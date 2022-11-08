The 9 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Keep reading to find out which full-coverage foundations are Byrdie-approved.

Out of all the full-coverage foundations we tested, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation is our favorite. It provides excellent coverage, a transfer-resistant formula, and has impressive longevity. But if you’re looking for something that has great coverage with a natural finish and skincare benefits, we recommend the KOSAS Revealer Skin Improving SPF 25 Foundation .

But unlike skin tints which are typically more forgiving if the color, finish, or texture isn’t a spot-on match, finding your perfect full-coverage foundation can be more challenging. Put simply, these types of formulas show up more on the skin, meaning it’s extra important to ensure you find one that suits you. So, we put dozens of full-coverage foundations to the test in our lab in NYC. We evaluated them based on coverage, texture, wear, finish, and transfer resistance—and ahead, we’re sharing which ones performed the best.

There’s no denying that skin tints and sheer foundations have captured the hearts of makeup lovers over the last few years. And while we could sing the praises of so many products that fall within that category, let’s not forget how valuable a solid full-coverage foundation can be. If you’re struggling with breakouts or discoloration, or you prefer a full-glam look, a foundation with excellent coverage can be extremely beneficial.

What To Look For

Best Overall : Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation 4.8 Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Like Great blendability

Comfortable, balanced feel on skin

Strong transfer resistance What We Don't Like Can emphasize dry patches slightly This is, without a doubt, one of the most popular full-coverage foundations on the market, and for good reason. Despite having a pretty thick texture which often makes for a cakey finish, it blends out beautifully on the face and can create a natural-looking base—if used properly. Our tester shared that it clung to a dry patch on her skin, which isn’t unheard of with this formula—but if you properly exfoliate and moisturize before using it, you’ll be able to yield a smooth, full-coverage result that appears truly skin-like. In addition to praising its long-wearing ability, our tester appreciated that it passed the transfer test with perfect scores—this is especially important if you have oily skin and struggle with foundations breaking apart. If you’re looking for a matte, full-coverage foundation that will last all day and night without creasing or fading, we can’t recommend this one enough. Price at time of publish: $46 Finish: Matte | Number of shades: 44 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Luxe: Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation 4.8 Bluemercury View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com What We Like Lightweight texture

Buildable coverage

Natural, glowing finish

Comfortable feel on skin What We Don't Like Transfers just slightly It’s not often that cushion foundations provide significant coverage, but this one can be layered to create a completely even complexion. Aside from experiencing a bit of transfer, our tester couldn’t rave about it enough. She loved the natural, glowy finish, how easily it blended into the skin, and how weightless and comfortable it felt when applied. It completely covered her redness while maintaining a skin-like appearance and didn’t settle into pores or fine lines. If you’re sensitive to the feeling of makeup sitting on your skin but you still want to wear a full-coverage foundation, this is a fantastic option for you. Price at time of publish: $130 Finish: Natural | Number of shades: 8 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes What Our Testers Say “The finish of the foundation was impeccable; I have never felt a foundation this light that actually provided coverage without feeling like you are wearing makeup.” —Jeanie Voltsinis

Best Drugstore: NYX Total Control Pro Drop Foundation 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Nyxcosmetics.com What We Like Lightweight, liquid consistency

Great blendability

Natural finish on the skin What We Don't Like Transfers

Could have more coverage If you’re on the hunt for a full-coverage foundation from the drugstore, consider this one. The unique formula has a true, liquid consistency that makes it easy to blend and lightweight on the skin. We love that it comes in a wide range of shades—especially for the drugstore—and can be used to create a light coverage look or something more perfected when layered. Our tester shared that while it didn’t completely cover her blemishes, she was able to build it up to yield medium-to-full coverage that looked incredibly smooth and natural on her skin. One thing to note is that this formula did transfer, so if that’s a concern for you, we recommend setting it with powder or long-wearing setting spray. Price at time of publish: $14 Finish: Natural | Number of shades: 26 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 13 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin of 2022

Best Shade Range: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Feelunique.com What We Like Lightweight texture

Easy to blend

Smooth, skin-like finish What We Don't Like Creases a bit Pat McGrath Labs nailed the shade selection of this foundation. In addition to creating shades that range in depth, there is also a vast range of undertones to cater to a large variety of skin tones. Even better? The formula looks stunning on the skin and performs beautifully. While it’s not marketed as a full-coverage foundation, it’s extremely buildable and can be layered on to create a pretty full-coverage look. After applying just one coat, our tester raved about how even her complexion looked while maintaining a natural appearance that didn’t lean overly matte or dewy. While she did notice a bit of creasing in her smile lines, she noted that it wasn’t significant and would likely be avoidable by setting the area with powder. Considering the inclusive shade range, truly airbrushed finish on the skin, and long-wearing nature of this formula, we highly recommend checking it out. Price at time of publish: $68 Finish: Natural | Number of shades: 36 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Lightweight: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation 4.4 Sephora View On Sephora View On Esteelauder.com View On Macy's What We Like Feels lightweight on the skin

Can be layered up for additional coverage

Creates a natural matte finish What We Don't Like Transfers

Could provide more coverage Powder foundations are excellent for people with oily skin or those who dislike the feeling of liquid products on their skin—and if you’re looking for a powder formula with great coverage, this one is Byrdie-approved. One layer will provide light coverage, while additional layers will build up the pigmentation to create more coverage. Our tester shared that she appreciated the buildability but would have liked to see just a bit more coverage on top of discoloration. If you want to opt for powder foundation but need additional coverage, you can always conceal blemishes first and then apply the powder. In terms of the finish on the skin, our tester praised it for looking matte without appearing dry or cakey. It layered really nicely on top of moisturizer and didn’t crease or fade as she wore it. Keep in mind that it did transfer during the transfer test, so we recommend setting it in place with a setting spray. Price at time of publish: $48 Finish: Matte | Number of shades: 31 | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Oily Skin: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 4.9 Courtesy of Harvey Nichols View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com What We Like Feels lightweight on the skin

Blends into the skin effortlessly

Stays in place once applied What We Don't Like Could have more coverage We’d be surprised if you’re not already familiar with this iconic foundation from Fenty Beauty. Aside from helping to set the standard in terms of shade range diversity, it also has a loyal fan base who praise it for its formula. Our tester can see why it’s so well-loved, citing that it was blendable, comfortable on the skin, and almost completely transfer-proof. It didn’t crease or fade as she wore it, and she loved how skin-like it appeared on her complexion. If she could have changed one thing about it, it would be the level of coverage. Despite being marketed as a full-coverage foundation, she struggled to get it to fully cover her melasma. The good news is it builds well and can be layered with concealer, so this isn’t a dealbreaker for us. Price at time of publish: $39 Finish: Matte | Number of shades: 59 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Dry Skin: KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Kohls.com What We Like A little bit goes a long way

Can be applied mess-free with fingertips

Excellent coverage What We Don't Like Some people might find the texture to be a bit heavy on the skin After going absolutely viral on TikTok, we were curious to see if this foundation balm lives up to the hype—and it does. It provides full coverage in just one layer, a little bit of product goes a very long way, and it can be applied using your fingertips, a brush, or a sponge, without the mess that liquid and powder formulas can create. Despite having a matte finish, our tester said her skin looked and felt more hydrated after applying it, and she appreciated that it set in place and didn’t crease as she wore it. While she didn’t complain about the texture, some online reviewers claim that it feels a bit thick and heavy on the skin. If you’re sensitive to that, we recommend applying it in light layers using a damp sponge. Price at time of publish: $41 Finish: Matte | Number of shades: 40 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Long-Wearing: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Long Wear Foundation 4.7 Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Like Budge-proof once applied

Sets down quickly

Looks pretty natural on the skin What We Don't Like Transfers just slightly Another incredibly popular full-coverage foundation, this one stands out for its long-wearing capabilities. Once applied to the skin, it’s not going anywhere. So, it’s no surprise that it performed well in our transfer test and resisted creasing and fading as our tester wore it. As for coverage and finish, the coverage is definitely full and can be built up or sheered out depending on your preferences, and the finish is matte but not flat. If you’re in need of a foundation to last you through a long day or a special event, we think you’ll really enjoy this one. Price at time of publish: $52 Finish: Matte | Number of shades: 50 | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No What Our Testers Say “The product stood firm on the skin and didn't crease or become cakey. There wasn't any smudging, and it set nice and quickly on the skin.” —Michelle Cabrera, Tester These Are the 10 Best Foundations With SPF—And We've Tried So Many