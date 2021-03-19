13 of the Best Foot Massagers Money Can Buy

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Massages aren’t just a luxury worth indulging in now and then. They can be a productive way to recover from a workout, helping your muscles bounce back and helping you cut down on soreness. “Massages can and should play a huge part in recovery,” Denita Banks, certified personal trainer and SLT instructor, says. “You want tension in your muscles while you’re working out—but not when you’re trying to relax at home.” By stimulating blood flow, massages can help sore muscles recover—plus, they just feel great. The best part? While massages have a reputation for being expensive, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to bring massage into your life more regularly. Massage devices abound, allowing you to give yourself a massage—or to sit back while a machine does the work for you. And since there are so many different kinds out there, you can easily find a massager designed with your feet and legs in mind. “Our legs and feet tend to do a lot during the day, and they get put under a lot of stress during workouts,” Banks says. So really, why not treat them to a massage every week—or even every day? Tempted to stock up on a few massagers of your own? We don’t blame you. Read on to learn more about the best foot massagers—and to find an option that works for you.