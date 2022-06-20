The 15 Best Front Closure Bras for Easy and Accessible Wear

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Bras first and foremost always come down to personal preference—and some of us prefer a bra that is easy to strap on via a front closure. Ideal for everything from daily wear to post-surgery, front closure bras make strapping in a breeze…and taking our bra off at the end of the day that much easier, too. But, here’s the elephant in the room: They aren’t that easy to come by, which makes it hard to find a front closure bra that meets all of our requirements.
If you’re looking for the best front closure bra, we tracked down as many as we could find and rigorously researched their fit, comfortability, fabric, style, and more. We include options for small and large busts, a great plus size choice, a front closure nursing bra, and more.
Read on for the best front closure bras on the market, as well as expert advice from wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown.
Meet the Expert
Samantha Brown is a wardrobe stylist based in New York.
Best Overall: Wacoal Soft Embrace Front Closure Underwire Bra
For our best overall category, we searched for a front closure bra that met most of our criteria and this Nordstrom favorite aced the test. It’s made of stretchy and ultra-comfortable fabric, supportive, has stylish detailing, and is available in some must-have basic colors. On top of that, it’s an excellent choice for a range of chest sizes, including those with larger busts.
Material: Supplex fabric | Cup Size Range: AA-DDD | Band Size Range: 32-38 | Colors: Dawn Pink, Black, Sand
Best Budget: Auden Ace Lightly Lined Demi Racerback Bra
For a budget-friendly front closure bra, look no further than this racerback option. The bra comes in a wide range of neutral colors, is made of the softest jersey fabric, and fits well while also offering good support. It also washes well, making it great for everyday wear and adding to its value.
Material: Jersey | Cup Size Range: A-DDD | Band Size Range: 32-40 | Colors: Black, Soft Beige, Fresh White, Cocoa, Caramel, Pearl Tan
Best on Amazon: Vanity Fair Front Closure Bra
There is a reason why this bra has nearly 4.5 stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. The comfortable, size-inclusive front closure bra has a great fit, is durable, and is priced well (although the price does depend on your size). It’s also a three-way convertible bra, making it a great choice for versatility, too. Customers love this bra for its fit, comfortability, quality, and coverage.
Material: Nylon and spandex | Cup Size Range: B-DDD | Band Size Range: 34-44 | Colors: Beige, Black, Quartz, White
Best for Small Busts: Free People New Romantics Front Closure Bra
For small busts, a bralette with a front closure is a great choice. This unlined one from Free People is beautiful and lacy but, beyond that, it gives the bust a nice shape with underwire. It’s also made with a little bit of spandex, which gives it a nice stretch and adds to the comfort level.
Material: Spandex and nylon | Cup Size Range: A-DD | Band Size Range: 32-36 | Colors: White, Black, Frosted Strawberry
Best for Large Busts: Smart & Sexy Comfort Cotton Front & Back Close Racerback Bra
There is nothing more comfortable than a cotton front closure bra. This one is great for large busts thanks to its sizing options as well as its coverage and racerback style, which offers added back support. The bra also comes in some great colors, including light gray and black for every day and a beautiful lilac. It’s soft, stretch, comfortable, and supportive—what more could you ask for?
Material: Cotton | Cup Size Range: B-DDD | Band Size Range: 34-42 | Colors: Light Gray Heather, Black, Lilac Iris
Best Plus Size: Lane Bryant Front-Close Cotton Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
This front closure T-shirt bra ups the ante on comfort with its plush and breathable cotton material and focus on support. The bra features medium coverage with a wide supportive wing and a criss-cross back to provide additional back support.
Material: Cotton | Cup Size Range: B-H | Band Size Range: 38-36 | Colors: Black, Floral, Polka Dot
Best Lace: Glamorise WonderWire Front Close Underwire Bra
Finding a lacey front closure bra that we love wasn’t easy, but we can’t stop swooning over this one from Nordstrom. The bra is available in inclusive sizing with cup sizes ranging from B to H and band sizes ranging from 34 to 50, making it all the easier to find your perfect fit. And, in addition to its stunning lace detailing, it is available in a range of colors, including neutrals and some fun patterns like leopard and polka dot.
Material: Polyamide, polyester, elastane | Cup Size Range: B-H | Band Size Range: 34-50 | Colors: Centennial Leopard, White, Mocha, Brown, Cafe Brown, Blue, Black
Most Comfortable: Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra
For this category, we’re bringing it back to the basics with a classic cotton bra style known for its comfortability. This Fruit of the Loom bra features a sports bra silhouette with hook and eye front closures to keep things nice and secure. The bra is also made of cotton with a little bit of spandex for stretch, so you know it’s comfy—plus it’s machine washable.
Material: Cotton and spandex | Band Size Range: 34-48 | Colors: Blue Gem Heather, Blushing Rose, Heather Gray, Sand, Black, White
Best for Nursing: Paramour Front Close Nursing Bra with Lace T-Back
For this category, we wanted an option that fit all of the requirements, including a price point we feel good about. Our top choice is this front-closure nursing bra. It has great coverage, fits well (some customers even reported that it keeps side boob at bay), is comfortable, and—most importantly—is functional. With all that said, you might want to consider sizing up in this choice, as many customers report it runs a bit small.
Material: Nylon and elastane | Cup Size Range: C-G | Band Size Range: 32-42 | Colors: Gull Grey, Sugar Baby, Black
Best Sustainable: Anekdot Onyx Soft Bra
For a more sustainable front closure bra, we recommend this Soft Bra from Anekdot. The brand has an upcycle focus and uses deadstock fabric to create its products, including this lacey front closure bra. In addition to its eco-friendly origin, this bra doesn’t have an underwire and is unlined, making it a great choice for someone looking for a bra that is sexy yet comfortable.
Material: Nylon and elastane | Size: XS-XL | Colors: Black
Best Push-Up: Victoria’s Secret Lace Detail Shimmer Push-Up Bra
We love this bra for many reasons. Of course, the push-up is hard to beat—it even features memory foam padding for added support. On top of that, the adjustable straps and hidden racerback adds even more support, especially for the back, which is great for those with a larger bust. The only downside is that the front closure style is only available in black.
Material: Lace | Cup Size Range: A-DDD | Band Size Range: 32-40 | Colors: Black
Best Bralette: Cosabella Never Say Never Post-Surgical Front Closure Bralette
If you’re looking for a front closure bralette, Cosabella has you covered with this option. As the name suggests, it is post-surgical friendly, but it’s also a great choice for an everyday bralette. We love the beautiful lace—which also happens to be that iconic ultra-stretchy Cosabella lace so many swear by—combined with the plunging V-neckline and racerback for added support. It’s also comfortable with light compression and, if you are buying for post-surgery, it has a drainage opening and breast form pockets.
Material: Cotton, elastane, and polyamide | Size: S-XL | Colors: Black, Moon Ivory, Pink Lily, Sette
Best Wireless: Carole Martin Full-Freedom Front Closure Wireless Comfort Bra
This is one of those bras that feels like a second skin. The wireless front closure bra is an Amazon favorite with 4.1 stars from over 8,000 customers for its comfortability, support, and stretch. It’s also a favorite among those who are post-surgery or have injuries that are looking for a bra that is easy to put on yet still supportive and comfy. Additionally, it comes in a range of neutral colors to choose from, has a fairly good band size range, and, did we mention it’s comfortable?
Material: Nylon and spandex | Cup Size Range: Fits B-D cups | Band Size Range: 34-48 | Colors: Beige, Black, Pink, White, Cafe, Blue
Best Basic: Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra
Leave it to Spanx to make our favorite basic front closure bra. This one is designed with the brand’s patented all-hosiery, giving it maximum comfort, stretch, support, and thicker straps that support large busts and don’t dig into the skin. (Can we get a Bra-llelujah?)
Material: Patented all-hosiery | Cup Size Range: A-DDD | Band Size Range: 32-40 | Colors: Ballet Rouge, Luxe Lilac, Black, Naked, Chestnut Brown, Vintage Rose, Cafe Au Last, Rosewood
Best Post-Surgical: Third Love Rora Post-Surgery Front Closure Bra
The best post-surgical front closure bra is this one from Third Love. We love it for its stretchy, no-fuss fabric that is comfortable and soft, plus its ability to make the straps criss-cross for added support and comfort. The bra is made for post-surgery but is also highly recommended for those with sensitive breasts, including those undergoing radiation treatments.
Material: Modal and spandex | Size: XS-3X | Colors: Sand, Black
What to Look for When Shopping for Front Closure Bras
Right fit
“Fit is key,” says wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. “Make sure the bra is supportive, fits the rib cage perfectly, provides the lift that is desired, and doesn’t have any spillage from the top or sides of the breast.” There’s nothing worse than feeling an underwire dig into your sides for hours, or a strap rubbing your shoulders the wrong way.
Comfort
You want to make sure the bra is comfortable, in addition to it fitting well (which will certainly add to the comfort factor), since it is something you will likely spend most of the day wearing. Look for materials that are soft and have some stretch—some bras even offer memory foam cups. If you run hot or will be wearing the bra during the summer or in hotter climates, you can even look for those with sweat-wicking properties.
-
What is the benefit to a front closure bra?
“Front closure bras are easy to put on and take off, and don’t require the shoulder flexibility of buckling them in the back,” Brown explains, adding that some of the common ways to pull a bra on can mess with the shape and form of a bra. “If you usually put your bra on by closing it first around your waist and sliding the buckle to the back, tugging the bra upward over your shoulders can distort the shape of the bra over time,” she notes. “Front closure bras eliminate this possibility.”
-
Are front closure bras good?
The closure is all a matter of personal preference. “If the fit is correct, they can be excellent and very flattering,” says Brown. “One thing to keep in mind is that they are usually not adjustable through the ribcage, so if you fluctuate in weight or are between standard sizes, this can pose an issue.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON to writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches, and sources the best fashion finds. Jessie kept the style, fit, support, and comfortability top of mind while also considering color options when looking for the best front closure bras. As a result, she curated a list of the best bras with front closures.