20 Pairs Of Flared Jeans That Will Upgrade Your Denim Collection

When it comes to shopping for jeans, finding a pair that fits well straight off the rack seems nearly impossible. Only after a lot of trial and error do you begin to realize that one of the reasons the process appears so daunting is due to the slew of outside factors; for example, all denim isn’t made from the same fabric composition—some have more stretch, while others are rigid—and as a result, your favorite cut will look differently from brand-to-brand.

As far as flared jeans are concerned, it’s almost guaranteed that the look will also vary between styles. You first need to decide exactly how much flare you’re after. Some have a dramatic bell-shape, while other designs offer a slight flare from the knee down that creates a sleek silhouette for heels. There’s no textbook blueprint for flared denim, like its straight-leg counterparts.

Thankfully, there is a wide range of styles to fit pretty much every aesthetic. Ahead, a well-curated list of the 20 best flared jeans on the market.

Frame Le High Flare Jean $210 Shop

Frame’s signature flared jeans are defined by their skinny legs, which fan out only slightly below the knee. Unlike more traditional styles, they’re designed with a bit more stretch, making them totally wearable.

Everlane The Modern Flare Jean $85 Shop

From recycling 98% of the water used during production to reducing CO2 emissions through "air drying," Everlane designs its denim with sustainability in mind. The Modern Flare style, in particular, adds a bit of polish to your wardrobe.

DL1961 Rachel High Rise Flare Jean $199 Shop

The ultra-high waist and frayed trims are just a few of the details that give DL1961’s flared jeans their distinct '70s feel. Wear them with platform boots to give the effect of long, lean legs.

Madewell High-Rise Flare Jeans $128 Shop

Madewell’s high-rise jeans draw inspiration from popular styles worn in the ‘70s, but it's the slightly faded wash that gives them a real vintage feel.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High-Rise Flare Jeans $89 Shop

It's time to revisit your teenage days because Abercrombie & Fitch makes some perfect denim. Even as an adult, you’ll find their pocket-friendly flared jeans are among some of the best.

Revice Denim Sunset Bells Jeans $59 Shop

The Sunset jeans feature a two-tone patchwork design that looks like something pulled right from the 1970s. Handmade from recycled denim, they incorporate saddleback stitching for a Western vibe.

Khaite The Layla Jean $440 Shop

A true investment piece, Khaite’s flared jeans are made from 100% cotton and should be handled with absolute care. To ensure they withstand multiple wears, put them in the freezer overnight or hand wash.

Eloquii Classic Fit Bell Bottom Flare Leg Jean $119 Shop

For those that want a pair of true bell-bottoms (think: full drama), Eloquii has you covered. They’re designed with a fitted leg that fans into an exaggerated flare.

Levi’s ‘70s High Rise Flare Jeans $108 Shop

Everyone could benefit from having at least one pair of Levi’s jeans in their closet, and it might as well be this '70s high-rise style. Whether you’re wearing them with a graphic tee or bodysuit, you’ll unconsciously find yourself grabbing for them constantly.

& Other Stories Flared High-Waist Jeans $79 Shop

Between the front patch pockets and relaxed bell shape, these jeans by & Other Stories look like something you’d find at your favorite vintage boutique. A leather blazer perfectly complements the retro aesthetic.

Reformation Peyton High-Rise Bootcut $98 Shop

Reformation’s sustainable denim has amassed somewhat of a cult following in recent years, and for good reason. The brand's denim delivers a custom-tailored fit for a little less than $100.

Samaria Leah Simone Embellished Jeans $250 Shop

Embellished jeans are a must, and one of the best parts about this design from emerging label Samaria Leah is that they’re made-to-order. Not only does it reduce waste, but it also ensures your pair is truly one-of-a-kind.

Ksubi Kicker Jean Grease $120 Shop

Hailey Baldwin is among the Australian brand Ksubi's famous fans. While its denim fits snug at first, it eventually loosens up over time into your perfect fit that only improves after each wear.

Universal Standard Carrie Jeans $118 Shop

Cinched at the waist to create a defined shape, these Carrie jeans are a trouser-jean hybrid that’s as polished as it is relaxed. Just add a cardigan and a turtleneck, and you have a full-fledged outfit.

Torrid Vintage Stretch Flare Jeans $45 Shop

This pair of stretch-flare jeans comes in a polished dark wash that transcends seasons. Wear it with a plain white tank or an oversized sweater— it works either way.

Mango Flared Jeans $60 Shop

Affordable, sustainably-made, and available in four different washes, Mango’s flared jeans have a surprisingly luxe look. And for under $100, it’s worth grabbing a few pairs to add to your core lineup.

Rollas Eastcoast Flare Karen Blue $99 Shop

Part of the brand’s Sofia Richie edit, these flared jeans draw inspiration from '90s supermodels. The medium wash transcends seasons, so you’re bound to get your money’s worth.

Black Orchid Skinny Flare Jeans $180 Shop

For a less dramatic flare, opt for this pair of Black Orchid skinnies. The style has a semi-relaxed cut that has a slight flute at the hem.

Agolde Vintage High-Rise Flare Jeans $188 Shop

Arguably the best part about Agolde's designs are the concealed button fastenings along the front. Not only does it offer a cinched fit, but it helps secure a partially tucked hem, too.

Good American Good Flare Jeans $175 Shop

Catering to all body types, Good American’s jeans come in a range of sizes and are designed to prevent unwanted gaps and an ill-fit. On the brand's website, you can preview your specific size on a diverse range of models.