soothing leg gel, and bust cream, all housed in a cute pink cosmetic bag. Price at time of publish: $33



Skincare Party Box Skincare Party Box View On Skincarepartybox.com Skincare subscription boxes are a dime a dozen, but we love that this one features full-size products, and that BIPOC- and women-owned companies are prioritized. There are five to six products in each box, a mix of options for face, lip, and body. Price at time of publish: $58/bi-monthly



Spunky Mug Take a Break Mug Spunky Mug View On Spunkymug.com Here’s a helpful reminder for her that it’s okay for moms to take breaks once in a while. Up the gifting ante by pairing it with a bag of her favorite coffee or box of her favorite tea. Price at time of publish: $22



Maya J Personalized Handwriting Necklace Maya J View On Mayajnyc.com A super special way to customize a piece of jewelry for any mom, simply hand write a short phrase, upload a photo, and this brand will turn it into a piece of gorgeous jewelry for her. (Just make sure to allow two to three weeks for production and delivery.) Price at time of publish: Starting at $190



RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Swipe this on once a day and let the mix of botanicals and biotin condition and thicken brows. It’s a perfect pick for anyone who is after A+ arches. Price at time of publish: $110



Silent Opus Essential Chain with Initial Pendant Silent Opus View On Silentopus.com There are 21 different customizations available for this piece of jewelry, ranging from material to chain length and so much more. You can add up to three pendants, with initials in different types of gemstones. Price at time of publish: Starting at $195



Studio Null Wines Studio Null View On Nullwines.com This non-alcoholic wine brand was created by two friends who wanted to have all of the experiences that go along with wine drinking…without any of the alcohol. They make their wines in partnership with dealcoholization experts, and offer a range of varietals. It doesn’t hurt that the labels on the bottle are gorgeous, and perfect for gifting. Price at time of publish: $27-$85



Cashmere Moon Peppermint Eucalyptus Whipped Body Cream Cashmere Moon View On Shopcashmeremoon.com Shea butter and cocoa seed butter give this formula its lusciously whipped texture; the peppermint and eucalyptus scent makes it feel unmistakably spa-like. (There are also three other scents to choose from if that’s not your mom’s jam.) Price at time of publish: $10

itouch Air3 Smart Watch Amazon View On Amazon A fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, step counter, and more, there’s really not much this smart watch can’t do. It also delivers notifications for calls and texts, lets you control your phone’s music, and can keep tabs on your sleep habits, too. Price at time of publish: $50



Karma & Luck Love Harmony Feng Shui Rose Quartz Tree Karma & Luck View On Karmaandluck.com Not only does this make for a beautiful piece of home decor, the crystal “leaves” imbue any space with good Feng Shui vibes, while rose quartz is known for emitting love energy. Plus, for each one sold, the brand makes a donation to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Price at time of publish: $109



Bean & Bean Coffee Downtown Blend Bean & Bean View On Beannbeancoffee.com Created by a mom and daughter duo (how fitting), help any mom stay caffeinated with this coffee. More than half of the brand’s coffee is from women-led or owned coffee farms, and everything is fair trade and organic. There are plenty of different roasts to choose from, but this nutty and sweet one is a good universal crowd-pleaser. Price at time of publish: $19



Headspace Meditation App Headspace View On Headspace.com You may not be able to give her the gift of having more hours in the day, but a membership to this mindfulness and meditation app will at least help her carve out a little bit more time for her to focus on herself. It’s great if she’s looking to make meditation a more regular part of her routine, or just needs a little assist when it comes to relaxing and sleeping better on occasion. Price at time of publish: $70 for one year



Just B Cosmetics Not Just Red Lipstick Just B Cosmetics View On Justbcosmetics.us For any mom who’s known for always rocking a red lip, this is a must. It’s really two products (and colors) in one. There’s the brand’s matte, pigment fluid on one end in a lighter red, and the creamy, pigment glaze in a deeper ruby hue. Use them together or layer for a totally custom red shade. Price at time of publish: $38

