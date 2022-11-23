Keep reading to discover our findings and learn how to best work them into your wardrobe from personal stylist Samantha Brown.

Our best overall pick is Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic Plush Socks , which have the same softness as the brand's cult-favorite collection of blankets. For a more affordable pick, consider Universal Thread's Cozy Marled 2-Pack , which you can find exclusively at Target.

We scoured the web to find the best fuzzy socks available, considering everything from warmth to fit to how well they wear (and wash) over time.

Socks are an essential cozy accessory , but fuzzy socks up the ante that much more. Often worn at home in place of slippers, or perhaps as an addition to slippers on super-cold days , they’re a house sock many know and love.

Target’s Universal Thread Slouch socks are made from a plush polyester and spandex combination and have the right amount of fluff and stretch, according to reviews. You can hike them up to knee length or slouch them down for an ’ 80s vibe .

Fans of bright hues will love this highly-rated colorful pack from Romwe. For under $10 (that's a steal!), the brand offers five vibrant, solid-color pairs to help you liven up your sock game and bring some color to dreary winter nights.

Keep your ankles breezy with this short fuzzy sock style from No Nonsense, available on Amazon. It comes in a pack of three low-rise socks, each with durable grippers on the soles to help provide traction and prevent any slips around the house.

To be honest, it was hard for us to choose the best printed fuzzy sock from Z Supply—they have so many to choose from! We landed on this checker pair because they're classically stylish and would work just as well with slippers as they would with a pair of casual loafers .

If you plan on wearing your fuzzy socks sans slippers around the house, grips are a must. These socks from DEMDACO will help you keep your footing with durable sole grippers while still keeping you warm and cozy. They're woven with a special feather knitting technique and are sure to take your comfort game to the next level.

The 17 Best Snow Boots Cute Enough for Dinner Dates, Errands, and More

These socks offer the same plushness and warmth as a pair of UGG boots but with more breathability and a lightweight feel. They’re perfect to wear around the house or with a pair of boots for extra warmth when walking outside, in the cold.

These Are the 13 Coziest, Most Soothing Plus Size Loungewear Pieces on the Internet

As the name suggests, these socks are super fluffy and soft. They're made with merino wool and feature thick ribbed cuffs that hug the ankles. They’re great for wearing on their own but would also look cute under slipper clogs and slides.

These Are the 18 Best Winter Coats on Amazon, According to 6 Stylists

Amazon is great for fuzzy socks because you can find a range of prices and brands, including footwear specialists like Dr. Scholl’s. The brand’s Low-Cut Soothing Spa Socks are rated well for coziness, have a cute, textured look, and offer breathability for your ankles with a shorter shaft height. They also received five stars from thousands of Amazon customers for their warmth, convenient grippy soles, and affordable price point.

Thermal material is insulating, which translates to extra warmth when the material is used for items like shirts, scarves, and socks. These socks are designed for frigid temperatures, with their thermal shell and sherpa fleece lining for even more coziness. While they’re too thick to wear with shoes, the sticky grips on the bottoms make them a great choice for wearing around the house (slipping on hardwood isn’t a risk).

These fuzzy socks are made for winter with their cozy plush material, made from thick yarn and long-pile cushioning. If your toes get frosty at night, you'll appreciate this thermal pair made specifically for keeping your feet warm as you rest.

The 17 Best Clogs That Make This '70s Trend Modern Again

If you love fuzzy socks and want a collection of colors, patterns, and designs, a variety pack from Amazon is the way to go. These come in a pack of five socks and 20 different assortments of prints, patterns, and colors to choose from.

Target is our go-to for budget-friendly fuzzy socks, especially around the holidays when they have a variety of festive prints and patterns . This two-pack of fuzzy crew socks by Universal Thread is available in six color combinations, and the socks come out to $3.50 per pair. Seems fair for their good quality, durability, and comfort, doesn't it?

The Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Socks are what fuzzy sock dreams are made of. They have that same softness as the cult-favorite blankets—but are meant to swathe your feet. We love them because, although they’re fuzzy, they’re on the thin side, so they fit comfortably with boots, clogs (namely, Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed clogs), and loafers.

Meet the Expert Samantha Brown is a personal stylist based in New York City.

What to Look for in Fuzzy Socks

Material



While most fuzzy socks are made of polyester with some added spandex, many options are blended with other fibers, such as nylon, acrylic, or miscellaneous metallic fibers that add often add a festive twist to a design.

Softness



Softness is, almost by definition, the key to any pair of fuzzy socks. But since you can’t feel the texture and plushness of a pair of socks while shopping online, you can instead get an idea by looking at the fabric composition and product reviews to see what others have said. Any description of itchiness is a sign to keep looking.

Fit



If you have larger or smaller feet, socks with multiple sizes could be a great option, especially if one-size-fits-all socks never fit. A bit of stretch will also reinforce a comfortable fit around your foot and further prevent slipping on small feet.



FAQ How do you wash fuzzy socks? Fuzzy socks can typically be washed with your regular clothes. However, Brown recommends drying them on a lower heat setting. Doing so will prevent them from becoming matted or leaving fuzz on other clothes.

How do you keep fuzzy socks soft? The best way to keep fuzzy socks soft is to “wash them inside out and dry on low heat,” according to Brown. For designer pairs, it might also be best to hand-wash fuzzy socks, so they keep their shape and softness longer.

Why Trust Byrdie

Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. When researching the best fuzzy socks, Jessie looked at options from a variety of price points and styles to find the best of the best. To narrow down her list, she prioritized comfort, fit, and softness.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any fuzzy socks from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.