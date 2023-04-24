But, like all things, not all flare pants are created equal. So, we did extensive research, tapped experts, and even tried several options at home (and obviously putting them through a squat test). We paid attention to how each pair looked after seven wears—taking note of whether or not they pinched, rolled, or pilled—and considering how comfortable the pants fit on a range of body types during a number of different activities. The result: This curated list of the best flare leggings.

“Comfort is king—flare leggings are the perfect solution for a wear-everywhere approach to dressing,” stylist and trend forecasting expert Kendall Becker explains. “These types of leggings are easy to style up with a sweater and simple jewelry to take you from pilates to brunch while being able to master the reformer and still feel like you’re dressed for the occasion.”

Whether you know them as yoga pants or flared leggings, this activewear staple is back—like it or not. Improvements in material, silhouette, and sizing have turned these workout pants into an all-day essential, taking many of us from yoga class through errands, lunch dates, travel days, and more.

Best Overall Lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu 5 Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Like Soft swear-wicking fabric

Smooth, airbrushed finish

Very opaque

Stylish slit at the ankle What We Don't Like Run very long These leggings have a cult-like following, and we can assure you that they’re absolutely worth the hype. Not only are these leggings buttery soft and comfortable, but they’re also sweat-wicking and odor-resistant, working well for a number of activities—from sweaty HIIT sessions and hot yoga to travel days and lots of errands. While there are a lot of things to love about these leggings (like the soft fabric, pretty color options, and the smooth, airbrushed finish), we adore how opaque (aka squat test-approved) they are. Even in areas with a ton of friction—like the inner thighs, for example—thinning was not an issue. After wearing these leggings about ten10 times and washing them after each use, we were able to determine that they’re as high quality as everyone says they are. In fact, we didn’t notice any pillage or other signs of wear during the testing period. We’d also be remiss not to mention that these leggings feature a stylish slit at the ankle, offering a more elevated twist on a classic legging style. The only caveat: They run very long. While we didn’t experience this issue, many reviewers online say that the leggings hit the floor. A simple alteration should be able to fix this, though. Price at time of publish: $118 Rise: High rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: 6 | Material: Nylon, Lycra elastane

Best Budget Copyleaf Flare Yogo Pants 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Compressive, body-hugging fabric

Lightweight, yet completely opaque What We Don't like Attracts hair and lint Many of the options on this list cost a pretty penny, but this pick from Copyleaf on Amazon is budget-friendly and doesn’t skimp on quality. With a nice V-shaped high-rise waistband, these leggings smooth the look of the midsection without creating a muffin top (even when bloated—a huge win!) Opacity is not an issue with these. They’re thick enough that you won’t see anything when bending over and squatting but not too thick that they’ll cause overheating. The seams are visible, but we didn’t notice any wear and tear throughout the testing period. We really loved that even after washing, the leggings kept their elasticity and continued to meld to the shape of our bodies. In fact, we’d even go as far as saying that the leggings fit even better as time went on. The only thing we don’t love about these is that they seem to attract hair and lint, which is especially noticeable in the darker colors. Price at time of publish: $17 Rise: V-shaped high rise | Pockets: 2 large side pockets | Sizes: XS - 2X | Colors: 7

Best High Waisted Beyond Yoga Spacedye Make The Cut Split Ankle Pant 4.9 Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com What We Like Thick and supportive

Incredibly comfortable

Hide underwear lines What We Don't Like Can skew warm These leggings are soft and comfortable—plus they wash well, just be sure to hang them dry. Despite washing them a handful of times and wearing them to go on walks, while working from home and to yoga class, these really held onto their original shape and feel brand new. We experienced zero pilling, loss of elasticity, or frayed seams. The material is thicker and warmer, so we wouldn’t recommend them for a seriously sweaty workout session; but they’re great for yoga, walking, traveling, or everyday use. They also hide underwear lines, so if you wear underwear during workouts, you’ll love how these disguise their appearance completely. We loved being able to throw these on over any pair of underwear, with any length top, and know that we were completely covered in the back. Corepower Yoga instructor Sabrina Washington loves Beyond Yoga’s fabric, explaining that it provides support and coverage so she doesn’t feel like she’s “on display” while teaching and attending classes. As if we needed more to love, these pants feature a cute slit in the front, offering a slimming silhouette that lets you show off your legs and your shoes, too. The only thing we aren’t huge fans of is the fact that they probably aren’t the best for warmer weather, given how thick the fabric is. Price at time of publish: $69 Rise: High rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: 3

Best for Workouts Athleta Elation Flare Pant 4.6 Athleta View On Gap.com What We Like Sweat-wicking and odor-resistant

Thick, squat-proof material

Dark colors that camouflage panty lines What We Don't Like Wide flare not for everyone For a pair of flare leggings to be crowned the best for workouts, it needed to exceed our expectations of being supportive and high-quality, and this one did all of that and more. We wore these while doing cardio, at-home yoga, and a pilates class, and, despite all that, we didn’t experience any signs of wear or stretching—the leggings actually still looked and felt brand spanking new. We love that they don’t hang onto odor and boast sweat-wicking capabilities, too, so they can be worn post-workout without fear of smells and sweat stains. Plus, the thick material, which comes in five dark shades, is supportive, flattering, and does a great job of camouflaging panty lines. What’s more, the ultra-high rise waistband and leg compression are super slimming and even feature a back pocket to store valuables for hands-free workouts. Just keep in mind that the flare is pretty wide. If that’s not your style, you may want to skip this one. Price at time of publish: $99 Rise: Ultra-high rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XXS - 3X | Colors: 5

Best for Long Legs Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Like Plentiful color options

Weightless fabric

Super high rise What We Don't Like Not great for petite or shorter people Similar to the other Lululemon option on this list, these super-high-rise flared pants are incredibly flattering and fit just like a glove. The only difference is: This pair has a higher rise and doesn’t feature a slit by the ankle. Otherwise, the luxurious fabric, which doesn’t pill or fade after washing, is the same, and it doesn’t hold an odor. These are an especially great pick for those with long legs, as the fabric is 32.5 inches in length. Furthermore, you can expect it to hold you in and support you (without restricting movement) from the waistband down to the knees. The only con worth mentioning is that it’s not great for those who are on the petite side or have shorter legs. Many of us on the shorter end weren’t huge fans of how these dragged on the ground. Those with longer legs might love this extra space, though. Price at time of publish: $118 Rise: Ultra-high rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: 13

Best for Winter Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Flare Pant 4.8 Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com What We Like Supportive and soft

FrostKnit fabric ideal for cold weather What We Don't Like Only comes in 3 colors This pair of flare pants from Outdoor Voices features a one-of-a-kind fabric, FrostKnit, that’s made specifically with cold weather in mind. In fact, the brand says it’s their warmest pant, making it ideal for cold weather activities. Whether you’re down for a run, hike, jog, or walk, you’ll love doing so in these supportive, sweat-wicking pants that feel cozy and warm. They’re also incredibly opaque, disguising the look of underwear lines even in direct sunlight. Compressive and supportive, the leggings hold you in and don’t roll down while lifting, running, or doing yoga. They are on the pricier side, but we love how comfortable they make legs feel when outside in frigid temperatures. Since there are only three available right now, we’d love to see the brand release more color options. Price at time of publish: $118 Rise: High rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: 3

Best Flattering Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging 4.7 Aerie View On Ae.com What We Like Long and short iterations available in all sizes

Fast-drying, made-to-play material What We Don't Like Offers light support We love a crossover moment—after all, the style accentuates curves, sucks in the midsection, and gives the impression of an hourglass shape. This pair from Aerie features the brand’s viral crossover design plus a cute flare leg made in an ultra-light fabric. The fast-drying material is ideal for just about any situation and works well for the gym and lounging around at home. Not only did our significant others continuously compliment us while wearing these, we felt really confident in them, too. Though the V shape drops down quite a bit, the leggings are high-waisted and offer a light amount of support (though we wish it offered more!). The leggings come in sizes XS to 2X with long and short options for each. Price at time of publish: $41 Rise: V-shaped high rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XS - 2X, Long and short available | Colors: 3

Best Comfortable Uniqlo AIRism Soft Flare Leggings 4.6 Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com What We Like Soft fabric

Affordable price What We Don't Like Don't hold up as well as other options in the washing machine To put it plainly, we loved these leggings. Between the soft fabric and the affordable price range, not much was left to be desired. We reached for these a ton over the testing period, probably because of how comfortable the fabric felt. It’s actually comparable to the Lululemon Align fabric and felt nice and cool even during tough workouts. It also comes with a back pocket located in the high-rise waistband, perfect for stashing valuables during hikes and long walks. Though we ultimately found the quality to remain consistent after several washes, one of our testers did notice the fabric piling a bit when coming out of the washing machine. Price at time of publish: $40 Rise: High rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XXS - 2X | Colors: 4

Best Sustainable GapFit Sky High Rise Recycled Power Flare Leggings 4.5 GAP View On Gap.com What We Like Made with 79% recycled polyester

Flexible fit What We Don't Like Not as great for higher-intensity workouts If you’re looking for a pair of leggings that aren’t as harmful to the environment, look no further than the GapFit High Rise Recycled Power Flare Leggings. As the name suggests, these leggings are made from recycled fabric—polyester, to be specific—and have a stretchy, flexible feel without being too roomy. Even after a few washes, the leggings still hold their shape without any signs of wear. The fabric can be a bit heavy, so it’s probably not ideal for higher-intensity workouts, but we really enjoyed wearing them for walks, easy flows, and everyday life. Price at time of publish: $70 Rise: High rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XSS - 2X | Colors: 4

Best Plus Size SuperFit Hero Pocket Flare Leggings 4.5 SuperFit Hero View On Superfithero.com What We Like Durable, soft fabric

Sizes L through 7X available What We Don't Like Can roll down SuperFit is a great brand to consider if you’re looking for sizes L through 7X. The brand specializes in leggings and other workout clothes that are designed to fit all bodies—especially ones that are often left out in other brands’ offerings. As far as the quality goes, we couldn’t have been more impressed. SuperHold, the brand’s most popular fabric, is thick, soft, stretchy, and supportive while also giving you breathability and freedom to move. What’s more, the fabric is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and brushed for a smoothing finish. Each pair comes with two full-size pockets for hands-free activities. While it wasn’t a big deal, we noticed the high-rise waistband roll down a few times when we first tried them on but didn’t notice this happen again as time went on. Price at time of publish: $100 Rise: High rise | Pockets: 2 side pockets | Sizes: L-7X | Colors: 2