Given the countless options out there, searching for the right pair of flared leggings can prove to be somewhat daunting—that’s why we set out to find the best for any and every situation, whether you’re running errands or running to work. To narrow down the list, we scoured the internet, read through countless customer reviews, consulted with team members who've tried them, and tapped several expert stylists and designers to weigh in on the topic.

While many flared leggings are designed for yogis and couch-loungers alike, today’s offering boasts options that can be worn well beyond the comfort of your studio or home—or errands, for that matter. Think stylish slit hems perfect for showing off your ’90s platforms and early aughts ballet flats; colorful ribbed knits that, if you’re an avid follower of runway trends, can be styled under a skirt; and faux-leather finishes that make a great companion for a night out dancing. And in addition to their styling versatility, they’re all supremely comfortable.

Ah, leggings. Although somewhat of a divisive topic, if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that their versatility and comfort are undeniable, deeming them an essential building block of both indoor and outdoor wardrobes. And even as fashion becomes fun again (and, you know, we have places and events to wear said fun fashion), it’s clear that they’ve earned a permanent place in our hearts and our closets. Still, sometimes a classic legging can feel a little, well, boring…cue the flared legging, which gives the classic style a chic upgrade.

Best Overall Madewell MWL Flex Flare Leggings Madewell View On Madewell.com These flares from Madewell check all of our boxes, which is why we’re giving them top honors. For starters, they’re crafted from a super-soft, four-way stretch fabric that’s sweat-wicking (ideal for hot yoga or a busy errand-filled afternoon) and derived from recycled materials (always a plus in our book). Couple that with its flattering high-rise waist, ultra-wearable colorways, and inclusive size offering, and you have yourself a winner. Did we mention they also boast a secret waistband pocket? Price at time of publish: $78 Size Range: XXS–3X | Material: 79% recycled polyester, 21% spandex | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash

Best Budget H&M Flared Leggings H&M View On Hm.com A good pair of leggings shouldn’t necessarily break the bank, which is why we're a fan of these under-$20 flares from H&M. They feature a figure-flattering high-waisted cut and are made from a soft jersey material with just the right amount of stretch. While we wouldn’t necessarily recommend them for rigorous workouts, these are ideal for day-to-day activities or dressing up with an oversized blazer and kitten heels for the office. Price at time of publish: $18 Size Range: XS–4XL | Material: 97% polyester, 3% spandex | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash cool with like colors; no dry clean; only non-chlorine bleach when needed; medium iron; line dry

Best Splurge Khaite Roonie Stretch-Knit Skinny Pants Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter If you’re going to shell out on a pair of flared leggings, they should have a luxurious look and feel to match their price tag. This chic knit pair from Khaite is a great example. It’s crafted from a comfortable stretchy fabric with a substantial (not flimsy or sheer) feel. “This pair of flared leggings from Khaite is my favorite right now,” says stylist and consultant Sydney Engelhart. “The longer length and side ankle zipper add something unexpected. I think they’re perfect if you’re in the mood to splurge on a pair you can dress up with heels.” Price at time of publish: $880 Size Range: XS–L | Material: 58% viscose, 30% elastane, 12% polyester | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash and dry

Best Everyday Re Ona Signature Wide Leg Modal Pants Re Ona View On Reona.ca For every day, you’ll want a pair of flared leggings that are not only comfy but can be worn for a multitude of situations—think working out, running errands, and throwing under a blazer for work. That’s why we love this leggings-pants hybrid from Re Ona, which wins this category for its easy styling versatility. “These pants are definitely a staple piece that is easy to wear every day, whether you're running errands or going to brunch with friends,” says Philiscia Abayomi, co-founder of Re Ona. Crafted from the brand’s signature double-layered Lenzing modal fabric, this chic option is soft, ensuring the flattering high waist is supremely comfortable, too. Price at time of publish: $125 Size Range: XS–XL | Material: 93% modal, 7% spandex | Rise: High | Care: Hand wash in cold water

Best Athletic Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging Aerie View On Ae.com When it comes to athletic leggings, some qualities are non-negotiable. First, they should perform well, fitting comfortably and staying in place throughout your workout. Opacity is also important, as you won’t want them to become sheer mid-squat. Quality fabrics that won’t shrink or stretch out over time, too, play a role. And of course, you should feel good in them. This pair from Aerie checks all those boxes. As our tester notes, these have a beautiful fit that remains the same throughout a month’s worth of wearing and washing—and they make your butt look amazing, albeit being on the thinner side and not the most smoothing. Thanks to its versatile waistband that can be worn pulled up, rolled down, or with a V-shaped dip, you can style them whichever way makes you feel most confident, and you can trust they’ll stay in place with minimal bunching. Price at time of publish: $33 Size Range: XXS–XXL with options for long and short lengths | Material: 88% nylon, 12% elastane | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash

Best Occasion Commando Faux Leather Splitfront Pants Shopbop View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Shopbop.com In most cases, we wouldn’t deem a pair of leggings occasion-worthy, but when they’re crafted in glossy faux leather and feature a trend-forward split hem and seamed creases like this pair from Commando, they’re fit for fancy gatherings when paired with a tailored blazer or a slinky going-out top. The brand is beloved for its faux leather legging offerings, and with good reason—it’s truly worth the hype. The material is super comfortable despite its polished, luxurious appearance. Price at time of publish: $168 Size Range: XS–XL | Material: 55% polyurethane, 44% viscose, 1% elastane | Rise: High | Care: Wash cold

Best Business-Casual Zara Slit Flared Leggings Zara View On Zara.com This pair of flares from Zara fuses the comfort of leggings with the sleek sophistication of work trousers. A hidden in-seam zipper ensures the perfect fit, while the stylish split hems are key for showing off your slingbacks and loafers. We love how these can instantly look dressy when paired with a silky blouse, but you’ll be just as happy wearing them to lounge around the house post-work hours. Price at time of publish: $46 Size Range: XS–XXL | Material: 56% polyester, 34% viscose, 10% elastane | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash cold on a delicate cycle; do not tumble dry or use bleach

Best High-Waisted Athleta Salutation Stash Flare Pant Athleta View On Gap.com If you’re in the market for leggings that’ll smooth and flatter, a high waist is the way to go. Cue this versatile pair from Athleta, which is as sleek as it is soft and supportive (meaning you can wear them to the gym or the office). “Our Powervita fabric is so soft and buttery, and the sophisticated colors make it easy to dress up or down,” says Sarah Stubbs, the brand’s senior director of concept, color, and surface. “The added functionality of the Stash pocket has these in my weekly pant rotation for anything from hitting the gym to heading into the office.” It also boasts UPF 50+ protection, making it a perfect option for safer sun salutations. Price at time of publish: $119 Size Range: XXS–3X | Material: Nylon, lycra | Rise: High | Care: Dry clean

Best Size Range Mango Flared Leggings Mango View On Mango.com Deceivingly comfortable and stretchy, these tailored flares from Mango are as chic as can be. Thanks to their decorative seams, these moonlight as trousers, allowing you to easily get away with wearing leggings to the boardroom—just add your favorite heels or boots. Most of all, we love the super-inclusive size offering. Price at time of publish: $50 Size Range: XXS–4XL | Material: 66% viscose, 30% polyester, 4% elastane | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash

Best Black Ganni Velvet Jersey Flared Pants Ganni View On Ganni.com Truly, there’s no shortage of black leggings on the market, making choosing the best somewhat tough. From a style standpoint, we’re big fans of this velvet pair from Ganni. While we wouldn’t recommend them for a sweaty hot yoga class, they make for comfy lounge pants that you can also feel confident wearing to work. Not only are they soft, but the lightweight jersey fabric boasts great stretch. Price at time of publish: $195 Size Range: FR32–FR44 | Material: 94% recycled polyester, 6% elastane | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash cold

Best Low-Rise Alo Alosoft Low-Rise Foldover Bootcut Legging Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales If you want to embrace the Y2K low-rise renaissance, bust out your favorite baby tee and grab these flares from Alo, stat. Snug at the top with a dramatic flare at the hem, these are the epitome of early aughts fashion. Designed with a foldover low-rise waistband, you can easily adjust these to sit exactly where you’d like them, making them a flattering pick for all sizes. Price at time of publish: $108 Size Range: XXS–L | Material: Alosoft fabric | Rise: Low | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors; tumble dry low; low iron; do not dry clean

Best Brown Aritzia TnAction TnaLIFE Atmosphere Flare Hi-Rise Legging Aritzia View On Aritzia.com We’re big fans of Aritzia’s activewear offerings because they're equal parts functional and cute. We love this pair for its signature wide, smoothing waistband and sweat-wicking, curve-hugging fabric, as well as its chic color offerings. We’re partial to this rich mocha brown, a flattering hue for a range of skin tones, but they’re available in a handful of other very-wearable muted, neutral shades. Price at time of publish: $78 Size Range: XXS–XXL with options for tall and short lengths | Material: 82% nylon, 18% elastane | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash

Best Color Options Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Lululemon View On Lululemon Not a fan of basic colors? Look no further than these leggings from Lululemon, which are available in over 10 colors, including a mix of vibrant brights and deep, muted hues. The extra-high waist and buttery-soft lightweight performance fabric ensure you’ll look and feel good throughout your workout. Plus, two of our testers say the fabric looked as good as new, even after frequent washing. Ditto for the split-hem version, which two other testers gave five stars in the categories of quality, opacity, fit, performance, and overall value after wearing them to their workouts for one month. Price at time of publish: $118 Size Range: 0–20 | Material: 81% nylon, 19% Lycra elastane | Rise: High | Care: Machine wash cold with like colors; tumble dry low; do not bleach, iron, or dry clean

Best Ribbed Simon Miller Rib Swish Pants Simon Miller View On Simonmillerusa.com We rarely consider a pair of leggings apt for lounging around and a night out, but this pair from Simon Miller proves it's possible. Crafted in the brand’s beloved ribbed material, these boast a fine balance of comfort and stretch, while the knee-high split hem deems them a sartorial conversation starter. Add the fact that they’re designed in the most vibrant, dopamine-boosting shade of green, and you’ve got a pair that’ll leave you feeling as great as you look. Price at time of publish: $230 Size Range: XS–XL | Material: 92% viscose, 8% spandex | Rise: High | Care: Not listed