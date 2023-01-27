The 51 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts of 2023

We also love this as an opportunity to shop female-owned brands. In keeping with that idea, all of the finds below are from female-founded companies, many of which are also giving back to support women’s initiatives. Girl power, indeed.

Nothing against significant others, but we firmly believe that more often than not it’s girlfriends who are your true soul mates. Which is why Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to pick up a little something special for the loves of your life. After all, the idea of Galentine’s Day didn’t come from nowhere. We found the best Galentine’s Day gifts out there, no matter whether you’re celebrating on February 13, 14, or any of the other 363 days of the year. A few helpful tips: If you want to get a gift for everyone in your girl gang, consider smaller, less expensive items, like an amazing tinted lip balm or life-changing eye cream to make her daily routine a little sweeter. If you’re shopping for your lifelong BFF, consider something more splurge worthy, like an upgraded friendship bracelet.

Uoma Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Nourishing Mascara 4.8 Ulta View On Ulta View On Shopbop.com View On Uomabeauty.com Uoma Beauty's Drama Bomb Mascara Gave Me Next-Level Lashes The name may specify volume, but don’t be fooled—this mascara also imparts the perfect amount of length, lift, and curl. Layer on as many coats as you need; it doesn’t clump and comes off super easily, no matter how much you use. Girlfriends don’t keep beauty secrets—and this product is a game changer. Price at time of publish: $20

What Our Testers Say “Uoma Beauty’s Drama Bomb Mascara is a knockout. It lengthens, volumizes, and defines amazingly well without flaking, smudging, or leaving lashes feeling dry and crunchy.”—Khera Alexander, Product Tester

OUAI Hair Oil 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Ouai's Hair Oil Helps Dry, Damaged Hair Look and Feel Healthier Just a few drops of this multi-tasking styler leaves strands softer, smoother, shinier, and frizz-free. Touting one of Ouai’s signature sophisticated scents, it feels special enough to be gift-worthy. We also love that it comes in two different sizes and price points—making it totally giftable so your best gals never have a bad hair day. Price at time of publish: $28 What Our Testers Say Upon application, the oil immediately absorbed, giving my hair enough slickness for a detangling brush to gently go through. This product allows my hair to air dry the way it did before the bleach damage—soft, bouncy, and with less flyaways.”—Jana Marie Calor, Product Tester

ILIA Bright Start Activated Eye Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Iliabeauty.com Ilia's First Ever Skincare Product Is My New Favorite Eye Cream This marks Ilia’s first foray into skincare, a hydrating-yet-lightweight eye cream that soaks into skin beautifully. Light-reflecting extracts immediately camo the look of dark circles. It also boasts caffeine, peptides, and sea-fennel extract (a plant-based alternative to retinol) to combat puffiness, sagging, and wrinkles, respectively. It’s absolutely perfect for your BFF who’s always burning her candle at both ends. Price at time of publish: $46 What Our Testers Say “After trying this product for about three weeks, I noticed an increase in the brightness of my under eye, thanks to the light-reflecting pearls inside, which made me not need as many brightening makeup products. I usually find that most “pearly” eye creams have a gritty texture that can take away from actually moisturizing my skin—this one has a gel-cream consistency that truly moisturizes my skin and provides a plumping effect to my hollow eye area. I’m glad to report that using this product both day and night has led me to an all-around brighter, smoother, and more even under-eye area.”—Isabella Sarlija, Product Tester

Tower 28 JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm Tower 28 Beauty View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Tower28beauty.com Tower 28's Juicy New Balms Are a Treat For Your Lips As the name suggests, this newbie is inspired by LA juice culture, reflected both in the food-grade ingredients (mango seed oil), juicy shades, and inspired names. It delivers tons of moisture and buildable color, which also has the perfect amount of healthy-looking sheen. At under $20, this is a perf little treat to sweeten your bestie’s daily grind. Price at time of publish: $16 What Our Testers Say “Upon first swipe, I noticed that JuiceBalm melted onto my lips, leaving behind a trail of high-impact color, shine, and moisture. Juicebalm offers a glossy appearance that immediately upped my complexion's dew factor, without the unwanted goopy feel of a traditional gloss.”—Isabella Sarlija, Product Tester

“Tinted lip balms are my favorite type of lip product—I don’t think there’s one out there that I haven’t tried. But this one is so good I pulled an audible the first time I applied it. I love the hydrating feel, but I’m most impressed by the level of pigment it delivers. The color is perfectly sheer upon first application, but add another and it looks like full-on lipstick.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Ryka Never Quit Training Shoe View On Ryka.com Fun fact: Ryka is the first sneaker brand to design sneakers made specifically for a woman’s foot and muscle movement. These kicks are great for a variety of cross-training workouts and come in a variety of colors, including a pink that’s perfect for V-day. Price at time of publish: $100

Ring Concierge Best Friends Heart Bracelets Ring Concierge View On Ringconcierge.com Looking for a super special gift for your lifelong BFF? Consider this the upgraded version of the friendship bracelets you rocked in elementary school. Available in yellow, white, or rose gold, these come as a set of two, so you get a present as well. Win-win. Price at time of publish: $498

Pata Fanny Pack Pata Lifestyle View On Patalifestyle.com The white cowhide on this belt bag makes it a standout among other similar bags; the roomy interior with plenty of space for all of your essentials makes it perfectly practical. Plus, the brand donates part of all proceeds to help support early breast cancer detection for women in Argentina. Price at time of publish: $275

Equilibria Energy Capsules Equilibria View On Myeq.com The women behind this brand tout some serious business acumen, having worked at brands such as L’Oreal and Goop. Their “by women for women” attitude translates to all of their wellness products, including these energy pills. There’s no intense spike and crash, just a gradual boost of caffeine-driven energy, balanced out by calming l-theanine, a perfect combo. Price at time of publish: $20

The Guilty Grape Iridescent Diamond Stemless Wine Glass The Guilty Grape View On Theguiltygrape.com With a unique diamond cut and iridescent finish, these glasses make sipping anything from wine to whiskey to your favorite mocktail feel that much more special. You get a set of two, so maybe give one and keep one? Price at time of publish: $44 for 2

Músed T Ride or Die Mused View On Xn--msed-qra.com Indie designer and social justice advocate, Lindsay Jones, who is a creative consultant for Zac Posen and sits on the board of Equality New York, helms this design house that makes upcycled clothing from T-shirts to gowns. We love this uber-soft T shirt that’s hand embroidered for all your Ride or Die gal pals. Price at time of publish: $80

Wildfang Empower Tux Blazer Wildfang View On Wildfang.com We love that this brand prioritizes diversity, is climate-neutral certified, and commits at least one percent of their annual revenue to good causes. (They recently supported Indigenous Women Rising, a reproductive justice organization.) They’re also redefining fashion gender norms, eliminating traditionally masculine or feminine silhouettes, as seen in this effortlessly cool oversized blazer. Price at time of publish: $188

2023 Mystical Moon Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Patty Kamson is a renowned intuitive astrologer who has worked with celebs such as Kerry Washington and Dennis Quaid. She created this planner-meets-calendar, full of info on lunar and planetary cycles, plus monthly crystal guides. Your friend who is always stressed about Mercury being in retrograde needs this. Price at time of publish: $28

Hillhouse Home Anjuli Nap Dress Hillhouse Home View On Hillhousehome.com Found: Your perfect Galentine’s Day Dress. Wear it on its own or layered over a turtleneck, dress it up or dress it down…you can’t go wrong. Price at time of publish: $150

Glossier You Candle Glossier View On Glossier.com Piggy-backing off of the success of the brand’s personal fragrance with the same name, this boasts the same notes of pink pepper and iris. Plus, the red vessel is perfect for the holiday. Price at time of publish: $45

Pat McGrath Labs Love Collection MTHRSHP Eye Shadow Palette in Iconic Infatuation Pat McGrath Labs View On Patmcgrath.com The outside of this palette features V-day ready packaging. The inside houses six, creamy powder shadows, all rose-inspired, in both matte and shimmer finishes. Price at time of publish: $65

I Am Eido Lewa Earrings I Am Eido View On Iameido.com Take your pick from any of 12 different colored gemstones for these gold-plated studs that strike the perfect balance between simple yet statement-making. For each purchase made, the brand donates to their “Our Periods” initiative, providing period-care packs with reusable pads for women who can’t afford them. Price at time of publish: $60

Girlfriend Collective Ice Recycled Full Zip Fleece Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Stay cozy for the rest of winter in this zip-up fleece. It’s both made from recycled plastic bottles and totally recyclable. Big props for the fact that it comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. Price at time of publish: $96

Modern Lifestyle Gifts Zodiac Constellation Signs Glass Tumbler Modern Lifestyle Gifts View On Modernlifestylegifts.com Founder Jessica Dowd is a Veteran, mom, and business owner, creating a variety of custom glass tumblers. We love these, which feature all of the zodiac signs, and are available in either clear or frosted glass. Price at time of publish: $25

Jones Road Beauty The Bronzer Jones Road Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com There are no weird orange tones or obnoxious chunks of glitter to be found here. This bronzer, from beauty icon Bobbi Brown’s latest venture, delivers sheer, sun-kissed color and gorgeous warmth to your skin, no matter which of the seven shades you choose. Price at time of publish: $35 What Our Testers Say “I’d been loyally using the same bronzer for nearly eight years—until this one crossed my desk. I love it even more than my previous go-to; it’s super silky and blends into skin beautifully. And since it’s sheer and buildable, there’s really no risk of accidentally overapplying it.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment 4.9 Rhode View On Rhodeskin.com Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment Gives Me Plump, Pillowy-Soft Lips If it’s good enough for Hailey Bieber, it’s good enough for us. Her lip balm is packed with hydrating ingredients that leave your pout soft and pillowy. Price at time of publish: $16

Tiny Tags Gold Heart Necklace Tiny Tags View On Tinytags.com Our favorite part about this necklace isn’t the sweet and simple heart tag (though we like that, too). It’s that said heart tag can be customized with front and/or back engraving for an extra special touch. Price at time of publish: $110

Cuyana Tall Easy Tote Cuyana View On Cuyana.com We have yet to meet someone who wouldn’t appreciate a classic, structured tote bag, and this one checks all of the boxes. The shape is perfect, leather absolutely gorgeous, and it can be monogrammed for an extra special gifting touch. Price at time of publish: $248

Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener Thrive View On Thrivecausemetics.com Per the name, for every product sold this brand donates toward a variety of causes, including many organizations that support women and women’s rights. You can’t go wrong with any of their products, but this shadow stick is a standout—easy to use (as shadow or liner) and available in over a dozen hues that are indeed eye-brightening. Price at time of publish: $25

Lynn & Liana Designs Small Ceramic Resin Tray Lynn & Liana Designs View On Lynnliana.com A perfect catch-all for any vanity or nightstand, these trays are absolutely gorgeous and gift worthy, no matter which of the nine colors you choose from. Not to mention that the price point can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $40

Pure Origin Coffee Pure Origin Coffee View On Pureorigincoffee.org Each of these coffees comes from a single source; the brand can even connect you to the farmers who grew it. They also support a variety of initiatives, ranging from clean water to equal opportunities for women. Price at time of publish: $15

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Black Diamond Makeup Sponge Ashunta Sheriff Beauty View On Ashuntabeauty.com Diamond’s may be a girl’s best friend, but so is this diamond-shaped makeup sponge created by celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff. The flat sides and pointed tip make it easy to reach every last spot; the diamond-shaped carrying case is a nice added touch. Price at time of publish: $20 The 6 Best Makeup Sponges of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Wander and Perch Wet Bag Wander and Perch View On Wanderandperch.com Whether for a wet swimsuit or sweaty workout clothes, these adorable zip-top pouches are a far better option than a plastic bag. Available in a plethora of different colors and patterns, they have a waterproof and breathable lining (they’re also great for storing your phone during a beach or pool day), and are machine washable. Price at time of publish: $44

Jennifer Meyer Mini Heart Bracelet Jennifer Meyer View On Jennifermeyer.com Sweet and delicate, this bracelet looks beautifully worn on its own or layered as part of a larger stack. It’s also made from 18 karat gold, and comes in rose gold or silver options, too. Price at time of publish: $325

Wellness East Hinoki Wood Body Brush Wellness East View On Wellnesseast.store Do your gal pal a favor and get her into dry brushing. This tool is stunningly gorgeous, and features bristles from a Japanese Hinoki Cypress tree, known for their durability and anti-bacterial properties. Price at time of publish: $45

Seattle Chocolate Take Me Anywhere Heart Box Seattle Chocolate View On Seattlechocolate.com This may look like your average box of chocolates, but it’s so much more. Yes, the truffles inside are delicious, but the brand is also women-owned, ethically-sourced, and donates 10% of every purchase to Girls Inc., a non-profit that empowers young girls. Price at time of publish: $29

Playground Mini Escape Water-Based Lubricant Playground View On Helloplayground.com Who better to give you good lube reccs than your girlfriends? This one is clean and clinically-tested, soothing and hydrating, and has a subtle coconut scent that’s reminiscent of vacation in the best way possible. Price at time of publish: $25

LDMA High Sculpt Ribbed Bra LDMA Brand View On Ldmabrand.com Is this a sports bra? A comfy everyday bra? Answer: Both. A scoop neck and wide straps make it ideal for daily wear, though it’s still supportive enough for low impact workouts. Price at time of publish: $45

Little Words Project Ride or Die Bracelet Little Words Project View On Littlewordsproject.com We strongly advise getting everyone in your friend group one of these “ride or die” bracelets. It’s the perfect reminder of true friendship. Price at time of publish: $25

Oui The People Big Mood Bath Soak Oui The People View On Ouithepeople.com A scoopful of these bath salts will up the relaxation factor of your time in the tub in a big way. Magnesium sulfate relaxes muscles, aloe hydrates skin, dead sea salt relieves stiffness, and the subtle citrus scent is calming and happy. Pick up one of the brand’s bandanas, too; 100% of proceeds go to the Whole Women Health Alliance. Price at time of publish: $28

Gold Rush Vinyl Recycled Vinyl Bouquet Gold Rush Vinyl View On Myshopify.com Flower and music lovers alike will appreciate this fun twist on a basic bouquet. It features four “flowers” made of recycled vinyl for a totally cool and unique piece. Price at time of publish: $49

Ourside Discovery Kit Ourside View On Ourside.nyc Buying fragrance for someone, even your best friend, can be tough. Enter the beauty of discovery kits, like this one. You get a trio of the BIPOC, female-owned brand’s top scents. Even better: It comes with a coupon code that she can use toward a full-size bottle of her fave. Price at time of publish: $27

Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Meritbeauty.com Katherine Power founded Merit Beauty on the principle of minimalism; the brand offers a streamlined collection of basics for creating effortless makeup looks. And no product better exemplifies that than their take on blush, a creamy tint that melts into skin, creating a truly natural-looking flush. Price at time of publish: $28 What Our Testers Say “This has everything I want from a cream blush: hydration, ease of application, and the perfect wash of sheer-yet-buildable color. What it doesn’t have: weird stickiness, or a tendency to cake or crease. I reach for it daily.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie product tester

Citizenry Mara Organic Waffle Bath Towel Set The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com If a trip to a spa or fancy hotel isn’t in the cards, one of these luxe towel sets is easily the next best thing. They’re made from 100% organic and certified sustainable cotton, and look and feel exactly like what you’d expect at a five-star resort. Price at time of publish: $160

Wearwell One Year Membership Gift Card Wearwell View On Shopwearwell.com Consider this site a one-stop-shop for ethical, sustainable fashion and accessories. A one-year membership makes an awesome gift for anyone looking to be a more conscious consumer. And it’s a gift that gives back, too; you get to choose the cause you want to support at checkout and they’ll donate 1% of your order. Price at time of publish: $96

The Good Mineral Love You Back 3-in-1 Powder Foundation The Good Mineral View On Thegoodmineral.com Clean, powder makeup is a dime a dozen, but this is the first-of-its-kind line that’s founded by Black women. Specially made for those with acne-prone and/or sensitive skin, the formula is non-irritating and works as a concealer, foundation, and powder. Price at time of publish: $39

Uwila Warrior Customizable Happy Seams Undies Uwila Warrior View On Uwilawarrior.com These boy shorts are cute, comfy, and size inclusive— check, check, and check. But best of all you can add a monogram or symbol to them, think initials, a heart, or even cheeky saying like ‘give them hell.’ Price at time of publish: $46

Uncommon James Heart Ring Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com You can wear your heart on your sleeve, or on your finger, as it were. The fact that the heart is flipped on its side makes this ring feel more edgy than cheesy. Price at time of publish: $42

Jiggy X Halogen Ventures Feminist Pantry Puzzle Jiggy Puzzles View On Jiggypuzzles.com Pick up a bottle of wine, some snacks, and this puzzle and have yourselves a nice little Galentine’s night in. Not only is the theme totally on brand, part of each purchase goes directly to the puzzle’s (female) artist. Price at time of publish: $40

Inside Then Out Everyday Journal Inside Then Out View On Insidethenout.com Here’s a great pick for both journaling novices and newbies alike. Each of the 365 pages, one for each day, feature a thought-provoking prompt around topics like self-love, goals, happiness, and more. Price at time of publish: $40

Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set Brightland View On Brightland.co A set of two delicious EVOOs housed in display-worthy bottles make a thoughtful gift for any of your friends who loves to cook. (Or the one who just likes to have pretty things in her kitchen.) Price at time of publish: $74

ROAM Homegrown Soy Candle ROAM Homegrown View On Roamhomegrown.com Each of these oversized candles (they have up to a 65 hour burn time) is hand poured, made with soy wax and phthalate-free oils. All of the nine scent combos are sophisticated and unique—think chile mahogany and grapefruit saffron, just to name a few, and the matte vessel super chic. Price at time of publish: $38 “I’ve been trying to burn ‘cleaner’ candles, so I was super happy to come across these. The price point is amazing for how big they are, and the scent throw is awesome once they’re lit; I personally love the Rosemary & Sage option for my kitchen. Best of all, the neutral packaging is discrete and sophisticated.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer