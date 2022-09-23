The 30 Best Friend Gifts of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The writer Octavia Butler has said of friendship, “Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing.” We couldn’t agree more. Knowing when to speak up and when to keep silent are two hallmarks of a good friend. And while a solid friendship is a far better gift than any kind of material object, it’s still nice to treat your BFFs to a fabulous present (or two) on occasion. A perfectly timed BFF gift is not only thoughtfully curated, but meant to show appreciation and adoration. No matter whether your friends are foodies or fashionistas, love to travel or prefer to lounge at home, we compiled a curated list of perfect presents—at all price points.

Theragun PRO 4th Generation 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Theragun.com View On Walmart This Fan-Favorite Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Totally Worth the Investment Giving someone a gift certificate for a massage is great. But if you give them this tool they can give themselves a DIY massage whenever they’d like. Four different attachments let you easily reach all those tight spots, allowing the percussive therapy to relieve achy muscles (it delivers up to 40 pounds of force). It’s also totally cordless, with a battery life of up to 60 minutes. Price at time of Publish: $499 What Our Testers Say “With the shoulders, the relief is somewhat immediate. But this is definitely a tool that I’ve benefited from using consistently over time. I also use it to target my IT bands, quads, and sometimes even the sore balls of my feet!”—Sophie Moore, Brides Editor

TATCHA Pure One Step Camellia Oil Cleanser 4.7 View On Amazon This Japanese Cleansing Oil Melts Away Every Last Trace of Makeup Combining the best attributes of a balm, lip tint, and gloss, this multi-tasking product is ideal for everyday use. Four types of hyaluronic acid and several different oils create a base that envelops lips in cushiony moisture, while the color is easily buildable. Apply one coat for a sheer wash; several for full-on pigment. Price at time of Publish: $50

Glossier Ultralip Glossier View On Glossier.com Glossier's Latest Drop Claims to Be the Sweatpants of Lipstick—So We Tried It Combining the best attributes of a balm, lip tint, and gloss, this multi-tasking product is ideal for everyday use. Four types of hyaluronic acid and several different oils create a base that envelops lips in cushiony moisture, while the color is easily buildable. Apply one coat for a sheer wash; several for full-on pigment. Price at time of Publish: $18

What Our Testers Say “As soon as I swiped it on, I was immediately impressed—it looked exactly like what I think my natural lip color should be in my head (spoiler: it’s not). I love how Ultralip makes my lips look extra glossy, but stays way longer than any traditional gloss I’ve tried.”—Karli Bendlin, Byrdie Senior Editor

Volo Hero Microfiber Hair Towel 4.5 View On Amazon View On Anthropologie This microfiber towel offers a serious upgrade to anyone’s at-home hair-washing game. (It’s so good that we deemed it the best hair towel out there.) It’s thick and plush, so much so that the material can absorb 10 times its weight in water, helping your hair dry quicker, without roughing it up and potentially causing breakage or frizz. Price at time of Publish: $39 These 11 Hair Towels Just May Be the Secret to Healthier Hair

Paper Culture Pet Calendars With Stand Paper Culture View On Paperculture.com If you have friends who can’t get enough of their dog or cat, this is a must. Personalize each of the 12 months with a photo of their furry BFF; the calendar comes complete with a bamboo stand so that they can proudly display it on their desk. Price at time of Publish: $19.99

ThirdLove WonderKnit Pajama Jogger ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Are these PJ pants or joggers? Answer: Both. Made from a buttery cotton jersey, they’re both drapey and slouchy, yet still fitted enough that they don’t look sloppy. You can 100% wear them out of the house and no one will ever know you didn’t get dressed. The fabric actually gets softer the more you wash it, and we also appreciate that they come in a wide array of sizes, ranging from XS to 3X. Price at time of Publish: $54

Maptote Grocery Tote Maptote View On Maptote.com These adorable cotton totes are all made in Brooklyn by a husband-and-wife team. They feature over 70 different geographic locations, ranging from international cities to US states, and make for a fun, personalized, (and very wallet-friendly) gift. Price at time of Publish: $20



Bolden Glow Hydrating Mask Bolden View On Boldenusa.com We have yet to meet someone who doesn’t appreciate a good face mask, and this one (from one of our favorite BIPOC-owned beauty brands) checks all of the boxes. It hydrates, plumps, and soothes, and is safe and effective for all skin types. Even better: It works in just 10 minutes. Price at time of Publish: $19.50 The 16 Best Face Masks of 2022 for Glowing Skin

‘47 Vintage Tubular Tee '47 View On 47brand.com Pick up one of these tees for any sports-loving friend in your life. Showcasing teams from the NCAA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA, there’s an option for every type of fan out there. The tees themselves feature a 20-year-wash and retro designs, so that they look and feel super lived in and, well, actually vintage. Price at time of Publish: $45



Astrid & Miyu Zodiac Pendant Necklace Astrid & Miyu View On Astridandmiyu.com Giving a gift with an astrological sign is a fun way to give something personalized when you don’t want to go with the standard initials or monogram. This pendant necklace features the different zodiac signs in crystals, set on gold, silver, or rose gold. And if you do want to take the personalization even further, you can even engrave the back (for free). Price at time of Publish: $159

State Cashmere The Cable Knit Unisex Gloves State Cashmere View On Statecashmere.com Cashmere anything always makes for a good gift. Case in point: These unisex gloves, made from 100% mongolian cashmere for the ultimate in softness, warmth, and chic style. We also like that they come in one universal size, always a boon when it comes to gifting. Price at time of Publish: $40

Lindye Galloway Yosemite Coasters Lindye Galloway View On Lindyegalloway.com Ideal for your friend who loves to host, this set of four coasters come in a sophisticated pairing of wood and marble. They strike the perfect balance between modern and rustic, not to mention ring it at an affordable price point. Price at time of Publish: $38

ILola Tea Disc Essentials Set ILola View On Ilolatea.com Hardcore tea lovers are sure to swoon over this set. We’ve never seen tea quite like it. There are no bags and no loose leaves involved, instead, the tea comes in tiny discs that are simple and easy-to-steep. Here, you get your choice of two different flavors, an infuser, and a travel mug. Price at time of Publish: $97

Boredwalk Boredwalk View On Boredwalk.com There’s nothing quite like a good vent session with your BFF, but this is the next best thing. Think of it as like a grown-up Burn Book, a la Mean Girls. The journal lets you dump out all your complaints about annoyances big and small, no matter whether you’re just sick of your in-laws or are having an existential crisis. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who’s always bemoaning toxic positivity. Price at time of Publish: $28

Bala Bangles 4.8 View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Dick's These are hands down the cutest—and most versatile—weights we’ve seen. Pop them on your wrists or ankles to amp up any workout, from a daily walk to yoga to a HIIT class. An adjustable fit and soft silicone make them very comfortable to wear, and we love that they come in different colors, too. Price at time of Publish: $39.99

Cuzen Matcha Matcha Maker Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Cuzenmatcha.com Coffee machines are a dime a dozen, but matcha machines? Not so much. That’s what makes this appliance (adored by celebs such as Cindy Crawford and Carey Mulligan) so special. It stores, grinds, and whisks organic matcha leaves, and is made to mimic the end result achieved via the traditional stone mill and bamboo whisk method. It’s a little bit pricey, but for someone who drinks matcha on the regular, it truly makes a special gift. Price at time of Publish: $299



LOCI Nine Sneaker LOCI View On Lociwear.com Celebs like Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck, and Kristen Bell have all been spotted sporting these kicks. They’re a choice sustainable option, totally vegan and made from recycled ocean plastic. The brand also gives back 10% of profits from each pair sold to help protect wildlife. And yes, they’re stylish too, available in over 20 different color ways. Price at time of Publish: $170 The 15 Best Everyday Sneakers You Won't Get Sick of

Jiggy Puzzles Jiggy View On Jiggypuzzles.com We don’t know about you, but we absolutely have at least several puzzle-obsessed pals in our life. Enter these gorgeous puzzles that truly are art-worthy. Each design is created by a female artist, and the pieces come in a reusable glass jar, along with puzzle glue so that you can in fact turn your finished product into a piece of art. Price at time of Publish: $49

BruMate MultiShaker BruMate View On Brumate.com No matter whether it’s for protein, collagen, or greens, powder, this bottle makes it easy to get your sips in. The built-in infuser and agitator quickly shake things up; it’s also insulated to keep your newly-mixed bevvy nice and cold. Per the gifting part of things, it comes in over 20 colors and patterns and can be personalized, too. Price at time of Publish: $34.99

Admiral Row Gold Double Knot Ring Admiral Row View On Admiralrow.com It’s hard to believe that this statement-making ring costs less than $30 dollars—but it’s true. The double knot design is simple yet sophisticated, and at this price, you can consider getting one of you and your bestie. Friendship rings are a thing, right? Price at time of Publish: $27



Avec Mixers The Sampler Avec Drinks View On Avecdrinks.com This brand (owned by two friends, how fitting) set out to totally change-up the drink mixers space, and they did exactly that. All of their recipes use real juice, botanicals, and spices for a delicious, low-sugar option that’s great mixed with your booze of choice, or just plain seltzer. This comes with three cans of each of their five flavors, think yummy options such as jalapeno and blood orange and grapefruit and pomelo. Price at time of Publish: $40.50



Venus Et Fleur The Letter Collection Venus Et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com We were already big fans of these eternity roses (that last for at least a year!), and now they come in fun letter arrangements. Get your friends’ initials, spell out their nickname, or go for BFF; there are also both mini and large sizes available, not to mention over 15 colors to choose from. Price at time of Publish: $82 to $389



Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe Casper View On Casper Truly one of the coziest robes we’ve ever worn, this is essentially like a wearable duvet. It has the same quilted feel as your favorite comforter, just with sleeves and pockets. We strongly recommend picking one up for yourself too so that you and your BFF can wear them together the next time you Netflix and chill. Price at time of Publish: $169

Worthwhile Paper Inquire Within Oracle Deck Worthwhile Paper View On Worthwhilepaper.com Pick this up for any friend who might need a little extra boost or mental motivation. Each of the 53 hand-illustrated cards feature a meaningful phrase or thought prompt to inspire self-connection and more mindful living. Price at time of Publish: $48

The Chef’s Garden Regenerative Farm Experience Box The Chefâs Garden View On Farmerjonesfarm.com The perfect gift for all of your foodie friends, this box is curated by Farmer Lee Jones, a farmer well-known as the produce provider for big-name celeb chefs such as Wolfgang Puck and José Andres. It comes with pretty much everything you need to create a farm-to-table meal, no trip to the farm required. There’s a box full of fresh veggies (seasonal, of course), along with fun pantry staples such as marmalade, creamed honey, tea, and more. Price at time of Publish: $250



CTOAN Co. Kris 3D Candle CTOAN Co. View On Ctoanco.com

The Potion Studio Potion Pack Discovery Set The Potion Studio View On Thepotionstudio.com This brand is reimagining the options in the natural hair care space, offering formulas that work for all genders, mixed ethnicities, and hair types. This set comes with one of each of their products: a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in cream, and (hair moisturizer). All are Byrdie clean and come in minimalistic packaging that we love. Price at time of Publish: $46

Vaan & Co. Hardy Duffle Vaan & Co. View On Vaanandco.com A weekender bag makes a great gift—even those who don’t necessarily travel regularly are bound to get good use out of it. This one is the perfect size for quick trips, made with upcycled leather and featuring cool hardware accents. We’re partial to this tan hue, but it also comes in black and brown. Price at time of Publish: $179



Ostrichpillow Original Napping Pillow Ostrichpillow View On Ostrichpillow.com We know, this may look kind of ridiculous, but take our word for it, it’s pretty ingenious. It’s basically a little pod for your head; pop it on and you’re in a little cozy cocoon that blocks out light and offers a soft surface to lay on. Perfect for frequent flyers, it also is amazing for anyone who likes to take a quick cat nap in the car (or at their desk, we won’t tell). Price at time of Publish: $99

