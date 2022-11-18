250+ Best Holiday Gift Ideas of 2022 for Everyone on Your List

Here, our comprehensive list of the best gift ideas to spark joy for everyone on your list.

When it comes to gift giving, we’ve evolved past the rules of etiquette laid out by Emily Post. The latest research suggests that people value explicitness in gift exchange, meaning that asking for something specific is no longer considered crass. Still, making a particular request might feel awkward, and of course, you might not have that type of relationship with everyone on your list. That’s why we created gift guides for all kinds of personalities, relationships, and interests. At Byrdie, we think everyone should unbox something that makes them feel seen. We take gift giving seriously, and have curated over 20 guides with products hand-picked by beauty, wellness, and style insiders, tested by real people, and all approved by our editors. What makes a gift Byrdie-worthy? We love to champion indie brands and conscious labels. And while we love a good celeb rec or TikTok’s latest obsession, what we value most of all are practical things that can make people feel special.

The 53 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 Scoop up the hottest Christmas gifts of the season. Our editors curated a top-rated list of skincare, makeup, beauty, wellness, and fashion picks guaranteed to make unboxing a memorable moment this year. Take a peek for the newest drops and covetable items.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.8 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola A silk pillowcase is one of our favorite things to gift any beauty lover, a luxurious way not only to upgrade your bedding but also keep hair smooth, and skin crease-free. There are plenty out there to choose from, but this is one of our all-time faves. Buttery-soft, it’s also nice and breathable, and it comes in four permanent colors and prints, as well as limited-edition offerings. Price at time of publish: $59

The 50 Best Stocking Stuffers of 2022 Stocking stuffers are so fun to gif; are we right? These editor picks might be tiny (small enough to fit in a stocking, that is) but they can help you live large. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Practical, necessary, and universally appealing, a good lip balm is pretty much the definition of the perfect stocking stuffer. And this is certainly a good one, chock-full of naturally derived butters that leave your lips, well, buttery soft and smooth. There’s a clear variety, as well as two tinted options to choose from. The (pleasing, not cloying) vanilla scent is just an added bonus. Price at time of publish: $23

The 50 Best Stocking Stuffers for Women of 2022 If you’re looking for stocking stuffers for women, these top-rated picks are marketed to the ladies. Choose from an assortment of beauty and fashion must-haves. Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit 4.9 Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Nail art aficionados will love how these press-ons, the quickest, easiest way to score a ‘Gram-worthy mani that we’ve ever seen. The kit comes with everything you need to pop them on in three easy steps; the salon-worthy tips stayed on perfectly for several days, in our experience, and they can also be reused. With nearly 30 designs to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Price at time of publish: $16

The 54 Best Beauty Gifts of 2022 At Byrdie, beauty is kind of our thing. Looking for the best of beauty? We test out the most buzzed about beauty drops, sifting through thousands of products every year. Wondering what made our list? Take a peek. Dyson Airwrap Styler 4.8 Dyson View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Bed Bath & Beyond This is a splurge for sure, but trust us—any beauty lover will be beyond thrilled to get a Dyson hot tool. This one, in particular, is worth every penny; yes, the social media hype is real. It essentially acts as a hairbrush, curling iron, hot air brush, and more, offering an option for every hair type and texture. If budget isn’t an issue, or you really want to treat someone to a super special gift, this is it. Price at time of publish: $599

The 50 Best Eco-Friendly Gifts of 2022 Gifting can be eco-conscious—and we’ve found sustainable, eco-friendly gift options for you from indie brands that care about our planet. From minimal packaging to clean ingredients, these picks can help you gift green this year. Kate McLeod Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Katemcleod.com Opting for waterless products is one of the easiest ways to make your beauty routine more sustainable, and this solid lotion is a favorite among Byrdie editors. Made with just natural butters and oils—and no water, like we said—it transforms into a delightful moisturizer as it warms up when you glide it along your skin. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in a beautiful (and reusable) bamboo storage container. Price at time of publish: $45

The 52 Best Fragrance Gift Sets of 2022 Fragrance sets are a hallmark of gifting season. Pursue this list of limited-edition perfume sets sure to sell out this season. Cop the drops while you can. Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Fragrance Discovery Set 4.9 Tory Burch View On Nordstrom This comes with mini versions of each of the five fragrances in the brand’s latest collection, all of which feature a variety of different notes, offering a little something for everyone. We also appreciate that they’re housed in mini bottles, rather than the classic rollerballs. Price at time of publish: $65

The 37 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 At Byrdie we’ve got beauty for days. With these beauty advent calendars, so can you. Go ahead and shop these now; they’re known for selling out early. Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars 12-Door Advent Calendar 4.9 Sephora View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com You can't go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury when shopping for your favorite cosmetics enthusiast. In addition to truly amazing makeup, the brand offers a plethora of skincare products that enhance the look of your glam. This 12-door advent calendar has a little of everything. It's filled with five full-size and seven mini products, including award-winners like the Lip Oil Elixir, Matte Revolution Lipstick, Magic Serum, and Magic Cream—the latter of which was a hit with our home tester. And the whole thing comes in a wrappable, bedazzled box your giftee can reuse as a jewelry organizer. Price at Time of Publish: $200

The 50 Best Skincare Gifts of 2022 Jello, juicy, glassy, and glazed—skincare took a turn for the delectable in 2022. To shop the skincare Byrdie editors covet, check out our gifting guide below. Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid 4.9 Rhode View On Rhodeskin.com Hailey Bieber pretty much single-handedly started the “glazed donut skin” trend that’s now all over the internet, and this product makes it easy to achieve exactly that (even if you haven’t been blessed with Bieber’s genetics). The hybrid serum-gel can be used under moisturizer, over makeup, or straight up on its own, delivering niacinamide, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to leave skin looking insanely dewy and plump. FYI, it sells out fast, so make sure to grab it while you can. Price at time of publish: $29

The 50 Best Makeup Gifts of 2022 All year long, Byrdie is hard at work testing makeup from big box and indie brands alike in The Lab. We’ve rounded up the best of the best for this gift guide of powders, lipsticks, cheek tints, mascaras, palettes, and more below. Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Tatcha.com All it takes is a teeny-tiny (read: rice-sized) amount of this primer to help up the staying power of your makeup and keep it from settling into pores. And who wouldn’t want that? Best of all, it works with any foundation formula and for any skin type, and (truly) feels like liquid silk. Price at time of publish: $54

The 52 Best Gifts for Boyfriends of 2022 Gifting for him has never been easier. Our product testers went to work sussing out what men want to unbox. Find out below. Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Yes, this is pricey for a shower gel, but it makes for a luxe gift, and it really does pull double duty as a fragrance. As far as a shower gel goes, it lathers beautifully and deposits plenty of conditioning ingredients (glycerin, aloe, vitamin E, olive oil) to leave skin nice and soft. As far as fragrance goes, it offers the classic Santal 33 blend that’s smoky, leathery, and woodsy, just slightly more toned-down, because it’s in a body wash. It’s a gift anyone and everyone will be excited to stash in their shower. Price at time of publish: $60

The 52 Best Gifts for Girlfriends of 2022 Find something special for your special someone this year. We tapped our product reviewers for their top picks, so you can give her what she wants. Stuart Weitzman Ryder Lift Bootie 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus Team Byrdie deemed this the best overall motorcycle boot out there. With a chunky lug sole, gold hardware, and a shaft wide enough to fit over jeans, the soft black leather boots will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Price at time of publish: $357

The 50 Best Gifts for Men of 2022 We’ve rounded up choice picks marketed to men to help make shopping for him a cinch. Included are reviews from our product testers, so we mean it when we say these choices are tried and true. Nécessaire The Body Serum 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Nordstrom Men, women, nonbinary individuals—everyone and their mother needs to moisturize. And for those who may not be big fans of traditional body lotions or creams—and their oftentimes heavy and sticky feel—this serum is the ideal alternative. Shockingly lightweight, it still delivers a potent hit of hydration, thanks to hero ingredients hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. That makes it choice for those with dry skin; the fact that it’s fragrance-free means it’s great for anyone with sensitive skin, and also ups the universal, genderless appeal. It is pricier than many body lotions, but that’s part of what makes it so gift-worthy. Price at time of publish: $45

The 50 Best Gifts for Women of 2022 We went ahead and asked women what they wanted to unwrap—so find top choices from our product testers and editors with these gifts that are marketed to women. Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Who wouldn’t want the gift of looking more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed? Enter this luxe eye cream, a newbie on the skincare scene that’s already won over several Byrdie editors. Loaded with moisturizing ceramides and soothing oat extract, the cushiony formula helps to leave the skin under and around your eyes looking smoother, plumper, and generally more youthful, without feeling greasy or heavy. Price at time of publish: $60

The 50 Best Friend Gifts of 2022 Looking to gift something to your BFF this holiday season? We’re about it. These choices are oh-so thoughtful. Theragun PRO 4th Generation 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Zulily.com Giving someone a gift certificate for a massage is great, but if you give them this tool, they can give themselves a DIY massage whenever they’d like. Four different attachments let you easily reach all those tight spots, allowing the percussive therapy to relieve achy muscles. (It delivers up to 40 pounds of force.) It’s also totally cordless, with a battery life of up to 60 minutes. Price at time of Publish: $499

The 61 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2022 From travel-sets to the best luggage and gadgets to make travel more enjoyable, these top-rated picks have been tested by frequent flyers. Adwoa Beauty Mini Baomint Deluxe Travel Kit 4.8 Adwoa Beauty View On Sephora As anyone with natural hair will tell you, using the generic shampoo and conditioner at a hotel is definitely not an option. But it’s also challenging to find high-quality, travel-sized hair care products—happily, this is the exception to the rule. The convenient kit comes with six of the (clean, gender-neutral) brand’s best-sellers: shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, protective oil, defining cream, and gel. And yes, all in sizes that won’t get snatched up by TSA. Price at time of publish: $56

The 63 Best Gifts for Teens of 2022 We help you sift through all the TikTok trends with this Gen Z-approved guide. Our product testers and editors dig into the buzziest finds of the season. Le Manoir Gelcare Starter Kit 2.0 4.8 Le Manior View On Lemanoir.com For teens who frequent the nail salon, this is the perfect option. The kit comes with everything you need to DIY a legit, salon-esque gel manicure, from the LED lamp to a variety of tools. (The polish just needs to be purchased separately.) And we found not only the application to be easy, but the removal too, always a plus when it comes to gel manicures. Price at time of publish: $202

The 50 Best Gifts for Sisters of 2022 We found the sweetest sister gifts, many of which can be customized to make them extra-special. We celebrate sisters of all kinds at Byrdie—so take a peek and find something to show the sis in your life you appreciate them. Mango People Multi Stick 5 Mango People View On Mangopeopleofficial.com There’s truly no shortage of reasons why we adore multitasking makeup products, and this is one of our favorites. Mango butter gives it a creamy base that glides onto skin seamlessly, no matter whether you’re applying it on lips, cheeks, lids, or all of the above. To that point, there are eight gorgeous shades to choose from, and the formula is Byrdie clean, too. Price at time of publish: $24

The 51 Best Gifts Under $25 of 2022 We love a good deal—but even better, these under $25 gifts don’t look cheap, we promise. e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Elfcosmetics.com This drugstore brand is known for creating incredible, affordable makeup, and this cream bronzer is no exception. With a texture not unlike that of many much more expensive formulas, the lightweight cream is almost more akin to a gel. As it dries down, it transforms into more of a powder, leaving behind a perfectly semi-matte finish. Not to mention that it comes in seven shades, including some nice choices for deeper complexions. It's an ideal gift for the TikToker in your life who's up on all the current contouring hacks. Price at time of publish: $7

The 50 Best Gifts Under $50 Shopping editors helped us pick the best of the best under $50 for affordable gifts. Uoma by Sharon C It’s Complicated Lip Tint + Cheek Stain + Oil = Gloss 4.9 Uoma View On Uomabeauty.com Forget less than $50, this rings in at less than $10, not to mention is a major multitasker, giving you even more bang for your buck. The oil-in-water formula imparts a gorgeous wash of sheer, hydrating color, no matter whether you use it on your lids, lips, or cheeks (or all three). Price at time of publish: $7

The 50 Best Gifts for Moms of 2022 No one works harder than your momma; are we right? These picks are designed to make her life easier and more enjoyable because she deserves to be living her best life all year round. Heat Healer Body Belt 4.9 Heat Healer View On Heathealer.com A major step up from traditional heating pads, this combines infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, and red LED light therapy all in one. It lays perfectly on multiple areas of the body (think the abs, back, shoulders, legs, you name it) and delivers 360-degree heat, the perfect way to alleviate all kinds of aches and pains. Price at time of publish: $228