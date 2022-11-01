The 11 Best Fleece Lined Leggings of 2022

According to style and travel expert Chantelle Hartman Malarkey , fleece-lined leggings should be the first thing you bring with you to a cold weather destination. “If you’re headed to the East coast or a chilly mountain town this winter, pair a long sweater and chunky boots with a pair of warm fleece-lined leggings,” she says. Even if you’re not hitting the slopes anytime soon, fleece-lined leggings can keep you warm and comfortable, all season long.

Most of us can agree that there are very few clothing items more comfortable than leggings. Not only are leggings our go-to for working out and running errands, they’re also probably the most versatile athleisure staple on the market. And while leggings are good for any climate, fleece-lined leggings can be especially clutch for extra cold environments.

Though so many fleece-lined leggings are designed for being worn outside of the home, we don’t blame you for wanting some lounge-focused pieces as well. These fitted, yet very forgiving drawstring leggings from Skims are available from XXS - 5X and are famous for being next-level soft. They’re kind of like an updated version of a jogger, boasting a tapered fit and a soft knit elastic waistband that sits comfortably at the waist. What’s more, the style features pockets that can be zipped open and closed.

Featured as the best fleece-lined pick in our round up of faux leather leggings , these leggings offer a fun (and ultra-warm) alternative leather pants. Both comfortable and cozy, these leather leggings have a fleece lining, while still running true to size. You can either dress them up with a high heeled boot for a night out or pair them with a chunky knit and fuzzy slippers for a casual at-home look.

Regular leggings just not cutting it when it comes to color and warmth? Allow us to introduce you to the High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings from 90 Degree by Reflex. They’re super warm—the brand says the brushed fleece interior is designed to feel like you’re wearing your favorite sweatshirt on your legs—and come in 11 different colors, ranging from Deep Jade to Earthen Red. It’s also worth mentioning that they’re machine washable, so all you have to do is toss them in with the rest of your laundry.

The Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights from L.L. Bean are your do-it-all cold weather tights. Available in navy, maroon, green, and black, they make the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe, whether you’re a skier or s hanging back at the lodge après skier. Not only are they exceptionally soft, but they’re packed with features that amp up your performance during outdoor activities (like pockets and being odor- and abrasion-resistant) and come in a wide range of sizes.

If you’re partial to the look of flare leggings, you’ll love these fleece-lined leggings from Danedvi. Available in 10 different colors, these warm fleece leggings feature a soft four-way stretch material that offers just the right compression for butt and tummy control without being restrictive. Plus, the leggings (which feel like a blanket on the inside) also have two deep pockets, perfect for stashing your valuables.

A fan favorite with a twist, the High-Waist Winter Warmth Stirrup Leggings from Alo provide warmth without sacrificing a sleek, sculpted fit. Designed with the brand’s super-smoothing Airbrush performance fabric and a plush interior, these body contouring leggings keep the cold out while building heat inside. Plus, thanks to the added stirrup feature, the leggings don’t scrunch up in your boots or and leave ankles susceptible to the cold.

Described as the brand’s most versatile leggings to date, these fleece-lined ones are built for cold weather performance. Not only does the fabric keep you warm, but it also wicks away sweat and is built to pass every squat test (AKA you can’t see through them, no matter what your workout looks like). These also have a great size range with options from XS to 3X and customers say these fit snug but true to size.

When you’re looking for leggings that are going to hold you in, these athletic leggings are a good choice.The compression-style leggings from UnderArmour are designed for cold temperatures and feature an ultra-warm lining. Reviewers especially love that the pants have a quick-drying exterior, so you don’t have to worry about snow or rain getting in the way of your comfort.

Athleta’s Hybrid Fleece leggings are literally built for working out in cold weather (outdoor runners, rejoice). Made with a mid-weight fleece, these leggings keep you cozy while still being flexible enough for tough workouts. The material is also water-resistant, so if you find yourself working out in cold, rainy, or snowy weather often, this is the pick for you.

At $18, it’s tough to find a more affordable pair of fleece-lined leggings. These are available in a wide range of colors and offer a seamless fit—meaning they don’t cause the dreaded camel toe. According to one reviewer, these leggings are the best for cold weather. “I literally buy four pairs of these at the beginning of fall every year,” she says. “They are warm, high rise for the pooch, keep their shape throughout the day, and are very flattering.”

These leggings take the top spot for a number of reasons: First, the length range is excellent. With plus, petite, and tall options available in a variety of colors and patterns, there’s bound to be an option for most heights. Second, the leggings were thoughtfully designed to include a comfortable elastic waist, soft fleece lining, and handy side pockets to stow your phone in during chilly weather. What’s more, the reviews are largely positive with most people noting that the leggings are comfortable and incredibly warm.

What To Look For in Fleece-Lined Leggings

Fabric



When searching for your perfect pair of fleece-lined leggings, stylist and travel expert Chantelle Hartman Malarkey suggests focusing on a few different factors, including fabric, softness, and warmth. The fabric best for you ultimately depends on the activities you plan on wearing them for. Nylon and polyester, for example, are known for their sweat-wicking, breathable, and super stretchy qualities. Spandex and lycra, on the other hand, are known for their shape retention and support.

Style



Take into account what works for your wardrobe and lifestyle, too. Malarkey says that she goes for black leggings as they pair well with everything. Opting for black or gray leggings may be the best choice if this is your very first pair of fleece-lined leggings, but ultimately you know your personal style and wardrobe better than anyone. Want to experiment with bolder colors? Try a brighter hue, like emerald green or rust red. Another safe option is sticking with neutrals, such as taupe, tan, or navy.

You’ll also want to consider your use case. A multi-purpose, everyday legging, may be the Land’s End Fleece Lined Leggings, whereas a more fashion-forward pick would be Voguemax Women’s Faux Leather Leggings. If you’re looking for warm workout wear the Athleta Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight or Alo Yoga High-Waist Winter Warmth Stirrup Leggings are your best bets.

Comfort



Ultimately, though, fleece-lined leggings are more about comfort and warmth than anything else, so be sure to start there when assessing what option is best for you. If the lining feels itchy or low-quality, try something else. The same goes for if you feel restricted, too. Fleece-lined leggings should feel like you’re wrapped up in a warm blanket while still being able to move as you normally would.

FAQ What are fleece-lined leggings? Fleece-lined leggings are leggings designed to be very warm. They have all the stretch, compression, and (often) moisture-wicking properties of regular leggings, but they have an added layer of plush, soft brushed lining that keeps you warm.

Are fleece-lined leggings warm? Yes. Fleece-lined leggings are specifically built to stay toasty. They’re great for lounging, running errands, and workouts in ultra-cold temperatures, as well as skiing, snowboarding, and skating.

