Although it may feel like this year just began, summer is right around the corner—which means that it’s time to stock up on all your sandals and flip-flops. Even if you’re not planning on hitting the beach all season, it’s never a bad idea to pick up a pair of flip-flops ahead of the sunny weather, since the versatile shoes can be worn not just by the water, but on casual walks, date nights, and lots else.

“Flip-flops are as essential as a pair of sunglasses when it comes to hanging poolside or enjoying a day at the beach, but don’t limit your favorites to these occasions alone,” advises Ashley Sanchez, a stylist at Stitch Fix. “Flip-flops are also a comfortable option to slip into before throwing on your gym shoes for a workout. Headed on a night out on the town? Wear flip-flops until it’s time to ‘wow’ them with a killer pair of heels!”



Meet the Expert Ashley Sanchez is the California Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service.



Whatever kind of look you’re going for, just “don’t forget your perfect pedicure to help put your best foot forward,” adds Sanchez.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best flip-flops on the market, with options for every budget, style preference, occasion, and more.