These Are 30 Of the Best Girlfriend Gifts

With picks from Dyson, Eberjey, Rare Beauty, The Bouqs Co., and more

Melanie Rud is a Chicago-based writer with 10 years of experience covering beauty.

Published on Sep 08, 2022

Gift box

Marc Tran/Stocksy

Maybe she’s been your girlfriend for years. Maybe you just recently DTR-ed. Maybe she’s just a girl, who is your friend. Maybe she’s a non-binary friend. No matter what the case may be, we’ve compiled a list of all of the best “girlfriend” gifts out there. Ideal for any and every occasion (we’re partial to the “just because” gift), there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list. Think pajamas she’ll never want to take off, tech-savvy hair tools, mouth-watering snacks, and so much more.

Keep reading to learn more about the best girlfriend gifts.

In This Article

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

5
Dyson

 Ulta
View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta
We know, we know, $600 is a little (a lot) bananas to shell out for a hair dryer. But hear us out. The investment-worthy tool has enough high-tech features to make your head spin, everything from intelligent heat control that checks the temp more than 40 times per second to minimize damage to a motor that can propel up to 13 liters of air per second for speedier drying. It’s quiet and incredibly lightweight, and, especially for those who blow-dry on the regular, truly a game changer.

What Our Testers Say

“Not only did the Supersonic dry and style my hair, but it happened in record time. My hair was shiny and smoothed out in literally five minutes flat with the smoothing nozzle. The heat and airflow are extremely powerful, making this one of the most effective dryers I've ever used in my 13 years as a hairstylist.” —Ashley Rubell, Product Tester

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

5
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

Goshi
View On Amazon View On Walmart
Make no mistake about it, this is hardly anything like a traditional washcloth. Nor is it like a loofah or scrub brush. Rather, it’s a pseudo-hybrid, offering up some of the best, manual exfoliation out there. Made from 100% recyclable nylon (which can also last up to six months and is very hygienic), it relies on two different types of interwoven threads to buff off dead skin cells and help soap lather up beautifully.

What Our Testers Say

“I love the feeling of a professional scrub. I find it nearly impossible to mimic at home without someone else getting my back and other hard-to-reach areas. Goshi is long and effective enough to give me a professional scrub at home. I’ve tried everything available in the states, and on Amazon and I can confidently say this: Goshi is the best bang for your buck.” —Tanya Akim, Product Tester

Stuart Weitzman Ryder Lift Bootie

Stuart Weitzman Ryder Lift Bootie

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus

Team Byrdie deemed this the best overall motorcycle boot out there. With a chunky lug sole, gold hardware, and a shaft wide enough to fit over jeans, the soft black leather boots will quickly become a wardrobe staple.

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

Tata Harper
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales

You really can’t go wrong with any of the products from this clean beauty brand, but this moisturizer feels especially special and gift-worthy. It probably has something to do with the fact that it’s infused with real diamond dust to create a beautifully subtle luminescence on the skin, all while hyaluronic acid imparts plenty of lightweight hydration.

Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette

Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora
View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com
Eyeshadow palettes are always a good gift, given that there are plenty of options built-in. This particular pick comes with seven hues, a mix of neutrals and brights with warm and cool undertones. But the real start of the show is the metallic top coat, which can easily be layered over any other hue for a truly eye-catching statement.

What Our Testers Say

“The Discovery Eyeshadow Palette's real standout is the metallic top coat. Easy to pat on, the buildable formula works wonders here, providing the bold color and glitter I’ve been craving.” —Madeline Hirsch, Product Tester

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy

Standard wireless headphones just got a major upgrade, namely in the form of a new noise cancellation feature that’s truly impressive. Still, it can be turned on or off, which we appreciate; we also love the fact that it comes with three sizes of ear tips so you never have to stress about them popping out. Don’t forget to add custom engraving to the case to make this an extra special gift.

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set

eberjey-gisele-long-pj-set

Zappos
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales

Meghan Markle, Oprah, and Kylie Jenner are just some of the reported celeb fans of this brand, largely known for these cult-classic PJs. Made of 95% modal (for buttery softness) combined with 5% spandex (for a comfy, stretchy fit) the matching set is perfect for both snoozing and lounging.

Alexandra Winbush September Sixth Candle

Alexandra Winbush September Sixth Candle

Madewell
View On Madewell.com

Actress Issa Rae loves this candle, which sells out on the regular. It’s no surprise: the warm, Moroccan amber scent is intoxicating, not to mention that it touts an impressive 70-hour burn time.

Amyo Tiny Heart Couple Initial Ring

Amyo Tiny Heart Couple Initial Ring

Amyo
View On Amyojewelry.com

Personalize this ring (available in gold vermeil or sterling silver) with your guys’ initials and prepare for her to get misty-eyed. Subtle and sweet, it’s a perfect example of how jewelry can be affordable yet still extremely special and meaningful.

LAFCO Paradiso Fig Candle

LAFCO Paradiso Fig Candle

bluemercury
View On Bluemercury.com View On Neiman Marcus

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: You really can’t go wrong with a great candle. And this one in particular checks all of the boxes. The subtly sweet fig scent is welcoming and warm; the stunning, mottled glass vessel looks great while it burns and can be repurposed after the fact. It comes in three sizes at various price points, but this jumbo size is a show-stopper if you’re after a big ticket item.

Kashmir VIII Ladies First Coaster Set

Kashmir VIII Ladies First Coaster Set

Kashmir VIII
View On Kashmirviii.com

Take your pick from 12 photos of the first African-American females of music (think Missy Elliot, Nikki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, and more) to create a set of four fun and whimsical coasters. A conversation starter at your next cocktail party, for sure.

Klei Beauty Soothe Rose & Coconut Milk Herbal Bath Soak

Klei Beauty Soothe Rose &amp; Coconut Milk Herbal Bath Soak

Klei
View On Kleibeauty.com View On Verishop.com

The perfect addition to a pre-bedtime bath, this soak combines dead sea salt and coconut milk for skincare benefits with a soothing rose and cedarwood scent. The only problem? It looks so pretty in the jar that she’ll be tempted not to use it.

Stephanie Gottleib Enamel Box Hoop

Stephanie Gottleib Enamel Box Hoop

Stephanie Gottleib
View On Stephaniegottlieb.com

A cool take on traditional hoops, these feature an unexpected boxy and geometric shape. Couple that with the vibrant enamel—they come in 14 bright colors—and this is the perfect earring for the non-basic jewelry lover.

Will & Atlas Paloma Stripe Shopper Bag

Will &amp; Atlas Paloma Stripe Shopper Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Willandatlas.com

This shopper is so cute that it may just inspire her to once and for all pitch her other reusable bags and stick with just this one. No matter whether you use it as a grocery tote or each bag, the slouchy design has tons of space, while the stripes give off Coastal Grandmother vibes in the best way possible.

Veja V-12 Leather White Sneaker

Veja V-12 Leather White Sneaker

Revolve
View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Revolve

Celebs like ​​Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson have been known to wear Veja sneakers. They’re made of leather, but via a unique tanning process that greatly minimizes the use of chemicals and cuts water use by 40%, making them more sustainable than many of their other counterparts. There’s no shortage of styles to choose from, but you can’t go wrong with these classic white-on-white kicks.

Major’s Project Pop 2-Pack OG Kettle Corn

Major&acirc;s Project Pop 2-Pack OG Kettle Corn

Majorâs Project Pop
View On Eatprojectpop.com

When the craving for both something sweet and salty hits, reach for this kettle corn. Made with organic, non-GMO corn, organic vegan cane sugar, organic virgin coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt—and that’s it—it’s both good for you and tastes delicious.

Surya Wellness Skincare Discovery Set

Surya Wellness Skincare Discovery Set

goop
View On Goop.com

Martha Soffer is the founder of Surya Spa and an Ayurvedic guru to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian. She also makes her own line of products so that you can feel like you’re getting the A-list Ayurvedic treatment, too. This set features three of the best-sellers—balancing face oil, collagen cream, and calming lip therapy—along with a two-sided Kansa wand, a special Ayurvedic face tool.

The YIB Method: Connection Journal Vol2

The YIB Method: Connection Journal Vol2

Shop YIB
View On Yourinnerbabe.com

YIB stands for Your Inner Babe, the name of a coaching and spiritual healing platform created by certified mentality coach Jacq Gould. YIB’s programs and workshops all center around helping women reconnect with their Inner Babe–the truest, most pure version of self. This journal is inspired by many of the tools and practices YIB offers, filled with prompts that help you center and ground yourself—think quotes to reflect on, gratitude exercises, thought-provoking questions, and more.

Moe Tilo Body Tool

Moe Tilo Body Tool

Moe Tilo
View On Moetilo.com

The name of this brand translates to “my body” in Ukrainian, the brainchild of founder Elena Shcherban. The ergonomically designed and uniquely-shaped wooden body massage tool, makes a DIY lymphatic drainage massage easier than ever, helping to improve circulation, combat water retention, and relieve muscle soreness.

Codex Beauty Labs Sea Salt Soak Trio

Codex Beauty Labs Sea Salt Soak Trio

Codex Beauty Labs
View On Codexbeauty.com

This sampler pack of bath salts lets you try a little bit of each of the brand’s three bath soak favorites. There are soothing, softening, and clarifying variants to choose from, all relying on epsom and sea salts, alongside other choice ingredients specially selected for each purpose.

The Bouqs Co. Monthly Flower Subscription

The Bouqs Co Subscription

The Bouqs Co.
View On Bouqs.com

Sure, you could give her flowers months, but isn’t ensuring she gets fresh ones monthly so much better? With this option, she can either pick her monthly delivery or have the company hand-select fresh flowers and plants (all from eco-friendly farms) that will arrive on her doorstep like clockwork.

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

3.7
HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer

Amazon
View On Amazon View On B&H Photo Video View On Walmart

Finally, an easy, no-fuss way to get all of those many photos off of your phone and actually printed. Send your photos to the teeny-tiny printer (it’s about the size of a phone itself) via an app, then quickly print out mini, sticky-backed pics, ideal for albums and scrapbooks.

Saatva Weighted Eye Mask

Saatva Weighted Eye Mask

Saatva
View On Saatva

This offers all the benefits of a classic eye mask; it blocks out light and is made from high-quality mulberry silk that is gentle and smooth on the skin. But it then takes it one step further, filled with glass beads that provide gentle, weighted pressure to help you further chill out and relax. (Think of it as a weighted blanket for your eyes.)

Estelle Colored Glass Wine Glasses

Estelle Hand-blown Colored Wine Glasses (Set of 6)

Estelle
View On Estellecoloredglass.com View On Food52 View On Garmentory.com

These glasses are almost too pretty to drink out of. Almost. The set of six is available in stem or stemless options, both of which are made of hand-blown glass in three jewel tones: rose, blush, and smoke.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Lululemon
View On Lululemon

Perfect for both the “athletics” and “leisure” parts of athleisure, this half-zip has a comfy oversized fit and is made from a naturally-breathable cotton fleece that ensures this is a good choice to throw on even after a sweaty hot yoga class. We’re especially big fans of the hidden-phone sleeve inside the kangaroo front pocket.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling &amp; Drying System

Shark
View On Sharkclean.com

Part blow-dryer, part styler, this makes it easy to both dry your hair and get it looking exactly how you want with one convenient tool. You get to pick which three attachments you want it to come with for styling purposes; per the blow-drying part of things, it features four heat and three airflow settings, seriously speeding up the process. Plus, it weighs in at just a little over 1.5 pounds.

Studio La Touche Simple Brass Layering Bangles

Studio La Touche Simple Brass Layering Bangles

Etsy
View On Etsy

Any jewelry minimalist will appreciate the clean and classic design of these handmade brass bangles. Their unique shape—coupled with the fact that they can easily be stacked and mixed and matched with other pieces—adds visual interest.

Deux Cookie Dough

Deux Cookie Dough

Deux
View On Eatdeux.com

You may have heard this brand promoted on podcasts and social media—believe the hype. The cookie dough in a jar is downright delicious, forget the fact that it’s all vegan and meant to be eaten raw (though you can also bake it into equally delish cookies.). Not to mention that each flavor is infused with specific good-for-you ingredients, think immunity-boosting zinc and elderberry in the chocolate chip or ashwagandha in the birthday cake.

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

Cuyana
View On Cuyana.com

The name really does say it all. Made of buttery, pebbled Italian leather and in a classic rectangular shape, this makes for a perfect everyday bag. It wears beautifully too, just getting better over time, and comes in five colors, all of which can be customized. (Always a gifting plus in our book.)

Ezcaray Mia Throw

Ezcaray Mia Throw

Neiman Marcus
View On Goodeeworld.com View On Neiman Marcus

A blend of merino wool and mohair make this throw feel next-level luxurious—and cozy too. And the neutral, geometric print gives us retro ‘70s vibes, in the best way possible.

