The 15 Best Front Closure Bras for Easy and Accessible Wear

Bras first and foremost always come down to personal preference—and some of us prefer a bra that is easy to strap on via a front closure. Ideal for everything from daily wear to post-surgery, front closure bras make strapping in a breeze…and taking our bra off at the end of the day that much easier, too. But, here’s the elephant in the room: They aren’t that easy to come by, which makes it hard to find a front closure bra that meets all of our requirements. If you’re looking for the best front closure bra, we tracked down as many as we could find and rigorously researched their fit, comfortability, fabric, style, and more. We include options for small and large busts, a great plus size choice, a front closure nursing bra, and more. Read on for the best front closure bras on the market, as well as expert advice from wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. Meet the Expert Samantha Brown is a wardrobe stylist based in New York.