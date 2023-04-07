Looking snatched from head to toe in a bodycon dress is fun and all, but sometimes the occasion calls for something with a bit more movement. Fringe dresses are the best of both worlds, hugging your figure, while the fringe adds some action and makes you want to twirl all night long. “Fringe dresses really highlight your personality in each motion and encourage self-expression and uniqueness,” says Pipatchara ‘Petch’ Kaeojinda, co-founder of PIPATCHARA. Fringe can be placed anywhere on the dress — on the bottom to add a subtle flair, on the sleeves to create a cape effect, and covering the entire dress if you’re trying to live out your Cher fantasy (always).
We turned to two expert designers in the fringe dress world, Pipatchara ‘Petch’ Kaeojinda, co-founder of PIPATCHARA, and Nadine Merabi, co-founder and creative director of NADINE MERABI, to talk about what makes fringe dresses so distinct from other options and how to make them a staple in your closet — here are 20 fringe dresses that we can’t wait to take out for a night on the town.
Best Overall
Nadine Merabi Lottie Teal Dress
Our favorite elements within this NADINE MERABI teal fringe dress are the hand-embellished fringe and the 100% chiffon lining—you’re getting designer materials without stepping into the thousand-dollar range. “The Lottie Teal fringe dress is a flattering silhouette that shimmers and sparkles when you move, ensuring you shine the night away,” says the designer of the dress, Merabi herself. Available in a variety of sizes and colors and featuring a universally-flattering silhouette, you’ll appreciate the individually hand-embellished fringed beading and sequins, as well as the iconic feather hemline.
Price at time of publish: $675
Material: 100% chiffon lining, hand-embellished teal fringe | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Teal, Pink, Gold, White
Best Budget
Pretty Little Thing Black Tassel Detail Halterneck Bodycon Dress
This 70s take on the classic LBD, complete with an open back and a halterneck, is practically begging to be added to your wardrobe. The polyester and elastane combination makes for a comfortable pair, so don’t worry about how easy it’ll be to get your groove on. Couple it with your favorite pair of lace-up strappy heels and some sparkly jewelry to add some dimension.
Price at time of publish: $31
Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Black
Best Splurge
Naeem Khan Fringe Cutout Mini Dress
The $5,995 price tag definitely makes this Naeem Khan piece an investment, but the eye-catching sustainably-curated fringe makes the purchase worth it. If you’re looking to practice more sustainable shopping practices, consider adding this 100% nylon fringe dress to your going-out wardrobe.
Price at time of publish: $5,995
Material: 100% nylon, silk lining | Sizes: 2-12 | Colors: Green
Best Plus-Size
ASOS Design Curve Bandage Fringe Mini Dress
As it says in the product description, “all other dresses can go home.” This eye-catching matcha green color will have you feeling sexy, confident, and all kinds of stylish all night long. “A fringe dress can be worn in various ways for many events, either formal or casual, and this dress is no exception,” Merabi says. Wear this to an outdoor spring wedding or a night out with the girls — trust us, it’ll get tons of wear. Our favorite part? The $105 price point doesn’t break the bank.
Price at time of publish: $105
Material: Shell 1: 92% polyester, 8% elastane — Shell 2: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane | Sizes: 12-26 | Colors: Green
Best Wrap
Meshki Yasmin Wrap-Over Midi Dress With Fringing
The polyester and spandex combo was what originally sold us on this Meshki piece—it’ll hug each and every curve beautifully while still offering comfort. Merabi recommends opting for the white dress, a jean jacket, and some clogs for a summery date night or the black dress and some strappy platform heels for a beach wedding.
Price at time of publish: $69
Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Royal Blue, Black, White
Best Cover-Up
Micas Tassel Hem Crochet Knit Cover-Up Dress
When the temps rise, and your desire to go to the beach increases, throw this Micas crochet cover-up in your beach bag. Affordable, easy-to-style, and sexy—it fills all our requirements for a fringe cover-up dress. Choose a brightly colored swimsuit to go under this beauty.
Price at time of publish: $35
Material: 100% acrylic | Sizes: S-XL | Colors: Taupe
Best Silky
Olivia Von Halle Zoya Pink Silk Fringed Slip Dress
Kaeojinda says it’s necessary to prioritize high-end materials when it comes to purchasing silk dresses as they can be subject to damage quickly and frequently. Made from 100% natural silk, this investment Olivia Von Halle piece offers durability and longevity, transitioning seamlessly from season to season. “This is a great example of a fringe dress that makes a statement but is still simple and wearable,” says Kaeojinda. “With a timeless silhouette and silk Material, it gives the sense of effortless elegance while the delicately-placed fringe adds a fun, but still classy touch.”
Price at time of publish: $705
Material: 100% 19 momme silk | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Rose, Lime Green, White
Best Mini
PATBO Crochet and Fringe Tiered Mini Dress
This fit-and-flare PATBO mini dress is a minimalist’s dream. Its unornamented yet charming crocheted silhouette is one you could style for almost any event, from formal to casual. Dress it up with some diamonds and a pop of color on the shoe, or dress it down with a leather jacket, your favorite pair of Doc Martens, and some chunky gold hoops.
Price at time of publish: $695
Material: 50% polyamide, 50% elastane | Sizes: 0-10 | Colors: Black
Best Midi
ASOS Design Shard Detail Midi Dress
Pair this ASOS midi dress with your favorite rose gold accessories and watch the look come together. Made of polyester, the piece will be surprisingly comfortable, and there’s even a cutout under the bodice, making this the perfect choice for those warmer nights.
Price at time of publish: $152
Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Pink
Best Long
Herve Leger Strappy Ottoman Fringe Gown
For fans of an elongated neckline, consider this strappy piece. The fitted bodice of this dress, made of a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, will hug each and every curve, making the transition from fitted to fringed seamless and ultra-flattering.
Price at time of publish: $537
Material: 96% rayon, 3% nylon, 1% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Green, Black, White
Best Tube
Norma Kamali Strapless Fringed Stretch Jersey Mini Dress
“Crafted in stretch jersey, this piece makes for the most elegant and comfortable strapless fringe dress,” says Merabi. Style this dress to fit whatever aesthetic you’re vibing with — for a grunge look, aim for distressed jackets, tights, or accessories, for more classic, try a trench coat and knee-high boots on for size.
Price at time of publish: $575
Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex; Trim: 96% rayon, 3% polyester, 1% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Black
Best Black
Cynthia Rowley Gabrielle Strapless Fringe Dress
Everyone needs a fringed LBD, so it just makes sense to try out this Cynthia Rowley piece. “Chic and sophisticated, this black dress can take you from daytime cocktails to an evening party — it’s versatile and effortless,” Merabi says. The all-over fringe creates an eccentric look, while the elastic band around the chest allows for comfort all night long. Another combination of rayon, nylon, and spandex, you’re sure to feel secure no matter where your plans take you.
Price at time of publish: $315
Material: 65% rayon, 30% nylon, 5% spandex | Sizes: 0-10 | Colors: Black
Best Party
ASOS EDITION Blocked Chevron Sequin Fringe Mini Dress
The flattering v-neck silhouette has returned once again, and to be honest, it’s not going anywhere. This dress has a lot going on, in the best way, of course, so that means feel free to take it easy on the accessories and shoes. Choose black jewelry as a way of pulling attention to the black lining around the neckline.
Price at time of publish: $225
Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Multi
Best Sexy
DUNDAS x REVOLVE Bonham Fringe Mini Dress
Whether you’re looking for something a bit more risqué for your Bachelorette Party or you need a party dress suitable for the summer heat, this DUNDAS x REVOLVE collaboration is ready and accounted for. This piece will have you effortlessly feeling like the ultimate cool girl — if that’s the vibe you’re going for. Make sure to handwash this piece as the polyester fringe is very delicate—trust us, you will want to wear this piece more than once.
Price at time of publish: $298
Material: 58% viscose, 42% rayon | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: White
Best Long-Sleeve
ELLIATT Nebulous Dress
Keep the fringe alive even in the peak of the winter months with this long-sleeve ELLIAT Nebulous Dress. At first glance, the piece leans more to the sophisticated side, but the diamond-encrusted fringe around the thigh and surrounding the open back makes this dress easy to adapt. Couple it with some black tights and thigh-high boots for a look suitable for an after-work office party or pops of color for a classy date night.
Price at time of publish: $340
Material: 68% viscose, 28% polyamide, 4% spandex | Lining: 96% polyester, 4% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Black
Best White
superdown Carly Fringe Mini Dress
This inexpensive white fringe dress adds a subtle yet fun take on the fringe dress style with its minimal use of draped fringe just around the sleeve area. Available in white, gold, and black, buy one in every color for a dress suitable for those last-minute semi-formal occasions.
Price at time of publish: $108
Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: White, Gold, Black
Best Gold
Badgley Mischka Fringe Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress
For a nighttime-inspired moment, pair this Badgley Mischka piece with your favorite gold clutch, elongated earrings to match the fringe placement, and a subtle overcoat to make the outfit reveal that much more dramatic. The hemline just below the knee makes this dress suitable for those stingy dress codes.
Price at time of publish: $440
Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-16 | Colors: Gold
Best Beaded
Nadine Merabi Sadie Silver Dress
Leave it to NADINE MERABI to create some of our favorite fringe dresses on this list. Create a memorable glimmering outfit with this all-silver dress, complete with waterfall beading and our favorite neckline for fringe dresses, the v-neck. “Wear for your most treasured occasions, you will be sure to stand out in this statement piece,” says Merabi.
Price at time of publish: $675
Material: 100% chiffon lining, hand-embellished silver fringe | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Gold, Silver, Champagne, Pink, White
Best Sequin
Retrofête Heather Sequin Star Fringe Dress
This Retrofête moment is just too adorable to pass up, and we’re pretty sure you’ll feel the same way. Available in bold colors like lilac, fuschia, and champagne, our favorite feature is its supportive boning around the bodice. Press add to cart and bring some color to your closet.
Price at time of publish: $398
Material: 100% nylon | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Gunmetal
What to Look For in Fringe Dresses
Strong Embellishments
Because fringe dresses tend to be a bit heavier due to the weight of the extra material, you want to make sure you feel secure yet comfortable from the beginning to the end of your night. Merabi considers investing in a strong concealed zipper, well-built straps, and concealed hems to make for a long-lasting dress.
Style
Since most of these dresses will serve as an investment piece for you and your wardrobe, Kaeojinda says to make sure the design of the dress is one you see yourself wearing more than once. “When making any kind of investment, you want to find classic patterns that suit your body that you’ll want to wear again and again,” Kaeojinda recommends.
What elements should you invest in when buying a fringe dress?
Experts recommend paying attention to where the lining ends on the dress and making sure you’re comfortable with that length, whether it be shorter or longer. Because many designs feature fringe that goes far beyond the lining, don’t be confused by the actual length of the piece. Always try on fringe dresses before you purchase. It’ll benefit you in the long run.
Because fringe is such an elongating feature, make sure the dress has some type of overall shape, whether that’s an emphasized neckline, like a v-neck, a belt, a cinched waist, or a slit to break up the flow of the fringe. Just because you’re wearing a fringe dress doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have some type of shape.
How can you style a fringe dress for different events?
Kaeojinda says the right accessories can make or break the end result. “You can make fringe appropriate for any occasion by pairing it with complimentary garments and accessories to complete the look,” Kaeojinda believes. Both Kaeojinda and Merabi endorse blazers as their choice for styling a fringe dress. “If you are going to a more casual event, you could wear a mini fringe dress with an oversized blazer, small fine jewelry earrings, a small crossbody bag, and heels,” Kaeojinda says. “As a wedding guest, it’s likely that the fringe dress would be embellished with a special material like sparkling beads. So, to match the elegance, you’d want to pair it with long drop earrings that mimic the dress and then round out the look with a small clutch and open-toe heels.”
It’s true most fashion enthusiasts tend to save fringe dresses for the more special occasions in life, but Kaeojinda and Merabi are here to end the stigma that fringe dresses aren’t suitable for casual wear. “A fringe dress is never limited to a single event, and they’re so easy to transition from daytime to nighttime wear,” Merabi says. So while you may purchase a fringe dress for a fancier event, don’t be afraid to experiment with unique accessories and jewelry to make the dress work for you from 9-5 and beyond.
