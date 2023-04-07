We turned to two expert designers in the fringe dress world, Pipatchara ‘Petch’ Kaeojinda, co-founder of PIPATCHARA, and Nadine Merabi, co-founder and creative director of NADINE MERABI, to talk about what makes fringe dresses so distinct from other options and how to make them a staple in your closet — here are 20 fringe dresses that we can’t wait to take out for a night on the town.

Looking snatched from head to toe in a bodycon dress is fun and all, but sometimes the occasion calls for something with a bit more movement. Fringe dresses are the best of both worlds, hugging your figure, while the fringe adds some action and makes you want to twirl all night long. “Fringe dresses really highlight your personality in each motion and encourage self-expression and uniqueness,” says Pipatchara ‘Petch’ Kaeojinda, co-founder of PIPATCHARA. Fringe can be placed anywhere on the dress — on the bottom to add a subtle flair, on the sleeves to create a cape effect, and covering the entire dress if you’re trying to live out your Cher fantasy (always).

Best Overall Nadine Merabi Lottie Teal Dress Nadine Merabi View On Nadinemerabi.com Our favorite elements within this NADINE MERABI teal fringe dress are the hand-embellished fringe and the 100% chiffon lining—you’re getting designer materials without stepping into the thousand-dollar range. “The Lottie Teal fringe dress is a flattering silhouette that shimmers and sparkles when you move, ensuring you shine the night away,” says the designer of the dress, Merabi herself. Available in a variety of sizes and colors and featuring a universally-flattering silhouette, you’ll appreciate the individually hand-embellished fringed beading and sequins, as well as the iconic feather hemline. Price at time of publish: $675 Material: 100% chiffon lining, hand-embellished teal fringe | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Teal, Pink, Gold, White

Best Budget Pretty Little Thing Black Tassel Detail Halterneck Bodycon Dress Pretty Little Thing View On Prettylittlething.us This 70s take on the classic LBD, complete with an open back and a halterneck, is practically begging to be added to your wardrobe. The polyester and elastane combination makes for a comfortable pair, so don’t worry about how easy it’ll be to get your groove on. Couple it with your favorite pair of lace-up strappy heels and some sparkly jewelry to add some dimension. Price at time of publish: $31 Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Sizes: 0-12 | Colors: Black

Best Splurge Naeem Khan Fringe Cutout Mini Dress Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com The $5,995 price tag definitely makes this Naeem Khan piece an investment, but the eye-catching sustainably-curated fringe makes the purchase worth it. If you’re looking to practice more sustainable shopping practices, consider adding this 100% nylon fringe dress to your going-out wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $5,995 Material: 100% nylon, silk lining | Sizes: 2-12 | Colors: Green Our Ultimate Guide to the Absolute Best Dresses, From Minis to Maxis and More

Best Plus-Size ASOS Design Curve Bandage Fringe Mini Dress ASOS View On Asos As it says in the product description, “all other dresses can go home.” This eye-catching matcha green color will have you feeling sexy, confident, and all kinds of stylish all night long. “A fringe dress can be worn in various ways for many events, either formal or casual, and this dress is no exception,” Merabi says. Wear this to an outdoor spring wedding or a night out with the girls — trust us, it’ll get tons of wear. Our favorite part? The $105 price point doesn’t break the bank. Price at time of publish: $105 Material: Shell 1: 92% polyester, 8% elastane — Shell 2: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane | Sizes: 12-26 | Colors: Green

Best Wrap Meshki Yasmin Wrap-Over Midi Dress With Fringing Meshki View On Meshki.us The polyester and spandex combo was what originally sold us on this Meshki piece—it’ll hug each and every curve beautifully while still offering comfort. Merabi recommends opting for the white dress, a jean jacket, and some clogs for a summery date night or the black dress and some strappy platform heels for a beach wedding. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Royal Blue, Black, White

Best Cover-Up Micas Tassel Hem Crochet Knit Cover-Up Dress Micas View On Shopmicas.com When the temps rise, and your desire to go to the beach increases, throw this Micas crochet cover-up in your beach bag. Affordable, easy-to-style, and sexy—it fills all our requirements for a fringe cover-up dress. Choose a brightly colored swimsuit to go under this beauty. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: 100% acrylic | Sizes: S-XL | Colors: Taupe

Best Silky Olivia Von Halle Zoya Pink Silk Fringed Slip Dress Olivia Von Halle View On Oliviavonhalle.com Kaeojinda says it’s necessary to prioritize high-end materials when it comes to purchasing silk dresses as they can be subject to damage quickly and frequently. Made from 100% natural silk, this investment Olivia Von Halle piece offers durability and longevity, transitioning seamlessly from season to season. “This is a great example of a fringe dress that makes a statement but is still simple and wearable,” says Kaeojinda. “With a timeless silhouette and silk Material, it gives the sense of effortless elegance while the delicately-placed fringe adds a fun, but still classy touch.” Price at time of publish: $705 Material: 100% 19 momme silk | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Rose, Lime Green, White

Best Mini PATBO Crochet and Fringe Tiered Mini Dress Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com This fit-and-flare PATBO mini dress is a minimalist’s dream. Its unornamented yet charming crocheted silhouette is one you could style for almost any event, from formal to casual. Dress it up with some diamonds and a pop of color on the shoe, or dress it down with a leather jacket, your favorite pair of Doc Martens, and some chunky gold hoops. Price at time of publish: $695 Material: 50% polyamide, 50% elastane | Sizes: 0-10 | Colors: Black

Best Midi ASOS Design Shard Detail Midi Dress ASOS View On Asos Pair this ASOS midi dress with your favorite rose gold accessories and watch the look come together. Made of polyester, the piece will be surprisingly comfortable, and there’s even a cutout under the bodice, making this the perfect choice for those warmer nights. Price at time of publish: $152 Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Pink The 18 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion Imaginable

Best Long Herve Leger Strappy Ottoman Fringe Gown Herve Leger View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue For fans of an elongated neckline, consider this strappy piece. The fitted bodice of this dress, made of a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, will hug each and every curve, making the transition from fitted to fringed seamless and ultra-flattering. Price at time of publish: $537 Material: 96% rayon, 3% nylon, 1% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Green, Black, White

Best Tube Norma Kamali Strapless Fringed Stretch Jersey Mini Dress Net a Porter View On Net-a-Porter “Crafted in stretch jersey, this piece makes for the most elegant and comfortable strapless fringe dress,” says Merabi. Style this dress to fit whatever aesthetic you’re vibing with — for a grunge look, aim for distressed jackets, tights, or accessories, for more classic, try a trench coat and knee-high boots on for size. Price at time of publish: $575 Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex; Trim: 96% rayon, 3% polyester, 1% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Black



Best Black Cynthia Rowley Gabrielle Strapless Fringe Dress Cynthia Rowley View On Cynthiarowley.com View On Garmentory.com View On Orchardmile.com Everyone needs a fringed LBD, so it just makes sense to try out this Cynthia Rowley piece. “Chic and sophisticated, this black dress can take you from daytime cocktails to an evening party — it’s versatile and effortless,” Merabi says. The all-over fringe creates an eccentric look, while the elastic band around the chest allows for comfort all night long. Another combination of rayon, nylon, and spandex, you’re sure to feel secure no matter where your plans take you. Price at time of publish: $315 Material: 65% rayon, 30% nylon, 5% spandex | Sizes: 0-10 | Colors: Black

Best Party ASOS EDITION Blocked Chevron Sequin Fringe Mini Dress ASOS View On Asos The flattering v-neck silhouette has returned once again, and to be honest, it’s not going anywhere. This dress has a lot going on, in the best way, of course, so that means feel free to take it easy on the accessories and shoes. Choose black jewelry as a way of pulling attention to the black lining around the neckline. Price at time of publish: $225 Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Multi

Best Sexy DUNDAS x REVOLVE Bonham Fringe Mini Dress Revolve View On Revolve Whether you’re looking for something a bit more risqué for your Bachelorette Party or you need a party dress suitable for the summer heat, this DUNDAS x REVOLVE collaboration is ready and accounted for. This piece will have you effortlessly feeling like the ultimate cool girl — if that’s the vibe you’re going for. Make sure to handwash this piece as the polyester fringe is very delicate—trust us, you will want to wear this piece more than once. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: 58% viscose, 42% rayon | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: White



Best Long-Sleeve ELLIATT Nebulous Dress Revolve View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue Keep the fringe alive even in the peak of the winter months with this long-sleeve ELLIAT Nebulous Dress. At first glance, the piece leans more to the sophisticated side, but the diamond-encrusted fringe around the thigh and surrounding the open back makes this dress easy to adapt. Couple it with some black tights and thigh-high boots for a look suitable for an after-work office party or pops of color for a classy date night. Price at time of publish: $340 Material: 68% viscose, 28% polyamide, 4% spandex | Lining: 96% polyester, 4% spandex | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Black The 25 Best Slip Dresses That Are More Versatile Than You Think

Best White superdown Carly Fringe Mini Dress Revolve View On Revolve This inexpensive white fringe dress adds a subtle yet fun take on the fringe dress style with its minimal use of draped fringe just around the sleeve area. Available in white, gold, and black, buy one in every color for a dress suitable for those last-minute semi-formal occasions. Price at time of publish: $108 Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: White, Gold, Black

Best Gold Badgley Mischka Fringe Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue For a nighttime-inspired moment, pair this Badgley Mischka piece with your favorite gold clutch, elongated earrings to match the fringe placement, and a subtle overcoat to make the outfit reveal that much more dramatic. The hemline just below the knee makes this dress suitable for those stingy dress codes. Price at time of publish: $440 Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: 0-16 | Colors: Gold

Best Beaded Nadine Merabi Sadie Silver Dress Nadine Merabi View On Nadinemerabi.com Leave it to NADINE MERABI to create some of our favorite fringe dresses on this list. Create a memorable glimmering outfit with this all-silver dress, complete with waterfall beading and our favorite neckline for fringe dresses, the v-neck. “Wear for your most treasured occasions, you will be sure to stand out in this statement piece,” says Merabi. Price at time of publish: $675 Material: 100% chiffon lining, hand-embellished silver fringe | Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: Gold, Silver, Champagne, Pink, White