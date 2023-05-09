With help from two dermatologists and a podiatrist, we conducted hours of research on the best foot antiperspirants and foot deodorizers, evaluating each pick on its active ingredients to stop bacteria growth, reduce odor, and keep feet fresh. We also considered any extra factors, like lasting power and scent to land on these top-rated picks.

These are different from deodorants, which mask the smell but don’t actually prevent sweating, Dr. Zalka adds. Although, deodorants can also be beneficial as many contain natural ingredients more suitable for sensitive skin.

But if you’re in a less serious situation like mine, a foot antiperspirant could be all you need to avoid a Birkenstocks-only lifestyle. Antiperspirants contain aluminum compounds to “block the sweat ‘portal’ and hence reduce the flow of moisture,” says Alicia Zalka, MD, board certified dermatologist and founder of Surface Deep.

Visible shoe stains, unpleasant odors, and a tossed pair of beloved lime green block heels are all byproducts of my first summer spent in NYC, thanks to sweaty feet. Sometimes excessive sweating is caused by conditions like hyperhidrosis, says board certified podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, who adds that a podiatrist can mitigate its effects with everything from prescription antiperspirants to Botox injections (yes, really).

Best Overall Dr. Scholl's Odor-Fighting X Foot Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Drscholls.com What We Like Fast-drying

Absorbs sweat without aluminum

Long-lasting What We Don't Like Contains added fragrance Whether it’s protecting our arches while we’re strutting in heels or keeping toes toasty with fuzzy socks, Dr. Scholl’s touts products that protect our feet — so where else would we turn for a permanent solution to this uncomfortable problem? In addition to drying on contact, Dr. Zalka likes this powder because it doesn’t contain aluminum and instead relies on zinc, cornstarch, and sodium bicarbonate — known commonly as baking soda. Along with chloroxylenol, a chemical used in many beauty products that slows bacterial growth, this quartet of ingredients has moisture-absorbing and odor-eliminating properties that make them a powerhouse against sweaty feet. The powder promises long-lasting effects as the formula is easy to sprinkle in your socks and shoes to ensure you’re stopping bacteria from coming back. It also has a very light fragrance that helps cover bad smells without replacing them with another overpowering one, but maybe skip this pick if you prefer something unscented. Price at time of publish: $7

Type: Powder | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 6.25 oz | Key Ingredients: Corn starch, zinc oxide, sodium bicarbonate

Best Budget Up & Up Antifungal Powder Spray Target View On Target What We Like Uses the same ingredients as pricier brands

Effective for price What We Don't Like Spray gets stuck in the nozzle Let’s face it: Foot antiperspirant might be one of the least sexy beauty products you can spend money on — luckily this Target brand spray rivals pricier options. It uses the same two ingredients found in similar products: Tolnaftate, an antifungal medicine, and baking soda to combat the smell. If your skin can tolerate baking soda (it might be too acidic for sensitive skin), baking soda is one of the strongest natural chemicals for absorbing moisture. This kitchen cabinet ingredient has a high pH and antibacterial properties that freshen feet and make it a popular exfoliator for your scalp and skin, and it can even help whiten your teeth. We just wish Target would redesign the bottle so the product doesn’t get stuck so often in the nozzle. Price at time of publish: $4 Type: Spray | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 4 oz | Key Ingredients: Baking soda, tolnaftate

Best Lotion Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Dermatologist-recommended

Non-greasy

Long-lasting What We Don't Like Leaves a residue on hands With aid from eucalyptus oil, this two-in-one foot antiperspirant is highly effective at controlling sweat and provides moisturizing benefits for your feet. The natural skincare ingredient has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties to curb bacteria growth, but it also boasts antioxidant properties to help soothe dry, cracked heels. We also love that dermatologists tested the formula, who deem it non-irritating and effective for helping resolve the effects of more serious conditions like hyperhidrosis. If you purchase a three-pack, the product comes with an applicator, which we recommend using as the lotion can leave a residue on your hands. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Lotion | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1.35 oz | Key Ingredients: Eucalyptus oil, aluminum sesquichlorohydrate

Best Natural Surface Deep Anti-Odorant Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Surfacedeep.com What We Like Plant-based ingredients

No sticky residue

Recyclable packaging What We Don't Like There’s a sweet fragrance First heralded by celebrities like Ashley Graham and Shailene Woodley, the switch to natural deodorizing products was a slow burn. Now, these deodorants dominate the beauty space as suitable alternatives to ones that contain aluminum and other potentially harmful preservatives. While there’s not enough scientific evidence to sufficiently prove these ingredients have serious harmful effects, some people choose to forgo using them if they’ve had negative reactions to the chemicals or just prefer a more natural product. The Surface Deep Anti-Odorant Spray uses plant-based ingredients to fight odor-causing bacteria such as glycolic acid, eucalyptus, and aloe vera. Different from an antiperspirant or a deodorant, an anti-odorant, “prevents odor by lowering pH and protecting the microbiome of the skin,” explains Dr. Zalka. Instead of simply masking foot smells with an artificial fragrance (although, it does have a naturally sweet aroma), this spray neutralizes and eliminates bacteria that cause stinky feet in the first place. And in a nod to Mother Nature, the spray comes in a recyclable glass spray bottle, so you can feel good about using it too. Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Spray | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 4 oz | Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, aloe vera, rosemary The 16 Best Natural Deodorants for Women of 2023

Best Wipes SweatBlock Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Contains vitamin E

Long-lasting What We Don't Like May irritate sensitive skin Using a wipe antiperspirant allows you to target whatever area you want to reduce sweat, like between your toes or the inner arches of your feet. We like these from SweatBlock because the 14% of aluminum chloride makes them extremely effective, they work overnight, and, when used consistently, they can stop sweat for up to seven days. It does it all with a satisfyingly short ingredient list you don’t need a degree in biochemistry to understand, including vitamin E which has long been used by the dermatology community for its antioxidant properties. The wipes have one of the highest percentages of aluminum chloride allowed by the FDA in over-the-counter products, which does an excellent job of knocking out odor and sweat, but this also means it could irritate sensitive skin types. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Wipe | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 5.6 oz | Key Ingredients: 14% aluminum chloride, vitamin E

Best Quick Drying 2Toms Stop Sweaty, Smelly Feet FootShield Roll-On Medi-Dyne View On Medi-dyne.com What We Like Fresh scent

Easy application

Short dry time What We Don't Like Isn’t for excessive sweating If you’re not keen on waiting around for your lotion or wipe to dry, Dr. Parthasarathy recommends the quick-drying formula from this easy roll-on stick. In combination with isopropyl alcohol, an antibacterial, the product uses a blend of essential oils with anti-fungal and hydrating properties like witch hazel, and tea tree oil to stomp out odors and prevent dry feet. Without the antiperspirant aluminum chloride, it’s not the most effective for those who suffer from excessive sweating, but those averse to the chemical will be pleasantly surprised to see its exclusion from the ingredient list. Price at time of publish: $16 Type: Roll-on | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 3 oz | Key Ingredients: Isopropyl alcohol, tea tree oil, witch hazel The 17 Best Essential Oils on Amazon of 2023

Best Kit Duradry Feet System Duradry View On Duradry.com What We Like Comes as a set of three products

Very effective

Naturally derived ingredients What We Don't Like Some products contain fragrance With its punchy pink color and shelf-friendly packaging, it’s easy to mistake this sweat-prevention set for the alluring skincare ones we see lining Sephora. Recommended by Dr. Robert Finney, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City, the bundle is your ultimate foot odor-fighting kit. It includes two antiperspirant deodorants in a wipe and spray form, and a deodarizing body wash to set you up for long-term success. Kind of like the Olaplex system, this functions as a three-part process that gives you the best, results when used together. All products boast plant-based formulas, with the spray containing almost 100% naturally derived ingredients. As a bonus, this should mean it's safe for everyone to use but note the deep cleansing wash does contain a fragrance that could irritate sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $40 Type: Wash, spray, gel | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 2.3 oz (deodorant), 0.4 oz (gel), 2 oz (wash) | Key Ingredients: Green tea, glycolic acid, aloe

Best Antimicrobial Spray Visha Skincare Cheek 2 Feet Body Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Thirteenlune.com What We Like Natural ingredients

Fragrance-free

Safe for sensitive skin What We Don't Like Not as effective at preventing sweat Need to freshen up after a brisk walk or particularly intensive pilates class? Visha Skincare, developed by board certified dermatologist Dr. Purvisha Patel, is a skincare brand that uses clean ingredients like thyme, peppermint oil, and zinc to target skin microorganisms that love to hang around after a sweat sesh. Dr. Patel previously told Byrdie, that zinc is great for zapping odor-causing bacteria and we like that it's a safer, FDA-approved alternative to deodorizing our feet. Not to mention, the discreet, minimalist packaging isn’t a dead giveaway that it’s a smelly-feet solution. Keep in mind this isn’t an antiperspirant so while we might not apply it before a half-marathon, it’ll do well to revitalize and cleanse your skin after more mild workouts. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Spray | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 4 oz | Key Ingredients: Zinc, aloe, witch hazel

Best Nongreasy Formula Smooth AF Medicated Athlete’s Foot Wipes Pouch Smooth AF View On Getsmoothaf.com What We Like No residue

AMPA seal of approval

Alcohol-free What We Don't Like Takes some time to dry We don’t want to replace one sticky situation with another, so finding an antiperspirant that won’t leave behind a greasy residue is key. Well, we found it with these wipes. In fact, using them might feel like a DIY pedicure as they have a slightly rough texture to exfoliate the skin while emollients like eucalyptus hydrate it, and menthol and peppermint oil provide soothing benefits. In addition to its easy application and alcohol-free formula, Dr. Parthasarathy loves that it carries the AMPA seal of approval, a nationally recognized program that signifies the product is beneficial to foot health. She also recommends it for anyone with an underlying mild athlete's foot infection since it includes tolnaftate, a fungal-fighting ingredient. Price at time of publish: $17 Type: Wipes | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 5.6 oz | Key Ingredients: Eucalyptus, menthol

Best Roll-On Certain Dri Clinical Prescription Strength Antiperspirant 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Like Mess-free application

Unscented

Very effective What We Don't Like Could irritate sensitive skin For the same reason you might reach for a sunscreen stick or travel-sized perfume, this roll-on antiperspirant applies easily and dries fast. It’s specifically formulated for people with hyperhidrosis, making it ideal, “if you are looking for a heavy-duty OTC antiperspirant with a high percentage of aluminum chloride,” says Dr. Parthasarathy. Because of its high concentration of this chemical, she wouldn’t recommend using it more than three times a week, but you probably won’t need to consider how effective it is. What’s more, it’s unscented, can last up to three days, and works overnight. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Roll-on | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 1.2 oz | Key Ingredients: 12% aluminum chloride The 13 Best Spray Deodorants of 2023

Best Powder Zeasorb Antifungal Treatment Powder, Athletes Foot Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Harmonfacevalues.com What We Like Dermatologist-recommended

Super absorbent

Helps fight fungus What We Don't Like Messy application The same way we use dry shampoo to sop up extra oil in our hair, an antiperspirant powder can similarly absorb moisture and prevent fungus and yeast from thriving on our feet. As a result, you should see sweat disappear with any smells following suit. Recommended by Dr. Zalka, the Zeasorb Antifungal Powder uses the antifungal medication miconazole nitrate that’s very beneficial at curbing bacterial growth. The powder can be messy, so we recommend shaking the product onto a cotton pad and taking it to your feet rather than applying it directly. Price at time of publish: $8 Type: Powder | Cruelty Free: N/A | Size: 2.5 oz | Key Ingredients: 2% Miconazole nitrate

Best Aluminum-Free Megababe Lavender Mint Toe Deo Odor-Blocking Foot Spray Megababe View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Target What We Like No aluminum

Cute packaging

Natural ingredients What We Don't Like The product is a little difficult to dispense We’d be happy shoving most foot sprays deep into the shadows of our bathroom cabinets, but between the adorable lavender packaging and cheery shoe mascot featured on every bottle, we don’t mind sticking this one on our top shelves. Whether it’s preventing chafing or targeting arm acne, megababe knows how to tackle life’s less glamorous aspects, and we feel confident saying this foot spray is no exception. It ditches added artificial fragrance in favor of lavender, peppermint, and spearmint, which leave behind a light smell. Witch hazel helps shrink pores to prevent sweating, and plant-based alcohol kills germs on site. Saccharomyces ferment is another key ingredient that works as a part antioxidant, and part skin-soothing agent to leave feet feeling refreshed and bacteria-free. One thing to keep in mind: You may need to hold the bottle at an angle or prop your feet up while applying it because the spray doesn’t always come straight out of the bottle. Price at time of publish: $14 Type: Spray | Cruelty Free: Yes | Size: 3.8 oz | Key Ingredients: Alcohol, saccharomyces ferment, lavender