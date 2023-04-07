These 19 Fringe Dresses Are All Your Going-Out Wardrobe Needs

We can’t get enough of the Nadine Merabi Lottie Teal Dress.

By
Meguire Hennes
meguire hennes
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes is a writer and editor whose work has been featured in Bustle, Elite Daily, The Zoe Report, NYLON, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 04/07/23
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
Best Fringe Dresses

Byrdie / David Hattan

Looking snatched from head to toe in a bodycon dress is fun and all, but sometimes the occasion calls for something with a bit more movement. Fringe dresses are the best of both worlds, hugging your figure, while the fringe adds some action and makes you want to twirl all night long. “Fringe dresses really highlight your personality in each motion and encourage self-expression and uniqueness,” says Pipatchara ‘Petch’ Kaeojinda, co-founder of PIPATCHARA. Fringe can be placed anywhere on the dress — on the bottom to add a subtle flair, on the sleeves to create a cape effect, and covering the entire dress if you’re trying to live out your Cher fantasy (always). 

We turned to two expert designers in the fringe dress world, Pipatchara ‘Petch’ Kaeojinda, co-founder of PIPATCHARA, and Nadine Merabi, co-founder and creative director of NADINE MERABI, to talk about what makes fringe dresses so distinct from other options and how to make them a staple in your closet — here are 20 fringe dresses that we can’t wait to take out for a night on the town. 

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Nadine Merabi Lottie Teal Dress at Nadinemerabi.com
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
Pretty Little Thing Halterneck Bodycon Dress at Prettylittlething.us
Jump to Review
Best Splurge:
Naeem Khan Fringe Cutout Mini Dress at Bergdorfgoodman.com
Jump to Review
Best Plus-Size:
ASOS Design Bandage Fringe Mini Dress at Asos
Jump to Review
Best Wrap:
Meshki Wrap-Over Midi Dress With Fringing at Meshki.us
Jump to Review
Best Cover-Up:
Micas Tassel Hem Crochet Knit Cover-Up Dress at Shopmicas.com
Jump to Review
Best Silky:
Olivia Von Halle Silk Fringed Slip Dress at Oliviavonhalle.com
Jump to Review
Best Mini:
PATBO Crochet and Fringe Tiered Mini Dress at Bergdorfgoodman.com
Jump to Review
Best Midi:
ASOS Design Shard Detail Midi Dress at Asos
Jump to Review
Best Long:
Herve Leger Fringe Gown at Bloomingdales
Jump to Review
In This Article

Best Overall

Nadine Merabi Lottie Teal Dress

Nadine Merabi Lottie Teal Dress

Nadine Merabi
View On Nadinemerabi.com

Our favorite elements within this NADINE MERABI teal fringe dress are the hand-embellished fringe and the 100% chiffon lining—you’re getting designer materials without stepping into the thousand-dollar range. “The Lottie Teal fringe dress is a flattering silhouette that shimmers and sparkles when you move, ensuring you shine the night away,” says the designer of the dress, Merabi herself. Available in a variety of sizes and colors and featuring a universally-flattering silhouette, you’ll appreciate the individually hand-embellished fringed beading and sequins, as well as the iconic feather hemline.

Price at time of publish: $675

Material: 100% chiffon lining, hand-embellished teal fringe | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Teal, Pink, Gold, White

Best Budget

Pretty Little Thing Black Tassel Detail Halterneck Bodycon Dress

Pretty Little Thing Black Tassel Detail Halterneck Bodycon Dress

Pretty Little Thing
View On Prettylittlething.us

This 70s take on the classic LBD, complete with an open back and a halterneck, is practically begging to be added to your wardrobe. The polyester and elastane combination makes for a comfortable pair, so don’t worry about how easy it’ll be to get your groove on. Couple it with your favorite pair of lace-up strappy heels and some sparkly jewelry to add some dimension.

Price at time of publish: $31

Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Black

Best Splurge

Naeem Khan Fringe Cutout Mini Dress

Naeem Khan Fringe Cutout Mini Dress

Bergdorf Goodman
View On Bergdorfgoodman.com

The $5,995 price tag definitely makes this Naeem Khan piece an investment, but the eye-catching sustainably-curated fringe makes the purchase worth it. If you’re looking to practice more sustainable shopping practices, consider adding this 100% nylon fringe dress to your going-out wardrobe.  

Price at time of publish: $5,995

Material: 100% nylon, silk lining | Sizes: 2-12 | Colors: Green

Our Ultimate Guide to the Absolute Best Dresses, From Minis to Maxis and More

Best Plus-Size

ASOS Design Curve Bandage Fringe Mini Dress

ASOS Design Curve Bandage Fringe Mini Dress

ASOS
View On Asos

As it says in the product description, “all other dresses can go home.” This eye-catching matcha green color will have you feeling sexy, confident, and all kinds of stylish all night long. “A fringe dress can be worn in various ways for many events, either formal or casual, and this dress is no exception,” Merabi says. Wear this to an outdoor spring wedding or a night out with the girls — trust us, it’ll get tons of wear. Our favorite part? The $105 price point doesn’t break the bank. 

Price at time of publish: $105

Material: Shell 1: 92% polyester, 8% elastane — Shell 2: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane | Sizes: 12-26 | Colors: Green

Best Wrap

Meshki Yasmin Wrap-Over Midi Dress With Fringing

Meshki Yasmin Wrap-Over Midi Dress With Fringing

Meshki
View On Meshki.us

The polyester and spandex combo was what originally sold us on this Meshki piece—it’ll hug each and every curve beautifully while still offering comfort. Merabi recommends opting for the white dress, a jean jacket, and some clogs for a summery date night or the black dress and some strappy platform heels for a beach wedding. 

Price at time of publish: $69

Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Royal Blue, Black, White

Best Cover-Up

Micas Tassel Hem Crochet Knit Cover-Up Dress

Micas Tassel Hem Crochet Knit Cover-Up Dress

Micas
View On Shopmicas.com

When the temps rise, and your desire to go to the beach increases, throw this Micas crochet cover-up in your beach bag. Affordable, easy-to-style, and sexy—it fills all our requirements for a fringe cover-up dress. Choose a brightly colored swimsuit to go under this beauty.

Price at time of publish: $35

Material: 100% acrylic | Sizes: S-XL | Colors: Taupe

Best Silky

Olivia Von Halle Zoya Pink Silk Fringed Slip Dress

Olivia Von Halle Zoya Pink Silk Fringed Slip Dress

Olivia Von Halle
View On Oliviavonhalle.com

Kaeojinda says it’s necessary to prioritize high-end materials when it comes to purchasing silk dresses as they can be subject to damage quickly and frequently. Made from 100% natural silk, this investment Olivia Von Halle piece offers durability and longevity, transitioning seamlessly from season to season. “This is a great example of a fringe dress that makes a statement but is still simple and wearable,” says Kaeojinda. “With a timeless silhouette and silk Material, it gives the sense of effortless elegance while the delicately-placed fringe adds a fun, but still classy touch.”

Price at time of publish: $705

Material: 100% 19 momme silk | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Rose, Lime Green, White

Best Mini

PATBO Crochet and Fringe Tiered Mini Dress

PATBO Crochet and Fringe Tiered Mini Dress

Bergdorf Goodman
View On Bergdorfgoodman.com

This fit-and-flare PATBO mini dress is a minimalist’s dream. Its unornamented yet charming crocheted silhouette is one you could style for almost any event, from formal to casual. Dress it up with some diamonds and a pop of color on the shoe, or dress it down with a leather jacket, your favorite pair of Doc Martens, and some chunky gold hoops. 

Price at time of publish: $695

Material: 50% polyamide, 50% elastane | Sizes: 0-10 | Colors: Black

Best Midi

ASOS Design Shard Detail Midi Dress

ASOS Design Shard Detail Midi Dress

ASOS
View On Asos

Pair this ASOS midi dress with your favorite rose gold accessories and watch the look come together. Made of polyester, the piece will be surprisingly comfortable, and there’s even a cutout under the bodice, making this the perfect choice for those warmer nights.

Price at time of publish: $152

Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Pink

The 18 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion Imaginable

Best Long

Herve Leger Strappy Ottoman Fringe Gown

Herve Leger Strappy Ottoman Fringe Gown

Herve Leger
View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue

For fans of an elongated neckline, consider this strappy piece. The fitted bodice of this dress, made of a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, will hug each and every curve, making the transition from fitted to fringed seamless and ultra-flattering.

Price at time of publish: $537

Material: 96% rayon, 3% nylon, 1% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Green, Black, White

Best Tube

Norma Kamali Strapless Fringed Stretch Jersey Mini Dress

Norma Kamali Strapless Fringed Stretch Jersey Mini Dress

Net a Porter
View On Net-a-Porter

“Crafted in stretch jersey, this piece makes for the most elegant and comfortable strapless fringe dress,” says Merabi. Style this dress to fit whatever aesthetic you’re vibing with — for a grunge look, aim for distressed jackets, tights, or accessories, for more classic, try a trench coat and knee-high boots on for size. 

Price at time of publish: $575

Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex; Trim: 96% rayon, 3% polyester, 1% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Black

Best Black

Cynthia Rowley Gabrielle Strapless Fringe Dress

Cynthia Rowley Gabrielle Strapless Fringe Dress

Cynthia Rowley
View On Cynthiarowley.com View On Garmentory.com View On Orchardmile.com

Everyone needs a fringed LBD, so it just makes sense to try out this Cynthia Rowley piece. “Chic and sophisticated, this black dress can take you from daytime cocktails to an evening party — it’s versatile and effortless,” Merabi says. The all-over fringe creates an eccentric look, while the elastic band around the chest allows for comfort all night long. Another combination of rayon, nylon, and spandex, you’re sure to feel secure no matter where your plans take you.

Price at time of publish: $315

Material: 65% rayon, 30% nylon, 5% spandex | Sizes: 0-10 | Colors: Black

Best Party

ASOS EDITION Blocked Chevron Sequin Fringe Mini Dress

ASOS EDITION Blocked Chevron Sequin Fringe Mini Dress

ASOS
View On Asos

The flattering v-neck silhouette has returned once again, and to be honest, it’s not going anywhere. This dress has a lot going on, in the best way, of course, so that means feel free to take it easy on the accessories and shoes. Choose black jewelry as a way of pulling attention to the black lining around the neckline. 

Price at time of publish: $225

Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Multi

Best Sexy

DUNDAS x REVOLVE Bonham Fringe Mini Dress

DUNDAS x REVOLVE Bonham Fringe Mini Dress

Revolve
View On Revolve

Whether you’re looking for something a bit more risqué for your Bachelorette Party or you need a party dress suitable for the summer heat, this DUNDAS x REVOLVE collaboration is ready and accounted for. This piece will have you effortlessly feeling like the ultimate cool girl — if that’s the vibe you’re going for. Make sure to handwash this piece as the polyester fringe is very delicate—trust us, you will want to wear this piece more than once.

Price at time of publish: $298

Material: 58% viscose, 42% rayon | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: White

Best Long-Sleeve

ELLIATT Nebulous Dress

ELLIAT Nebulous Dress

Revolve
View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue

Keep the fringe alive even in the peak of the winter months with this long-sleeve ELLIAT Nebulous Dress. At first glance, the piece leans more to the sophisticated side, but the diamond-encrusted fringe around the thigh and surrounding the open back makes this dress easy to adapt. Couple it with some black tights and thigh-high boots for a look suitable for an after-work office party or pops of color for a classy date night. 

Price at time of publish: $340

Material: 68% viscose, 28% polyamide, 4% spandex | Lining: 96% polyester, 4% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Black

The 25 Best Slip Dresses That Are More Versatile Than You Think

Best White

superdown Carly Fringe Mini Dress

Superdown Carly Fringe Mini Dress

Revolve
View On Revolve

This inexpensive white fringe dress adds a subtle yet fun take on the fringe dress style with its minimal use of draped fringe just around the sleeve area. Available in white, gold, and black, buy one in every color for a dress suitable for those last-minute semi-formal occasions. 

Price at time of publish: $108

Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: White, Gold, Black

Best Gold

Badgley Mischka Fringe Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress

Badgley Mischka Fringe Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress

Saks Fifth Avenue
View On Saks Fifth Avenue

For a nighttime-inspired moment, pair this Badgley Mischka piece with your favorite gold clutch, elongated earrings to match the fringe placement, and a subtle overcoat to make the outfit reveal that much more dramatic. The hemline just below the knee makes this dress suitable for those stingy dress codes. 

Price at time of publish: $440

Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-16 | Colors: Gold

Best Beaded

Nadine Merabi Sadie Silver Dress

Nadine Merabi Sadie Silver Dress

Nadine Merabi
View On Nadinemerabi.com

Leave it to NADINE MERABI to create some of our favorite fringe dresses on this list. Create a memorable glimmering outfit with this all-silver dress, complete with waterfall beading and our favorite neckline for fringe dresses, the v-neck. “Wear for your most treasured occasions, you will be sure to stand out in this statement piece,” says Merabi. 

Price at time of publish: $675

Material: 100% chiffon lining, hand-embellished silver fringe | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Gold, Silver, Champagne, Pink, White

Best Sequin

Retrofête Heather Sequin Star Fringe Dress

Retrof&Atilde;&ordf;te HEATHER SEQUIN STAR FRINGE DRESS

RetrofÃªte
View On Retrofete.com

This Retrofête moment is just too adorable to pass up, and we’re pretty sure you’ll feel the same way. Available in bold colors like lilac, fuschia, and champagne, our favorite feature is its supportive boning around the bodice. Press add to cart and bring some color to your closet.

Price at time of publish: $398

Material: 100% nylon | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Gunmetal

What to Look For in Fringe Dresses

Strong Embellishments

Because fringe dresses tend to be a bit heavier due to the weight of the extra material, you want to make sure you feel secure yet comfortable from the beginning to the end of your night. Merabi considers investing in a strong concealed zipper, well-built straps, and concealed hems to make for a long-lasting dress. 

Style

Since most of these dresses will serve as an investment piece for you and your wardrobe, Kaeojinda says to make sure the design of the dress is one you see yourself wearing more than once. “When making any kind of investment, you want to find classic patterns that suit your body that you’ll want to wear again and again,” Kaeojinda recommends. 

FAQ
  • What elements should you invest in when buying a fringe dress?

    Experts recommend paying attention to where the lining ends on the dress and making sure you’re comfortable with that length, whether it be shorter or longer. Because many designs feature fringe that goes far beyond the lining, don’t be confused by the actual length of the piece. Always try on fringe dresses before you purchase. It’ll benefit you in the long run. 

    Because fringe is such an elongating feature, make sure the dress has some type of overall shape, whether that’s an emphasized neckline, like a v-neck, a belt, a cinched waist, or a slit to break up the flow of the fringe. Just because you’re wearing a fringe dress doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have some type of shape.

  • How can you style a fringe dress for different events?

    Kaeojinda says the right accessories can make or break the end result. “You can make fringe appropriate for any occasion by pairing it with complimentary garments and accessories to complete the look,” Kaeojinda believes. Both Kaeojinda and Merabi endorse blazers as their choice for styling a fringe dress. “If you are going to a more casual event, you could wear a mini fringe dress with an oversized blazer, small fine jewelry earrings, a small crossbody bag, and heels,” Kaeojinda says. “As a wedding guest, it’s likely that the fringe dress would be embellished with a special material like sparkling beads. So, to match the elegance, you’d want to pair it with long drop earrings that mimic the dress and then round out the look with a small clutch and open-toe heels.” 

    It’s true most fashion enthusiasts tend to save fringe dresses for the more special occasions in life, but Kaeojinda and Merabi are here to end the stigma that fringe dresses aren’t suitable for casual wear. “A fringe dress is never limited to a single event, and they’re so easy to transition from daytime to nighttime wear,” Merabi says. So while you may purchase a fringe dress for a fancier event, don’t be afraid to experiment with unique accessories and jewelry to make the dress work for you from 9-5 and beyond.

Why Trust Byrdie

Meguire Hennes is a copy editor at The Everygirl and freelance writer for lifestyle brands like Bustle, Elite Daily, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, The Everygirl, and more, consistently covering beauty, fashion, dating, decor, astrology, and entertainment. While looking to add a fringe dress to her own wardrobe, Meguire consulted with some of the most recognizable fringe dress designers of today, which allowed her to understand the intricacies behind these unique silhouettes.

These 18 Best Going-Out Tops Will Make You Feel Confident All Night Long

Related Stories