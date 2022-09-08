These Are 30 Of the Best Girlfriend Gifts

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Maybe she’s been your girlfriend for years. Maybe you just recently DTR-ed. Maybe she’s just a girl, who is your friend. Maybe she’s a non-binary friend. No matter what the case may be, we’ve compiled a list of all of the best “girlfriend” gifts out there. Ideal for any and every occasion (we’re partial to the “just because” gift), there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list. Think pajamas she’ll never want to take off, tech-savvy hair tools, mouth-watering snacks, and so much more.
Keep reading to learn more about the best girlfriend gifts.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
We know, we know, $600 is a little (a lot) bananas to shell out for a hair dryer. But hear us out. The investment-worthy tool has enough high-tech features to make your head spin, everything from intelligent heat control that checks the temp more than 40 times per second to minimize damage to a motor that can propel up to 13 liters of air per second for speedier drying. It’s quiet and incredibly lightweight, and, especially for those who blow-dry on the regular, truly a game changer.
What Our Testers Say
“Not only did the Supersonic dry and style my hair, but it happened in record time. My hair was shiny and smoothed out in literally five minutes flat with the smoothing nozzle. The heat and airflow are extremely powerful, making this one of the most effective dryers I've ever used in my 13 years as a hairstylist.” —Ashley Rubell, Product Tester
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Make no mistake about it, this is hardly anything like a traditional washcloth. Nor is it like a loofah or scrub brush. Rather, it’s a pseudo-hybrid, offering up some of the best, manual exfoliation out there. Made from 100% recyclable nylon (which can also last up to six months and is very hygienic), it relies on two different types of interwoven threads to buff off dead skin cells and help soap lather up beautifully.
What Our Testers Say
“I love the feeling of a professional scrub. I find it nearly impossible to mimic at home without someone else getting my back and other hard-to-reach areas. Goshi is long and effective enough to give me a professional scrub at home. I’ve tried everything available in the states, and on Amazon and I can confidently say this: Goshi is the best bang for your buck.” —Tanya Akim, Product Tester
Stuart Weitzman Ryder Lift Bootie
Team Byrdie deemed this the best overall motorcycle boot out there. With a chunky lug sole, gold hardware, and a shaft wide enough to fit over jeans, the soft black leather boots will quickly become a wardrobe staple.
Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
You really can’t go wrong with any of the products from this clean beauty brand, but this moisturizer feels especially special and gift-worthy. It probably has something to do with the fact that it’s infused with real diamond dust to create a beautifully subtle luminescence on the skin, all while hyaluronic acid imparts plenty of lightweight hydration.
Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette
Eyeshadow palettes are always a good gift, given that there are plenty of options built-in. This particular pick comes with seven hues, a mix of neutrals and brights with warm and cool undertones. But the real start of the show is the metallic top coat, which can easily be layered over any other hue for a truly eye-catching statement.
What Our Testers Say
“The Discovery Eyeshadow Palette's real standout is the metallic top coat. Easy to pat on, the buildable formula works wonders here, providing the bold color and glitter I’ve been craving.” —Madeline Hirsch, Product Tester
If it is actually for a girlfriend, consider how long you’ve been together. A crazy expensive gift may feel a little out of place if you’re newly dating.
Apple AirPods Pro
Standard wireless headphones just got a major upgrade, namely in the form of a new noise cancellation feature that’s truly impressive. Still, it can be turned on or off, which we appreciate; we also love the fact that it comes with three sizes of ear tips so you never have to stress about them popping out. Don’t forget to add custom engraving to the case to make this an extra special gift.
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
Meghan Markle, Oprah, and Kylie Jenner are just some of the reported celeb fans of this brand, largely known for these cult-classic PJs. Made of 95% modal (for buttery softness) combined with 5% spandex (for a comfy, stretchy fit) the matching set is perfect for both snoozing and lounging.
If buying clothes or jewelry, make sure you know her size.
Alexandra Winbush September Sixth Candle
Actress Issa Rae loves this candle, which sells out on the regular. It’s no surprise: the warm, Moroccan amber scent is intoxicating, not to mention that it touts an impressive 70-hour burn time.
Amyo Tiny Heart Couple Initial Ring
Personalize this ring (available in gold vermeil or sterling silver) with your guys’ initials and prepare for her to get misty-eyed. Subtle and sweet, it’s a perfect example of how jewelry can be affordable yet still extremely special and meaningful.
LAFCO Paradiso Fig Candle
We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: You really can’t go wrong with a great candle. And this one in particular checks all of the boxes. The subtly sweet fig scent is welcoming and warm; the stunning, mottled glass vessel looks great while it burns and can be repurposed after the fact. It comes in three sizes at various price points, but this jumbo size is a show-stopper if you’re after a big ticket item.
Kashmir VIII Ladies First Coaster Set
Take your pick from 12 photos of the first African-American females of music (think Missy Elliot, Nikki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, and more) to create a set of four fun and whimsical coasters. A conversation starter at your next cocktail party, for sure.
Klei Beauty Soothe Rose & Coconut Milk Herbal Bath Soak
The perfect addition to a pre-bedtime bath, this soak combines dead sea salt and coconut milk for skincare benefits with a soothing rose and cedarwood scent. The only problem? It looks so pretty in the jar that she’ll be tempted not to use it.
Stephanie Gottleib Enamel Box Hoop
A cool take on traditional hoops, these feature an unexpected boxy and geometric shape. Couple that with the vibrant enamel—they come in 14 bright colors—and this is the perfect earring for the non-basic jewelry lover.
Will & Atlas Paloma Stripe Shopper Bag
This shopper is so cute that it may just inspire her to once and for all pitch her other reusable bags and stick with just this one. No matter whether you use it as a grocery tote or each bag, the slouchy design has tons of space, while the stripes give off Coastal Grandmother vibes in the best way possible.
Veja V-12 Leather White Sneaker
Celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson have been known to wear Veja sneakers. They’re made of leather, but via a unique tanning process that greatly minimizes the use of chemicals and cuts water use by 40%, making them more sustainable than many of their other counterparts. There’s no shortage of styles to choose from, but you can’t go wrong with these classic white-on-white kicks.
Major’s Project Pop 2-Pack OG Kettle Corn
When the craving for both something sweet and salty hits, reach for this kettle corn. Made with organic, non-GMO corn, organic vegan cane sugar, organic virgin coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt—and that’s it—it’s both good for you and tastes delicious.
Surya Wellness Skincare Discovery Set
Martha Soffer is the founder of Surya Spa and an Ayurvedic guru to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian. She also makes her own line of products so that you can feel like you’re getting the A-list Ayurvedic treatment, too. This set features three of the best-sellers—balancing face oil, collagen cream, and calming lip therapy—along with a two-sided Kansa wand, a special Ayurvedic face tool.
The YIB Method: Connection Journal Vol2
YIB stands for Your Inner Babe, the name of a coaching and spiritual healing platform created by certified mentality coach Jacq Gould. YIB’s programs and workshops all center around helping women reconnect with their Inner Babe–the truest, most pure version of self. This journal is inspired by many of the tools and practices YIB offers, filled with prompts that help you center and ground yourself—think quotes to reflect on, gratitude exercises, thought-provoking questions, and more.
Moe Tilo Body Tool
The name of this brand translates to “my body” in Ukrainian, the brainchild of founder Elena Shcherban. The ergonomically designed and uniquely-shaped wooden body massage tool, makes a DIY lymphatic drainage massage easier than ever, helping to improve circulation, combat water retention, and relieve muscle soreness.
Codex Beauty Labs Sea Salt Soak Trio
This sampler pack of bath salts lets you try a little bit of each of the brand’s three bath soak favorites. There are soothing, softening, and clarifying variants to choose from, all relying on epsom and sea salts, alongside other choice ingredients specially selected for each purpose.
The Bouqs Co. Monthly Flower Subscription
Sure, you could give her flowers months, but isn’t ensuring she gets fresh ones monthly so much better? With this option, she can either pick her monthly delivery or have the company hand-select fresh flowers and plants (all from eco-friendly farms) that will arrive on her doorstep like clockwork.
HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer
Finally, an easy, no-fuss way to get all of those many photos off of your phone and actually printed. Send your photos to the teeny-tiny printer (it’s about the size of a phone itself) via an app, then quickly print out mini, sticky-backed pics, ideal for albums and scrapbooks.
Saatva Weighted Eye Mask
This offers all the benefits of a classic eye mask; it blocks out light and is made from high-quality mulberry silk that is gentle and smooth on the skin. But it then takes it one step further, filled with glass beads that provide gentle, weighted pressure to help you further chill out and relax. (Think of it as a weighted blanket for your eyes.)
Estelle Colored Glass Wine Glasses
These glasses are almost too pretty to drink out of. Almost. The set of six is available in stem or stemless options, both of which are made of hand-blown glass in three jewel tones: rose, blush, and smoke.
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Perfect for both the “athletics” and “leisure” parts of athleisure, this half-zip has a comfy oversized fit and is made from a naturally-breathable cotton fleece that ensures this is a good choice to throw on even after a sweaty hot yoga class. We’re especially big fans of the hidden-phone sleeve inside the kangaroo front pocket.
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Part blow-dryer, part styler, this makes it easy to both dry your hair and get it looking exactly how you want with one convenient tool. You get to pick which three attachments you want it to come with for styling purposes; per the blow-drying part of things, it features four heat and three airflow settings, seriously speeding up the process. Plus, it weighs in at just a little over 1.5 pounds.
Studio La Touche Simple Brass Layering Bangles
Any jewelry minimalist will appreciate the clean and classic design of these handmade brass bangles. Their unique shape—coupled with the fact that they can easily be stacked and mixed and matched with other pieces—adds visual interest.
Deux Cookie Dough
You may have heard this brand promoted on podcasts and social media—believe the hype. The cookie dough in a jar is downright delicious, forget the fact that it’s all vegan and meant to be eaten raw (though you can also bake it into equally delish cookies.). Not to mention that each flavor is infused with specific good-for-you ingredients, think immunity-boosting zinc and elderberry in the chocolate chip or ashwagandha in the birthday cake.
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
The name really does say it all. Made of buttery, pebbled Italian leather and in a classic rectangular shape, this makes for a perfect everyday bag. It wears beautifully too, just getting better over time, and comes in five colors, all of which can be customized. (Always a gifting plus in our book.)
Ezcaray Mia Throw
A blend of merino wool and mohair make this throw feel next-level luxurious—and cozy too. And the neutral, geometric print gives us retro ‘70s vibes, in the best way possible.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She's given many of the picks on this list to her girlfriends, and has been called one of the most thoughtful gift givers to date.