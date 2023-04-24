Whether you know them as yoga pants or flared leggings, this activewear staple is back—like it or not. Improvements in material, silhouette, and sizing have turned these workout pants into an all-day essential, taking many of us from yoga class through errands, lunch dates, travel days, and more.
“Comfort is king—flare leggings are the perfect solution for a wear-everywhere approach to dressing,” stylist and trend forecasting expert Kendall Becker explains. “These types of leggings are easy to style up with a sweater and simple jewelry to take you from pilates to brunch while being able to master the reformer and still feel like you’re dressed for the occasion.”
But, like all things, not all flare pants are created equal. So, we did extensive research, tapped experts, and even tried several options at home (and obviously putting them through a squat test). We paid attention to how each pair looked after seven wears—taking note of whether or not they pinched, rolled, or pilled—and considering how comfortable the pants fit on a range of body types during a number of different activities. The result: This curated list of the best flare leggings.
Best Overall
Lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu
Soft swear-wicking fabric
Smooth, airbrushed finish
Very opaque
Stylish slit at the ankle
Run very long
These leggings have a cult-like following, and we can assure you that they’re absolutely worth the hype. Not only are these leggings buttery soft and comfortable, but they’re also sweat-wicking and odor-resistant, working well for a number of activities—from sweaty HIIT sessions and hot yoga to travel days and lots of errands. While there are a lot of things to love about these leggings (like the soft fabric, pretty color options, and the smooth, airbrushed finish), we adore how opaque (aka squat test-approved) they are. Even in areas with a ton of friction—like the inner thighs, for example—thinning was not an issue. After wearing these leggings about ten10 times and washing them after each use, we were able to determine that they’re as high quality as everyone says they are. In fact, we didn’t notice any pillage or other signs of wear during the testing period. We’d also be remiss not to mention that these leggings feature a stylish slit at the ankle, offering a more elevated twist on a classic legging style.
The only caveat: They run very long. While we didn’t experience this issue, many reviewers online say that the leggings hit the floor. A simple alteration should be able to fix this, though.
Price at time of publish: $118
Rise: High rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: 6 | Material: Nylon, Lycra elastane
Best Budget
Copyleaf Flare Yogo Pants
Compressive, body-hugging fabric
Lightweight, yet completely opaque
Attracts hair and lint
Many of the options on this list cost a pretty penny, but this pick from Copyleaf on Amazon is budget-friendly and doesn’t skimp on quality. With a nice V-shaped high-rise waistband, these leggings smooth the look of the midsection without creating a muffin top (even when bloated—a huge win!) Opacity is not an issue with these. They’re thick enough that you won’t see anything when bending over and squatting but not too thick that they’ll cause overheating. The seams are visible, but we didn’t notice any wear and tear throughout the testing period. We really loved that even after washing, the leggings kept their elasticity and continued to meld to the shape of our bodies. In fact, we’d even go as far as saying that the leggings fit even better as time went on. The only thing we don’t love about these is that they seem to attract hair and lint, which is especially noticeable in the darker colors.
Price at time of publish: $17
Rise: V-shaped high rise | Pockets: 2 large side pockets | Sizes: XS - 2X | Colors: 7
Best High Waisted
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Make The Cut Split Ankle Pant
Thick and supportive
Incredibly comfortable
Hide underwear lines
Can skew warm
These leggings are soft and comfortable—plus they wash well, just be sure to hang them dry. Despite washing them a handful of times and wearing them to go on walks, while working from home and to yoga class, these really held onto their original shape and feel brand new. We experienced zero pilling, loss of elasticity, or frayed seams. The material is thicker and warmer, so we wouldn’t recommend them for a seriously sweaty workout session; but they’re great for yoga, walking, traveling, or everyday use. They also hide underwear lines, so if you wear underwear during workouts, you’ll love how these disguise their appearance completely. We loved being able to throw these on over any pair of underwear, with any length top, and know that we were completely covered in the back. Corepower Yoga instructor Sabrina Washington loves Beyond Yoga’s fabric, explaining that it provides support and coverage so she doesn’t feel like she’s “on display” while teaching and attending classes. As if we needed more to love, these pants feature a cute slit in the front, offering a slimming silhouette that lets you show off your legs and your shoes, too. The only thing we aren’t huge fans of is the fact that they probably aren’t the best for warmer weather, given how thick the fabric is.
Price at time of publish: $69
Rise: High rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: 3
Best for Workouts
Athleta Elation Flare Pant
Sweat-wicking and odor-resistant
Thick, squat-proof material
Dark colors that camouflage panty lines
Wide flare not for everyone
For a pair of flare leggings to be crowned the best for workouts, it needed to exceed our expectations of being supportive and high-quality, and this one did all of that and more. We wore these while doing cardio, at-home yoga, and a pilates class, and, despite all that, we didn’t experience any signs of wear or stretching—the leggings actually still looked and felt brand spanking new. We love that they don’t hang onto odor and boast sweat-wicking capabilities, too, so they can be worn post-workout without fear of smells and sweat stains. Plus, the thick material, which comes in five dark shades, is supportive, flattering, and does a great job of camouflaging panty lines. What’s more, the ultra-high rise waistband and leg compression are super slimming and even feature a back pocket to store valuables for hands-free workouts. Just keep in mind that the flare is pretty wide. If that’s not your style, you may want to skip this one.
Price at time of publish: $99
Rise: Ultra-high rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XXS - 3X | Colors: 5
Best for Long Legs
Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Plentiful color options
Weightless fabric
Super high rise
Not great for petite or shorter people
Similar to the other Lululemon option on this list, these super-high-rise flared pants are incredibly flattering and fit just like a glove. The only difference is: This pair has a higher rise and doesn’t feature a slit by the ankle. Otherwise, the luxurious fabric, which doesn’t pill or fade after washing, is the same, and it doesn’t hold an odor. These are an especially great pick for those with long legs, as the fabric is 32.5 inches in length. Furthermore, you can expect it to hold you in and support you (without restricting movement) from the waistband down to the knees. The only con worth mentioning is that it’s not great for those who are on the petite side or have shorter legs. Many of us on the shorter end weren’t huge fans of how these dragged on the ground. Those with longer legs might love this extra space, though.
Price at time of publish: $118
Rise: Ultra-high rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: 13
Best for Winter
Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Flare Pant
Supportive and soft
FrostKnit fabric ideal for cold weather
Only comes in 3 colors
This pair of flare pants from Outdoor Voices features a one-of-a-kind fabric, FrostKnit, that’s made specifically with cold weather in mind. In fact, the brand says it’s their warmest pant, making it ideal for cold weather activities. Whether you’re down for a run, hike, jog, or walk, you’ll love doing so in these supportive, sweat-wicking pants that feel cozy and warm. They’re also incredibly opaque, disguising the look of underwear lines even in direct sunlight. Compressive and supportive, the leggings hold you in and don’t roll down while lifting, running, or doing yoga. They are on the pricier side, but we love how comfortable they make legs feel when outside in frigid temperatures. Since there are only three available right now, we’d love to see the brand release more color options.
Price at time of publish: $118
Rise: High rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: 3
Best Flattering
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Long and short iterations available in all sizes
Fast-drying, made-to-play material
Offers light support
We love a crossover moment—after all, the style accentuates curves, sucks in the midsection, and gives the impression of an hourglass shape. This pair from Aerie features the brand’s viral crossover design plus a cute flare leg made in an ultra-light fabric. The fast-drying material is ideal for just about any situation and works well for the gym and lounging around at home. Not only did our significant others continuously compliment us while wearing these, we felt really confident in them, too. Though the V shape drops down quite a bit, the leggings are high-waisted and offer a light amount of support (though we wish it offered more!). The leggings come in sizes XS to 2X with long and short options for each.
Price at time of publish: $41
Rise: V-shaped high rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XS - 2X, Long and short available | Colors: 3
Best Comfortable
Uniqlo AIRism Soft Flare Leggings
Soft fabric
Affordable price
Don't hold up as well as other options in the washing machine
To put it plainly, we loved these leggings. Between the soft fabric and the affordable price range, not much was left to be desired. We reached for these a ton over the testing period, probably because of how comfortable the fabric felt. It’s actually comparable to the Lululemon Align fabric and felt nice and cool even during tough workouts. It also comes with a back pocket located in the high-rise waistband, perfect for stashing valuables during hikes and long walks. Though we ultimately found the quality to remain consistent after several washes, one of our testers did notice the fabric piling a bit when coming out of the washing machine.
Price at time of publish: $40
Rise: High rise | Pockets: Back waistband pocket | Sizes: XXS - 2X | Colors: 4
Best Sustainable
GapFit Sky High Rise Recycled Power Flare Leggings
Made with 79% recycled polyester
Flexible fit
Not as great for higher-intensity workouts
If you’re looking for a pair of leggings that aren’t as harmful to the environment, look no further than the GapFit High Rise Recycled Power Flare Leggings. As the name suggests, these leggings are made from recycled fabric—polyester, to be specific—and have a stretchy, flexible feel without being too roomy. Even after a few washes, the leggings still hold their shape without any signs of wear. The fabric can be a bit heavy, so it’s probably not ideal for higher-intensity workouts, but we really enjoyed wearing them for walks, easy flows, and everyday life.
Price at time of publish: $70
Rise: High rise | Pockets: None | Sizes: XSS - 2X | Colors: 4
Best Plus Size
SuperFit Hero Pocket Flare Leggings
Durable, soft fabric
Sizes L through 7X available
Can roll down
SuperFit is a great brand to consider if you’re looking for sizes L through 7X. The brand specializes in leggings and other workout clothes that are designed to fit all bodies—especially ones that are often left out in other brands’ offerings. As far as the quality goes, we couldn’t have been more impressed. SuperHold, the brand’s most popular fabric, is thick, soft, stretchy, and supportive while also giving you breathability and freedom to move. What’s more, the fabric is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and brushed for a smoothing finish. Each pair comes with two full-size pockets for hands-free activities. While it wasn’t a big deal, we noticed the high-rise waistband roll down a few times when we first tried them on but didn’t notice this happen again as time went on.
Price at time of publish: $100
Rise: High rise | Pockets: 2 side pockets | Sizes: L-7X | Colors: 2
Best Bootcut
BUBBLELIME High Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants
Flattering waistline and flare
Affordable
16 color options
Can bunch in the crotch area
The High Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants from Bubbelime impressed us, especially when it came down to versatility. We wore these while weightlifting, grocery shopping, and more, and were consistently pleased by how well they held up. In fact, we weren’t the only ones who noticed. We got tons of compliments every time we stepped out in these leggings—which is always a plus. The pants cost 26 dollars, making them the second most affordable pair on this list, and we love that they come in 16 different color options. While not all of us had this issue, a few testers noted that they experienced some fabric bunching in the crotch area. The only way you’d be able to tell if this will happen to you or not is to try them out for yourself, it ultimately depends on your measurements.
Price at time of publish: $26
Rise: High rise | Pockets: Inner pocket | Sizes: XS - 2X | Colors: 15
Final Verdict
If you’re looking for a quality pair of flare leggings, you can’t go wrong with the Lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu. This fan-favorite option is designed for life on the move—regardless of what that means to you. The material is buttery soft, and weightless yet offers support thanks to a high-rise waistline. For a more budget-friendly pick, the Copyleaf Flare Yogo Pants are a pair of crossover high-waisted bootcut leggings that accentuate the entire lower half of the body (from the waist to the feet) and are available for under 20 dollars.
How We Tested
Byrdie editors extensively researched popular flare pants, taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before choosing 26 to test out first-hand. Each tester considered each pair’s material, comfort, and style before deciding on a rating from one to five. Those with the highest scores made the list.
Meet the Expert
- Sabrina Washington is a Corepower Yoga instructor based in Sacramento, California, with an RYT-500 certification. She has been teaching yoga since 2015.
- Liv Schreiber is a New York-based wardrobe stylist, fashion influencer, on-air style expert, and host of Hot and Social events. She is the co-founder of Brand Caffeine, which was named a top e-commerce agency by Forbes.
- Kendall Becker is a style expert and trend forecaster. She works with brands and trend forecasting firms on their fashion direction. She is also a freelance writer for several publications, including Byrdie, covering need-to-know trends, shopping picks, and more.
What to Look For
Material
The material of your flare leggings ultimately determines how well they’ll stay up (or how easily they’ll fall down) and whether or not they’ll stay cool during a sweaty workout or warm day. According to Washington, if you have to fiddle with your pants while practicing yoga (or any activity, for that matter), then it takes away from the experience. Most yoga pants are made from a blend of polyester, lycra, nylon, and/or spandex. Washington says that since most of the classes she teaches and attends involve lots of sweat, she looks for fabrics like polyester and nylon that wick away moisture and hide sweat marks. “I recommend avoiding cotton at all costs. If it gets wet, you might feel clammy and really uncomfortable,” she adds. Becker agrees, explaining that moisture-resistant fabrics are ideal for comfort (and, quite frankly, hygiene, too). We recommend the Athleta Elation Flare Pants, a pair of leggings that are moisture-wicking and feature four-way stretch to move with you (rather than against you), which prevents the fabric from pulling, ripping, or becoming see-through.
Style
Whether you’re partial to a high crossover waist (which gives the impression of a smaller midsection), a bootcut hem (like the BUBBLELIME High Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants), or a split front, you’ve got plenty of style options to choose from. “Flare leggings shouldn’t be too short where it looks strange styled with sneakers, but they can’t be too long that they’d get in the way during an activity,” Becker explains. “I recommend trying on a few pairs to get the best cut and length for what you’ll be wearing your pair for—whether it be the gym or for cool leisurewear.” Washington agrees, explaining that it’s no fun to get tripped up on your yoga pants when stepping forward or jumping in cardio. “Before buying any yoga pants, I check to make sure they’re both moisture-wicking and form-fitting,” she says.
Quality
Look for leggings that feel comfortable on your body and feel high-quality. After all, you’ll need your pair to carry you through a number of different activities. Look for flare leggings that offer support (aka don’t roll down or sag), and coverage—the last thing you’d want is to splurge on a pair of see-through leggings. Before buying any pair of leggings, Washington says she always performs a downward dog test (or squat test) with her rear facing a mirror so she can see if the material is see-through or not. “If I have the space, I’ll sometimes do a short yoga flow to see how well the material moves with me and to see if any folding or bunching occurs,” she says. The Beyond Yoga Make the Cut Pants, for example, is a great option that features a material that’s both squat-proof and gently supportive.
What’s the difference between yoga pants and leggings?
Yoga pants (or flare leggings) generally have more flexibility than leggings, which comes from the difference in fabrication and design.
-
How do you wash yoga pants?
Every pair of leggings comes with a different set of wash instructions. Often, instructions will say to wash with like colors on a cold, gentle cycle and hang dry. But, just to be sure, check the instructions for your specific pair to wash them properly.
-
How do you style yoga pants?
Becker says her go-to styling cue for elevating a casual look is always in the jewelry—a dainty gold necklace, huggie hoops, and a watch that won’t get in the way of your activity always feels appropriate and chic. Stylist Liv Schreiber recommends pairing flared leggings with a cropped white T-shirt. “This look flatters anybody, and if it’s chilly, throw on a distressed leather jacket with white sneakers,” she explains.
